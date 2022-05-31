Finance
Where Can I Donate Old Eyeglasses and Cases?
We are all always looking for items within our homes that we can donate to good causes. However, we may not realize that the most unexpected things can be donated. There are people all around the world who need all sorts of things. Amongst those things are eyeglasses and eyeglass cases. Now, you’re probably wondering why old eyeglasses and eyeglass cases make for great donations. But just know that there are plenty of children and adults out there who need the gift of sight so that they can make it through each and every day.
You definitely have plenty of donation options, which will be discussed a little later. However, it is important that you know the benefits of donating and what you can and cannot donate. That way you can ensure that you’re definitely passing on something that someone can use.
What qualifies?
Everyone that wears glasses has old frames sitting around somewhere. When we’re done with our glasses we simply put them in a drawer somewhere. In other cases we may just throw them away. But before you throw those eyeglasses away, you need to read on because you can help someone somewhere in the world see their surroundings in a way they have never seen them before. They may not be able to afford new glasses, which means they’re struggling with their eyesight.
So what glasses can you donate? Well, it is ideal that the glasses be in good shape. This means that they are totally intact. Some organizations will take them if they are broken, but within reason. They need to be easily fixable. It is a good idea to read the rules and regulations of each organization before donating.
Another great thing to do is donate your cases. When eyeglasses are donated, the individuals receiving them need to have a place to store them when they’re not in use. So if you have any cases hanging around, you may want to donate those as well. These organizations can never have too many eyeglasses or cases. They need what they can get because there are people all around the world needing the gift of sight.
What organizations?
There are quite a few organizations you can donate to. First of all, you can check with your local optometrists to see who they donate to. They usually have a box sitting in their lobby that allows you to drop off your old eyeglasses and cases. The optometrist’s employees should be able to tell you about what it is you need to do to donate. They should also be able to tell you what can and cannot be donated. Don’t expect there to be too many restrictions.
As for the organizations, you can donate to Unite for Sight, Inc., your local Lions Club, or another local organization in your area. You may even find an optometrist in your area that reuses the glasses and cases that are donated to them. They will fix them up and give them to people for free when they are unable to afford them.
There are so many possibilities when it comes to donating your old eyeglasses and cases. Not only are you helping someone see better, but you are helping their self-esteem and how they function in the world. It also makes you feel really good about yourself and what you have done for someone else. You are truly doing something that is great. So make sure you check around in your area to see what your donation options are. If you can’t come up with anything in your area, you can check out the websites of various organizations to find out how you can donate to them.
Before You Buy: A Car Buying Checklist
There are actually four areas to consider when buying a car. You must determine:
- The vehicle you need (versus want)
- The value of the vehicle (what it’s worth)
- The financial considerations for the purchase (how you’ll pay for it)
- and the mechanical integrity of the car (is it mechanically sound)
Of course, there are a few differences between each make and model, but we’ll cover the broad brush stroke of topics as a bulleted checklist.
Car Buying Checklist: Determining the Right Vehicle for You
When you shop for a car, there are nice-to-haves and must-haves. It’s up to you to decide which is which. If you live in a temperate climate, you may decide that air conditioning is a nice-to-have. On the other hand, if you live in Dallas, Texas, or Gwinn, Michigan, air conditioning and heating might be more of a necessity for summer or winter months, respectively.
Likewise, if you often do business from your car or take kids on long road trips, you might consider built-in Internet service a must-have. If, on the other hand, everyone in the family has their own phone or tablet with Internet access, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot would be needless.
• Create Your Perfect Car. Do your homework and visit the automaker’s website to see features available on different makes and models. Make a list of what you want in a vehicle. The vehicle you ultimately purchase may not have all of the nice-to-haves. But it should have all of the need-to-haves. If you make a list, you can find the best fit to match your preferences.
• Determine What it’s Worth. There are several sites to determine value. Edmunds, and Kelley Blue Book are popular sites to assess vehicle value based on its features and condition. If you have a trade-in, be sure to determine value of your existing vehicle as well, because it will be part of the deal.
• Determine What You Can Afford. If you plan to pay cash, the decision is easy. If you plan to finance your purchase, however, your credit score directly impacts the interest rate of your loan. Credit scores below 690 generally incur higher rates. Remember, the cost of the car is not its price tag minus any trade-in value and incentives. It includes the interest paid on financing any loan. Financial literacy sources like The Financial Acumen Course teach how to improve your credit score to save you money. It’s up to you to protect your credit and avoid being exploited by predatory lenders, so shop around. Don’t over-extend yourself on credit by buying more car than you can afford.
• Inspect the Vehicle Before You Buy. You want to buy a reliable vehicle, not a maintenance headache. Any used vehicle purchase is a buyer-beware situation, even if through a reputable dealer. If you have a mechanic, expect to pay something between $100 and $200 for a thorough vehicle inspection. If you don’t have a mechanic, there are a couple of stop-gap alternatives. You could take the vehicle to a third-party repair shop that performs state inspections as a cheaper option. Or, if you’re comfortable and knowledgeable doing so, you can inspect the vehicle yourself. Among other things like the brakes, muffler and suspension, check the oil. You can tell a lot about the condition of the engine by looking at the condition of the vehicle’s oil.
Doing a self-inspection on a vehicle takes a little time. It’s dirty work, but if you’re familiar with cars, it’s your cheapest option. The pre-purchase inspection is a must for both peace-of-mind and for reducing hidden repair costs.
Once you have found the best-fit vehicle, ensured you have the means to pay for it, and checked its mechanical integrity, you’re ready to move forward with your new set of wheels.
3 Things To Know Before Starting Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding has definitely taken over our lives, be it funding your dream idea or be it funding your neighbor’s operation. As with any new and developing means to make things simpler, crowdfunding comes with its own set of pre-existing conditions and context.
It has become extremely easy for anyone to start a crowdfunding campaign. However, the most important part lies in knowing about what you’re signing up for. If you’re someone who has a vague idea about crowdfunding, then it is important to do your due diligence before you go ahead with a crowdfunding campaign. Crowdfunding platforms are usually for-profit platforms (not to say that not for profit crowdfunding platforms do not exist) and they come with their rules and regulations, it is best to know these three things before you choose to launch a crowdfunding campaign for your cause, be it creative, medicinal or entrepreneurial.
1- Know your platform
There are some platforms that deal particularly with creative causes, some with medical and some work extensively with entrepreneurial pursuits. Depending on your case, it is important to evaluate the platform accordingly. Most crowdfunding platforms usually charge a fee for them to host your campaign. You may also incur different expenses depending on the added services you sign up for.
These platforms also come along with their own target audience, if you set up a campaign for your medical fundraising in a creative platform, know that there’s a serious mismatch in your target audience that tags along with it. It is also worth understanding that niche platforms usually specialize in one particular type of fundraising and it is best to leverage that for the good of your campaign, in terms of context, reach, marketing and audience etc.
2- Know your costs
With platforms charging their fees and the expenses that are incurred for any marketing efforts or promotional efforts, it is vital to have a buffer amount. Always take into consideration the fluctuation in different currencies (if the platform allows for donations from abroad) and the money that will be lost on the levied tax (depending on where you live). It is important to think about the PR costs and the promotional efforts if your cause is creative or entrepreneurial in nature. Marketing has the potential for a game changer, so it is important to not skimp on that and leverage the funds required.
3- Know your audience
It is important to be able to translate the value of your campaign to your audience. Regardless of the nature of your campaign (medical, creative and/or entrepreneurial), it is critical to be able to convey the urgency of your campaign to your audience. It is essential to building trust, transparency, and openness for your campaign. This enables you to be able to connect with your audience. If someone is willing to donate money to your cause, naturally they would want to know the details and the updates in the long term.
Understand that it is very important to be able to communicate your terms to your potential donors. It is of monumental importance to understand how you can communicate the terms of your cause. Empathy works well with medical causes, with entrepreneurial causes the pitch should revolve more around tangibility and with creative causes, it should revolve around your history with the creative field and the scope of your project.
These 3 things are inextricably linked to the topic of crowdfunding. It is important to voice your beliefs and start a movement through this practice. It is equally important to know what you’re signing up for while you’re doing that.
NFL Player & Tunguska Blast
As a former NFL player, I am very mindful of what products I put into my body. There are many products that claim to be the solution to your dietary or health needs. The fact of the matter is that if we ate a proper diet consistently, our bodies would not break down as quickly as it does, and we would not be dealing with the health issues we are faced with today. If people will take the time to educate themselves on what their body needs nutritionally based upon their age and medical condition, they would know what to eat, how much water to drink, how much exercise to do, and what supplements to take.
Going through this process is why I chose to talk about a dietary supplement called Tunguska Blast. Tunguska Blast is a powerful dietary supplement developed as a result of the miracle of 1908 in Tunguska, Russia. What makes Tunguska Blast special is the fact that it has 10 adaptagens!
An adaptagen is a substance that helps the body respond, on the cellular level, to various stresses put upon it. This allows the body to help regulate many of the its’ systems: the immune system, nervous system, endocrine system, cardiovascular system and mental functions. The effects one can detect are an increase in mental clarity and physical energy, enhanced immunity and resistance to disease, reduced recovery time after exercise (particularly significant for endurance athletes), improved metabolism, and more restful sleep.
If you are an athlete, finding a product that has adaptagens will enhance your physical performance, and reduce your recovery time. This is a tremendous benefit for athletes who need to recover from the wear and tear of games and working out. Athletes everywhere are looking for an edge for enhanced performance, as well as an edge to ensure their bodies are primed for peak performance. Considering the fact that steroid use is out of control in sports, taking a product with adaptagens can benefit athletes of all ages.
Even if you are not an athlete, the benefits of adaptagens will improve your overall well being by supporting your immune system. Being able to take a natural supplement that will help your body fight the effects of stress, and illness is invaluable today.
When I played football, I played on offense because I enjoyed being proactive and not reactive. Now in life I am still on offense by researching the needs of my body, and being proactive in taking care of myself, rather than being reactive and being forced to address a medical issues after the fact.
