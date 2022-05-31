News
What Happened To Ivy Queen
Ivy Queen, Puerto Rican Rapper singer, is suspected of being impacted by some disease after posting sparkling photos of herself resting after a hospital visit and maybe surgery. She is 50 years old and has various talents as a songwriter, rapper, actress, singer, and composer.
She is also famous as the Queen of Reggaeton, La Porta, Mama de Los Pollitos, La Diva, La Caballota and La Cocorota. Since 1995 she has been in the music industry and has worked with many famous labels like Universal Latinos, Real Drama, Machete, and Sony Discos. She also has had her Music Label since 2012, Ivy Queen Musa Sound.
She began her singing profession with a band named The Noise from San Juan. In August of 2021, she appeared on a podcast on Spotify called Loud: The History of Reggaeton.
What Exactly Happened?
She has created a tense aura among her hardcore fans and followers after posting photos of herself in a hospital gown after an operation session or a surgical process. She is seen relaxing on her chair in her post, surrounded by the operating machines.
In the photo, she looks exhausted after the treatment process. She never shared anything about her transient disease or any other medical complication over the past years. Instead, she asked her followers to be an angel in someone’s life as no one knows when life will become tragic.
We pray for the rapper’s rapid recovery and expect her to make a quick comeback to the music industry. She is cheered, loved, and regularly received for the explicative music that she shares with the audience.
Hospitalization
The actual reason for her hospitalization is unclear, and the enfermedad she is suffering from is unknown. However, it is the condition that damages a selected organ or exterior tissue parts by accidents or aches.
She shocked her fans and followers when she uploaded a hospital picture on her TikTok along with her illness. She also thanked her fans for their warm wishes and encouragement regarding her situation.
Does She Have Cancer?
The image that she posted on her social media is causing rumors to spread around like wildfire on the internet. She was all across the internet by her fans who wonder what has happened to her?
People around also wonder Does she has any Cancer? This rumor is spreading quickly on the internet after peeking at her uploaded photos. People will have to wait for an official report regarding her illness for real information.
Photos On TikTok?
She posted some painful photos of the time she spent in the hospital. The photos stirred her admirers and fans who got worried-looking her like this.
She has yet to confirm the probable cause of this hospital visit. Until then, she will probably move to a calm and quiet location to recover from this illness healthily and will soon make a return to music.
7th Pay Commission: Great news! Your salary will increase by Rs 27,000 from this date, know latest details
7th Pay Commission: Great news! Your salary will increase by Rs 27,000 from this date, know latest details
7th Pay Commission: There is great news for Central Government Employees. If you are also a government employee and are waiting for the salary increase, then more money can come in your account from July. Let us tell you that your salary can increase by full Rs 27,000. Let me tell you how-
According to the AICPI index, this time the government can increase the DA by a full 4 percent, after which the DA of the employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent.
There was a decline in the index in the first two months of the year 2022. It was 125.1 in January, 125 in February and 126 in March. At the same time, if it remains above 126 in April, May and June, then the government can increase the DA by 4 percent.
In the salary of the month of July, you can get the increased money with arrears. Let us tell you how much your salary will increase-
Let us tell you if your basic salary is Rs 56,900. So according to this, you are getting Rs 19,346 as DA at this time.
If you get DA at the rate of 38 per cent, then your DA will increase to Rs 21,622. At the same time, your salary will increase by Rs 27,312 annually.
What Happened To Jack On Macgyver
When a show runs for multiple seasons, it is normal to change a few cast members here and there. But when it comes to dramatic cast alterations, it gets a lot of buzz from the audience. MacGyver came back with its 4th season, but it won’t return with George Eads, who played the character of Jack Dalton.
When it was revealed that George wouldn’t come back for the new season, gossip about probable anger issues on the set that led to his departure from the show began to surface. So, the question is, What happened to Jack, and why did he want to leave the show? How will the series overcome his absence and other details about his character?
What Happened To Jack On MacGyver?
Jack Dalton’s character existed in the show since it first came into existence in 2016, so the news of his exit from the show was hard-hitting for the series fans. George played it, and his final appearance was in the episode named “Father + Bride + Betrayal” in season 3.
In the series, Jack Dalton is an associate of MacGyver, played by Lucas Till. He quit the show and Phoenix Foundation.
He exited his partner, MacGyver, to work on a group scrutinizing an infamous terrorist named Tiberius Kovak. It was believed by all that Kovak was dead right until Jack quit.
The gap in the Phoenix Foundation will be filled by Desire Nguyen, played by Levy Tran, who occasionally appeared on the 3rd season of the show. Her role is required to take the exact position of Jack permanently in the show but with more of a martial arts approach.
Why Did George Eads Leave The Show?
Quitting the show came as a shock for the production network and fans because it was already clear that he had a contract for more seasons in the show. He asked to quit the show and get out of the contract early, which was accepted by the CBS Network. Stories of George and his anger issues were buzzing across as he was conveyed that he left the set in October 2018 after getting infuriated.
He left hours before the shooting schedule, which delayed production.
The actor said he left the show because he desired to consume more quality time with Dylan, his daughter. George and Monika Casey, his ex-wife, share the daughter. He also said that the show was being filmed in Atlanta, and the distance was also getting hectic for him
Can He Return?
This isn’t the first instance he has had issues in the show. He also appeared in CSI for a long 15 years, and during that time, he had numerous conflicts, which ultimately led him to leave the show. He was fired after salary discussions in 2004; later, he was rehired.
Reportedly he was involved in some conflicts with a writer who was pregnant in 2013, and for this, he has also been suspended from the show for some episodes.
As the character is alive and still lives, maybe we will see him make future show episodes.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Know the plan of the government
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Know the plan of the government
7th Pay Commission: Central employees can get good news again. Actually, central employees can get the benefit of old pension scheme. The government can plan for this. Let us know what the government is preparing on the old pension scheme.
7th Pay Commission: There is important news for central government employees. Employees can get good news again. The government can give the benefit of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees. In fact, the central employees have been demanding the old pension scheme from the government for a long time. Let us tell you that the benefits are less in the new pension scheme, in such a situation, the employees are waiting for the old pension scheme.
Know when will the decision be made?
Actually, the Central Government is churning out the old pension scheme (OPS) of the employees. Government employees for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before December 31, 2003, will get this benefit. According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision on this issue will be taken after the response of the Law Ministry.
Know which employees will get benefit
Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh told in Parliament, ‘After the Supreme Court’s decision, the Central Government had put the matter under the Ministry of Law. The Department of Financial Services, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) may take appropriate decision regarding exclusion of those employees from the purview of NPS for whose recruitment the advertisement was issued on or before January 01, 2004 and they would be eligible to apply for Old Pension Scheme (NPS). OPS). If the matter is resolved, then there can be a big benefit in pension.
Who will not get the benefit of old pension
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had told in Parliament that the Central Armed Police Force will not get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. He said that under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972, paramilitary staff are getting pension and other benefits.
