Finance
Why You Shouldn’t Let Your Friends Step on Your Back
You’ve seen it many times. One friend lies on their stomach and the other friend walks all over their back. Or, you’re sitting in class, and the kid across from you takes his chin and pushes it back towards his shoulder, resulting in a bunch of pops and cracks. People crack their knuckles. They have friends give them a bear hug from behind and lift them off the ground to crack their back. Some people even stick their knee in a friend’s spine and pull their shoulders back to crack their back. These things may feel better temporarily, but they are not good for you in the long run.
If you’ve ever been to a chiropractor, you notice that he cracks your back and neck as well during an adjustment. Common sense would tell you that if a chiropractor goes through extensive education and training to do this for money that you shouldn’t let your friends do it. Bones pop and crack when they shift in certain ways, and the sound you hear is a result of gases released in the synovial fluid of your joint. Once you’ve cracked your neck, back, fingers, etc., you can’t crack them again right away because you have to wait for the gases to return to the synovial fluid.
If you’re someone who cracks your bones a lot, you may notice that you feel the “need” to crack them in order to feel better. However, the more you crack your bones and joints on your own, the more long term damage you’re doing. Think about how people go about cracking their neck or fingers. They bend them backwards, forwards, or sideways in a way they seem like they shouldn’t be going. This is because getting your joints to pop means pulling them out of their normal scale of mobility.
When you crack or pop your back or neck, you’re pulling your ligaments and muscles out of their normal range of mobility. When your muscles are stretched like this it feels better, which is why you have some relief afterward. Your muscles are what holds your ligaments in place, and when you move your body like that, they are stretched, which means the muscles will soon tense up to hold the ligaments in place again.
When your friends manipulate your body like this, they could cause a sprain or strain. A sprain is an injury to your ligaments, and a strain is an injury to your muscles. One wrong move and they could seriously hurt you.
Chiropractors have to go through years of training to be allowed to manipulate their patients. They learn all the different parts of the spine and how to move them without hurting their patient. If you want your back and neck to be treated properly, you should go get adjusted by a chiropractor. These types of appointments can even be covered by medical insurance.
Finance
How to Choose a Professional Painting Contractor
Choosing a quality painting contractor is as important decision as choosing paint, and usually more crucial. The highest-quality acrylic or oil cannot make up for sloppy corners, poor surface preparation, drips and over-charging. There are so many painting companies with integrity of workmanship and business practices. Here’s how to find one: ask, examine, and verify. Do one, both or all three on the following criteria:
Ask your contractor to show you his license, or to provide his business and contractor license numbers. You can verify this information on many government websites, or with a call to a licensing bureau. A licensed contractor has met standards of business practice and knowledge. An unlicensed painter can lead to insurance issues, which we will examine in a moment. A guy with a truck going door-to-door can quote a lowball price, but you will get expensive trouble.
Ask for references. You want names, addresses and phone numbers and you want to call them. Everyone loves to brag about finding “the best this” or “the most amazing that”. Boasting about finding someone to do a great paint job is no different. In addition, they already know how difficult it is to find a solid painter and most are happy to let you in on the result of their research.
There is one other reference that comes highly recommended: the Better Business Bureau. If they have received a lot of complaints about a particular contractor, they give that business a lower rating. “A+” is best, and there is no “F”. “C” does NOT mean this is an average painter. It means there have been a fair number of complaints.
Examine the quality of work. You may not want to call up references and ask if you can come over, although many people do. But at very least you can drive by and have a look. If it’s interior painting, obviously someone will have to open their home to you. You want to verify that the surfaces were well prepared: no obvious repairs, no neglected issues, and no sloppy edges and such. Does the paint cover evenly? Is there evidence he used masking to keep colors apart? In addition, there are questions you can ask references for verification. Did the painters arrive on time? Did they move furniture, cover floors or outdoor plantings, keep a clean job site, and clean up well before leaving? Were they pleasant? I think an unfriendly person is often unhappy in their work, and bad attitude leads to bad workmanship.
Ask about price, and ask what factors went in to setting that particular price. You want separate figures for labor, for paint and other materials, and you want to know if you are charged for cleanup, furniture moving and travel time. To verify if the price is in a normal range, ask references what they paid, and ask around the neighborhood to see what it cost them.
You want all of the pricing spelled out in a written contract. You want everything in writing, from start and end dates to daily arrival times. You want the estimated amount of paint listed. If there is primer, that should be priced out separately, including labor time for priming (it is usually faster). Have the painting contractor estimate how many coats it will take, and spell out what you agree to if it is determined you need another coat.
Does he offer a workmanship warranty? How will it work? Will he repaint fully, touch up, and pay for replacement paint? You want the warranty in the contract, too.
Insurance: a professional painting contractor should carry both liability insurance and workmen’s comp. The first protects you if someone is hurt on the job site. If there is no coverage, you can be sued or your homeowner’s insurance may have to cover costs. Workmen’s Comp insurance also protects you, as well as the crew. If they are hurt, you have no liability for their lost wages.
Too much work for you? Ask yourself this: can I live with a bad painting job for 7 years? Most last that long.
Finance
How to Choose the Best Company to Sell Your Junk Car?
No matter how old your car is, selling it is not difficult. Instead of investing in the repair of an old car, you can get rid of your junk car for cash. If it’s just taking up space in the yard, it can be beneficial if you sell it. But before you sell your junk car, ensure you get the best possible price for it. Vehicles are more valuable in one piece rather than broken down into parts. Although, its parts separately can also make money.
So, when it comes to selling your old car, realize that not every person is trustworthy to deal with. Make sure the company you choose provides you the best deals for your junk cars. Choose the right buyer by analyzing all the factors properly. Following are some important things to consider when choosing the best company to sell your junk car.
Research with Patience
It’s easy to be lured into flashy offers and prices. It’s all about marketing skills. However, conduct your thorough research instead. Stay away from unreliable sellers who won’t stand up to their words. Shortlist a couple of companies in your locality. You can also search for companies online and gather as much information as possible. The data can be useful in selecting the best company to sell your old car.
If you are from Nashville TN and have no experience in auto dealings, then you need not worry. You can sell junk cars without the hassle to print ads, photos, or make appointments. You can get it done with a single phone call. A professional will examine your vehicle and make fair deals.
Customer Service
The way a company deals with its customers says a lot about its operational value. Search for a company that has a clear communication approach. It is important to know whether or not they stand true to their claims.
Check out a company’s reviews and feedback online. It will give you an insight into the experience of previous customers.
Experience
A company working for years will have more experience than those struggling to take a position in the market. However, an experienced company already has a name and position in the market. The level of a company’s experience can affect the quality of its work. Thus, those with a top position in the market will not only be reliable but also offer the best affordable deals.
Get the Right Deal
Working with a reputable company means getting the right price. Due to a company’s market value, they’re more likely to offer the right amount of cash for junk cars. This is one important reason why you should compare different companies rather than selling it to the first buyer.
Every company has different quotes when it comes to selling a worn-out vehicle. Make sure you choose the right one.
Same-Day Service
While some companies carry out the process within a week, some might get it done the same day. To avoid the process from delays, choose a company that provides quick and effective same-day services.
When dealing with a professional, they ensure to execute the process without any hassles. It speeds up the process, making sure you get rid of your old car as soon as possible. This way you can head out to buy your brand new vehicle rapidly.
Use Up the Gas
Before you sell your old car, make sure to use up the leftover gas. Additionally, if you still have gas left and your car is not in the position to run, drain it out. With the use of a siphon pump, you can easily drain it out in a container.
Therefore, avoid handing over your car to the company while it still has gas in it. Exposure to the gas can be harmful.
Conclusion
Ensure that exchanging junk cars with money is done straightforwardly. Search for the best company out there and make a good deal. Avoid getting in touch with an illegitimate buyer as it will only increase problems for you.
Further, get rid of your personal belongings and make sure your car is empty and ready to be sold. So, if you have an old vehicle at home, contact a reputable company who will ensure a profitable deal for you.
Finance
BB Chart: A Method for Targeting Benefits and Barriers in Business Opportunities
Business leaders are always looking for new opportunities to reduce costs or increase profits. However, these opportunities may only be discussed during strategic meetings, often by doing an analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats (aka SWOT). SWOT is a great tool for leaders to see where the business has been, where it is now, and where it could go. However, the result of SWOT falls short when some of the opportunities identified may not be immediately pursued. This can be due to management feeling they need to do further research before proceeding with an opportunity. This follow-up research can take lots of time, effort, dollars, and possibly result in lost opportunities. Instead, decide if additional research is necessary and which opportunities are immediately implementable by following the SWOT exercise with a quick Benefits and Barriers (BB) review.
To do a BB review, simply make a T-chart with each opportunity listed on the top of a separate page. Then put the words “Benefits” on the left side of the T and “Barriers” on the right. Once the chart template is ready, leaders can begin to brainstorm ideas to place into each side of the chart.
- Benefit examples: rapid influx of cash, easy to do, profit increase, already have expertise, low cost to implement, matches long-term goals/objectives, can use existing equipment, cost savings, strong market for product, easy to sell, fits into corporate values, improves customer satisfaction, etc.
- Barrier examples: costly to implement, do not have expertise, requires training, quality concerns, special equipment is necessary, expensive to implement, takes too much time, government restrictions, outside current customer base, legal issues, requires additional insurance, more space needed, etc.
Once the ideas for the chart are exhausted, leaders can easily see where benefits outweigh barriers to quickly implement some opportunities. If barriers are much larger than benefits, those opportunities may not be worth pursuing at this time. Where benefits and barriers appear equal, further research may be warranted to make a decision and determine potential for return on investment. For those opportunities that will not be immediately implemented and still look promising, the leadership can now make a plan for overcoming the barriers so that the business can reap future benefits.
An alternative method to quickly analyze each opportunity during a strategic meeting is to break the leadership team into sub-groups of three to four people. Each sub-group would be assigned two or three of the most interesting opportunities to do a BB chart for in a short period of time. Once the charts are complete, the sub-groups would re-unite into the larger leadership team to vote on which opportunities to pursue, which to research more, and which to abandon for now.
SWOT analysis is a useful tool for business leaders to determine where the business is and where they want the business to go. However, do not stop there as it can let easy opportunities slip through the cracks by trying to do too much research before starting them. Instead, use the BB chart to target the benefits and barriers of potential opportunities. This charting method allows for quick execution of those opportunities that will quickly result in immediate benefits to the business. As well as identifying which opportunities are worth the time and effort of additional research versus those that may not be as advantageous as they appear when brought before the business leaders.
