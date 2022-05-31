Where Can I Donate Old Eyeglasses and Cases?

Share Pin 0 Shares

We are all always looking for items within our homes that we can donate to good causes. However, we may not realize that the most unexpected things can be donated. There are people all around the world who need all sorts of things. Amongst those things are eyeglasses and eyeglass cases. Now, you’re probably wondering why old eyeglasses and eyeglass cases make for great donations. But just know that there are plenty of children and adults out there who need the gift of sight so that they can make it through each and every day.

You definitely have plenty of donation options, which will be discussed a little later. However, it is important that you know the benefits of donating and what you can and cannot donate. That way you can ensure that you’re definitely passing on something that someone can use.

What qualifies?

Everyone that wears glasses has old frames sitting around somewhere. When we’re done with our glasses we simply put them in a drawer somewhere. In other cases we may just throw them away. But before you throw those eyeglasses away, you need to read on because you can help someone somewhere in the world see their surroundings in a way they have never seen them before. They may not be able to afford new glasses, which means they’re struggling with their eyesight.

So what glasses can you donate? Well, it is ideal that the glasses be in good shape. This means that they are totally intact. Some organizations will take them if they are broken, but within reason. They need to be easily fixable. It is a good idea to read the rules and regulations of each organization before donating.

Another great thing to do is donate your cases. When eyeglasses are donated, the individuals receiving them need to have a place to store them when they’re not in use. So if you have any cases hanging around, you may want to donate those as well. These organizations can never have too many eyeglasses or cases. They need what they can get because there are people all around the world needing the gift of sight.

What organizations?

There are quite a few organizations you can donate to. First of all, you can check with your local optometrists to see who they donate to. They usually have a box sitting in their lobby that allows you to drop off your old eyeglasses and cases. The optometrist’s employees should be able to tell you about what it is you need to do to donate. They should also be able to tell you what can and cannot be donated. Don’t expect there to be too many restrictions.

As for the organizations, you can donate to Unite for Sight, Inc., your local Lions Club, or another local organization in your area. You may even find an optometrist in your area that reuses the glasses and cases that are donated to them. They will fix them up and give them to people for free when they are unable to afford them.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to donating your old eyeglasses and cases. Not only are you helping someone see better, but you are helping their self-esteem and how they function in the world. It also makes you feel really good about yourself and what you have done for someone else. You are truly doing something that is great. So make sure you check around in your area to see what your donation options are. If you can’t come up with anything in your area, you can check out the websites of various organizations to find out how you can donate to them.