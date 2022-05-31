News
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Stranger Things is Netflix’s Original Series in the Sci-Fi Horror Genre. The show took the world by storm and became an overnight sensation. The show follows the life of residents of Hawkins, Indiana, and the mysteries surrounding an old and supposedly abandoned research facility in the dead center of town. In season one, we are introduced to Eleven, a girl with psychic powers.
The has an investigative element to it. What may feel like a show about kids will soon feel like anything but that. The series’s main antagonist is the residents of an alternate dimension that the show’s characters have named “The Upside Down.” They found out the hard way that the residents of the upside-down are not at all friendly and are actively trying to take over our dimension.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location. You can stream the show on Netflix. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 8.7 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 93%. The show has a total of 4 seasons with about 25 episodes.
The episode duration is 60 minutes each and has a rating of TV-14. The show premiered on the 15th of July 2016 and has been going on ever since. During the latest season, all the episodes came out on the same day, on the 27th of May, 2022. Season 4 of the show will be aired in 2 parts, and the 2nd part will be released on the 1st of July 2022. Even though we have to wait several long months between each season, bingeing the episodes on the release dates makes the wait so worth it.
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things?
Being a demon from Upside Down, Vecna doesn’t exactly need a reason to kill. But there seems to be something similar in how he picks his victims. His victims are usually people who have experienced trauma in life. Be it Mental or Physical. In Crissy’s case, it was mental. Her mom verbally abused her, which left a lasting scar on her mental health.
Vecna used that to zero in on her. He started by showing her visions of her abuse but in a more demented way. He emotionally broke her to the point that she became catatonic. And when Crissy became of no more use to him, he killed her. That, too, is in a very gruesome way.
Should You Watch The Show?
Saying that Stranger Things is one of the best series to have graced our screens would be an understatement. The story is amazing; the cast has done a spectacular job portraying their characters. The plot makes you want to not blink in case you miss something.
However, it is in the Horror genre, and therefore it might be too scary for certain audiences. Apart from that, the show is very wholesome. Seeing them will make you want to have friends like them in your life also.
News
Why Did Bishop Leave NCIS
NCIS is a spin-off of the CBS series JAG. This Police Drama is about the Naval Crime Investigative Service NCIS agents in short. It’s the 3rd longest-running in the U.S. in the non-animated section.
However, overall, NCIS is the 7th longest-running Primetime show. Apart from being a spin-off on its own, NCIS also has two other spin-off-based titles, NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS New Orleans. Furthermore, there is another spin-off in the works titled NCIS Hawaii. It has been in the top 5 most hit series since 2011.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location. You can stream the show on Netflix and the Official CBS Website. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 7.8 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 83%. The show has a total of 19 seasons with over 380 episodes. The episode duration is 60 minutes each and has a rating of TV-14. The show premiered on the 23rd of September 2003 and has been going on ever since.
During the latest season, new episodes were released weekly on Monday. The final episode of S19 aired on the 23rd of May, 2022. This isn’t the end of NCIS, as it has already been renewed for a 20th season back in March of 2022.
Why Is Emily Wickersham, AKA Ellie Bishop Leaving The Show?
Even though Ellie hasn’t been around as long as some of her other coworkers, she has a special place in our hearts; she has played the character for the better part of a decade and is in no way a forgettable character. She has been a part of the NCIS family since her debut in Season 11. After the season 18 finale, Ellie was sent on an undercover mission, which she had been preparing for.
This is not out of the ordinary as characters go undercover. But the actress went on Instagram to announce that Ellie Bishop won’t be returning from her mission. She added that she had a wonderful time working on NCIS, and now it’s time to hang up the role for good.
When To Expect The New Season?
We know that the show has already been renewed for the 20th season. The show has been on top of ratings for well over a decade now, and we can expect several more seasons for the 20th season’s release date. If we look at the pattern in which the show has premiered in the latest seasons, you will notice that all of them were in September.
So, it is safe to assume that the 20th season is expected to release somewhere during September 2023. Quite possibly on the 25th of September 2023 as it’s a Monday.
Should You Watch It?
NCIS is an excellent show. Nonetheless, it’s very long. 380+ episodes over 19 seasons long. What’s more, the 20th season is right around the corner. The show has an excellent cast, and the story takes off after the first couple of seasons. Nineteen seasons might seem like a big commitment, but if you are ready to take the risk, I swear you will not regret your decision. The show has been in the Top 5 most rated shows in the country.
News
After Aaron Judge, Yankees outfield with Aaron Hicks, Joey Gallo becoming a real concern
ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees have a giant in the outfield. Aaron Judge is carrying the offense, leading the majors with 18 home runs. He’s been the power behind the Bombers’ American League-best 33-15 record, particularly of late with Giancarlo Stanton out because of an ankle issue.
But the Bombers also have some big concerns in the outfield as well.
Over the weekend, center fielder Aaron Hicks was essentially benched after missing two days with right hamstring tightness. Also, left fielder Joey Gallo was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the lineup for the first time since 2017.
They don’t have a lot of options internally. Miguel Andujar has shown he can handle left field defensively and the Yankees can hope he rediscovers the swing that made him a 2018 Rookie of the Year candidate with more regular at-bats. Estevan Florial continues to struggle with plate discipline in the minors. Tim Locastro and Ender Inciarte offer solid defense but won’t add to the lineup.
The Yankees have already conceded some offense to improve their defensive spine this season. They are getting minimal offensive results at catcher and shortstop, so they are counting on production from the other spots — especially from the outfield.
In 41 games, Hicks is batting .200./.326/.233 with a .560 OPS, one homer and seven RBI. He’s struck out 33 times and walked 21 in 145 plate appearances. Hicks is 32% below MLB average in OPS factoring in league and park.
While Yankees manager Aaron Boone was adamant that Hicks had not let his struggles offensively carry over to the outfield, there has been some noticeable misplays and he has a -5 defensive runs saved rating. Boone said he’s been caught by some “bad reads,” of the ball off the bat.
The Yankees had hoped that Hicks would be able to rebound after missing most of the 2019 and 2021 seasons with injuries. So far, he’s struggled to find the 27-homer form from 2018 that had the Bombers giving him a seven-year, $70 million extension.
“He’ll continue to work on getting that quality of contact going,” Boone said of Hicks over the weekend. “He’s still doing a pretty good job of controlling the zone. He was getting some traction there for a few days, so we’ve just got to keep working with him and hopefully get him to that point to where he starts really swinging like we know he’s capable of along with obviously his ability to get on.”
The ability to get on base was one thing the Yankees really liked about Gallo when they traded away prospects like Glenn Otto, who is already in the Rangers rotation, to get the lefty-hitting slugger last year.
It hasn’t worked out the way the Yankees analytics department drew it up on paper.
Not only is Gallo hitting a dismal .167, he is getting on at a .270 rate. Gallo has drawn 17 walks and struck out 52 times in 137 plate appearances this season. A streaky hitter, all of Gallo’s homers and RBI came during a 17-game stretch from April 23 to May 15. He then went on the COVID IL and missed five games.
But it’s not just this season that has made Gallo seem like a misfit in the Yankees lineup. His .162 average since arriving last July 30 is the majors’ lowest among 159 players with 300 plate appearances. His .570 OPS is 33% below the average major league outfielder, with league and park adjustments.
“Joey is going to strike out at times,” Boone said. “Hopefully, after having missed a couple of days with the illness where he was gaining some traction, he’ll get back in that.”
But when Gallo has struck out with the Yankees, it’s magnified, especially when he was hitting fifth or sixth. He was brought in to be some lefty lineup protection for the likes of Judge and Stanton. Now, Boone is just trying to get him going by taking the pressure off him at the bottom of the lineup.
News
In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain’s former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
So while the U.K. is celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — with pageantry and parties, some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents.
“When I think about the queen, I think about a sweet old lady,” said Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton, who campaigns for her country to become a republic. “It’s not about her. It’s about her family’s wealth, built on the backs of our ancestors. We’re grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.”
The empire that Elizabeth was born into is long gone, but she still reigns far beyond Britain’s shores. She is head of state in 14 other nations, including Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Bahamas. Until recently it was 15 — Barbados cut ties with the monarchy in November, and several other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, say they plan to follow suit.
Britain’s jubilee celebrations, which climax over a four-day holiday weekend starting Thursday, aim to recognize the diversity of the U.K. and the Commonwealth. A huge jubilee pageant through central London on Sunday will feature Caribbean Carnival performers and Bollywood dancers.
But Britain’s image of itself as a welcoming and diverse society has been battered by the revelation that hundreds, and maybe thousands, of people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in the U.K. for decades were denied housing, jobs or medical treatment — and in some cases deported — because they didn’t have the paperwork to prove their status.
The British government has apologized and agreed to pay compensation, but the Windrush scandal has caused deep anger, both in the U.K. and in the Caribbean.
A jubilee-year trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March by the queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife Kate, which was intended to strengthen ties, appears to have had the opposite effect. Images of the couple shaking hands with children through a chain-link fence and riding in an open-topped Land Rover in a military parade stirred echoes of colonialism for many.
Cynthia Barrow-Giles, professor of political science at the University of the West Indies, said the British “seem to be very blind to the visceral sort of reactions” that royal visits elicit in the Caribbean.
Protesters in Jamaica demanded Britain pay reparations for slavery, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness politely told William that the country was “moving on,” a signal that it planned to become a republic. The next month, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the queen’s son Prince Edward that his country, too, would one day remove the queen as head of state.
William acknowledged the strength of feeling and said the future “is for the people to decide upon.”
“We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” he said in the Bahamas. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”
When then Princess Elizabeth became queen on the death of her father King George VI 1952, she was in Kenya. The East African country became independent in 1963 after years of violent struggle between a liberation movement and colonial troops. In 2013, the British government apologized for the torture of thousands of Kenyans during the 1950s “Mau Mau” uprising and paid millions in an out-of-court settlement.
Memories of the empire are still raw for many Kenyans.
“From the start, her reign would be indelibly stained by the brutality of the empire she presided over and that accompanied its demise,” said Patrick Gathara, a Kenyan cartoonist, writer and commentator.
“To this day, she has never publicly admitted, let alone apologized, for the oppression, torture, dehumanization and dispossession visited upon people in the colony of Kenya before and after she acceded to the throne.”
U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the Commonwealth, the 54-nation organization made up largely of former British colonies, which has the queen as its ceremonial head.
The queen’s strong personal commitment to the Commonwealth has played a big role in uniting a diverse group whose members range from vast India to tiny Tuvalu. But the organization, which aims to champion democracy, good governance and human rights, faces an uncertain future.
As Commonwealth heads of government prepare to meet in Kigali, Rwanda, this month for a summit delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, some question whether the organization can continue once the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeds her.
“Many of the more uncomfortable histories of the British Empire and the British Commonwealth are sort of waiting in the wings for as soon as Elizabeth II is gone,” royal historian Ed Owens said. “So it’s a difficult legacy that she is handing over to the next generation.”
The crisis in the Commonwealth reflects Britain’s declining global clout.
Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth under its authoritarian late President Robert Mugabe, and is currently seeking readmission. But many in its capital of Harare have expressed indifference to the queen’s jubilee, as Britain’s once-strong influence wanes and countries such as China and Russia enjoy closer relations with the former British colony.
“She is becoming irrelevant here,” social activist Peter Nyapedwa said. “We know about (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, not the queen.”
Sue Onslow, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, said the queen has been the “invisible glue” holding the Commonwealth together.
But she says the organization has proven remarkably resilient and and shouldn’t be written off. The Commonwealth played a major role in galvanizing opposition to apartheid in the 1980s, and could do the same over climate change, which poses an existential threat to its low-lying island members.
“The Commonwealth has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent itself and contrive solutions at times of crisis, almost as if it’s jumping into a telephone box and coming out under different guise,” she said. “Whether it will do it now is an open question.”
Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Alex Turnbull in Paris, and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg, contributed to this report.
