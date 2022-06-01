News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! No relief on the outstanding DA Arrear of 18 months of the employees, will not get 2 lakhs now?
If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
7th Pay Commission. On one hand, Central Government employees are going to get the benefit of 34% dearness allowance on May 1 and arrears for 3 months from January to March, on the other hand, the pending DA arrears of 18 months for a long time (18 Month DA Arrear) ) but there has been no relief.
There were reports in the media in the past that the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. If the government reconsiders this, then about 1 crore employees. Will get the benefit and will get the benefit of up to 2 lakh in salary.
Actually, for a long time, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are pending, but even after passing 2 years, it has not been decided yet. Recently, dearness allowance of central employees has been increased by 3 percent, in such a situation, the employees had hoped that the Modi government could take a decision on this too, for this, JCM member and AIDEF general secretary C.
Sreekumar also wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary. But it did not happen. National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra had also told that JCM’s joint meeting with officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure should be held soon. can.
There was no statement or official confirmation from the same government regarding DA arrears. But recent media reports gave a big blow to the employees, in which it was said that the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. Do not think. The Finance Ministry has rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief withheld during the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work. The benefit of this is more than 60 lakh central employees and 50 lakh pensioners. Had to meet
In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review the pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for the employees.
34,000 crore was around Rs. If the government pays the DA arrears, then the DA arrears of Level-1 employees ranges from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, Level-13 7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, outstanding DA of Level 14 employees. With Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000. He would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
Dental College and Hospital Srinagar Jobs | Details Here
NAME OF SPECIALTY ANAESTHESIOLOGY
NAME OF THE POST REGISTRAR
NO. OF POST 1 (ONE)
The application process shall be completed/submitted in the online mode only. In this regard, applicants are directed to visit the official website of this Institution (www.qdcsrinaqar.org) for submission of their application forms. The applicantsare advised to upload the following documents duly self-attested. The applicants are also advised to upload the fee receipt after depositing fee in any J&K Bank Branch. The applicants can apply online upto 20-06-2022 (03:00 PM). The link will be available from 30-05-2022 to 20-06-2022 03:00PM.
List of documents to be uploaded:
01. Marks certificate of all the MBBS Examinations.
02. Internship completion certificate of MBBS.
03. Attempt certificate of all the MBBS Examinations issued by the competent authority.
04. MBBS Degree.
05. MD Marks certificate/Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia (if any).
06. House Job certificate issued by the Principal of the College concerned (if any).
07. Valid Medical Council Registration Certificate.
08. Upto date Renewal of Medical Council Registration Certificate
09. Adhaar Card & Pan Card (Mandatory as per MCI).
10. Rural Service certificate (prior to post-graduation) issued by the Director Health Services (if any).
11. Field Service Certificate (after post-graduation) issued by the office of Director Health Services (if any).
12.Distinctions/Scholarship/Honours/Medalscertificate issued by theoffice of competent authority (if any).
13. Extra curricular activity certificate from competent authority (if any).
14. Professional publication in a standard Medical Journal (if any).15. Date of Birth Certificate.
16. Domicile Proof.
17. The application form should be accompanied with an undertaking having stampsof proper value duly attested by the Notary declaring that he/shehas notdorve/workingas Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor after their Post Graduation in the discipline in any Institution as recognised/approved by Medical Council of India within or outside the UT.
18. Recent passport size photograph, signature and Thumb should be uploadedattheappropriate place in the application form.
Notes:
The eligible candidate shall have to appear for interview before the Selection Committee in the office chambers of the undersigned for which dates shall be notified separately and will also be available on official website of this institution (www.gdcsrinagar.org) m The requisite fee for Registrar Post is Rs. 700/=
CONDITIONS AND ELIGIBILITY
01. The online form of the in-service candidate shall be accepted provisionally.
02. The in-service doctors shall be allowed to participate in the selection process only with the prior permission of the Administrative Departmentas per the policy/guidelines issued by the Govt, vide Order No. 164-ME of 2012 dated 02.032012 followed by Govt.Order No. 474-HME of 2014 dated: 11-08-2014.
03. The in-service applicant has to forward his/her application form through proper channel.
04. In-service candidate if selected shall beon deputation for three (3)yearsas per SRO-75dated 15-04-1993.
05. The non-service applicant shall be engaged on academic arrangement basisas per terms andconditions of S.O 364 dated: 27-11-2020.
06. The appointee shall be entitled the salary as applicable under S.O-364 dated 27-11 -2020.
07. TheMaximumagefor non-service applicantsatthetimeof submission of application should be 50 years.
08. The applicant should be MBBS and MD/Dipbma in Anaesthesia as recognised by the Medical Council of India.
09. The applicant having Post Graduate (MD) qualification in the concerned discipline as recognized by the Medical Council of India will be given preference in terms of Govt. Order No. 706-HME of 2007 dated: 11.012007.
10. Those doctors who have already completed their tenure/working as Registrar/Tutor/Demonstrator after their Post Graduation in the discipline in any institution as recognised/approved by Medical Council of I ndia within or outside the UT need not apply and their application forms shall not be considered. However, this restriction shall not be applicable in respect of such doctors who have done their Registrarship
/Tutorship/Demonstratorship in the discipline prior to the passing of their postgraduation.
11. The applicants who have earlier been appointed as Registrar/ Demonstrator/Tutor in any discipline in the institution as recognised/approved by Medical Councilof India, but have not completed their tenure for one reason or the other shall not be considered.
12. The candidates shall abide by all the instructions issued by the Administrative Department as well as Medical Council of India from time to time in this regard.
13. No TA/DA will be admissible for appearing in the interview.
GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL SHIREEN BAGH, SSrinagar
Best Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies of 2022 To Watch
In recent years, Telugu films have been successful in attracting fans to Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies. As a result, Telugu Movies Dubbed in Hindi are now quite popular. It now has a huge fan base. Telugu films are also gaining a large following in India, thanks to their excellent performances and original story concepts. The Hindi audience is one of the most enthusiastic supporters of Hindi Dubbed movies in the South Indian Telegu language.
As a result, Telugu films are now largely dubbed in Hindi, and filmmakers make them widely available on television and online like Netflix and Amazon Prime. If you’ve come to this page, it’s because you’re looking for a list of the latest Telugu Hindi Dubbed Movies in 2022. If you answered yes, your search has come to a positive end.
So, here are the Telugu movies that will be dubbed into Hindi in 2022, along with their ratings and release dates:
1. George Reddy
George Reddy is a biopic based on the true story of a student leader, boxer, and gold medallist at Osmania University between 1967 and 1972, who influenced the administration of Andhra Pradesh state. Until he was brutally assassinated at his hostel in 1972, he is famous for stirring revolutionary sentiments.
Jeevan Reddy directs George Reddy, which is produced by Appi and Damu Reddy. Sandeep Madhav plays the title character alongside Abhay Bethiganti, Satyadev, Shatru, Manoj Nandam, and Muskaan Khubchandani, with Suresh Bobbili composing the soundtrack.
Release Date: 22 January 2022
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
2. Check
Aditya (Nithin) is a death row inmate facing terrorism charges. The game of chess is his sole hope of survival. Director Chandrasekhar Yeleti, a National and Nandi Award winner, returns to Tollywood after 2016 with the prison drama Check. Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directed Check, a romantic action thriller film. Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier play key roles in the film. Kalyani Malik composed the soundtrack for the film.
Release Date: 28 January 2022
IMDb rating: 6.4/10
3. Love Story
When it comes to their lives, Revanth and Mouni have huge dreams. But, with their social status and gender standing in the way, will they be able to overcome their differences and allow their love to triumph? If you enjoy heartfelt love stories, this is a must-see. Love Story is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali play the lead roles in the film.
Release Date: 1 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.9/10
4. Bombhaat
Vicky is a simple guy who has had bad luck since he was a child. Vicky feels heartbroken and powerless when bad luck intervenes in his relationship with Chaitra, the girl of his dreams. When Maya, the daughter of Professor Acharya, enters his life, everything begins to fall into place. However, just when things appear to be going well, Vicky’s life is upended by a series of unexpected and strange incidents.
His professor’s murder, the awful truth about Maya, and a mad scientist chasing them down for something. Vicky embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in search of these answers, which allows him to overcome his poor luck and vanquish the baddies with the help of Maya.
Release Date: 15 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.1/10
5. Gaddalakonda Ganesh
A young filmmaker who wants to direct a realistic drama comes across a scary villain and, to understand more about the enemy’s character, he risks his and his friend’s lives. Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the 14 Reels Plus brand by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.
Release Date: 15 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.4/10
6. Jodi
Because of her values, Kapil (Aadi Saikumar) falls for Kanchana Mala (Shraddha Srinath). What happens, though, when Kapil’s father’s (Naresh) ideas give them problems? The film is being marketed as a romantic comedy. Vishwanath Aarigella wrote and directed Jodi, a Telugu-language love drama film dubbed into Hindi.
Release Date: 3 April 2022
IMDb rating: 5.3/10
7. Vasco The Rebel
Puri Jagannadh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Romantic, which was directed by Anil Paduri and produced by the Puri Connects company. Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma star in the film. Vasco da Gama is a streetwise thug who turns to crime to make a fortune and fulfill his grandmother’s dream. Vasco assassinates Rodrigues after a botched cocaine deal and proclaims himself the new mafia ruler of Goa. He kills a SI in the process, and a diligent and vicious ACP Ramya Gowarikar is dispatched from Mumbai to Goa to apprehend Vasco.
Release Date: 15 May 2022
IMDb rating: 4.6/10
8. Shiva
Shiva enrolls in college in the middle of the semester and learns about JD’s campus violence. He challenges JD by winning the student elections, and the conflict escalates into a full-fledged battle. When Shiva’s friends become victims of JD’s violence, he forms a gang and, one by one, removes JD’s supporters from power, thus cleaning up the corrupt system.
Release Date: 24 May 2022
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
9. Arjuna Phalguna
A group of five friends, Arjun, Ram Babu, Thadodu, Oscar, and Shravani, work hard to keep Thadodu’s house from being taken over by the banks in a small village in East Godavari. Teja Marni directed Arjuna Phalguna, a romantic entertaining film. Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer play key roles in the film. Priyadarshan wrote the music, and Niranjan Reddy and Avesh Reddy produced the film under the Matinee Entertainment banner.
Release Date: 29 May 2022
IMDb rating: 4.7/10
10. Mersal
In a tale of revenge, corruption, and magic, a detective arrests a doctor for crimes against medical professionals but subsequently discovers the true perpetrator in a tale of revenge, corruption, and magic. Mersal is an action thriller directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, and others. The film was well-received by audiences, and it became the Atlee-Vijay duo’s second success following Theri.
Release Date: Upcoming in 2022
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Without a doubt, South Indian movie constantly exceeds our expectations. The movies are continuously taking it up a notch. Telugu films, in particular, have all of the qualities of a good picture, and the dubbed version allows them to attract a wider audience in the North.
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address : Check full details below
IGNOU Exam Centre June 2022 – Get a complete list of Active Examination Centres across India. IGNOU has allotted many numbers of exam centre in all states and cities of India for all its IGNOU Students. First of all, we want to introduce that IGNOU is conducting their Term End Exam twice in a year once in June and second in December. You can find the exact exam centre code from here to attend your examination.
There are lakhs of students are enrolling in IGNOU University every year so obviously, there are lots of exam centre must be needed for all those students to attend their examination. The candidate has a choice to select their preferred or nearest exam centre which is convenient for them to appear in the exam without any issue. Candidates have to enter that exam centre code while filling your IGNOU Exam Form at online as well as offline. Your selected exam centre will be allotted for you to attend your examination of all courses. If your selected exam centre is not active then you will be allotted another nearest centre for your exam
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 : STUDENTS INFORMATION
Generally, IGNOU Exam Centre is the same as their Study Centre so students can have their own choice of exam centre while filling the online form. Candidates have to note that Change of Exam Centre is now permitted so you can make changes in the prescribed period. Students have to choose the examination centre in the city of their regional centre but if the selected seats are full in the selected exam centre then candidates will be allotted the nearest exam centre for their examination.
Points to consider while choosing the IGNOU Exam Centre
- Candidates have to choose only the nearest examination centre so that they can easily reach to the centre to appear in the examination
- Candidates have a choice to select multiple exam centre so that if the seats are full in first preference exam centre then the student will be allotted the second preference exam centre
- Candidates can change the exam centre only during the given time period only and no change will be accepted thereafter
- Candidates have to need to submit the hard copy of exam form application form to their exam centre
Candidates can access the list of active examination centre by selecting their regional centre from the dropdown list and click on submit to find the list of active examination centre in their city with complete address and centre code.
Note – Given Exam Centre list is the tentative examination centre for June 2022 examination so you must consider it as a temporary list for appearing in the TEE June 2022.
Things Covered under IGNOU Exam Centre List? STUDENTS INFORMATION
You can get complete details of Exam Centre with its Centre code which is very important and necessary while filling your online examination form, City of the Centre, Full Address, Pin Code, District of Centre and State. Candidates can find their nearest active examination centre from the given link so that you can choose the exam centre which is convenient for you to reach for attending your TEE.
According to IGNOU Exam Centre List, IGNOU University has more than 600 examination centre across India for all students. IGNOU has created a region, city and state wise list of all exam centre to convenient for students to search their nearest exam centre from the list.
