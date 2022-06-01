Share Pin 0 Shares

7th Pay Commission: Big news! No relief on the outstanding DA Arrear of 18 months of the employees, will not get 2 lakhs now?

If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.

7th Pay Commission. On one hand, Central Government employees are going to get the benefit of 34% dearness allowance on May 1 and arrears for 3 months from January to March, on the other hand, the pending DA arrears of 18 months for a long time (18 Month DA Arrear) ) but there has been no relief.

There were reports in the media in the past that the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. If the government reconsiders this, then about 1 crore employees. Will get the benefit and will get the benefit of up to 2 lakh in salary.

Actually, for a long time, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are pending, but even after passing 2 years, it has not been decided yet. Recently, dearness allowance of central employees has been increased by 3 percent, in such a situation, the employees had hoped that the Modi government could take a decision on this too, for this, JCM member and AIDEF general secretary C.

Sreekumar also wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary. But it did not happen. National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra had also told that JCM’s joint meeting with officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure should be held soon. can.

There was no statement or official confirmation from the same government regarding DA arrears. But recent media reports gave a big blow to the employees, in which it was said that the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. Do not think. The Finance Ministry has rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief withheld during the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work. The benefit of this is more than 60 lakh central employees and 50 lakh pensioners. Had to meet

In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review the pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for the employees.

34,000 crore was around Rs. If the government pays the DA arrears, then the DA arrears of Level-1 employees ranges from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, Level-13 7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, outstanding DA of Level 14 employees. With Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000. He would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.

