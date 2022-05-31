News
What Happened To Rey On Young And The Restless
In the show, The Young and The Restless, the character of Rey, played by Jordi Vilasuso, has been killed due to some tragic arc in the events. Fans grieve his death along with the remaining members of the Rosales family in Genoa city as it is undoubtedly the end of an era.
Rey’s story had a lot of drama in the show. First, Mia Rosales, his wife, slept with Arturo, his brother. But the heat increases, and more drama and tension begin to build in the later episodes as Rosales sees his destiny.
After years of roaming in Genoa City, Jordi Vilasuso, an Emmy Winner, has let go of his role.
Let us explore the reason behind his exit as new news surfaces on his podcast and Instagram.
Why Did He leave The Young & The Restless?
On His second podcast named “Making it Work,”? Along with his wife, Kaitlin, he talked about his reason for leaving the show. He revealed that Rey was leaving the city and his last work was two weeks ago.
Kaitlin also revealed that the announcement of his husband leaving the show came as a complete surprise to her. Jordi pointed out that he saw him leaving the show, and it was coming soon as the scripts he was given were very simple and minimal.
He showed his fans and podcast listeners that his exit from the show The Young and The Restless was not his choice, and he did not get signed by the show again. However, he said that he had re-signed them back in October for the next three years; he also mentioned that there was a six-month gap, and in that time, the show could make a call whether to sign back again or not.
Rey’s Tragic Exit From The Show.
Rey Rosales, Genoa City’s most promising detective, has died after getting involved in a deadly car crash. He was an affectionate and loyal husband to Sharon Newman, played by Sharon Case, and a law-abiding citizen.
He was driving Chelsea Lawson, played by Melissa Claire Egan, and her son Connor Newman played by Judah Mackey, to a hockey game for the last time. While on the way, he realized that he had not brought the tickets with him, so he rushed back to get the tickets and crashed with Victoria Newman, played by Amelia Heinle, and Ashland Locke, played by Robert Newman. Ashland saved Victoria, but sadly Rey got killed.
Tragic For Fans
This came as a shock for most of the fans who loved them; they were expecting that Rey would leave peacefully so that maybe in the future, Rey’s character could make a return but sadly. Instead, he got killed. I can assure fans that death in soap is no permanent goodbye but only a temporary farewell.
Please tell us what you think about Rey’s future in the show. Can he return to life somehow? Do you want anyone else to reprise the role of Rey?
7th Pay Commission: Good news! Central employees will get ₹ 15,144 more salary, money will come on this day, know details
7th Pay Commission: Good news! Central employees will get ₹ 15,144 more salary, money will come on this day, know details
7th Pay Commission: The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It is quite easy to guess how to calculate Dearness allowance.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees are now waiting for the announcement of the next dearness allowance (Central government DA News). Due to low basic salary, they get salary hike through DA only. In such a situation, the new update can give good news for them. Actually, there are signs of a good increase in the next DA from the inflation data. 3% DA Hike is considered almost certain. At the same time, there is a possibility of increasing (Dearness allowance) up to 4%. If this happens, then this will be the biggest increase after January 2020. The AICPI April Index numbers will come on 31 May. If there is a jump in this also, then the situation of increase of 4 percent dearness allowance (DA Hike) will become clear.
May 38% Dearness Allowance?
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, by August, it can increase to 38%. The index indicated this with a quantum jump in March. If there is a jump in the number of April 2022 as well, then surely there will be a 4 percent increase in DA. After this, the numbers of May and June will also be important. If the AICPI index turns out to be above 127, then 4% dearness allowance is sure to increase. Central employees can get an idea of the increase in the total salary according to the basic pay grade.
How will Dearness Allowance be calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It is quite easy to guess how to calculate Dearness allowance. After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20,000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
This formula works
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months – 115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
How much will the salary increase, understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay commission, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
- Basic Pay – Rs 31550
- Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
- Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
- On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
- Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
Nick Plummer cemented in Mets’ lore for life after weekend of big hits
Mets rookie Nick Plummer’s first two starts in the big leagues produced the type of statistics that people like to categorize as video game numbers.
In this case, if you were playing with Plummer in a video game, you might think about increasing the difficulty level.
Plummer was in his first starting lineup for the Mets on Sunday against the Phillies and then again on Monday against the Nationals. He went 4-for-8 (.500) with two home runs, a double and five RBI. The Mets also won both games, in large part, because of Plummer. His first sepia-toned MLB memory will always be the game-tying homer into the second deck off Phillies’ closer Corey Knebel in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 112.8 mile per hour rocket was the hardest hit ball of the night by either team, and with a national ESPN audience tuned in, Plummer’s first start in Major League Baseball was downright improbable.
Not many rookies get a Sunday Night Baseball moment like that, and even fewer get to hear a Big Apple crowd chant their name like Plummer did as his hot streak blazed through Monday night’s game.
“It’s awesome,” Plummer said of the fans’ appreciation. “Francisco [Lindor] made sure I turned around. It was pretty much every inning, sometimes two times an inning. This is what you envision.”
Plummer said after Monday’s game that he zones out when he’s on the field. The shortstop with the evergreen smile made sure that the new kid on the block took some time to soak it all in and remember to have fun.
“I get pretty straight faced when I get in between the lines,” Plummer admitted. “He made sure that I made light of it. Ultimately, we’re here for the fans. Without them, we kind of don’t have jobs.”
Plummer, a first-round pick by St. Louis in 2015 out of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, MI, DJ LeMahieu’s alma mater, has spent his entire adult life in professional baseball. After seven years and five baseball seasons in the Cardinals’ system — he missed all of 2016 after hand surgery, and the pandemic shut down minor league ball entirely in 2020 — Plummer was granted free agency in November 2021.
After beginning his career with horrendous struggles in the lower levels, he finally reached Triple-A in 2021. Plummer posted a .267/.455/.440 slash line in 27 games for the Cards’ Triple-A affiliate, but it wasn’t enough for St. Louis to keep him around. The Mets swooped him up on a one-year deal — his first ever major league contract — and after he went 1-for-7 in spring training, the organization had him start the year at Triple-A Syracuse. Some prodigious power emerged there, as Plummer walloped six homers in 24 games before getting the call.
As is typically the case, Plummer’s first start in the big leagues was predicated by someone getting hurt. When fan favorite Travis Jankowski fractured a bone in his hand, the Mets needed someone to fill their fourth outfielder role. But then Brandon Nimmo sprained his right wrist, and while he’s been able to avoid the injured list so far, he’s also been tethered to the bench.
That gave Plummer the opportunity to not only start the Mets’ last two games, but also become the first player in club history with multiple home runs after just two starts.
“We had some guys go down, guys who are going to be on the mend,” Plummer acknowledged. “It’s passing the baton and just moving the line.”
Once upon a time, Baseball America ranked Plummer as the eighth-best prospect in the Cardinals’ system. The Midwestern kid made 1,819 plate appearances as a Cardinal minor leaguer but never got to wear the iconic birds-on-the-bat uniform in the majors. In 2015, the recently-drafted high schooler never would have told you that he’d end up on the Mets, and even in his wildest dreams, he couldn’t have imagined the last two nights he’s had at Citi Field.
“You don’t draw it up,” Plummer gushed. “You really don’t. Maybe when you’re younger you think about hitting a grand slam, down by three in the bottom of the ninth inning. But to actually be here — I’m just trying to play good defense, play behind my guys and put together really good at-bats — trying to keep it simple.”
Hilariously, one of the simplest parts of a hitter’s game, a single, eluded Plummer as he laid waste to the ball on Sunday and Monday. The clutch homer on Sunday preceded an RBI double and another homer in his first two at-bats on Monday. Only after he familiarized himself with extra base hits did Plummer record his first MLB single, a classic line drive into center field off Nats’ hurler Paolo Espino.
Plummer was asked after the game if he was disappointed that he had to settle for a single after racking up exclusively doubles and round trippers.
“No, we take ‘em,” he said. “Whenever they touch, we take ‘em.”
The Mets will gladly take whatever hits they can get from Plummer. No matter what happens down the road, the baby-faced 25-year-old has ownership of a few pages in the team’s 2022 story.
What Happened To Ivy Queen
Ivy Queen, Puerto Rican Rapper singer, is suspected of being impacted by some disease after posting sparkling photos of herself resting after a hospital visit and maybe surgery. She is 50 years old and has various talents as a songwriter, rapper, actress, singer, and composer.
She is also famous as the Queen of Reggaeton, La Porta, Mama de Los Pollitos, La Diva, La Caballota and La Cocorota. Since 1995 she has been in the music industry and has worked with many famous labels like Universal Latinos, Real Drama, Machete, and Sony Discos. She also has had her Music Label since 2012, Ivy Queen Musa Sound.
She began her singing profession with a band named The Noise from San Juan. In August of 2021, she appeared on a podcast on Spotify called Loud: The History of Reggaeton.
What Exactly Happened?
She has created a tense aura among her hardcore fans and followers after posting photos of herself in a hospital gown after an operation session or a surgical process. She is seen relaxing on her chair in her post, surrounded by the operating machines.
In the photo, she looks exhausted after the treatment process. She never shared anything about her transient disease or any other medical complication over the past years. Instead, she asked her followers to be an angel in someone’s life as no one knows when life will become tragic.
We pray for the rapper’s rapid recovery and expect her to make a quick comeback to the music industry. She is cheered, loved, and regularly received for the explicative music that she shares with the audience.
Hospitalization
The actual reason for her hospitalization is unclear, and the enfermedad she is suffering from is unknown. However, it is the condition that damages a selected organ or exterior tissue parts by accidents or aches.
She shocked her fans and followers when she uploaded a hospital picture on her TikTok along with her illness. She also thanked her fans for their warm wishes and encouragement regarding her situation.
Does She Have Cancer?
The image that she posted on her social media is causing rumors to spread around like wildfire on the internet. She was all across the internet by her fans who wonder what has happened to her?
People around also wonder Does she has any Cancer? This rumor is spreading quickly on the internet after peeking at her uploaded photos. People will have to wait for an official report regarding her illness for real information.
Photos On TikTok?
She posted some painful photos of the time she spent in the hospital. The photos stirred her admirers and fans who got worried-looking her like this.
She has yet to confirm the probable cause of this hospital visit. Until then, she will probably move to a calm and quiet location to recover from this illness healthily and will soon make a return to music.
