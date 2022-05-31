Who Plays 001 In Stranger Things

Share Pin 0 Shares

Stranger Things is an American sci-fi horror drama series. The Duffer Brothers created it. The brothers are also the showrunners and are executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The show first aired on 15th July 2016.

The show is set in the 1980s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The series has an ensemble cast, with the group investigating multiple supernatural or odd things around town. The brothers made Stranger Things a mix of investigation and supernatural elements in a world filled with horror, science, fiction, and childlike sensibilities. The show has record viewership and a well-recognizable international fanbase.

Who Plays 001?

After being teased for 3 seasons, in the finale of Volume 1, we’re introduced to Dr. Martin Brenner’s first patient with psychic abilities, 001. The character is played by Jamie Campbell Bower, who is well known for his role as the young Grindelwald in Harry Potter movies, as Caius in the Twilight franchise, and as Jace in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

We first see his face in the 5th episode of the 4th season. As Eleven is brought to Dr. Owen’s secret facility to work with Brenner to restore her powers, she has a kind of psychic stroke on revealing her past painful memories. And so, she floats in a tank of water as her mind drifts into the past, where we also find 001.

Who Is 001?

001 is Dr. Brenner’s first-ever patient to show psychic abilities. It was theorized that Mind Flayer was secretly 001, but it was later revealed that he was just a friendly orderly at the lab. He takes care of all the kids but particularly likes Eleven. The episode takes us through his past and his story about how he became the way he is. 001 was born as Henry Creel, the son of Victor Creel.

After a few incidents, Henry realized he had psychic powers and used them to haunt his family before killing most of them. Victor was framed for the murders and locked away in a mental asylum. Henry reached the care of Brenner, who had plans to get more kids like this boy.

How Did 001 Get This Way?

Brenner kept a chip in Henry’s neck to control his powers. Without this, he unleashed his full power on the children at the facility and slaughtered almost everyone. A young Eleven overpowers him with her happy memories and unknowingly opens a portal to the Upside Down and locks Henry there. In Upside Down, Henry changes into the monster now terrorizing Hawkins, called Vecna. With his powers as Vecna, he tormented victims in the real world by showing them haunting visions of their past before possessing them and mangling their bodies. Once the process was done, the victim looked to have died a grotesque death, but as Henry told Eleven once, all the children were alive in his mind.

Where To Watch Stranger Things?

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix right now. The 4th season has a schedule of two volumes. The first one has completed airing as of 27th May, and the second will release on 1st July 2022.

The post Who Plays 001 In Stranger Things appeared first on Gizmo Story.