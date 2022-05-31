Share Pin 0 Shares

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American miniseries part of the Star Wars franchise. It was created for Disney+. The story is set ten years after the happenings of Star Wars III – Revenge of the Sith. As the title says, it focuses on the character, Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role from the prequel times.

The project was originally planned as a spin-off film written by Hossein Amini and directed by Stephen Daldry. But it was later reworked into a series noting the commercial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the main faces of the prequel films, and this series takes us through his adventures.

Who Plays Owen In Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The character of Owen Lars is played by the Australian actor Joel Edgerton. Edgerton has played in movies like The King (2019), Bright (2017), Warrior (2011), and The Gift (2015). He has also played in other TV series like The Three Stooges, The Secret Life of Us, and The Underground Railroad. He seems a good fit for a character that we learn more about than we did before from the new series.

Who Is Owen Lars?

Owen Lars was a moisture farmer from the desert planet of Tatooine. He was the son of Clegg and Aika Lars. He is also the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker, which happened when Cleigg married Shmi Skywalker, Anakin’s mother. The Tusken Raiders killed her in 22 BBY, and not long after, Clegg passed away. Owen married his girlfriend, Beru Whitsun, and they worked hard to maintain the homestead

How Did Owen And Obi-Wan Kenobi Know Each Other?

Owen and his wife were contacted by Kenobi in 19 BBY and asked to take care of Anakin’s then-infant son, Luke. Kenobi happened to be Anakin’s Jedi Master and was tasked with relocating his children. Owen believed for a long time that Anakin died serving his duty as a Jedi and so forbade Kenobi from visiting or training Luke. As the years passed, Lars also made his best effort to shield Luke from the truth about his father and kept him busy on the farm.

At around 0 BBY, Owen and Luke bought the droid R2-D2. The droid possessed stolen plans for the Death Star, which happened to be an Imperial superweapon. Stormtroopers tracked the droid down to Owen’s house and interrogated and killed both Owen and his wife. When Luke learned of this, he left Tatooine with Kenobi to train in the ways of the Jedi. He joined the Rebel Alliance and destroyed the Death Star with them in the Battle of Yavin.

When And Where To Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi first premiered on 27th May 2022, when the first two episodes were released. The other episodes will be released every week until 22nd June. The series can be streamed on Disney+ right now, and new episodes will drop weekly there. The show will release an episode every Friday at 3 a.m. EST on release days.

