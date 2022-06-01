News
9 numbers that stand out about Camden Yards’ new left field wall two months into Orioles’ 2022 season
Two months into the Orioles’ 2022 season, Camden Yards’ new left field wall is still garnering plenty of attention.
It’s been that way since January. First, because the changes were first reported amid a lengthy lockout that made the offseason devoid of typical baseball transactions. Then, because the season actually started and people finally got to look at the alterations, with a massive wall and stark angles. Lately, because Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees spent Baltimore’s previous homestand critiquing the changes. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez then promptly hit a ball into it in the first inning of this homestand.
Wednesday marks the first day of June and will bring with it the Orioles’ 25th of their 80 home games this season. The Baltimore Sun used this benchmark a look at some of the early numbers that have stood out from Camden Yards’ updated dimensions.
8
That’s the number of balls that have cleared the new wall, which is almost 30 feet deeper and more than 5 feet taller than the previous edition. Five have been hit by Orioles; Ryan Mountcastle was first to homer beyond the wall, with follow-ups from Austin Hays, Robinson Chirinos and a pair from Anthony Santander. It took until their 20th home game for the Orioles’ pitchers to allow a home run over the wall, but New York’s Giancarlo Stanton and Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes all cleared it in a four-game span.
22
Based on tracking from The Baltimore Sun and Statcast, the count of home runs to left field would be 22 higher if not for the new wall. The Orioles have lost 10 home runs, while visitors have lost 12. Four players have each suffered multiple would-be home runs: Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo, Chirinos and Stanton. Orioles pitchers Kyle Bradish, Joey Krehbiel and Cionel Pérez have each been spared two home runs allowed thanks to the wall.
.381
Not all of those non-homers have become outs. On balls hit toward the new wall that have stayed in play, batters are 8-for-21, a .381 batting average, with a sacrifice fly, and are slugging .714 thanks to seven of those hits being doubles. The other was an incredibly hard-hit single from Stanton.
.437
That’s the collective expected batting average —a Statcast metric based on how hard and at what angle the ball leaves the bat — of the 14 home runs that have turned into flyouts. That’s including Santander’s May 1 sacrifice fly, which would have been a grand slam with the original dimensions; it had the highest expected batting average of the group at .740. Four of the balls that would have been over the fence in previous years had xBAs below .200, with three of those being hit by visitors.
53.33
Tuesday night’s 10-run loss to the Mariners marked the start of the Orioles’ fourth homestand. Their third provided most of the wall-related action thus far. Of the 30 balls hit toward the changed wall area, 16 — or 53.33% — came in the Orioles’ series with the Yankees and Rays. New York hitters lost five home runs to the wall in the series, while Baltimore cleared it three times. The Rays managed twice as many wall home runs as all other clubs combined, but also hit three balls that would’ve cleared the former fence.
3
There have been three balls hit to left field at Camden Yards that stayed in but would have left any other ballpark, according to the Twitter account @would_it_dong. All three were doubles. Mountcastle hit a ball of the top of the wall that bounced back into play rather than into the stands May 8. Judge’s “create-a-park”-sparking shot came May 17. Rodríguez’s lost homer Tuesday also qualified. @would_it_dong had Stanton’s single as a home run in 28 of 30 parks.
.087
By one metric, the new wall has helped the Orioles oh-so-slightly more than their opponents. Using the situations at the time of the lost homers and run expectancy to account for the extra outs that would been available, the new wall has prevented the Orioles from scoring about 17.437 runs on their 10 lost home runs. Opponents, meanwhile, have missed out on about 17.524 extra runs on their dozen homers-turned-otherwise. Together, that’s about 35 fewer runs; there have been 48 fewer runs scored at Camden Yards in the ballpark’s first 24 games of 2022 than its first 24 of 2021.
4
By moving the wall, the Orioles wanted to take Camden Yards from being a home run haven to the league’s middleground. They may have blitzed past it. ESPN has Camden Yards with the fourth-lowest home run park factor after the venue had the highest in 2021. In last year’s first 24 games at the venue, there were 74 home runs. Through that point this season, there have been 35. About three times as many balls went over the left field fence at this point last season as have so far this year. There are other factors in that — perceived issues with the balls and improvements in the Orioles’ pitching staff among them — but there’s a clear change.
.609
To this point, we’ve focused on home runs lost. But what about singles gained?
The wall not only requires hitters to hit the ball farther, but also left fielders to play deeper. That allows for more base hits to fall in front of them rather than be caught in the air, a less obvious way for the new dimensions to make an impact on games at Camden Yards. Of course, this is much more difficult to track on a micro level than the homers; unlike the location of the former wall, it’s impossible to know exactly where a left fielder originally would have stood and thus whether they would have gotten to a ball and made a catch. But we do have some data, thanks to Statcast.
Most left fielders are positioned between 290 and 310 feet from home plate, and most outfielders can cover at least 30 to 40 feet before a ball lands. So, how do the results on balls hit to Camden Yards’ left field with projected distances between 250 and 280 feet compare to previous years?
Entering Tuesday, players were batting .609 on such balls in play, compared with marks of .342, .359 and .404 in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The expected batting average of the 2022 events was .382, which isn’t dramatically different from the marks of .327, .386 and .354 seen the previous three years.
This is again an area the ball could be making an impact, but it also speaks to how much more green there is to find in left field at Camden Yards.
ASK IRA: Should Heat see what a package of Herro, Robinson, first-rounder might fetch?
Q: If the Heat make 30 percent of their open 3-pointers and 80 percent of their free throws, they win Game 7. They didn’t and lost a heartbreaker. As a life-long South Florida sports fan (I’m in my 50s), I know how South Florida fans will overreact and want to start from scratch. But I really like this team and I love this coach and organization. A tweak here and there? Sure. A complete overhaul? You would have to be crazy. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree that an overhaul is not needed, and, based on the team’s standing against the salary cap, likely also not possible. But I would not be, and believe the Heat should not be, against the notion of seeing what a package of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson (for salary purposes) and the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft might fetch. Not saying that such a trade is necessary, or perhaps even possible, but something on that level certainly could be worth considering, while also leaving the remainder of the core in place.
Q: In retrospect, not even trying to sign Goran Dragic may have been a big mistake. In a series decided by the slimmest of margins and where Jimmy Butler had very little offensive help, Dragic’s offensive creation and shooting may have made a difference. – Henry, Miami.
A: Agree. But there was no way at the March 1 buyout deadline the Heat could have known that both Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry would have been hobbled at the finish. Yes, more scoring was needed. But it was available, just slowed, respectively, by a groin and a hamstring.
Q: Ira, if the NBA is going to nullify made threes for supposedly stepping out of bounds, they need to place cameras precisely on the sideline and not cameras that are viewing a play on an angle. – David, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree, similar to the calls for goal-line cameras in football, especially considering the stakes of the NBA playoffs. Because at least from the angles that have been available for public consumption, there does not appear to be one that makes it definitive, beyond any doubt, that Max Strus’ heel was on the line as he lifted for the 3-pointer that later was overruled in Game 7 against the Celtics. Look, the call happened, the game continued, and the Heat lost. Got it. Accept it. But it still does not feel like there has been a clean, clear explanation for how such certainly was determined for the play in question, no matter the timing of the resolution.
KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic
The untimely and sudden death of singer KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath has shocked the entire music fraternity in Bollywood. The 53-year-old musician was performing in at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata at a college fest when he fell sick and reportedly collapsed in his hotel room. When he was brought to the CMRI hospital he was declared dead.
The iconic singer made his singing debut with the song ‘Pal’ in 1999. Ironically the same song became his last. KK sang some of the biggest hits of Bollywood such as Aankhon Mein Teri, Tadap Tadap, Labon Ko, Dil Ibaadat, Zara sa, O Meri Jaan, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ and many more.
Some of his superhit songs were school and college anthems for the 90s kids and are still heard and performed at farewells. The events seem incomplete without them like, ”Pyaar Ke Pal’, and ‘Yaaron‘. The songs in his melodious voice are enough can make you nostalgic and emotional.
KK Instagram page has been sharing updates from his Kolkata concert where he last performed. Now, the video of his last performance has been doing the rounds on social media and is making netizens emotional.
The late singer had also posted pictures of himself performing at his concert in Kolkata. He had captioned the post, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all”
About KK’s death, Minister Arup Biswas said,
“Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”
Last performance video of KK
In the video that went viral, KK modified the lyrics of his famous song Pal for his Kolkata audience as he sang,
“Pal, ye hain Kolkata ke pal. chal, aa mere sang chal, soche kya, chhoti si zindagi. (This moment is the moment of Kolkata. Come, let’s walk with me. Why ponder. The life is too short.)”
Watch the last performance and parting gift of the KK:
This was #KK’s last performance!
This song will live on forever! #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/0NJ72ryelA
— Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) May 31, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Last Performance , Last Picture
#KK #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/LOrqrZTsxB
— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) May 31, 2022
PM Narendra Modi and several other actors, singers, and politicians were shocked at the news of his death and shared their condolences:
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022
Shocked and saddened by KK’s untimely demise! One of our finest singers… Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 1, 2022
What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!!
— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2022
One and only . KK .
— Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) May 31, 2022
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022
KK started his singing career with advertisement jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. The late singer has recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi. Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, etc.
The post KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic appeared first on MEWS.
7th Pay Commission: Rs 1.50 lakh will come in the bank account of employees, will get 18 months DA arrears, big update on DA, know here
7th Pay Commission: Rs 1.50 lakh will come in the bank account of employees, will get 18 months DA arrears, big update on DA, know here
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 1.50 to government employees. If this happens, a lot of money will come together in the salary of government employees.
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears and find a solution soon. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of JCM, the council has placed a demand from the government but no solution has been found so far.
Will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
Money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government may give Rs 1.50 lakh to the employees as DA arrears.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Rs 1.50 lakh will come in the bank account of employees, will get 18 months DA arrears, big update on DA, know here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
