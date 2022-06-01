15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon

Share Pin 0 Shares

While the beaches and glamorous nightlife are appealing, Goa also has some hidden gems. Do you want to know what these mysteries are? Waterfalls! True adventurers will ultimately find their way to famous waterfalls in Goa, which are a natural wonder. These cascading waterfalls that dot Goa’s landscape are usually at the top of everyone’s bucket list.

Amazing waterfalls in north Goa, located in the Ghats, may quickly revitalize your soul. Beautiful waterfalls provide the perfect setting for a romantic getaway or a fun family adventure. The tranquility, adventure, and pleasure of exploring these spectacular and best waterfalls in north Goa and south Goa will magically erase all your concerns and revitalize your spirit.

Here are the top 15 waterfalls in and near Goa that you must visit,

1. Netravali Waterfall

The breathtaking beauty of Netravali Waterfalls of Goa makes it a great spot for a family BBQ or a romantic rendezvous. Between Netravali and Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary sits this waterfall, also known as Savari Falls. But wait, there’s more! The magnificent hike to the waterfall via the natural surroundings is the main attraction of these waterfalls in Goa. If the climb has left you fatigued, relax in the pool area while soaking in the tranquility and endless nature.

2. Dudhsagar Waterfall

The Dudhsagar Fall is a must-see on every vacation to Goa since it is breathtaking. Dudhsagar translates to “milk sea.” This well-known Goa waterfall is a section of the Mandovi River with a total of five waterfalls. With a height of almost 100 metres, it is one of the country’s largest waterfalls. To properly enjoy the unusual grandeur of famed hidden waterfalls in Goa, plan your family vacation to Goa during the wet or post-rainy seasons. Purchase a rail ticket to Dudhsagar and climb to the Goa’s Amazing Waterfalls to marvel at the shimmering cascades.

3. Hivre Waterfall

This well-known waterfall near Goa is well-known in the area. While the falls’ magnificent beauty will enchant nature lovers, it is ideal for adventurous hikers. With spacious highways and breathtaking landscapes, the ride to the summit will be a dream come true. The ascent takes about 35 to 45 minutes to accomplish. The shimmering water tumbling over the rocks and the beautiful landscapes make it one of the most famous tourist falls near Goa.

4. Harvalem Waterfall (Arvalem Waterfall)

Prepare to be amazed by the Harvalem. These waterfalls in goa monsoon, which fall from a height of 50 meters, roar downstream mostly after showers. As a result, exploring this region in the rain is a fantastic idea. Autumn, on the other hand, is the greatest time to visit Harvalem waterfall. A visit to these amazing waterfalls in north Goa will convince you that they are among the most beautiful in the state. The nearby parks and observation area offer a great view of the fall colours. You can also go swimming or just sit and admire the scenery for hours.

5. Mainapi Waterfall

Another beautiful waterfall is the Mainapi Waterfall in the Netravali Wildlife Reserve. Even though you’re only travelling 4.85 kilometres to Goa, the trekker in you should take a big breath. As soon as you get to the waterfalls, you will be enthralled by the sight. Hundreds of travellers arrive each day, making it without a doubt the best unexplored waterfalls in Goa. This waterfall, coupled with some great company, provides everything you need to relax and rejuvenate in the great outdoors.

6. Twin Waterfalls

Borim Falls, often known as the “Twin Falls,” is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in south Goa. The breathtaking sight of twin waterfalls cascading down the cliffside by side will leave an indelible memory. This spot, only 4 kilometres from Ponda City, is excellent for a relaxing weekend getaway. This waterfall is at its most fascinating and stunning during monsoon rains. However, you now know when to plan your trip to the Twin Waterfalls!

7. Charavane Waterfall

This hidden gem will take your mind off the agony with its dense woodlands and lush flora. To access these well-known Goa waterfalls, a 1.5-kilometer climb is required. As a result, you’ll have a thrilling adventure while also getting to see the waterfall. This observation location near the fall is perfect for unwinding after a week of climbing and taking in the shimmering cascade, as well as the chattering of birds and the cool breeze. It doesn’t get any better than this, does it?

8. Bamanbudo Waterfall

One of Goa’s most renowned attractions is the beautiful waterfalls, which are a delight to the generous soul. Although it is a cascade, you will feel as if you are sliding down a water ride! This is owing to the waterfall’s shallow depth at the end, which gives it the appearance of being a water slide. Apart from seeing the mirage, you can participate in water activities, bathe, or simply relax on the cliffs and observe the surroundings. What a wonderful way to spend the evening! You’ll not only have a fantastic evening, but you’ll also have stunning photos to remember it by.

9. Kalsa Waterfall

Are you someone who enjoys going on adventures? Then add Kalsa Falls, one of Goa’s most iconic waterfalls, to your bucket list. You’ll have to walk through deep forests and rivers to get to the waterfall and see the tranquil nature. Make a point of stopping at the exquisite Kalsa waterfall if you’re looking for the most beautiful waterfalls in north Goa.

10. Kuske Waterfall

For anyone visiting Southern Goa, the Kuske cascade is a must-see. There are various reasons why this is regarded as one of Goa’s most spectacular waterfalls. You will be captivated by the magnificence of these famed Goa waterfalls as soon as you arrive in Kuske town. The splendour of the cascade, as well as the lush tropics, will take your breath away. The presence of the monsoon adds to the beauty of the Kuske waterfall, making it one of the most serene waterfalls in north Goa. Even though it is not one of the most magnificent waterfalls in north Goa, it remains a popular tourist attraction.

11. Anashi Waterfall

Anashi Waterfall, in Anshi Town, is a fantastic adventure site and makes it to the amazing waterfalls in Goa list. The magnificent fall is tucked in a dense woodland along with SH 34 and provides a perfect pit stop for visitors or workers passing through. Many animals and birds live in the greenery surrounding the body of water, which visitors can view.

12. Tambdi Surla Waterfall

Surla’s TambadiSurla Waterfalls are one of Goa’s most famous waterfalls. The lush forests that surround these waterfalls give them a lovely aura. A medieval shrine at the bottom of one of north Goa’s best waterfalls is a local landmark.

13. Magod Waterfall

The Magod Falls, a cluster of picturesque and well-known waterfalls in Goa, are created by the Bedti, which is located 167 kilometers away from Goa. It runs down into the picturesque valley from a height of roughly 200 meters. For adventurers and environment lovers alike, the place is known as the spectacular waterfalls in north Goa nirvana.

14. Nangarta Waterfall

The Nangarta Falls, which drops into a small canyon, is a 40-foot-high popular waterfall in Goa. Amboli is a 10-kilometer drive off the main road. The river falls create a cacophony that is difficult to ignore during the rainy season.

15. Moulangi Waterfall

Moulangi Falls, located 96 kilometers from Goa and produced by the Moulangi River, is a prominent and best waterfall in north Goa. It’s one of the few spots in the area that promotes adventurous and recreational activities like kayaking, boating, and whitewater kayaking. The Moulangi Falls attract visitors, as does the natural jacuzzi, which is one of the most popular activities.

A day vacation or extended weekend retreat, it’s the ideal way to unwind and absorb the beautiful atmosphere. The sound of bubbling water combined with the song of birds is also a great way to relax and release stress. So, make sure to visit these amazing falls when you visit Goa.

