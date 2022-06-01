Finance
7 Jobs That Provide A Company Car
Being provided with a company car is a great ‘perk’ of employment, and depending on which position an individual holds, can be utilized either on a part-time or full-time basis. Some of the jobs that offer a company car include the following:
1. Many upper-management, specifically, executive management positions, include the use of a company car, particularly those directly working for an automotive manufacturer or closely related to the industry. In these instances, it’s the perfect way to increase their advertising as more of their cars are seen on the road. Another reason that is that, just as in some communities ‘keeping up with the Jones’ is a means of determining resident status in the neighborhood, members of the upper-Echelon of corporations are provided with company vehicles because they also need to ‘keep up appearances’. A newer or luxury car represents success and in business, that’s very important, especially in regard to their competitors.
2. Jobs that require an employee to travel frequently often times provide the use of a company car. Corporations realize that it’s not entirely fair to expect an employee who has to travel on regular basis, such as in the case of a sales or marketing position, to have to utilize their own vehicle. The company acknowledges the fact that these types of employees are required to travel frequently as part of their job and shouldn’t have to bear the expense of maintenance and or fuel costs, in addition to wear on their personal vehicle, so they provide the individual with the use of a ‘company’ car.
3. Car dealerships usually provide their salesmen with the use of a company car. Along the same lines of an auto-industry executive, this is an excellent way for the dealership to advertise their vehicles and hopefully attract new customers. Additionally, if a salesperson is driving and is happy with the performance of the particular car they’ve been given to utilize, they’ll have an advantage and the added benefit of first-hand knowledge about the vehicle when it comes time to make a sale.
4. Messengers and the sometimes affectionately referred to ‘gophers’ in a business environment are usually given use of a company vehicle, though mainly only during work-hours. These employees have to deliver and pick packages and drop off projects at printing, customer and other facilities in addition to any other off-site tasks the company requests of them such as running out for office supplies, food, etc.
5. A personal assistant who works directly for one individual whether in an office or private environment will be given the use of a company car because these types of positions require extensive traveling time on behalf of the employer’s personal, as well as business, needs.
6. Federal and other-high ranking officials in the securities field are often times provided with a company vehicle because many of their duties require traveling to other counties, towns and even states.
7. Some miscellaneous service and labor positions such as construction, landscaping, plumbing companies, etc. give their employees the use of a company vehicle because there is usually a need to get a very early start, respond to emergency calls and also in lieu of the need to travel extensively to different locals on a regular basis as part of the business’ services.
Keep in mind that if you are applying for a position that requires travel, whether frequent or infrequent, you can always try to negotiate for a company car during the interview process.
Affiliate Marketing – Calculating Commissions at Clickbank
You want to add affiliate marketing as a stream of income for your home based business. You need to focus on your business and not be distracted by unfamiliar details. It is important that you need to be comfortable with the details of Clickbank, the most popular source of digital products for affiliate marketing. I am going to assume that you have registered with Clickbank and now have a nickname and a password. You are starting a home based business. It is important that you understand how your commission income from Clickbank is calculated. Go to the FAQ at the Clickbank webpage. Go to the clickbank marketplace and click on the FAQ link in the navigation bar. Click on question 11.
The formula uses the following terms:
– retail price – go to the marketplace page. In the Search the Clickbank Marketplace box, type the name of the product you are interested in selling in the keyword area. Look at the search results until you find your product. Hit the View Pitch Page link to view the sales page for the product. Scroll down the sales page until you find the buy now button. Hit the buy now button. Now at the order page, locate the price of the product and then exit the page.
– commission rate – this is also found by search for your product at Clickbank. When you find your product listing you will see a %/sale item which is the commission paid per sale.
You must now calculate the net sales amount. That is the sales amount after Clickbank takes it’s share: 7.5% of the retail price plus $1.00. Subtract Clickbank’s share from the retail price, now you have Net Sales Amount.
To calculate your commission, multiple the commission as a decimal fraction times the Net Sales Amount, i.e. 65% becomes 0.65.
Here is an example.
Hypothetical product XYZ retails for $50. It pays a commission of 60%.
Net Sales Amount = (50 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 45.25
Commission Paid = 45.25 X .6 = 27.15.
Here is an example from Clickbank – Keyword Elite
Retail Sales Price is $174. Commission is 58%.
Net Sales Amount = (176 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 161.80
Commission Paid = 161.80 X 0.58 = 93.84.
Now you know how your commissions will be calculated. This value assumes that none of your customers ask for a refund. On the marketplace page for a specific product you will see an item reported as $/sale. This value is the average amount per sale that Clickbank estimates you will receive after adjustment for refunds.
Again using Keyword Elite as the example product, the $/sale reported on March 16 2008 is $92.34. This is very close to the commission before refund allowance calculated earlier at $93.84. The importance and significance of the difference between these two values is the subject for another discussion. The fact the difference is small, less than 5%, suggested that the marketplace is satisfied with the product and claims very few refunds from Clickbank. Remember, the Clickbank guarantee is unconditional. No questions are asked. Refunds take up to 5 business days. The commission income is deducted from the affiliate account when the customer claims a refund. Clickbank products carry a 60 day 100% satisfaction guarantee.
How to Find the Property Lines for Your Land
As a land owner, knowing the location of your property lines is one of the best ways to avoid disputes with your neighbors.
Property lines, or boundary lines, are the defined points where one owner’s land ends and the neighboring property begins. A property owner uses boundary lines to determine where they can legally place items such as fences, driveways, outbuildings like pole barns or anything else. Erecting a structure on or partially on another person’s land can lead to lawsuits and unpleasant situations with neighbors.
1. Check your deed. The deed contains the legal description of your property, which is basically the property’s measurements and boundaries in words. For most people, the property description can be difficult to interpret, so you may not find it helpful. However, sometimes, the legal description uses landmarks and measurements that you can interpret. If that’s the case, measure from the landmarks in the description to the property lines. Mark each corner with a stake or other marker. Measure from each stake to the next all the way around your property to ensure the measured lines match the deed. Physically measuring the boundaries will allow you to visually determine where the lines are and avoid encroaching on your neighbor’s land. Just be warned: An old description may rely on the location of a tree that no longer exists or a creek that has gone dry.
2. Check the official website for the assessor’s office in your municipality. Some assessors have mapping tools available online for all of the real estate in the area. You can use the maps to find the boundary lines for your property and to determine where nearby landmarks are located, such as the east line of your street. You can use these landmarks as fixed points to measure from. Using a tape measure or measuring wheel, measure the distance from each of the landmark points to your property line as shown on the maps.
3. If you don’t have a copy, and there’s nothing available online, visit the county recorder’s office or the assessor’s office. When you bought your property, you may have received a plat map, showing property lines and measurements. If it wasn’t included with your paperwork, check with your local clerk’s or surveyor’s office. Ask if there are any maps available for public viewing that include your neighborhood and street. Some of these maps may be available online, while others will be hard copies or microfiche copies. Even maps of neighboring properties can be valuable if they show shared property lines.
4. Last but not least, hire a surveyor. The most surefire way to determine legal property lines is by hiring a professional. The surveyor can measure and map the property and will generally also mark the corners of the property with stakes. It’s always a good recommendation to be present when the surveyor comes to measure your property, so they can review the property lines with you. The cost of a survey will vary depending on your location, lot size, and other variables. The surveyor needs to be licensed with your state and should carry professional liability insurance, which can cover you if the surveyor makes a mistake in the survey.
Why an Online Marketing Company is Ideal For Internet Businesses
Businesses situated in Scotland can obtain excellent services from an online marketing company. Whether your business is situated in Scotland or anywhere in the UK however, acquiring Internet solutions from a marketing company will help your business scale better heights. Marketing an online business needs expert knowledge and reliable experience. Since not all website owners have the needed expertise, dealing with professional agencies can prove helpful in the long run.
While many business owners are worried on the costs involved in getting a paid online marketing campaign, there are affordable means in acquiring marketing solutions nonetheless. Thus, it is essential to assess every web marketing company that you deal with as well as to check the services they offer.
If you are still considering on seeking the services of an online marketing agency, the following reasons can help you understand why doing so can be valuable.
Marketing companies can help you get to the top of search engines
Having your website optimised for the search engines is not an easy thing to master. Search engine optimisation is one online marketing strategy that needs the comprehensive knowledge of SEO professionals. Although website owners who are experts in SEO can develop strategies in-house, seeking the assistance of optimisation experts can produce worthwhile solutions and results in a very short span of time.
Having a selection of online advertising options
Through Internet marketing services, you can have multiple options on the advertising methods needed by your business. Not only will you be able to access organic SEO methods, you can also obtain excellent PPC campaigns. If your web business is still on the process of building up traffic the natural way, using Pay per Click advertising methods will give your site immediate high traffic.
Access to Consulting Services from Scotland Web Professionals
With an Internet marketing company, you can consult the requirements of your website in terms of web promotions. An Internet marketing consultant can help you determine which aspects of your business and your website needs more development.
Whether your business requires a more navigation-friendly website or needs to improve promotional efforts for a specific market, a consultant will formulate the best possible solutions for a specific requirement. Furthermore, most consulting firms also provide training programs for website owners to help you play an important role in the promotion of your site and products.
Efficient tracking tools for online positioning
Most marketing companies will have sophisticated tracking tools to monitor what your clients are actually searching for. Through this, you will know whether you are serving the needs of your clients or not.
Although huge profits can be derived from the web, marketing online may not always be easy. It is important to find a professional online marketing company. In Scotland, professional agencies can help you devise the best strategies for your business.
