20 Terrific Reasons to Recycle a First Communion Dress
A First Communion dress is rich in religious symbolism and steeped in tradition. This special gown shouldn’t just hang in a closet after the ceremony. The communion dress is part of a very special moment in a young girl’s life.
The gown should continue to have a meaningful purpose. Recycling a communion dress can give it a new life. The end result can take many forms. The only criteria for recycling a communion dress – it should continue to spread joy and happiness.
Why Should You Recycle A Communion Dress?
1. Pass It On
Pass on a communion dress to family or friends. Sharing such a special dress can be a special experience. It can create bonds and continue traditions or start new ones. On the practical side, sharing can cut costs for other families. Sometimes a few alterations can create a completely different look for the next wearer.
2. Preserve The Dress
In the short term, First Communion dresses can be used for other special occasions. They are suitable for religious ceremonies or even special dinners and holiday parties. Yet if you plan to preserve the dress for use in future years, you need to follow proper preservation procedures. To prevent damage over time, you have to consult a preservation specialist. Otherwise, you must purchase a preservation kit.
If you are passing on a dress shortly after the ceremony, you don’t need to take these preventive steps. Yet you must always follow proper cleaning procedures after use. Consider a professional cleaner for best results.
3. Be Charitable
Charity, like recycling, can take many forms. Drop the dress at a thrift shop for someone to purchase at a low price. Some charities even give dresses to those in need. Certain organizations sell formal wear and use the funds for a worthwhile project.
Some formal wear retailers recycle dresses and donate a percentage of the profits to charity. Organize your own charitable project and involve your daughter. Do a private sale but discuss with the child how you can use the money to benefit a charitable cause. Children can offer very creative suggestions.
Give The Fabric A New Life
The fabric of the First Communion dress can be used in many creative ways. Using the fabric is about renewed life, new purpose, and heartfelt expression. Creativity is the exact opposite of destruction. There are many reasons to feel happy about the creative recycling of a communion dress.
4. Make A Flower Girl Basket
A flower girl basket is incredibly beautiful on its own. Yet if you line the basket with a very special fabric, its beauty and meaning reach a whole new level. Use material from a communion dress for flower girl baskets at a family wedding. Maybe some fabric could even be kept for your daughter’s wedding day.
5. Carry Something Special
If you like sewing, you can easily turn fabric from a communion dress into an unique purse. The satin, pearls, and flowers from the dress work together to create a gorgeous purse. Add a practical and pretty drawstring and a white bow to make an amazing accessory.
Personalized embroidery always adds an extra special touch. Use the child’s name, the date of her First Communion, or even a religious symbol. If you are of Irish heritage, you may wish to embroider the Claddagh or shamrock. The one-of-a-kind purse can be used for future special occasions and even passed on to the next generation.
6. Make A Satin Shawl
First Communion dresses and shawls are often made of satin so they are a perfect match. Of course, communion dresses and shawls are also made of other fine fabrics. You can make a splendid shawl from any communion dress material. Exquisite details such as sequins can be used as embellishment. For sleeveless dresses, a shawl is a dressy accessory.
7. Tie Ribbons And Bows
Ribbons and bows have always been popular for communion dresses. Large white bows were considered very stylish for communion girls in the early twentieth century. Yet bows and ribbons have maintained that popularity. They look charming on communion dresses. They dazzle, along with sequins and pearls, in headpieces.
A young girl can never have enough ribbons and bows to wear at special occasions. You can make numerous accessories from one dress. Don’t forget to make some stylish headbands suitable for special occasions. Headbands are always popular with young girls. The headband communion veil is one of the more popular styles.
8. Dress Up The Dolls
Your little girl certainly looked like a doll in her special dress. Most little girls wouldn’t mind sharing that beauty with her precious dolls. The beautiful fabrics and the exquisite details of a communion dress can make some well-dressed dolls.
Many girls keep their special dolls and cherish them as adults. They are often passed down through the generations. It’s pretty special to be able to pass on a doll to your daughter – especially if her dress is made from your communion gown.
9. Handkerchiefs Come In Handy
You can make a few lovely handkerchiefs using the fine fabric in a dress. Take time to make them special and they can be used for future occasions. The handkerchiefs, edged in lace, can be kept for Confirmation or even a girl’s wedding day.
They could be special gifts for sisters and aunts. The fabric could make pocket handkerchiefs for brothers and Dads. Creative individuals have even made neckties and bow ties from communion dresses.
The handkerchief idea is a very efficient method for recycling a stained dress. The damage may prevent the gown from being passed on or used in other ways. Yet you should be able to save sufficient material to make some handkerchiefs.
10. Bring People Together
Communion dresses can be recycled and made into a tablecloth and napkins for special dinners. Family gatherings are always memorable events in a child’s life. A young girl will take pride in knowing that fabric from her dress is helping to make a perfect occasion.
The tablecloth and napkins can also grace her table when she is a grown woman. Such a satiny white cloth could even be used at her wedding reception. The cloth would look lovely on the table displaying the wedding guest book or gifts.
11. Celebrate The Holidays
Every child loves Christmas and of course, the Christmas tree. Turn the communion dress into a Christmas tree skirt and see the light in a young girl’s eyes. You will have the best-dressed Christmas tree and the happiest child. This festive Christmas tree skirt will look fashionable during every holiday season. To suit its spectacular tree skirt, decorate the Christmas tree with white bows and pearl garlands.
12. Make A Special Keepsake
Every young girl should keep special mementos from her communion day. Make a keepsake box to hold her precious reminders. Use communion dress fabric to cover and line this tiny treasure. A girl can keep many treasures inside the keepsake box. It can hold her medals or jewelry gifts given in honor of her First Communion.
13. Hold On To The Memories
Precious pieces of the communion dress hold special memories. The fabric can be part of a First Communion scrapbook. Consider making a framed keepsake to display with family photos. Making a shadow box is a superb way to preserve memories. Use the fabric as the background and include other mementos such as First Communion invitations.
14. Keep It Picture Perfect
Keep her memories safe and protected in a pretty photo album. Make the exterior of an album as beautiful as the photos within its covers. Cover a photo album with the satin and lace of a communion dress. At first glance, it will be obvious that this album is a special book.
15. Enjoy A Pretty Scent
Enjoy a beautiful scent in a pretty package; make a lovely and lasting sachet. Satin and lavender make a sensational sachet. The special girl will love to use them and they can also be shared with family. You can make several sweet-smelling sachets from a communion dress.
16. Make Special Pillows And Blankets
The sacraments of Baptism and First Communion share a religious significance. Use fabric from a communion dress for a baptismal blanket. The fabric is also perfect for a ring bearer pillow or baby pillow. Pass these special creations on to a family member or keep them for your daughter. Using a ring bearer pillow or baptismal blanket, made from your communion dress, would be very special for any young woman.
17. Dress A Princess
Every little girl wants to be a princess. Whether for Halloween, a school play, or just play time, every princess needs a special dress. You already have a beautiful dress. Purchase extra fabric at a low price and introduce more color and details.
A full pink ruffle at the bottom of the dress is perfect for a pink princess. A pink lined cape adds a royal touch. A high princess hat with fabric flowers and lovely netting can be the crowning glory for a Halloween costume. Model the dress after a little girl’s favorite storybook princess.
18. Make A Princess Table
Every little princess deserves a princess table. Make a full flowing skirt for a round night table. Snaps can be used to allow the fabric to close together and give it a fitted look. If the dress has a pretty bow, you can also use snaps to attach it to the table skirt. An ordinary round table can easily be transformed into a table fit for royalty.
19. Keep It For A Sleeping Beauty
Make a skirt for a baby’s bassinet from the communion dress. Pass it on to new parents or keep it for the future. A tiny baby will most likely sleep soundly in such lovely surroundings. The adorable baby girl or cute baby boy will get a beautiful start in life. Make an one-of-a-kind baby bonnet and dress the little one in style – from head to toe.
20. Keep It For Another Sleeping Beauty
Use her communion dress to make the prettiest bedroom for a little princess. White is a cool and refreshing color to wake up to every morning. The fabric can be used for pillowcases or decorative pillows. Delicate, ruffled material is perfect for a window valance. If you want to cover the entire window, there will be enough fabric for the project.
The dress can also be used to make a full bed skirt or a fashionable quilt. After a bedtime story, a sleeping beauty will be surrounded by beauty as she follows her dreams. Isn’t that the way the story should always end for every little girl?
Making Microlending Work
Twice a month, Rose Anite, a 26 year old Sudanese woman, buys fish from a location near the Nile River in Uganda. Rose then sells the fish at the open market in the Sudanese city of Yea. However, due to poor roads and a crumbling infrastructure, Rose’s trips to Uganda last a long and wearisome seven days. In order to improve her business and her quality of life, Rose joined SUMI, the Sudan Microfinance Institution. From SUMI, Rose took out a loan equivalent to $100-a large sum considering Rose started her business with the mere equivalent of $75. With the money from her loan, Rose is able to buy fish in larger quantities – allowing her to make more from each trip. Even this small increase in profits has made a significant difference to her quality of life.
The extension of small loans or microloans to the poor, such as Rose, who do not have access to traditional financial services due to lack of collateral, employment, and credit history is known as microlending, or microcredit. Microlending is a division of microfinance-the provision of financial services to those living in extreme poverty-and is a booming phenomenon that shows great promise in alleviating the condition of the poor in developing nations and being a viable channel for profits for financial institutions.
The History of Microlending
Although microlending is a recent phenomenon, its origin dates back centuries. One of the earliest microlending organizations was the Irish Loan Fund system founded in the early 1700s by the Irish author and essayist Jonathan Swift. In order to help alleviate poverty, the Irish Loan Fund system provided credit without collateral to the poor.
The modern microlending revolution did not occur until the 1970s. One of the first pioneers was Accion International. Accion International began as a student-run volunteer organization that sought to relieve poverty in Latin America through construction and infrastructure projects but turned their efforts toward microfinance. In 1973, Accion offered some of the first modern microloans to the poor in Recife, Brazil seeking to establish small businesses. Accion’s experiment proved to be a success; within four years, they had provided 885 loans with a repayment rate higher than 90%. Additionally, the loans helped the creation and stabilization of 1,386 new jobs.
Perhaps the most important and successful pioneer in microlending is Muhammad Yunus, a Bangladeshi economist and economics professor. In 1974, famine struck Yunus’ native country and Yunus became involved in poverty reduction. Yunus determined that small loans were capable of greatly alleviating the condition of the poor. In 1976, he founded the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, the world’s largest and most successful microfinance institution or MFI. Since its inception, Grameen has provided more than $5 billion in loans to several million borrowers and boasts a repayment rate as high as 98%. Last year, the institution made a profit of $20 million. Most importantly, Grameen Bank has laid forth the business model for most other modern microfinance institutions.
Making Microlending Work
The central principle of microlending is lending to the poor without collateral. Microlending is based upon the belief that the poor’s desire to better their conditions will make them successful entrepreneurs capable of paying off their loans. These loans are not to be treated as charity; they are expected to be paid off and carry interest. While this is the central principle, the following are several other strategies typical of the microlending model:
1. Lend to small groups of people.
Joint liability alleviates the need for collateral because several members of a group are more likely to manage a debt than an individual. Lending to groups reduces the need for an institution to monitor the borrowers because each member of the group has a vested interest in paying off the loan and will monitor the other members. Additionally, groups are more likely to fund successful projects because group members may provide advice to each other to solve business problems.
2. Lend to women.
Most microlending institutions lend almost exclusively to women. Global microlending experience has shown that women are more likely to repay their loans than men and although men are more likely to spend loans on themselves, women are more likely to fund the improvement of their businesses.
3. Utilize a graduated loan policy.
Because borrowers lack a credit history from which an institution may evaluate the risk of default, a graduated loan policy is required. Borrowers begin with small loans. Upon repayment, borrowers qualify for greater loans that can be taken out for longer periods of time.
4. Charge high interest rates.
Typical annual interest rates range from 20% to 50%. High interest rates are necessary due to smaller loan sizes, higher risk of borrower default and labor intensive collection due to borrowers residing in rural areas.
5. Focus on Managing Productivity and Quality.
The key to a profitable microlending channel is efficiency in banking operations. Loan origination, processing and collections must be streamlined and tightly managed with efficient capacity planning, forecasting and scheduling. With such small loan amounts and high volume, institutions cannot afford any waste that will erode the bottom line.
Humanitarian Implications
In addition to ensuring economic viability, several aspects of the microlending business model have humanitarian implications. The central principle of microlending to the poor is to offer borrowers an exit from poverty. However loans, as opposed to charitable donations, ensure that borrowers also learn financial skills necessary for success as it provides them with a foundation for establishing a credit history.
Today
The international community has recently acknowledged the promise and impact of microlending. The United Nations declared 2005 the International Year of Microcredit. In 2006, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to both Muhammad Yunus and the Grameen Bank “for their efforts to create economic and social development from below” through the use of microlending.
According to estimates by the World Bank, there are more than 7,000 microfinance institutions serving 20 million people in developing nations. The CGAP, the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor, estimates that 500 million households have benefitted from microloans. While the majority of these programs exist in the developing nations of Asia and Latin America, microlending is now present in more advanced economies such as the United States, England and Norway. A 2005 study by the Aspen Institute, an international nonprofit organization committed to the study of global issues, concluded that there are 246 lenders in the United States who made 13,231 loans amounting to $114 million.
On the Web
In October of 2005, microlending hit the web. Kiva.org was the first website to allow users to extend microloans to entrepreneurs in developing nations. Lenders choose a business to sponsor listed on the website and make loans using their credit cards. The funds are transferred to Kiva’s local partnered microfinance institutions which then give the money to borrowers and collect repayments that are returned to the lender.
In October of 2007, eBay launched MicroPlace.com. Unlike Kiva.org, loans at MicroPlace.com are securitized and lenders will earn interest.
The Future of Microlending
The Grameen Bank and Accion International have been very successful. However, not all microfinance institutions have succeeded and some experts have expressed doubts over the economic viability of microlending and the sustainability of microfinance institutions. In fact, Grameen Bank relied on subsidies in its initial development before it became self-sustainable and the Wall Street Journal has questioned its repayment rates. Nonetheless, Grameen Bank’s profits continue to grow each year and half of its borrowers have emerged from acute poverty as measured by such standards as their ability to pay for their children’s schooling, provide 3 meals a day to the members of their household, acquire rainproof shelter, etc. Microfinance, in some circumstances, has proven to hold great promise in relieving poverty while remaining a profitable venture.
Are Your Loan Officers Employees or Independent Contractors
Many mortgage lenders/brokers treat their loan officers (who are their salespersons) as independent contractors. Those loan officers are paid on a commission based on the successful funding of a loan. The mortgage lenders/brokers pay the loan officers either as each transaction closes or on a periodic basis. The amount paid to the loan officer contains no deduction for federal, state or local taxes. Frequently, the loan officer does not receive any benefits, such as company-paid health insurance or paid sick or vacation time. At the end of each year, the mortgage lenders/brokers issue IRS Form 1099s to their loan officers.
As a mortgage lender/broker, you cannot classify whether your loan officers are independent contractors or employees. That task has been given to the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Labor, your state unemployment insurance agency, your state department of labor and your state workers compensation insurance agency. Although each agency has its own guidelines, typically the determination turns on the degree of control that the mortgage lender/broker exercises and the degree of independence that the loan officer enjoys. When the mortgage lender/broker has the right to dictate what will be done and how it will be done, then the loan officer is an employee. The government agencies look at facts concerning the behavioral control of the loan officer, the financial control of the loan officer and the relationship between the mortgage lender/broker and the loan officer. The Internal Revenue Service has a 20 factor test to determine whether an employer/employee relationship exists. Such factors include whether the loan officer has to comply with instructions, gets training from the mortgage lender/broker, works exclusively for the mortgage lender/broker, whether the loan officer can independently hire assistants, whether the loan officer has set hours of work, whether there is a continuing relationship, and whether regular reports must be given to a supervisor. The IRS seems to have a bias towards finding an employer-employee relationship. Even if the mortgage lender/broker has a written agreement with the loan officer classifying him/her as an independent contractor, that is not binding on any federal or state agency.
If you have been treating your loan officers as independent contractors, when in reality, they pass the 20 factor test as employees, what are the ramifications? If the Internal Revenue Service or Department of Labor find you have misclassified employees, they will require you to pay back withholding taxes plus interest, or they can assess fines that can bankrupt a company, or even file criminal charges against the owners. Once the IRS has come in, other federal and state agencies follow right behind them and assess their fines and penalties as well. If there is anything left, the loan officer can sue for unemployment compensation, retirement benefits, profit sharing, vacation pay, disability or any other benefit that he/she would have received as an employee. Many mortgage companies have gone out of business because they treated many of their loan officers as independent contractors and did not comply with wage-and-hour laws
How does the Internal Revenue Service or Department of Labor find out about you? Usually, a dismissed loan officer will file for unemployment benefits or a disgruntled loan officer will make a telephone call to the agency. And the agency will always follow up.
You should also be aware that the agency that approved your lender/broker license considers the loan officers to be employees because you have responsibility for their actions. Although some states do not require that the loan officers be W-2 employees, they will not care how you classify the loan officer who is in regulatory hot water. The Banking Departments are concerned that your company supervises the people operating under the auspices of your license. This requires that you supervise the activities of your loan officers regardless of whether you pay them as employees or as independent contractors. After all, you are responsible for any violations of the mortgage lender/broker law, rules and policies committed by anyone, including a loan originator, operating under your license. Therefore, it’s in your best interests to supervise them.
This Article is designed to be of general interest. The specific information discussed may not apply to you. Before acting on any matter contained herein, you should consult with your personal legal and accounting adviser.
Things to Consider When Having Pet Insurance for Older Dogs
As your dog advances in years and the cost of vet care increases, it’s about time you consider having insurance for older dogs to ensure that they are provided the best health care without breaking the bank. It also allows owners to take advantage of any advancement in vet care that can diagnose diseases earlier.
Most dog owners who are in the market for insurance for their pets want an insurance that will take care of the bill should their dog get sick which normally occurs as the dog ages. However, not all pet insurance are created equal. It is a must that you read your their thoroughly before you commit to purchasing one as insurance coverage may differ from one company to another.
You will soon fine out that selecting the right policy is not as simple as it may seem. There are virtually thousands of insurance policies for your pet and they may differ considerably in terms of coverage and premium. The best way to start in your selection is to do some great deal of research on the internet for companies offering insurance especially for older dogs. You may also utilize the comparison website to help you choose the right insurance for your dog.
The yearly or monthly contract may depend on major factors such as medical history, any pre-existing conditions, current state of health, your location, breeding, and age of your pet. These factors will determine if your dog can be insured or not.
It’s recommended that you get pet insurance for your dogs as early as possible because the older they get, the higher the premium you’re likely to pay. When your dog reaches an age between eight to 10, you will mostly likely see some surge in the cost of your coverage. You will possibly run into some risks of having issues with your pet’s pre-existing conditions due to his long list of records with your vet.
Where you live may also determine the amount of premiums charged. In highly urbanized areas, premiums are much higher compared to those in rural areas. This concept is similar to when you’re paying insurance for your home.
It’s well worth noting that pedigree dogs are generally more costly to insure as they are normally more prone to suffer on certain diseases. Make sure that your pet insurance covers your dog’s breed.
When your dog is still young and healthy, it’s seems so easy to forget about getting an insurance for your pet, but as they get older, you will realize that taking care of their health and well-being gets more expensive as trips to the vet for treatment get more frequent. Pet insurance is designed to give you peace of mind since this will help cover any expenses on vet fees and treatments or surgeries for your dog’s injuries or illnesses. It’s ideal to have your dogs insured as soon as possible or when they are still young and healthy.
