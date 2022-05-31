Share Pin 0 Shares

Stranger Things is an American sci-fi horror drama series. The Duffer Brothers created it. The brothers are also the showrunners and are executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The show first aired on 15th July 2016. The show is set in the 1980s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The series has an ensemble cast, with the group investigating multiple supernatural or odd things around town. The brothers made Stranger Things a mix of investigation and supernatural elements in a world filled with horror, science, fiction, and childlike sensibilities. The show has record viewership and a well-recognizable international fanbase.

What Happened To Chrissy In Stranger Things?

We’re introduced to Chrissy as Hawkins High’s baseball team cheerleader. When she was introduced, fans had a lot of hope for her, thinking she would eventually join the gang. But the story thought otherwise. As the first episode starts, we see Chrissy having strange visions where a voice calls out her name. This was confirmed to be Vecna only by the end of the episode.

Chrissy doesn’t tell anyone about her nightmares.

Even though Max does confront her, she gives up nothing. Chrissy confides in Eddie for drugs to ease the pain. Eddie gives her the regular stuff, but Chrissy asks for something more robust. Eddie then takes Chrissy to his place, where, unfortunately, Chrissy ends up in the Upside Down, trying to run away from Vecna, who is catching up.

Her body stands still at Eddie’s place, but her conscience is the Upside Down. Vecna tells her everything will be fine and proceeds to kill her brutally. Eddie had to, unfortunately, watch the gruesome death. It was a lot like Joyce shattering the dolls she got from Russia.

More About Chrissy Cunningham

Chrissy is a typical popular cheerleader at first glance. But on a closer look, we see that she holds deep-rooted darkness. She suffers from an eating disorder called “Bulimia.” Her mother seems to be the root of her body image.

She was the former head cheerleader at Hawkins High. Chrissy attended counseling at Hawkins for her struggles at home. On her way home from a pep rally, she bumps into Max. Max checks in when she’s later heard throwing up in the bathroom to make sure she’s okay. Chrissy promptly lies about it and tells Max to leave her alone. Soon Chrissy is taken over by the visions and the voices, and she drops to the floor, sobbing. When the torment ends, she quietly flees the scene.

After this incident, she decided to confide in drugs to remedy the pain. Soon she meets Eddie, and we know what happens from there. It was not the ending anyone expected for her, as everyone was rooting for her bright future ahead.

Where To Watch

Stranger things can be streamed on Netflix. There are three complete seasons and the first Volume of the fourth season, with the second releasing on 1st July 2022.

