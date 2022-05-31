News
Who Does Will Like In Stranger Things Season 4?
The Stranger Things season 4 part 1 aired recently on Netflix. We all thought that people would be glued to the news story and talk about villains and what is going to happen in this season. But some audiences are paying more attention to the love life of the characters. We can say that there are noticeable variations and developments in the chemistry between the characters in Stranger Things season 4 part 1. Mike and Eleven are seeing each other, and Nancy and Jonathan are going out. But the directors of Stranger Things are still keeping Will’s sexuality in the dark. The viewers have so many questions regarding Will’s sexuality and his crush on Mike who is a straight boy and in love with Eleven.
The Third Season
In the third season of Stranger Things where Will and Mike are in the middle of an argument, Mike says “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls” to Will. Will neither agree nor deny that statement after that Mike says that “I’m not being a jerk” but we all know how big of a jerk Mike was. Mike also asks Will if he thought that they would never have girlfriends in the future and just keep on playing games in Mike’s basement and Will says “Yes I did, I did”. After this Will leaves on his bicycle in the middle of a thunderstorm.
Ending Of The Third Season
At the end of season 3 of Stranger Things Will and his family move to California along with Eleven. They both go to the same school, Eleven, as usual, keeps struggling with her school life. In season 4 of Stranger Things, it’s almost spring break now and Mike lands at California airport and Will and Eleven will go to the airport to pick up Mike. Will is seen carrying a handmade painting rolled up in his hands when they go to the airport to pick up Mike.
When Mike arrives at the airport in part 1 of Stranger Things season 4 we can have a glimpse of excitement in Will’s eyes to meet his best friend cum crush, but when Mike arrives he barely hugs Will and we can notice the change of expressions on Will’s face when Mike properly hugs his girlfriend Eleven and Will decides not to show the painting that he was carrying with him to the airport.
Audience Reactions
This makes the audience more curious and raises so many questions. What was that painting? Did Will paint something to express his feelings towards Mike? Did he paint the group picture of him and his friends? And the questions go on and on and on. We didn’t get any glimpse of the painting in the first part of Stranger Things season 4 and we hope that we might know what that painting is in the second part of Stranger Things season 4, and we can expect the directors might do something about the massive crush on Will on his best friend Mike who is straight and has a girlfriend.
But we can say that Will is not straight and his feelings or crush for his best friend Mike still does not seem to fade away, we hope that Will will be able to confess his feelings for Mike in the second part of Stranger Things season 4, As this show runs in the ’80s Will finds it hard to express his feelings and about his sexuality as they were used to forced kids to stay in their boxes and were asked to act normal.
Does Enzo Die In Stranger Things?
Maybe or Maybe Not. To understand this we need to know what happened. Who is Enzo in the first place? Well, Enzo is not his original name, the name “Enzo” is the name of a restaurant where Joyce and Hopper were supposed to have dinner at the end of Stranger Things season 3. But things went south and the plans got canceled. Well, the original name of the man “Enzo” is Dimitri Antonov he is a security guard at the Russian prison where Hopper is being held, prisoner. Enzo acts as a middle man to help Hopper get out of the prison.
A Short Recap
We can see that the directors are introducing so many new characters in part 1 of Stranger Things season 4. Over there Dimitri aka Enzo is also a new character. But we got a glimpse of this character back in season 3 Stranger Things. Even though Enzo is not the main character of Stranger Things he sure is an important one. In season 3 of Stranger Things, we got a hint that Hopper was still alive. However, in season 4 of Stranger Things, we got to know that he was kept in a Russian prison in a classified area. Hopper makes an unusual friend at the Russian prison who helps Hopper to get out of the Russian prison.
The Fourth Season
In the first episodes of Stranger Things season 4 part 1. We can see Joyce receiving a weird Russian doll from an anonymous sender. Joyce was confused about the doll so she took the doll and pays a visit to a man named Murray Bauman. He suggests Joyce break the doll, and when Joyce breaks the doll she finds a letter hidden inside the doll. In that letter, it was written that Hopper was still alive and is held as a prisoner in a Russian jail. In that letter, a mobile number was mentioned and Joyce was asked to call that number, Joyce calls the number and she is connected to a man named Enzo who informed Joyce that Hopper was still alive.
Enzo informs Joyce on how to reach Hopper and Enzo asked Joyce to bring the money from a former police chief from Hawkins which was set aside for Eleven and Joyce was asked to transfer the money to Enzo’s colleague named Yuri who was in Alaska. Then Enzo realises that he was double-crossed by his mate Yuri from Alaska, Yuri got greedy and he took the money from Joyce but he also informed the Russians that Enzo was helping Hopper to get out of prison so that Yuri can get paid from the Russian government. After that Enzo was fired as a prison guard and was put in that same jail as a prisoner and Hopper was unable to escape the jail.
The Escape Plan
The prisoners in the secret Russian jail were given an elegant full meal course and they were confused about why this was happening in a prison. Later Hopper, Enzo, and the other prisoners found out that they were having their last meals and they were about to be fed as a meal to Demogorgon which the Russian kept in hiding at the same prison. Hopper then plans something in the meantime when he gets hold of bottles of alcohol and a lighter which they use to fight with Demogorgon as Fire is the weakness of Demogorgon.
When the Russians started feeding people to Demogorgon many prisoners lost their lives. However, this occurred because they were consumed by Demogorgon. In the meantime, Joyce and Murray managed to break into the prison where Hopper was held, prisoner. Joyce will open the prison gates and people will escape from that prison. Joyce and Hoppers will be reunited again in part 1 of Stranger Things season 4. But we don’t know what happened to Enzo and his friends.
Who Plays Eden In Stranger Things
Stranger Things is probably the most iconic series for Netflix, a real attention grabber that has helped make Netflix an everyday household name. Season 4 is the latest in the iteration with a huge fan following that was waiting for it; there was never any reason to doubt that new seasons for Stranger Things won’t come. Season 4 is supposed to release in two volumes.
The first one was released on May 27th, while the second came on July 1st. The new season has brought in a new cast, and one of them has particularly caught our attention. Everyone is asking, ‘who is Eden?’ Let’s dive into the information we have at hand for Eden.
Who Is Eden In Stranger Things Season 4?
While we have only received something more than a glimpse (sigh!), the character Eden appears on screen for some minutes, and that too only in one episode. Her lasting impact has been amazing. The Internet has become quite curious about her real existence and personality. In the series, Eden is the elder sister of Suzie Bingham (Gabriella Pizzolo).
She manages her family and, with it, the chaos it contains. The scene introduces her when Mike, Jonathan, and Argyle come to look for Suzie at her home. Eden is too busy handling her younger siblings, so she tells them where they can look for Suzie.
Who Plays Eden In Stranger Things?
The actress’ name is Audrey Holcomb, who is playing the role of Eden in Stranger Things season 4. In the episode named ‘The Dive,’ she appears in a slick all-black outfit, a necklace with beads on it, and carries her hair naturally with swirly curls. Yes, yes, we know! The fans on Twitter have raised the point that her look references Ally Sheedy from The Breakfast Club.
Even if that is true, her personality is unique and charming to look at. Audrey has previously acted in Musical Hearts, This is Home, 3 Minutes, and Junior Guards. She was not too famous before her role in Stranger Things. Still, her popularity will only rise from here on as she will act in the movie American Cherry as the character Corinna Hoffman, which will be released sometime next year.
Audrey Holcomb’s Age From Stranger Things 4?
Who doesn’t want to be young and famous? Audrey Holcomb is getting her fair share of attention at 21 years. Her birthday is on July 7th, which is just around the corner, and the gen-z star was born in the year 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer, and her qualities are emotional, temperamental, and devoted; they can be seen in her acting, at least hints of it.
Rating
Rotten Tomatoes has given season 4 an approval rating of 94%. Is there anything left to say about it anymore? IMDB rates the whole series at 8.7. Such scores make this series purely in the MUST-WATCH territory. And surely no one would want to miss something so greatly appreciated in their lifetime.
Does The Dog Die In Stranger Things 4?
The Byers family has two pets, a Cat and a Dog, the name of the Cat was “Mews” and the dog was named “Chester”. If you have followed all the episodes of Stranger Things then you know what happened to Mews the Byers’s family cat in season 1 of Stranger Things. But the viewers don’t know what happened to Byers’ family Dog named Chester. Well here’s what we know about the dog disappearing from the series Stranger Things.
The Dog
The dog Chester is not referred to by his name in the series Stranger Things. This is because it was just a pet in the family of Byers. The dog made its first debut in the series when Will Byers came running to his house as he was chased by the monster Demogorgon. Chester welcomes Will at the entrance when he reaches home while Will is trying hard to find a place to hide. However, he wanted to escape from the monster, Chester barks at Demogorgon after seeing his reflection on the door.
When Will went missing and Hoppers comes to investigate the case Chester starts barking facing the shed. Chester tried to indicate that Will was followed by Demogorgon into the shed and the monster then abducted Will upside-down. When Hopper noticed Chester barking he asks the Byers family if Chester is behaving differently. The family members explained that maybe he is hungry.
In which season did Chester Appear?
Chester appeared only in season 1 of Stranger Things in episodes 1, 3, 5 & 8. In an interview held in Chicago beforehand of the release of Stranger Things season 3. Noah Schnapps said that Chester has passed away after the pickup of the Stranger Things season 1. This is why Chester didn’t appear in the rest of the season of Stranger Things. However, Noah also said that they added a gravestone in the garden of the Byers family.
So that the audience can understand that Chester did not go missing he has just passed away. And the cast says that Chester was not a good boy. They explained that he used to cause so much trouble. Because sometimes the shooting was also called off because Chester was misbehaving. This led to several problems and the shootings were getting delayed or canceled. So the directors decided not to involve Chester again in the shootings to avoid any inconvenience to the rest of the cast as he does not play any important role that being a family dog.
