3 Steps To Get An Adult Film Star Penis Size (WITHOUT Surgery Or Dangerous Methods)
Yes, it’s true, you can get an adult film star penis size… without going in for dangerous (and extremely expensive) surgery, and without using dangerous methods. I enlarged my penis size from 5 1/2 inches erected to 7 1/2 inches erected… and I did this without spending a fortune on those unnatural, unsafe, and ineffective methods. Bottom line, you can get bigger, stronger, and healthier… and start satisfying your significant other like never before… and do this without falling for the typical penis enlargement traps.
To make this happen, there are 3 steps I recommend for you to follow below. If you follow these steps, you too can grow up to an extra 4 inches to your size, increase the girth of your erection, make your erections harder, increase your flaccid hanging size, last longer with sex, and so much more.
1. Your Overall Health Plays A MAJOR Role – It’s not the fault of us men who seem to overlook the fact that in order for our penises to actually grow bigger, we have to take care of the rest of our bodies as well. It’s the fault of these money-grubbing companies out here who cleverly manipulate us into thinking that all you have to do is strap on some tool or pop some pills and you’ll be Captain HUNG overnight! It is very important that you exercise more, eat more healthier, and eliminate a lot of bad foods and other bad habits if you want to grow bigger. The primary reason why has to do with blood flow. When there is more blood flowing into your penile shaft, the more likely you’ll grow bigger with a natural enhancement method. Not getting enough exercise and eating bad foods too much will decrease blood circulation.
2. Carl Lewis vs. Forrest Gump – Now don’t get me wrong here, I’m not going to sit here and try to act as if us men can all of sudden adopt some type of Samurai code of patience or something, but if you want to grow bigger, you must try your hardest to get it in your mind the enlarging your manhood is a marathon… and not a sprint. You are doing some pretty amazing things when you naturally enlarge your endowment. These things include causing cell breakdown and redevelopment, extending your penile ligament, increasing blood flow, strengthening your PC muscle, and more. Those things take time to develop (NATURALLY). If you have that in your mind prior to starting an enlargement method, then not only will you be more consistent and will be guaranteed to get results, you’ll also avoid getting frustrated and losing motivation.
3. Only Your Hands Are Capable Of Creating A BEAST – Doing simple and 100% all natural penis exercises using just your hands can not only maximize the size of your endowment, they can also improve the health of your penis and improve your performance. No other method is capable of providing such complete enhancement… safely, naturally, easily, and permanently. Those results that I mentioned I received above came about due to me improving my overall health, getting it in my mind that to grow bigger, it’s a marathon and not a sprint, and I simply used my hands and did quick and safe penis exercises.
Remember, to truly get that impressive penis size that is similar (and even better) than an adult film star, it basically boils down to you staying 100% natural and consistent. The good news is that since a natural method such as exercising your manhood, is so highly effective, you can see pretty amazing results within the first 3 weeks, you can reach your desired goals within 8 weeks, and since this is natural, you can expect for your results to last permanently.
How to Determine Payroll Tax Using a Mobile App
H&R Block Mobile – iOS, Android
The H&R Block Mobile app makes it easier to file your taxes, by connecting you directly to tax professionals. Basically, the app lets you upload your documents and send them to a tax pro. It can create a personalized checklist of required documents, and lets you view tax returns from previous years. If you need to schedule a face-to-face meeting with an H&R agent, the app can also help you find the closest office in your area. Additionally, the app lets you check the status of your federal tax return, and estimate the amount of your return with a built-in calculator.
H&R Block 1040EZ – iPad
While the H&R Block Mobile app focuses on connecting you with tax professionals, H&R 1040EZ instead helps you e-file your taxes independently. To use the app, you snap photos of the necessary documents, then file the information. It’s free to prepare your taxes, but e-filing costs $9.99. The app checks for mistakes so you can correct errors and omissions, and customer service agents are available for live support if you need it. Additionally, with the 1040EZ app, you can easily view prior tax returns if you’ve used H&R Block before.
TurboTax – iPad
TurboTax for iPad walks you through the process of filing your taxes. Here, again, you snap a photo of your tax documents; the app then coaches you through every step of the filing process, double-checking to ensure that you have entered all information correctly. TurboTax also checks for deductions and credits, and once your return arrives, it gets stored in the TurboTax Cloud. If you have questions, you can request assistance from a live agent right within the app. TurboTax is free to download, but it costs $29.99 for federal tax return filing and an additional $36.99 per state for state tax filing.
TaxCaster – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
The lightweight TaxCaster app helps you estimate your tax refund on the fly. Just enter the basic information about your lifestyle and business, and TaxCaster will estimate what you owe, and how much you can expect to get back. The app uses the same tax calculator you’ll find in the desktop version of TurboTax to provide the estimates before you even file your taxes. Based on the information you provide, it can also recommend a product to help you complete the filing process.
Shoeboxed – iOS, Android
With Shoeboxed, keeping your receipts, bills and other financial documents organized is as easy as snapping a photo. Once you upload your document via the Shoeboxed app, it automatically extracts the important information, such as vendor, date, total and payment type. This creates a fully searchable digital database of your transactions. For small business owners, Shoeboxed will pay off in a major way at tax time. The app can save you time and money; managing paper documents yourself is time consuming, and hiring someone else to do it is expensive.
Evernote – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
More than just a robust note-taking tool, Evernote also offers a way to manage the documents you’ll need to file your taxes. Because Evernote lets you easily store and organize images, you can scan in your receipts and then trash them. And because the app can read printed text, it’s easy to search for a specific receipt. You have a few options for getting your receipts into Evernote. First, there’s the pricey ScanSnap scanner, made by the Evernote developer, which directly scans in high-quality images and automatically uploads them to your Evernote account. For a cheaper solution, try the DocScanner app for iOS and Android, which you can use to “scan” in receipts by snapping a photo with your smartphone or tablet.
IDonatedIt – iOS, Android
Charitable donations are tax-deductible expenses. They reduce your taxable income and ultimately lower your tax bill. But tracking your donations throughout the year can be a chore. A mobile app called iDonatedIt streamlines the process by helping you document your donations quickly and easily. Just open the app when you donate a non-cash item to charity to track the donation date, the charity you donated to and the fair-market value of the item. By tax day, you will have a complete and permanent record of donated items that meets IRS compliance requirements. You can also attach photos of donated items and email the detailed donation report to yourself or your accountant.
All these applications are free and for more information you can check our quickbooks support blog.
A Third Party Review Of TraVerus Travel – Can You Really Get Wealthy With This Travel MLM?
If you’re checking out this third party review, chances are you’re searching for information on TraVerus. While TraVerus has been around for quite some time, there’s recently been a lot of buzz online about them. In this simple review, I’ll cover some information about the company and their business opportunity. In addition, I’ll go into what you can do to position yourself ahead of 95% of your competition, should you decide to become a distributor.
First things first, let’s cover some information about the company itself. TraVerus is a travel-based network marketing company that does business in over 90 countries. It is based in Allen, Texas and has tens of thousands of distributors worldwide. The company is led by CEO and Founder David Manning. In addition, TraVerus is the exclusive travel partner of 5CTV and China Clicks2.
TraVerus markets several travel-related products in their portfolio. The first product is their Signature Trips, which are exclusive vacation packages for members and non-members. There are also trips for members which are pre-booked vacation packages and cruises that are available at wholesale prices. TraVerus also provides distributors with their own replicated travel booking website, where people can shop around, book travel, book hotel rooms and book car rentals on their own. There’s also a TraVerus Travel Club Extraordinaire membership which provides members VIP travel deals and perks that their entire family can benefit from.
While TraVerus also markets energy products and cosmetics through their Verus division and an online shppoing portal called GoYikes, their original and flagship products are the ones mentioned above that are travel-related.
Now, let’s go over the TraVerus business opportunity. You can become a distributor a few different ways, ranging from becoming an Associate for $20, all the way up to purchasing an Advanced Builders Package for $500, which comes with various products you can use, sell or give away as samples. What’s unique about the TraVerus compensation plan is that includes components of a binary model, a unilevel model and a matrix model. This is why the company refers to their compensation plan as a 3-D comp plan. The compensation plan provides many ways you can make upfront income with their different types of coded bonuses. There is also an opportunity to make residual income with their coded residuals, matching residuals and matrix residuals. In addition to that, the company has a car program for top leaders and gives you the opportunity to get paid on travel booked on your travel website. Overall, the compensation plan can be quite lucrative for the right person. Of course, if you’re serious about joining the company, it’s important that you look into the compensation plan details so you know what you’re getting into and how to advance through the company’s system.
In closing, TraVerus is a good company with a solid business opportunity. They have a strong management team, great products and a lucrative comp plan. In addition, if you’re looking to get involved with a company that’s service based, and participating in the booming travel industry, then TraVerus is worth taking a look at.
With that said, it’s critical for you to know that while you can certainly build a business by approaching your existing warm market and prospecting every stranger that crosses your path, you can significantly increase your chances of success by leveraging the internet to generate leads. By learning how to generate 10-30 leads a day for your business, you can potentially position your business to grow like wildfire. If you can generate an endless flow of leads, and partner with an experienced team of leaders, you can very well be on your way to building a solid business for yourself and your family.
6 Top Tips for Interior Design From a Leading Architecture Firm
The adage that the smallest changes make the most impact is undeniably true, more so when it comes to interior design. A mirror here, a painting there or a plant near can bring a whole new look to the same four walls. It doesn’t matter if the home is brand new, old or just-moved-in; a few interior design tricks can breathe fresh air to any dwelling.
One of the leading architects in Chennai recommend a few tips to redesigning an apartment without putting a burden on the pocket.
- Choose pastels and light hues.
The drawback of living in a metropolitan city like Chennai is the lack of space which means homes and apartments are getting smaller. Tiny rooms have the disadvantage of feeling claustrophobic and cramped-in. A manageable trick to give the illusion of space is using light colours for paint. Besides creating this visual impression, try to add mirrors which face windows. The reflection of natural light will convert any room into a magically massive place.
For those, who have homes with big rooms, try using darker shades on walls. It will bring a cosier and more intimate appearance to it.
- Mirrors are for more than bouncing light.
Yes, mirrors can make a room look bigger than it is, but they are also brilliant ways to remodel a home. Instead of an average frame, choose a decorative and ornate one and hang the mirror on an empty wall. The frames will give the same impression as a painting or object of art. Another idea is to combine small mirrors in varying dimensions and make an art piece out of them.
- Amalgamation is in vogue.
From patterns to colours, from art to décor, the ‘in’ thing for home interiors is mixing it up. Most abodes have a plethora of items tucked away somewhere. The idea is to take out those family heirlooms, or flea market finds and showcase them in all their glory. Remember a residence is a reflection of the person who lives in it. So, don’t be shy from placing an old pendulum clock next to a contemporary Ikea couch, if you feel like it.
Take the concept a level up by piling patterns on patterns. Mix a sofa furbished in geometric material with a cushion that has an abstract design. Throw pillows and rugs of subtly changing hues to bring warmth to the living space.
- Slip covers can do wonders.
A simple, inexpensive and gorgeous way to transform a house is slipcovers. Without spending a lot, the entire character of the furniture can be modified with covers. Plus, they ensure that not a single worry of damaging, dirty or destroying the precious fabric enters the head. In a dwelling that is occupied by kids, furniture covers should be the go-to way to redecorate. The only condition is to choose a more comfortable and casual style rather than a sophisticated and chic one.
- Natural material baskets for the win.
Space to store stuff is always running out in a home especially those that have children. A budgetary strategy to this conundrum that also brings a hint of sophistication is baskets made of natural material like wicker. They can be used to store toys, games, books, towels, etc. The organic touch and warm hue of the baskets weave a modest look. Over and above, they can also be utilised in the kitchen to store fruits and vegetable. The cherry on the cake is their sustainability!
- Being eco-conscious is the best choice.
With the much-needed hue and cry about climate change, it is high time homeowners start taking more green steps to revamp their living spaces. The easiest method, as per designers, is to add plants to a home. They help renew the area while aiding in keeping the planet healthier. Small plants are not heavy on the wallet at all, plus they bring colour and texture to the blandest rooms.
Another advantage is that they balance the air and humidity in the space in which they are kept and can be used for small or large areas of the flat!
A Last Idea For Home Décor:
Architecture firms in chennai say that families always have some possessions that are boxed away and never given another glance. Even still, when the time comes to redecorate, they look for more new items. Their advice is – stop running to the mall, give a good look to what is already there. Side tables can be refurbished to make bedside tables. Old coffee trays can be kept on the dining table for extra dimension. Trunks can be employed as bookshelves. Antique plates can be hanged on walls.
The list of ideas and inspirations are endless when it comes to re-doing the interiors of a home, and most of them need not take a lot of time or investment!
