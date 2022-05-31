News
Woodbury’s Winnie Williams honored as volunteer
During the peak of the pandemic, Winnie Williams helped create the Minnesota Vaccine Hunters’ website to help those struggling with technology make vaccine appointments.
“We, literally, booked thousands of appointments,” Williams said. “It was especially helpful for seniors.”
Williams, 56, of Woodbury, recently received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from Community Thread and the Washington County Board of Commissioners.
In addition to her work with Minnesota Vaccine Hunters, Williams, who works in internet marketing, also is a longtime volunteer at Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, Spirit Song Choir and the Open Door Community Theatre.
“I think I get as much from volunteering as what I feel I am able to give – from the people that you meet to the work that you do,” she said. “I think we sometimes go into it thinking we’re going to be giving to an organization or to a group of people; I don’t know if we go into it expecting to get as much out of it as we give.”
Williams said volunteering, especially at Christian Cupboard, has given her a chance to give back. “I’ve had family members in my life who have really needed those kinds of resources at different times,” she said. “This is a way to ‘pay it forward’ for others who may need similar support.”
Williams manages the food shelf’s website and social-media accounts and helps with other technology and database projects. During the pandemic, she worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Washington County Public Health to coordinate eight accessible vaccine clinics at CCEFS service locations, overseeing everything from communications to logistics.
Williams and her husband, Jerry, have lived in Woodbury since 1992; they have two grown daughters.
Other award winners recently recognized include: Ella Hamilton, winner of the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award; Ashley Bulmer, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; Jerry Wohlers, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; the Huntley Family, Outstanding Group Volunteer Award, and Andersen Corp., Exemplary Employer Award.
Jennifer Shanedling, who died in February at the age of 50, received the Outstanding Legacy Award. Shanedling, a licensed minister, volunteered at the Linden Golden Care Living Center in Stillwater. She arranged movie nights, complete with buttered popcorn; organized bingo with prizes, and brought in volunteers to help bake pies.
She also helped transform Golden Care’s backyard and patio area into a “beautiful, relaxing space where residents can sun themselves and enjoy nature,” according to Community Thread. “At Christmas, Jennifer found out what each resident wanted and sought donations so that everyone would get a gift, personally delivered by Jennifer dressed as Santa Claus.”
All of the award winners “embody important qualities, including integrity, energy, creativity and flexibility,” said Jennifer Kmecik, Community Thread’s community engagement director. “We are delighted to celebrate these individuals as role models in Washington County.”
Former Viking Jeff Gladney dies at 25 in car crash
Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning in Dallas. He was 25.
“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” his agent Brian Overstreet said.
The Vikings selected Gladney in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, including 15 starts. He had 81 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, with three passes defended and one forced fumble.
Several of Gladney’s former college teammates at Texas Christian offered condolences on social media Monday.
“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take,” Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”
TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati released a statement, saying: “Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son.
“He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates.”
Gladney appeared to be getting his NFL career back on track after sitting out the 2021 season. The Vikings cut him after he was charged with felony assault.
Gladney was found not guilty of the charge in March and signed with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after.
“We are devastated to learn Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”
Gladney joined TCU as a three-star prospect out of New Boston in 2015. He developed into a shutdown cornerback for the Frogs. He finished his college career with 43 passes defensed, five interceptions and six tackles for loss.
Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Spoilers
Stranger Things is a popular science fiction series set in the United States. Steve improved as well. We also have Mad Max (Sadie Spink), who performs admirably. Season 3’s characters, as well as their personalities and appearances, we’re much more mature.
A large number of newcomers also arrived. There was another cliffhanger conclusion this time and a stunning surprise. We’ll leave it up to you to keep an eye on things.
And the most awaited time has arrived: Season 4 is now available!! Every sequence demonstrates the power of storytelling, and the diverse background scores are interesting and refreshing, providing a fun time for those who wish to try something new. It’s an incredible show in so many ways!!! It’s for fans of comedy, monsters, 1980s references, suspense, and wonderful 1980s music.
Cast
The most striking aspect is the highly excellent kid ensemble, which includes Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, Robin, Erika, Maxine, and our most beloved lovely EL, played by Lovely Millie Bobby, who is the only one with superpowers who can eliminate those bizarre things. Millie Bobby’s stellar performance is so powerful that she can say more and show more emotion in a single look than other actors can.
The cast is great, and their interactions help you forget about the dangerous and terrifying events around them. We congratulate the Duffers on their accomplishments. Billy is a fantastic ‘human’ opponent who stands in stark contrast to the otherworldly.
Spoiler Alert! For Season 4
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her group are again up against this new adversary this season. Regrettably, they are already separated before the journey even begins. After the events of last season, when Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was martyred, El, Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) chose to move to San Diego. El is having a difficult time away from Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and her abilities, and she is unable to control the bullies at her new school.
Will’s devastating crush on Mike causes more heartbreaking situations while Joyce searches for clues to locate Hopper, who may or may not be alive. Some characters, however, do not have happy endings. The handling of Joyce is the biggest letdown. All the new entries were the best parts of the season. The Dungeons & Dragons History of Vecna is the Villian of Stranger Things 4.
What Are The Best Places To Watch?
The show is a Netflix original. As a result, all four seasons are available on Netflix.
The post Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Spoilers appeared first on Gizmo Story.
How Many Episodes Of Hacks Season 2 Are There
Every channel in the United States has at least one comedy drama because comedies are the best. After all, laughter is the best medicine, especially when touched by a pinch of love. Similarly, HBO Max currently has been Hacked. The second season of Hacks has won our hearts with the heartwarming relationship between Deborah and Ava.
The winner of the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding writing and outstanding directing, along with the Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series, is set to conclude its second season sooner than we thought. Will there be any new season? When is the current season ending?
The series had gained instant popularity with its first season, and the second season has rocked the charts. Read further to find out more!
What Is “Hacks” About?
Hacks are about the out-of-the-world relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian and a rising comedy writer. Well, at least, they are trying to be. Deborah Vance wants to re-invent herself to keep her residency at Palmetto Casino, and Ava is a struggling comedy writer. Everyone avoids the latter due to a mean tweet.
When Ava becomes the new head writer for Deborah, the two manage to click and develop an understanding relationship. Ava helps Deborah do something “daring” every time she is on stage, while Deborah helps Ava face her demons. Their deep understanding of each other is what forms the gist of the story.
The series was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. Paul W. Downs is also an actor in the show.
How Many Episodes Will Be There In Season 2 Of Hacks?
The finale will air on June 2, 2022, on HBO Max. This implies that the second season of Hacks will be eight episodes.
The first season of Hacks premiered on May 13, 2021, and had ten episodes.
Who Are The Cast Of Hacks?
The main cast of Hacks includes the infamous actor Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus.
Additional cast includes Rose Abdoo (Josefina, Deborah’s estate manager), Christopher McDonald (Marty, CEO of Palmetto Casino), Paul Downs (Jimmy, Deborah and Ava’s manager), Mark Indelicato (Damien, Deborah’s PA), Megan Stalter (Kayla), Poppy Liu (Kiki), Kaitlin Olson (DJ), Johnny Sibilly (Wilson), Angela Elayne Gibbs (Robin), and Joe Mande (Ray).
The show often has many guest stars, such as Ming-Na Wen’s Disney legend and the famous stand-up comedian Margaret Cho.
Will There Be Any More Season Of Hacks?
There is no official confirmation yet, but we can hope for a new season unless it is cancelled. Since the chances of cancellation are pretty low, the show may be renewed, given its massive popularity since its premiere. If the show is renewed, we can expect the third season in late 2023 or early 2024.
Hacks will conclude its second season on June 2, 2022, on HBO MaX
The post How Many Episodes Of Hacks Season 2 Are There appeared first on Gizmo Story.
