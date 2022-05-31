Woodbury’s Winnie Williams honored as volunteer

During the peak of the pandemic, Winnie Williams helped create the Minnesota Vaccine Hunters’ website to help those struggling with technology make vaccine appointments.

“We, literally, booked thousands of appointments,” Williams said. “It was especially helpful for seniors.”

Williams, 56, of Woodbury, recently received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from Community Thread and the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

In addition to her work with Minnesota Vaccine Hunters, Williams, who works in internet marketing, also is a longtime volunteer at Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, Spirit Song Choir and the Open Door Community Theatre.

“I think I get as much from volunteering as what I feel I am able to give – from the people that you meet to the work that you do,” she said. “I think we sometimes go into it thinking we’re going to be giving to an organization or to a group of people; I don’t know if we go into it expecting to get as much out of it as we give.”

Williams said volunteering, especially at Christian Cupboard, has given her a chance to give back. “I’ve had family members in my life who have really needed those kinds of resources at different times,” she said. “This is a way to ‘pay it forward’ for others who may need similar support.”

Williams manages the food shelf’s website and social-media accounts and helps with other technology and database projects. During the pandemic, she worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Washington County Public Health to coordinate eight accessible vaccine clinics at CCEFS service locations, overseeing everything from communications to logistics.

Williams and her husband, Jerry, have lived in Woodbury since 1992; they have two grown daughters.

Other award winners recently recognized include: Ella Hamilton, winner of the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award; Ashley Bulmer, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; Jerry Wohlers, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; the Huntley Family, Outstanding Group Volunteer Award, and Andersen Corp., Exemplary Employer Award.

Jennifer Shanedling, who died in February at the age of 50, received the Outstanding Legacy Award. Shanedling, a licensed minister, volunteered at the Linden Golden Care Living Center in Stillwater. She arranged movie nights, complete with buttered popcorn; organized bingo with prizes, and brought in volunteers to help bake pies.

She also helped transform Golden Care’s backyard and patio area into a “beautiful, relaxing space where residents can sun themselves and enjoy nature,” according to Community Thread. “At Christmas, Jennifer found out what each resident wanted and sought donations so that everyone would get a gift, personally delivered by Jennifer dressed as Santa Claus.”

All of the award winners “embody important qualities, including integrity, energy, creativity and flexibility,” said Jennifer Kmecik, Community Thread’s community engagement director. “We are delighted to celebrate these individuals as role models in Washington County.”