What Song Does Max Listen To In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things season 4 is nowhere, and it’s the way to join our new enemy. The team fights fight against Vecna, a terrifying big evil unlike Demogorgons and The Mind Flayer, in the first book of the super-sized season 4.

Without offering up any major Stranger Things season 4 clues, Vecna takes his first prey in the season’s debut episode. But the Upside Down’s newest evil doesn’t try his luck on a part of our beloved Hawkins team until roughly midseason.

However, Max knows she may be next on Vecna’s list when she listens and witnesses the antique clocks that trigger his curse. Her friends, on the other hand, discover a perfect strategy to protect her, and it has more to do with her favorite song.

What is Max’s Favorite?

As Max gets closer to being overpowered by Vecna, her friends learn through Nancy and Robin’s discussion with Victor Creel that recognized noises can assist bring the villain’s loved ones back from the Upside Down and back into their bodies.

Max begins defying gravity while attending Billy’s grave in episode 4 and eventually discovers herself in Vecan’s clutches. Dustin, Steve, and Lucas try figuring out Max’s favorite song, which shouldn’t be too hard considering that she frequently wears her tape player and headset.

At the beginning of this season, Max is enjoying Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill before meeting with her supervision counselor, Ms. Kelly. Fortunately, Lucas recalls Max’s favorite song, and they perform it for her because she rushes out from the Upside Down. It was a tight thing, but they managed to save Max!

Why Is It Max’s Favorite Song?

Max’s favorite song is “Running Up That Hill,” which sounds plausible. It’s a song from Kate Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Love, and, understandably, it was still being played a few months back, in March 1986. Outkast musician Big Boi discussed “Running Up That Hill” in a clip, describing how the music helps listeners imagine the future they may go to, which suits Max wonderfully. Furthermore, Kate Bush’s tone is particularly heavenly throughout the music, which Max is attracted to as a reassurance.

What Does Kate Bush’s Song Mean To Max?

The song initially appears to be about Max’s connection with Billy, who’d been reformed in Stranger Things after serving his country to protect his sister and Eleven. The chorus expresses Max’s remorse about Billy’s demise and her sense of responsibility for it. Max, knowing she’ll be Vecna’s next target, sends messages to her relatives, even Billy. She finds Billy’s note on his headstone, which reveals that she had dreamt about racing to Billy and saving him from mortality. If events had turned out differently and Max had been able to save Billy, they may have been buddies. “Running Up That Hill” is a track on the importance of connectivity in friendships and how it may result in better insight.

“Running Up That Hill” puts on a new significance after Max is controlled by Vecna while attending Billy’s tomb. She knows that the song can break Vecna’s grip.

Where To Watch Stranger Things?

After almost 3 years of wait, the long-awaited Stranger Things new season finally arrives, and viewers are ecstatic. Strange Things is a Netflix original show that can only be seen on the premium membership service online.

