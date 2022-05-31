Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things

Share Pin 0 Shares

If there is one thing common to Stranger Things across all its seasons, it is the presence of fresh characters with their personality, made real by their iconic backstories. With season 4 at hand, we have another set of new characters furthering the story of this 80’s sci-fi, fantasy, suspense, horror, filled world.

Some characters meet the fate of getting forgotten quite easily, but Stranger Things is very democratic because it has a huge cast of lead actors, and with it, it gives due respect to other characters. Fred Benson is one such character we will have a hard time forgetting. This generic 80’s nerdy kid is full of mystery, but what exactly did happen to him?

Who Is Fred Benson From Stranger Things Season 4?

Fred goes to Hawkins High School and also works in the school newspaper. His friend also works in the school newspaper as editor-in-chief, Nancy Wheeler. He is a close friend to Nancy, way more than others who work there. He is a skeptic who doesn’t truly being that the school will win the basketball championship. Both of them were covering the championship for the school newspaper.

Our awkward and shy Fred appears harmless. His nerdy 80’s look is nothing to feel alerted about. The series also hints at his secret, one-sided love story with Nancy. He got a little fidgety while discussing Nancy’s relationship with Jonathan Byers, who lived in California. His jealousy was quite apparent on his face, which propelled him to say that Nancy was truly the most desirable girl in the school. Of course, Nancy found such a statement very creepy.

What Happened To Fred Benson, And Who Did He Kill?

Fred and Nancy together worked on an investigation regarding Chrissy’s death. He was haunted by headaches and memories he wished to forget during that period. A police officer stops them on the road, where he points out that Fred himself killed a high school student by accident. This hallucination was happening in his head, something the cop never pointed out. Vecna, the evil creature from the Upside-Down world, uses manipulation to torment her victims. She makes Fred relieve those moments and eventually kills him.

Rating

The series has been receiving positive scores and reviews ever since its release. Rotten Tomatoes has given season 4 an approval rating of 94%. IMDB rates the whole series at 8.7.

Memorable Characters

Stranger Things is a cultural phenomenon at this point, where everyone seems to be acquainted with it in one way or the other. However, what makes Stranger Things that great is the presence of mystery that lurks in every episode that keeps us glued to our couches.

There are no better cliffhangers out there, in my personal opinion, and coupled with the calming and colorful vibe of the 80s America; we have an ultimate candidate to binge. Fred Benson is one such character who makes Stranger Things worthwhile. In addition, his appearance in season 4 has helped build up the story’s overall flow.

