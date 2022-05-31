News
Who Plays Enzo In Stranger Things 4?
Stranger Things is a television-recurring Netflix original series by the Duffer brothers. The show is a science fiction, horror drama that first aired in July 2016. It has 3 seasons completely out and 4th season volume II will be out on July 1, 2022. The show has a massive fan base and an enormous audience all across the world. It is one of the most well-respected, anticipated, and skillfully made shows. It won’t be an exaggeration to call it a milestone in pop culture. Season 4 Volume I was released on 27 May 2022. The world of Stranger Things is set in the 80s as of now.
Who Is Enzo In Stranger Things Season 4?
Who is Enzo? As season 4 starts, Joyce gets mail, a big box with Russian stamps on the top. Inside the box is a Russian Doll in a traditional Russian outfit and Russian folk music plays, with a crack in the body. She immediately contacts Murry, who advises her to keep a safe distance.
However, she smashes the doll which she does, and finds a letter inside. The letter is cut and paste of letters from different places and it says that Hopper is alive and to save him, they need to pay up. Murray is suspicious but Joyce tells him that Enzo is the name of the place they were going on a date and it is Hopper telling them that they can trust “Enzo”. Joyce with Murry’s help talks to “Enzo” who asks her to get $ 40,000 and travel to Alaska to hand it over to a pilot who would, in turn, go to Russia to pick Hopper up.
Who is Enzo?
Enzo turns out to be a prison guard named Dmitri Antonov. Dmitri has a family and when Hopper offers him a lot of money in exchange for his freedom. However, he agrees to let Hopper free but soon Yuri, the pilot betrays them. Then Dmitri along with Hopper ends up back in the prison. He and Hopper manage to create a friendship and bond inside the scary prison as they bond over their families and their kids among other things. Dmitri has a lot of respect for Hopper as he sees how strong Hopper is to make it out of the prison and later when Hopper fights fearlessly with the Demogorgon and maybe even defeats it.
Who Plays Dmitri Antonov?
Dmitri Antonov is played by the very impressive and gifted actor Tom Wlaschiha. Tom Wlaschiha is a German actor. Tom was 17 when he traveled to the United States and remained there for a year. He studied English and learned theater. He speaks multiple languages like French, Italian and Russian, along with German and English. However, he started doing German cinema soon after and appeared in mostly smaller and supporting roles in German movies. He joined the cast of Stranger Things in 2021 to play the role of Dmitri Antonov in Stranger Things season 4.
Why Does Tom Seem So Familiar?
Tom Wlaschihe is a well-accomplished actor with a career full of brilliant roles. He has been part of many amazing projects but he is most probably recognized for his eerie role of Jaqen H’ghar in the world’s one of the most successful and famous series, Game of Thrones. Nonetheless, he has played the man of many faces in multiple seasons of Game of Thrones. Along with equally tremendous Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. He is also known for his roles in series like Crossing Lines, Das Boot, Jack Ryan, etc, and movies like Rose Island, Berlin Falling, Resistance, etc.
News
Does Max Die In Stranger Things Season 4?
Stranger Things is an American recurring Netflix original series. It first premiered in July 2016 with season 1 and has 4 successful seasons, Volume 1 was released on 27 May 2022. It blows people away as only Stranger Things can. People are on edge and eagerly waiting for Volume II of the saga. Season 5 is supposed to be the last season as creators, the Duffer Brothers have conveyed but this can change as it has many times before. The series is a global phenomenon with people from various countries, loving and supporting it. volume II of season 4 of Stranger Things releases July 1, 2022.
Who Is Max?
It was the 1980s, in the usually sleepy town of Hawkins, four young boys and a super-powered mysterious girl set off on a journey. As one of the kids, Will Byers goes missing and Will’s mother Joyce and Police Chief Hopper along with the whole town try to find Will but little do they know that Will is inside a dark dimension, right beneath the town called, Upside Down. With the help of Eleven, the super-powered girl, these kids save the world and rescue Will. That is just the first season as in the second season, with Eleven missing the boys befriending another girl named Max Mayfield.
She along with her mother, Step-brother Billy and Step-father becomes part of this scary and crazy world. Max is a redhead, no bullshit, tom-boy kid who loves skating and playing arcade games. She later becomes Lucas’s girlfriend and a prominent member in defeating the evil forces in Hawkins. At the end of season 3, she witnesses a mind flayer possessed by Billy die and is horrified by the incident.
Does Max Die In Season 4?
With Vecna targeting people with troubled pasts and traumatic histories, Max becomes one of his targets. Max is having a hard time dealing with witnessing the horrifying death of Billy by the Mindflayer and complains about headaches, nightmares, and terrifying visions. She breaks up with Lucas and closes off from everyone completely. She and her mother are having a hard time also from the fact that Billy’s father left them with nothing as Max’s mother takes on a lot of jobs for their survival but also takes up drinking. All this leads to Max almost being killed by Vecna but is saved by her friends. So yes, Max doesn’t die, yet because only Volume one is out yet anything else is to be seen after July 1.
How Does Max Survive?
Nancy and Maya pay a visit to the vaccine’s first victim and find out that during the attack, his favorite song was playing and come to the conclusion that they need to make Max listen to her favorite song, Running Up That Hill (Deal with God) by Kate Bush. It is because music can connect to the parts of the brain, and words can’t. And this proves successful as Max survives even after Vecna takes her to his destroyed house’s upside-down version,
Who Plays Max In Stranger Things?
Max Mayfield is played by the talented actress, Sadie Sink. Sadie is an American actress who is also known for Ziggy Berman in the Netflix horror film trilogy Fear Street. Sadie is also a Broadway star who has worked in theaters as a kid. The 20 years old actress was also recently seen in the music video of Taylor’s version of All too well, a 110-minute version portraying Taylor Swift herself.
News
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez makes another strong case for a promotion, and Double-A Bowie bats excel
With Adley Rutschman’s arrival with the Orioles — albeit a tepid one to start — the wait for Baltimore’s top prospect is over. But there are other options waiting in the wings, with a debut potentially soon for one in particular.
As right-hander Grayson Rodriguez continues to blow through Triple-A lineups while rising to become Baseball America’s No. 4 prospect overall, there’s an increased clamoring for his arrival in Baltimore. It won’t come Tuesday, even though the Orioles need a spot starter to fill a gap in the rotation. But it could come soon.
When Rutschman arrived, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles had “blue skies ahead,” boasting about the No. 1 farm system in baseball. How soon those skies will open up remains to be seen, but several of the candidates to debut in Baltimore this season performed well this week in the minors.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
If there was any doubt Rodriguez was ready for this moment, his last outing threw them out the window. He had been held at an 85-pitch limit for a month, but Friday, he had the opportunity to reach 95. Rodriguez threw a season-high 88 pitches instead, finishing shy of his limit because of how efficiently he mowed through seven innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10. It was the kind of display that signaled he’s ready, and it’s not the first time this season he’s been so dominant. He owns a 2.32 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 14 walks in 50 1/3 innings in Norfolk this season.
2. High-A Aberdeen first baseman TT Bowen
For Bowen, it wasn’t so much his batting — although he did that plenty well this week. His overall ability to reach base impressed most, walking seven times in addition to six hits. That gave him a .652 on-base percentage, and it rose his on-base percentage this season to .419.
3. Double-A Bowie catcher Maverick Handley
With Rutschman in the system, the attention on Handley is somewhat reduced. But for the Baysox this season, Handley has been a steady presence both at and behind the plate. Last week, especially, Handley performed well, hitting .438 with a double and three RBIs to go with his 1.050 OPS. The Orioles selected Handley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and the 24-year-old is off to his best season thus far in the minors.
4. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
When Westburg analyzed his play at the beginning of the Double-A season, he acknowledged his swing-and-miss potential is something he wants to improve. He struck out seven times last week. But his other contributions at the plate overshadowed that blemish, finishing with two doubles and eight hits in six games.
5. Double-A Bowie outfielder Hudson Haskin
Earlier this month, Haskin found himself mired in a slump — hitting .087 in seven games to begin May. But Haskin has rediscovered his form at the plate, and last week continued his upturn. In six games, the center fielder hit two doubles and a homer as part of his .300 batting week with a .967 OPS.
The top prospect not featured so far
With Rutschman in the show and Rodriguez on his way there soon, left-hander DL Hall is the highest-ranking prospect (No. 3) not yet mentioned in this report. Hall had a standout performance last week for the Tides, throwing a season-high 78 pitches while allowing three base runners — one hit and two walks — with six strikeouts in four innings. The build-up has been slower for Hall, whose 2021 season was cut short by a stress reaction in his elbow. But he’s on the comeback trail, rebounding from a four-run outing on May 20.
International acquisition of the week
With a natural cycle Sunday, Low-A Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony capped off an impressive week. The 20-year-old from St. Thomas finished with a 1.150 OPS for the Shorebirds. Bellony, signed in 2018, is hitting .270 on the season, his first at an affiliate.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
The long road for right-hander Cody Sedlock — a first-round selection in the 2016 draft — came to fruition Sunday when he made his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. His first three innings went as planned, allowing one run. But he ran out of gas near the end of his outing, pitching into the eighth and not recording an out before he finished with five runs to his name.
Time to give some shine to…
Cole Uvila only appeared once last week, but the Triple-A Norfolk right-hander continued what he’s been doing for much of the season. He faced three batters and struck out two of them in one scoreless inning of work. The 28-year-old has allowed two earned runs in 17 innings, walking eight batters with 19 strikeouts. A 40th-round selection by the Texas Rangers in 2018, Uvila is hitting his stride in his first season in Baltimore’s organization, still awaiting a major league debut.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
The Supreme Court ruled against a Baltimore baseball team 100 years ago, leading to MLB’s current antitrust exemption
More than a dozen men gathered for a banquet at Baltimore’s Belvedere Hotel in March 1914, and though they were set to embark into challenging, uncharted territory, they were brash and confident. The men were the stakeholders of the new Federal League — a rival to the established American and National Leagues — and every speech and statement was soaked in conviction.
“You can’t lose,” one said, and many invoked war: This new baseball league, already purloining star players, would triumph.
“If there is not room enough for three big leagues in this country,” another said, “you may paste it in your hat that the Feds will not be the ones to go to the wall.”
By the next year, 1915, however, the eight-team Federal League had dissolved. The league boasted future Hall of Famers — and Chicago’s Wrigley Field was built for a Federal League team — but it ultimately couldn’t compete with the American and National League, which fought to rid themselves of the upstart league. After two seasons, “the Feds” were gone.
And yet, an intangible consequence from that league, specifically, from Baltimore’s club, the Terrapins, remains significant even today.
Baltimore — eager for a major league team since one iteration of the Baltimore Orioles left after the 1902 season and later became the New York Yankees — welcomed the Terrapins, who wore orange and black, in 1914. They’d been dubbed “Baltimore’s big league club,” and so, while in 1915 two of the Federal League’s owners were permitted to buy into existing major league teams and five others accepted buyouts, the Terrapins declined a settlement of $75,000. They instead kept the fight alive in the courts, battling the two entrenched leagues by arguing that organized baseball had conspired to monopolize the sport.
The fight lasted years, until May 29, 1922, when the U.S. Supreme Court, headed by William Howard Taft, ruled against Baltimore and for the organized baseball leagues. The court said baseball was not interstate commerce, and thus, the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 did not apply.
That decision, made 100 years ago this week, has allowed MLB to enjoy an incredibly rare antitrust exemption today — giving it latitude and freedom that other industries and other pro sports leagues don’t have — even as most experts agree the exemption is flawed and illogical.
“Does the exemption make sense? No, it doesn’t,” said Ed Edmonds, a professor at Notre Dame Law School with a focus on antitrust law and baseball. “It hasn’t for a long, long time.”
A ‘unique’ exemption, based on ‘flawed law’
Though he had a celebrated career, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes has received a barrage of criticism for the decision he wrote in the 1922 case, Federal Baseball Club of Baltimore, Inc. v. National League of Professional Baseball Clubs. And while a 2020 academic paper said he “blundered badly” in the decision, a paper published this year sought to “repurpose the ire” and the “blame” against Holmes and direct it toward two other decisions by the Supreme Court. Twice, the court, in 1953 and 1972, largely upheld baseball’s antitrust exemption.
The three cases have allowed baseball to operate without the scrutiny of antitrust law — rules set up to promote competition in business — and regardless of which court is to “blame,” the 1922 suit, brought by the Baltimore Terrapins, laid the foundation.
In the years since, other pro sports leagues have sought similar exemptions, without luck, and so MLB, bizarrely, remains in a class of its own. Patricia Campbell, a University of Maryland Carey School of Law professor who teaches antitrust law, said courts rarely create an antitrust exemption.
“So baseball’s exemption is pretty unique,” she said.
The Curt Flood Act, passed in 1998, removed baseball’s antitrust exemption as it relates to MLB players — but it kept the rest of MLB’s antitrust exemption intact.
“There’s a lot of other stuff there that it applies to,” said Nellie Drew, a University of Buffalo professor of sports law. “So things like minor league baseball, ownership transfers, the amateur draft, franchise relocation, licensing matters, all [those] sort of things.”
It allows MLB more control and gives it the power to make decisions without having to worry about antitrust law. And though it’s long imprinted into the fabric of baseball’s very business, it’s been opposed by many, including in the past year by both Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and progressive Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
“I think it’s based on flawed law,” Drew said.
Avenues for change: Congress and the Supreme Court
In its third ruling regarding baseball’s antitrust status, in 1972, the Supreme Court passed the buck to Congress, saying that by “positive inaction,” the legislative branch had, in a way, endorsed the exemption.
“If there is any inconsistency or illogic in all this, it is an inconsistency and illogic of long standing that is to be remedied by the Congress and not by this Court,” it wrote.
Congress, over the years, has considered removing the exemption for various reasons. A year ago, Republican senators threatened to remove the exemption after MLB moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver following the passage of changes to voting laws in Georgia. Cruz said at the time that MLB “shouldn’t expect to continue to receive special benefits from Congress.”
Then, this year, Sanders announced a bill that would remove MLB’s exemption.
“The anticompetitive grip of Major League Baseball on the sport, its players, its workers, and its communities must end,” the bill reads.
Edmonds, the Notre Dame professor, said that over the past several decades there have been more than 100 bills concerning antitrust exemptions in baseball and other sports, but — in part due to the lobbying power of MLB — it’s highly unlikely legislation would overturn the exemption. The best chance, in his estimation, came two years ago, when MLB cut ties with 42 minor league teams.
“I don’t think Congress has much interest in overturning the exemption because that would’ve been probably the best opportunity in recent years for them to band together and say we’re going to get rid of this exemption,” he said.
Four teams that lost their affiliation with MLB sued last year in the Southern District of New York, arguing that MLB would not have been able to make such a move without its antitrust exemption.
“Virtually no other business in the United States would have even considered such a brazen horizontal agreement among competing businesses,” the lawsuit said. “MLB and its Clubs, however, had no such qualms because for almost a century they have laid claim to an anomalous, judicially created ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’ from antitrust scrutiny.”
In plain terms, the suit opposes the Supreme Court’s previous decisions.
“The time is at hand to cast the baseball exemption into the dust bin of antitrust history,” it stated.
Because the court has already affirmed the exemption twice and because it previously handed the issue to Congress, it may seem unlikely that it would overturn precedent. But last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that “this Court has refused to extend Federal Baseball’s reasoning to other sports leagues — and has even acknowledged criticisms of the decision as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘inconsistent’ and ‘aberration[al].’”
The suit goes on to say that, perhaps if the Supreme Court was given another chance, it would reconsider MLB’s exemption.
Said Campbell: “If you want a sports analogy, they’re throwing the court a lob.”
Armed with a century of precedent, MLB has labeled the lawsuit from the four former minor league teams as “patently frivolous,” but there remains a chance it could reach the Supreme Court.
“Here’s the court’s opportunity if it really wants to do away with the antitrust exemption,” Campbell said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? The court could very well say, it’s up to Congress. We just don’t know how it’s going to turn out.”
Forgettable, yet influential
Back at Belvedere Hotel in 1914, the emerging Federal League began with such confidence, eager to war with the establishment.
“If one may predicate the future of the Federal League baseball clubs from the spirit that was manifest last night,” read an article in The Sun, “the outlook of the new organization seems to be a rosy one indeed.”
But the Brooklyn Tip-Tops, Buffalo Blues, Chicago Whales, Kansas City Packers and Newark Peppers, among other Federal League teams, did not last. Baltimore’s star pitcher, Chief Bender, whom baseball historians credit with bringing the slider to prominence and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame, had the worst season of his career in Baltimore in 1915, when the Terrapins went 47-107.
For all the assertive optimism that the Federal League began with, it quickly shriveled. It wouldn’t be until decades later, in 1954, when Baltimore would finally get another major league team. The Orioles are now Baltimore’s big league club, and the Terrapins became the University of Maryland’s nickname. The Baltimore Terrapins were short-lived and forgettable — and yet, in a way, they live on in a century-old case and the puzzling precedent it created.
