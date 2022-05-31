What Happened To Grindelwald

Share Pin 0 Shares

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“ events occur around seven decades before Harry Potter reaches the age of majority in the original book and film series. Albus Dumbledore, the previous headmaster of Hogwarts, and Gellert Grindelwald, an ambitious wizard and Dumbledore’s closest childhood friend, are notable.

Grindelwald wanted to become Hogwarts’s headmaster. In a recent interview with The Leaky Cauldron, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates revealed that Johnny Depp would reprise the character of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming film series. Fans have expressed their distaste for Johnny Depp’s casting, especially in light of the character Grindelwald’s growing importance in the film.

It has likely been a very long time since you finished reading the books; and you have likely forgotten how significant his journey was. Following is a quick synopsis of Gellert Grindelwald’s experiences throughout the Harry Potter book series.

Storyline Of Grindelwald

Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore are responsible for stopping Gellert Grindelwald from establishing all-powerful pure-blood magic. Newt decides to participate in this endeavor despite not knowing what lies in store for him. In a wizarding society becoming more and more divided, even the closest relatives and friends are forming barriers. At the same time, love and dedication are being tested.’

Grindelwald Used To Be Best Friends With Dumbledore

Rita Skeeter, a journalist for a wizarding tabloid, claims that Grindelwald was expelled from Durmstrang at 16 for “twisted experimentation.” Harry traveled to Godric’s Hollow, England, in the latter part of the 19th century to live with his great-aunt Bathilda Bagshot, an important person in the wizarding world’s history.

In the film Fantastic Beasts, Jude Law portrays Albus Dumbledore: The Crimes of Grindelwald. When it came to the Hallows, Grindelwald craved power, whereas Dumbledore wished to resurrect his deceased parents using the Resurrection Stone.

Dumbledore Defeated Grindelwald In A Legendary Duel

Grindelwald stole the Elder Wand from Mykew Gregorovitch, which was one of the Hallows, and kept it for himself. After committing more time and effort to his studies; he became renowned as a master of the shadow arts around the globe. Even though his rise to power is shrouded in obscurity, it is generally known that he was responsible for the killings of many people (including the grandfather of Viktor Krum) and the creation of the Nurmengard jail for his opponents. He said that it was utterly unexplainable.

According to the narration, “Gellert Grindelwald first appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Only because You-Know-Who appeared a century later prevented him from topping Rita Skeeter’s list of the World’s Most Dangerous Dark Wizards. “Voldemort is not only the most potent wizard but also the most charismatic and persuasive leader.

This person is one of the extremely few individuals who have ever explored the inside of Nurmengard. The first novel in the series to include Grindelwald was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

