Stranger Things is probably the most iconic series for Netflix, a real attention grabber that has helped make Netflix an everyday household name. Season 4 is the latest in the iteration with a huge fan following that was waiting for it; there was never any reason to doubt that new seasons for Stranger Things won’t come. Season 4 is supposed to release in two volumes.

The first one was released on May 27th, while the second came on July 1st. The new season has brought in a new cast, and one of them has particularly caught our attention. Everyone is asking, ‘who is Eden?’ Let’s dive into the information we have at hand for Eden.

Who Is Eden In Stranger Things Season 4?

While we have only received something more than a glimpse (sigh!), the character Eden appears on screen for some minutes, and that too only in one episode. Her lasting impact has been amazing. The Internet has become quite curious about her real existence and personality. In the series, Eden is the elder sister of Suzie Bingham (Gabriella Pizzolo).

She manages her family and, with it, the chaos it contains. The scene introduces her when Mike, Jonathan, and Argyle come to look for Suzie at her home. Eden is too busy handling her younger siblings, so she tells them where they can look for Suzie.

Who Plays Eden In Stranger Things?

The actress’ name is Audrey Holcomb, who is playing the role of Eden in Stranger Things season 4. In the episode named ‘The Dive,’ she appears in a slick all-black outfit, a necklace with beads on it, and carries her hair naturally with swirly curls. Yes, yes, we know! The fans on Twitter have raised the point that her look references Ally Sheedy from The Breakfast Club.

Even if that is true, her personality is unique and charming to look at. Audrey has previously acted in Musical Hearts, This is Home, 3 Minutes, and Junior Guards. She was not too famous before her role in Stranger Things. Still, her popularity will only rise from here on as she will act in the movie American Cherry as the character Corinna Hoffman, which will be released sometime next year.

Audrey Holcomb’s Age From Stranger Things 4?

Who doesn’t want to be young and famous? Audrey Holcomb is getting her fair share of attention at 21 years. Her birthday is on July 7th, which is just around the corner, and the gen-z star was born in the year 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer, and her qualities are emotional, temperamental, and devoted; they can be seen in her acting, at least hints of it.

Rating

Rotten Tomatoes has given season 4 an approval rating of 94%. Is there anything left to say about it anymore? IMDB rates the whole series at 8.7. Such scores make this series purely in the MUST-WATCH territory. And surely no one would want to miss something so greatly appreciated in their lifetime.

