What To Sell On Ebay – Cashmere Items

Cashmere is one of the finest fibers in the world – a true luxury fabric. It is known as the warmest, softest, most comfortable fabric that money can buy. Victorian England discovered the luxury of this fabric and it was then that cashmere caught on with the elite.

So, what exactly is it? Cashmere is the wool or “fur” from the Kashmir goat. Originally raised in Mongolia, these goats are now raised in India, Tibet, China, other parts of Asia, and now in some parts of the USA. The wool has a silken feel, a feather light weight, and is not itchy like wool. The most luxurious cashmere is taken from the underbelly of the goat. Only a small amount of usable cashmere comes from each goat, and the harvesting process is long, costly, and complicated, which is what makes cashmere so expensive.

With this in mind, anything 100% cashmere is a good, steady, reliable seller on eBay. Sweaters, vests, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, baby wear, and blankets all do well on eBay, even used or vintage. In fact, the older vintage cashmere items are often 3 or 4 ply (thicker and more luxurious) than today’s 2-ply weave. The next time you are at the mall, feel and examine the cashmere sweaters. You’ll find they have a texture unlike any other fabric.

Now, you are thinking, but it is summer and no one buys sweaters in the summer. Not true. Keep in mind that we are operating in a global economy on eBay and the seasons across the globe are opposite from ours here in the USA. There are many places in the USA where cashmere is worn year-round, such as the Pacific Northwest. Canadians, Europeans, and Australians love and appreciate cashmere. In fact, I ship a large percentage of cashmere sweaters internationally. Furthermore, since cashmere is an expensive luxury fabric, many cashmere lovers shop for it year round.

So, when you are browsing thrift stores and garage sales, take a few minutes to look through the sweaters. Here is what to look for:

100% cashmere, 2-ply

Check for holes (you can easily repair holes yourself and the sweater will sell fine)

Large sizes are fantastic (men’s 2XL and Women’s plus)

Sweaters made in Scotland (a higher, thicker quality)

100% cashmere overcoats – these can be thousands of dollars new and many international

customers will take them even in fair condition

Now, you are not going to become a millionaire selling cashmere on eBay. However, it is a good item to add to your store if you can find it. It may not “fit” with your particular product line, however, it is something to be on the lookout for when you are out shopping, and you can make good money. Check on eBay for completed listings of cashmere items, and you will see that there is definitely good money in used cashmere.