Why Did Queenie Join Grindelwald
Story twists by J.K. Rowling are well-known. However, some assert that Rowling is losing her charisma due to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s weak narrative. As evidence, they mention Queenie Goldstein’s desertion. Also, when Pukwudgie Legilimens falls in love with a Muggle, she wonders how she could travel with someone who considers Muggles an annoyance or a subjugated species.
Some claim the Imperius Curse caused Queenie to betray her sister and lover. However, despite Gellert Grindelwald’s Legilimency skill, Queenie is aware of her acts and feels no regret.
Fantastic Beast 3 Star Defends Crimes Of Grindlewards Queenie Twist
Alison Sudol says that Queenie Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald justifies Grindelwald’s decision to join forces. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them occurs in New York City in the 1920s. The third Harry Potter spin-off, The Secrets of Dumbledore, will continue Newt Scamander’s adventure.
Tina’s sister Princess Queenie Goldstein is Newt Scamander’s Auror. She’s a half-blood witch from New York. Jacob Kowalski, a Muggle, falls in love with Queenie, a Wand Permit Office employee who supports Newt and Tina. Because the wizarding world favors non-Major-wizard relationships, this becomes a problem. Queenie changes her allegiance to Grindelwald in The Crimes of Grindelwald so that she may be with Jacob and assist other couples. Grindelwald’s goals extend beyond the eradication of intolerance.
Fantastic Beats 3 Seemingly Confirms The Biggest Jacob And Queenie Theory
Others, including those who cited a message on the Pottermore website as evidence, believed that Jacob and Queenie would ultimately be married. In 2014, Ginny Potter of the fake Daily Prophet investigated the “suspicious fall of Jamaican Keeper Kquewanda Bailey” involving an American Quidditch player called Quentin Kowalski. Kowalski was held responsible for “Jamaican Keeper Kquewanda Bailey’s collapse.” After an additional study, it was revealed that both a Sasabonsam bite and an illness had damaged Bailey.
Having both Jacob’s surname and Queenie’s given name, Quentin Kowalski is a direct descendant of Jacob and Queenie. Therefore, it is probable that Quentin is the grandson of Jacob and Queenie, which would imply that the two of them would marry and have a family in the future.
Does Queenie Become Evil?
However, Sudol feels that Queenie is a great person, stating, “I still think that she would fight for what she believes in…” Grindelwald is actively building a new world while the one she now lives in is in ruins. There is no evidence to suggest that she is getting more malevolent.
Existe une relation entre Hagrid et Newt Scamander? In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a large acromantula states of himself, “I arrived in Hagrid’s pockets after wandering from an odd location.” “I am from a faraway location,” says the acromantula. “I originated from an unusual region.” The protagonist of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander, is a world-traveling wizard and collector of magical creatures, similar to Aragog.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Another Baby
The American football star Patrick Mahomes who plays as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs which competes in National Football League (NFL) and his wife Brittany Mathews who is also his trainer, announced on Sunday that they are having their second child through their Instagram.
They shared a picture on Instagram captioned “ Round 2” which featured Patrick with his wife Brittany and their fifteen-month-old daughter Sterling Skye with her holding a sign saying ‘ Big Sister Duties Coming Soon’, and them showing their upcoming baby’s ultrasound pictures.
Expecting Their second child
The famous American football star Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany Mathews on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram that they are expecting another baby. They both posted a picture with the caption ‘Round 2’ with their daughter Sterling Skye who is just 15 months old holding a sign saying ‘ Big Sister Duties Coming soon’. The couple gave the news of their new child just after the two months after their wedding this year’s March in Hawaii.
Who is Patrick Mahomes?
Patrick Mahomes a.k.a Patrick Lavon Mahomes II was born in Texas on 17th September. He plays as a quarterback for Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). He attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. In his early years, he used to play every sport whether be it football, baseball, or basketball. However, he said his pitching practice for baseball and his basketball playing skills contributed to his good quarterback skills.
As a quarterback at the age of 26 Patrick has achieved a lot. His NFL debut was against Denver Broncos on the 27th of December 2017. Patrick has reached two Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs and won one of them in 2020 and earning himself an MVP in that same year.
Who is Brittany Mathews?
Brittany Mathews was born on 1st September 1995 and is a very famous American fitness trainer, social media influencer, businesswoman, and entrepreneur from Texas. She also provides her fitness-related expertise on her website Brittany Lynne fitness and also sometimes on her social media, also apart from being a fitness trainer she is a businesswoman, and she is also the co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City Current in National Women’s soccer league.
When & Where Did they meet each other?
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mathews meet in high school in Texas way back in 2013 and it was love at first sight, they also attended prom as a couple in the same year. After their college ended Patrick was drafted into NFL as a quarterback by Kansas City and Brittany went to play soccer in Iceland.
In 2020 after winning the super bowl Patrick proposed to Brittany at the super bowl ring ceremony.
On February 20th, 2020 they welcomed their first daughter Sterling Skye. On the 12th of March 2022. They got married in Hawaii and on May 30th the couple announced that they had another child.
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
UVALDE, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home on Monday in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death last week before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town’s other funeral home.
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another. As family and friends unleash their grief, investigators will push for answers about how police responded to the May 24 shooting, and lawmakers have said they’ll consider what can be done to stem the gun violence permeating the nation.
This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.
On Monday, some mourners at Amerie’s visitation wore lilac or lavender shades of purple — Amerie’s favorites — at the request of her step-father, Angel Garza. Many carried in flowers, including purple ones.
The little girl who loved to draw had just received a cellphone for her 10th birthday. One of her friends told Angel Garza that Amerie tried to use the phone to call police during the assault on her fourth-grade classroom.
Among the mourners at Amerie’s visitation were some of Maite’s relatives. Like many people, they were attending both.
Maite’s family wore green tie-dye shirts with an illustration showing Maite with angel wings. Before going into the funeral home, they stopped at the ditch to see the metal gate gunman Salvador Ramos crashed a pickup truck into before crossing a field and entering the school.
“How did he walk for so long?” asked Juana Magaña, Maite’s aunt.
Hillcrest Memorial itself and the shooting will be forever linked. After Ramos wrecked the truck, two men at the funeral home heard the crash and ran toward the accident scene. Ramos shot at them. He missed and both men made it to safety.
Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia’s funeral will be June 6 — the day after she was supposed to turn 10. Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house this coming weekend. She had been hoping to receive gifts related to the Disney movie “Encanto.”
“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” said her aunt, Siria Arizmendi.
Ellie was quiet even around family but loved doing videos and had been already practicing with her older sister a choreography for her quinceañera party — the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday — even though it was still five years away, Arizmendi said.
Ellie’s older sister is doing OK, Arizmendi said, understanding their family and others face a long road to recovery.
“It is just sad for all the children,” she said.
Funeral directors, embalmers and others from across Texas arrived to help. Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, brought a hearse and volunteered to work as a driver, pitch in for services, or do whatever he could, he told NBC News. Other arriving morticians were there to help with facial reconstruction services given the damage caused by the shooter’s military-style rifle.
Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a Memorial Day event in Longview, urged Texans to keep Uvalde in their prayers.
“What happened in Uvalde was a horrific act of evil,” Abbott said. “And as Texans, we must come together and lift up Uvalde and support them in every way that we possibly can. It is going to take time to heal the devastation that the families there have gone through and are going through, But be assured, we will not relent until Uvalde recovers.”
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday a review of the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill Ramos inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin pushed back on officials’ claims, including remarks made over the weekend by Texas’ lieutenant governor, that they weren’t told the truth about the massacre.
“Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation or (misled) anyone,” he said in a Monday statement. “Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was ‘not told the truth’ are not true.”
Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
A day after visiting Uvalde and pledging, “We will,” in response to people chanting, “Do something,” President Joe Biden on Monday expressed some optimism that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.
“I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” Biden told reporters before honoring the nation’s fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”
A bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation. Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
___
Nathan Ellgren in Uvalde and Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.
Euphoria’s Dominic Fike: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Everybody must have heard about the famous show HBO Drama show Euphoria which aired in 2019, then you must have loved the character of Elliot in the second season played by the very talented American singer, musician, and very good actor Dominic Fike. Fans of the show specifically fans of Elliot must have thought is he dating someone?
Yes, he is dating someone, he recently confirmed that he is dating his costar from the show euphoria Hunter Schafer who depicted the role of Jules Vaughn.
Who Has He Dated In Past?
Before dating his Euphoria Co-star Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike dated American model and actress Diana Silvers, on august 2020 Dominic confirmed that he and Diana Silvers are dating through Instagram. Diana is a model and actress who acted in many movies including Ma(2019), and Ava ( 2020) but her breakthrough role was when she got the main role in the Netflix series Space Force.
When & Where did Dominic meet Hunter?
Dominic Fike first met Hunter Schafer met on the sets of HBO’s drama series Euphoria season 2 in April 2021. The couple was seen many times together and there were always roomers of them dating but neither of them ever confirmed anything to people. But sometime after Musician and actor, Dominic fike confirmed that he is dating his Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.
A Little Bit About Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, his full name is Dominic David Fike. He was born on 30th December 1995. Fike first burst out in the music scene on Sound cloud. Colombia records singed him after the release of his debut episode “Don’t forget about me, Demons”. Fike’s song Three Nights hit the top 10 in many countries. In July 2020 Fike’s debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong hit the top 50 in multiple countries including Australia and USA, in the late 2020 fike also recorded a cover of legendary British singer Sir Paul McCartney’ssong The Kiss of Venus in his album McCartney III Imagined.
In 2020 Fike also made his acting debut by playing the character of Elliot in the second season of Euphoria. However, in the show fike also wrote and performed a song named Elliot’ Song with his co-star Zendaya
A little Bit About Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer is an American-born actress and model and a very active LGBTQ rights activist who was born on December 31st, 1998. She made her debut in 2019 in the HBO Drama series Euphoria as Jules Vaughn with the cast consisting of Zendaya Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many more. She is currently dating her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike who plays the role of Elliot in the season two the couple at first didn’t confirm that they are dating each other at last they have ended the rumors and confirmed that they are indeed dating each other.
