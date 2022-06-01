Finance
Advice For Hiking the Summit of Mauna Kea – Hawaii’s Highest Peak
Hiking to Mauna Kea’s summit on the Big Island of Hawaii is becoming increasingly popular with visitors to Hawaii. It’s attraction is understandable, at 13, 796 feet above sea level, Mauna Kea’s summit is the highest point in the State of Hawaii. Since its base lies at 19000 feet below sea level, its has a base-to-summit height of 33,000 feet, making it the tallest mountain on earth. The views from the summit are indescribably beautiful, the notion of being in an alpine setting in the tropics is sufficiently unique and, quite simply, it’s also one of my most favorite places on earth.
Mauna Kea began forming on the sea floor about one million years ago. Its name means “White Mountain” in the Hawaiian language and it is snowcapped much of the winter, and the summit is covered with permafrost 35 feet deep. During the ice ages, Mauna Kea’s summit was glaciated 3 times, starting about 200000 years ago and ending only 11000 years ago. One can see the U-shaped valleys and cirques, striated bedrock, glacial tills covering the summit area and remnants of ice-damned lava flows from those times. There are even the remains of extinct rock glaciers near the summit.
The Visitor’s Center and summit are reached via a road which turns off Saddle Road at about 6600 feet elevation near the 28 mile marker and tortuously stumbles its way up the south side of Mauna Kea to the Visitor Information Station at about 9300 feet. The road, though steep, is paved to the Visitor’s Center. Above that, the road is graded dirt for about 5 miles, returning to asphalt paving for the final sprint to the rim of the summit crater. Road conditions for the summit road are available at 808.935.6263.
The visitor’s center is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. 365 days a year. Informational multimedia presentations, souvenirs, and some food items are available here, as well as clean restrooms and drinking water. Every evening after dark the center allows visitors to stargaze through several telescopes and informational talks by visiting scientists are occasionally scheduled. Saturday and Sunday Center staff lead escorted summit field trips, but visitors must provide their own vehicle. Call 808.961.2180 for information. It is suggested that summit-bound visitors stop at the Visitor’s Center for at least half an hour before heading to the summit so they can acclimate.
Above the Visitor Information Station there are no public accommodations, no water or food and no gasoline service; the observatory buildings are closed to the public and usually locked. There are neither public telephones nor restrooms, only port-a-potties. An emergency phone is located in the entrance to the U of H 2.2 meter Telescope building.
Driving the summit road to the very top of Mauna Kea is neither as dangerous as the car rental companies want you to believe, nor as casual as many Big Island residents will tell you. True, the summit road is unpaved most of the way, it is steep and winding with limited view planes; the road is extremely hazardous when wet or icy, which is often, and it’s subject to frequent dense clouds, snow, rain and fog obscuring all vision. Also, balmy summer conditions may turn into lethal winter rages in minutes with little or no warning.
However, the road is generously wide, routinely graded and poses no real threat to the cautious driver. The safe driver can expect to reach the summit in about ½ an hour after leaving the Visitor Information Station. Remember, it’s not the roughness of the road that will impede your car; it’s the elevation that will starve it for oxygen. To be safe, take as much time winding your way back down the mountain as you took coming up, using the lowest gear to save wear on brakes. Check your car rental agreement-many forbid you to drive this road. If you go anyway, your insurance is void, and you do so at considerable financial risk. Remember, people DO crater their cars on occasion.
If the weather turns frightful, simply head down immediately. Relax, be calm and drive carefully; you can be confident that, even if you have to slow to 10 miles per hour in places, you’ll be down to the safety of the Visitor’s Center in a mere 40 minutes or so.
The summit of Mauna Kea, hosting the largest assemblage of astronomical instruments and telescopes in the world, is truly an amazing place; a seductive juxtaposition of icy heights raised up from steaming tropical jungle; the age-old altars of sacred Hawai’ian gods alongside edifices of the most modern of sciences; of frigid landscapes carved during ancient ice-ages alongside fiery volcanic landforms; all wrapped around a fabulous trip with a wee rumor of danger, just for spice! Beautiful, awe-inspiring, 360 degree views of the entire Big Island also include the islands of Maui, Kaho’olawe and Lana’i on clear days. The glow from Kilauea Volcano can be seen on clear nights. Although daytime temperatures during the summer can peak in the 60s, it is generally cold-to-frigid, frequently wet and very windy on the summit. Plan and dress accordingly.
The summit area is also culturally and religiously important to the native Hawai’ians, hosting many religious Heiau, an obsidian adze quarry and numerous other archaeological sites. Remember this landscape, and the archeological sites upon them, are sacred; take nothing but photographs, don’t even leave footprints.
Parking is limited, but the hike from the top of the road to the actual summit is a must for any who have ventured this far and are in good shape. A stone altar and a USGS survey point mark the actual summit of the mountain, about a 15 minute walk up a cinder trail from the top of the road. A trail leading around the summit crater takes about 30 minutes to trek and traverses some very wild country with amazing views. Be sure to bring plenty of drinking water and hydrate frequently to help stave off altitude sickness. Do not leave the safety of the parking lot if you are feeling ill or the weather is at all chancy-in fact, in deteriorating or poor weather, or at the onset of queasiness, one should leave the summit immediately and descend.
Alternately, for those in excellent physical condition, one can hike to the summit from the Visitor’s center. Featuring unparalleled views, wild landscapes, archaeological sites and more, the hike is about 6 miles in length, gains about 4500 feet in elevation and takes 6 to 10 hours to get up, depending on the hiker. There is no water available anywhere above the Visitor’s Center, so take enough to get up, and back down. Frankly, many people opt to hitch-hike down the mountain after hiking up. In fact, for folks short on time, or for whom scenery and not summit-conquering are the main goals, catching a ride to the summit and hiking down is a great alternative, and takes only about 3 1/2 hours.
Another absolutely stunning hike in the summit area, one that is accessible to nearly anybody in reasonable condition, is to Lake Wai’au. Park at either the lot at about 12000 feet, near the 5 mile marker, or the lot at about 13000 feet, near the 7 mile marker. Needless to say, one hike is uphill in and the other is uphill out; but both are less than a mile long and have similar elevation changes. I prefer the upper trail because the view of the summit astronomical complex on the hike out is phenomenal. An absolute jewel of an alpine tarn in its own right, at 13,020 feet Lake Wai’au is one of the highest permanent lakes in the world…permafrost seals the lake bed in the loose tephra and glacial drift on which it sits. It’s about 300? by 150? by 8 feet deep and, yes, I personally can vouch for its having been snorkeled. Not much to see in there, though.
There are a few health concerns about visiting the summit of Mauna Kea as well. In brief: children under 16, pregnant women, and people with respiratory, heart, or severe overweight conditions are advised not to go higher than the Visitors Information Station. Scuba divers must wait at least 24 hours after their last dive before traveling to the summit.
Acute mountain sickness, resulting from exposure to high altitude, includes nausea, headache, drowsiness, shortness of breath, and poor judgment. Aspirin and lots of water are palliatives for altitude sickness, but the cure is immediate and rapid descent. Sufferers will notice almost complete cessation of symptoms upon regaining The Saddle. Altitude sickness can be dangerous, even life threatening, and rapid onset of comatose condition, or even death, may be unexpectedly swift.
Finally, there is severe risk of serious sunburn and eye damage, particularly when there is snow on the ground. Be sure to wear sunglasses rated to at least 90% IR and 100% UV (both UVA and UVB); wear sunscreen rated to at least SPF 30. Long sleeves and pants help reduce the susceptibility to sunburn.
Most visits to Mauna Kea’s summit are extremely pleasant experiences, encompassing easy adventures which may feature mild altitude euphoria, fabulous views and a great sense of relief at reaching the paved road and public restrooms at the Visitor’s Information Station after leaving the summit.
Finance
Line Honours at the 2006 AROCA 6 Hour!
It seemed to me that it would be a huge jump from Club Super Sprints to racing and I wondered if there was a slightly “softer” way to make the transition. I had heard about the AROCA 6 Hour Relay Classic held each year at Eastern Creek (AROCA stands for Alfa Romeo Owners Club Australia). It is a relay race which means that a team of drivers (a minimum of three and a maximum of six) and their cars compete for either a line honours or a handicap win.
The race was 6 months away and I didn’t give it much thought and besides, I didn’t feel that I was anywhere near ready to race. As the months passed, lap times were starting to come down but more importantly they were beginning to show signs of consistency.
A month before the event, I sent an email to a couple of club members who seem to be up for anything when it comes to the track – Anthony Kosseris and Indiran Padayachee. Both Anthony Kosseris and Indiran Padayachee came down to Phillip Island a few months before. We were all complete rookies when it came to racing and after a short email exchange, we had our three driver minimum. I thought that if I were to go the effort of putting a team together then we needed to at least try to finish on the podium. I did some research into the race and discovered that a Lotus team had won it the year before (2005) having completed 177 laps on a dry to wet track and that the average lap times of each car were between 1:46 – 2:10. As I went back through the Natsoft archives, I could not see a Porsche team win since 2002 when James and Theo Koundouris (together with David Guigni) won the race having completed 191 laps. I thought that if no other Porsche teams turn up, we could win!!!
I pumped up the team’s hopes with a couple of enthusiastic emails and then set out to fill the remaining team spots. I figured that we would need an experienced racer to clean up the mess made by the rookies and a number of names were put forward and subsequently contacted. We ended up the following team:
Team Manager: Wayne Jones.
Radio: John Ramage and Amelia Jones.
Driver A: David Jellins – ’04 GT2
Driver B: David Reynolds – ’04 GT2
Driver C: Aaron Zerefos – ’04 Turbo X50
Driver D: Indiran Padayachee – ’04 GT3
Driver E: Anthony Kosseris – ’03 GT3 Cup Car
Driver F: David Reynolds – ’03 GT3 Cup Car
The team manager advised us to “cross-enter” David Reynolds in two cars with a view to having him both start and finish the race for the team. We were able to do this as we had five drivers instead of the allowed six maximum.
Qualifying for the race consisted of merely driving six laps of the circuit on the Saturday. Once all drivers in our team had completed their minimum six lap qualifying stint, we (together with the team manager) then nominated our own minimum lap times for the race. The race rules stated that no car is allowed to go under their own nominated lap time or 98 seconds (1:38) – whichever is the greater. If a driver goes under this time, a one lap penalty applies. Another reason for nominating a lap time is to allow handicap placings to be determined. A couple of our drivers needed more practice on slicks than their six laps provided for and they were ordered back out until their lap times came down. Indiran Padayachee almost ran out of fuel getting accustomed to the new tyre.
Our team manager had instructed us to be at the track nice and early the following morning before the race. The 10 am start came around very quickly and we were off and racing before we knew it. David Reynolds had gained a 40 second lead within the first 20 minutes of the race however the safety car was called out and our lead was wiped away. Our team enjoyed the lead for most of the day however “Team 20 Something” took the lead briefly in the 2nd hour of the race. I spent most of the day interfering with the team manager’s job and in the minutes before each driver went out, telling each driver not to spin under any circumstances. Naturally, I was the only one who spun. I won’t make excuses however if anyone is thinking of running Cup Car tyres (with different front – back rolling diameters) on anything but a Cup Car then forget about it! I managed not to hit anything however the unfortunate incident cost the team around 15 seconds.
There are some drivers who say that Super Sprints are tougher than racing because each lap in a Super Sprint is like a qualifying lap. I can testify that the nervous energy associated with the drama, excitement, anxiety and cost of your first race will make a Super Sprint feel like a Sunday drive.
Every one of the rookies put in personal best Eastern Creek lap times during the race and it was only during the last hour of the race that our all Porsche team started to show signs of a clear lead. The final 15 minutes of the race seemed to take forever with the entire team huddled around the small timing screen hoping that David Reynolds would bring home a win without any dramas.
The chequered flag finally fell at the six hour mark and we had won the race! Our team had completed 194 laps – three laps ahead of the next team (Team 20 Somethings) and four laps ahead of the team after that (Lotus by Jeff).
We were all thrilled with the win and there was a small presentation after the race. When I got home that evening, I paraded around the house flexing my biceps declaring that I knew what it felt like to be Schumacher. This feeling of elation lasted for well over a week and when reality finally returned, it began to dawn upon me just how difficult it would be to repeat our performance in 2007.
Finance
Cooper’s Law – 14 Easy to Follow Rules to Make Money From Horse Racing
Betting on tri-casts seems an improbable means to punting profit, but professional backer Paul Cooper used it to win nearly £400,000 on a series of bets at Thirsk.
Cooper was one of the first to capitalize on the fact that horses drawn high seemed to have a pronounced advantage over the straight sprint course at Thirsk. There are a number of tracks around the country where, in soft ground, a particular draw can prove an enormous asset, but at Thirsk the same was true on fast going. It appears that the inadequacies of the course watering system left a strip of ground under the stand rails ‘un-sprinkled’ which was significantly faster than the rest of the track. By betting the five or six highest draw numbers – those most likely to grab the favoured ground – Cooper was able to pull off a series of major coups.
‘I was hooked on betting at a very young age,’ admits Cooper. ‘But even then I knew that you had to be in control of it – otherwise it would control you.’
During the 1970’s, the ITV Seven was introduced. It immediately caught Cooper’s eye. ‘One of my first wagers was a £1.90 bet which won over £800. I was in business! A couple of years later, I collected £13,365 on a £3 accumulator and I was really on my way.’ Cooper is still fascinated by multiple bets – the prospect of huge returns for a small outlay – and believes serious punters should not treat them in such a cavalier fashion.
‘The Lucky 15 is a value bet.- it is a Yankee that also has four win singles, and the different bookies offer a variety of bonuses and consolations. For instance, if only one of your selections wins, you may get double the odds. So just one 7/1 winner virtually guarantees your money back.’
Cooper’s penchant for what Barney Curley calls ‘miracle bets’ is not his only apparent similarity with the man in the street. Like all betting shop regulars, he is irresistibly drawn to competitive handicaps where they bet 6/1 the field – but he hits the target far more often.
Cooper insists that studying trainers is the key to his whole business operation. The fact that, as an owner, he has chosen to have horses trained by Barry Hills, Jimmy Fitzgerald and Robert Williams gives a clue to the men he most respects in the game.’ ‘There are certainly some trainers I much prefer to back,’ he says. ‘What I really look for is someone who is perhaps underestimated and as a result their horses start at bigger prices than they should do.’
So what can we learn from the fastidious, immaculately turned-out Mr Cooper? Well, here are his 7 great Do’s and Don’ts, known as “Cooper’s Law!”
Cooper’s Law – Dos
1: Do stay cool, calm and collected when making a selection, and don’t go in head down. Weigh up all the possibilities and then have the nerve to go through with it.
2: Do bet only when you are getting good value and shop around for the best early prices.
3: Do back horses that have winning form. Shy away from maidens – the form is unpredictable and unproven.
4: Do bet in sprints. The form is often more reliable than in longer distance flat races.
5: Do find a small, competent yard to follow; because it isn’t fashionable, you’ll almost certainly get a value price on their horses.
6: Do look at horses in the paddock, especially in the spring and autumn. You can usually discard quite a few which are obviously not ready or are showing all the signs of a hard season.
7: Do bet within your means. Reduce your stakes when having a bad run – and increase them when things are going well.
Cooper’s Law – Avoid
1: Don’t get drunk or mix alcohol with betting. You need your wits about you to pick winners and to deal objectively with losing.
2: Don’t back short-priced favorites. The returns simply isn’t good enough, and let’s face it, they often get turned over anyway.
3: Don’t chase your losses. There’s always another day.
4: Don’t bet heavily when there’s been a sudden change in the going.
5: Don’t back out of form trainers or stables or jockeys carrying overweight.
6: Don’t back heavily at Chester. The tight track is a law unto itself.
7: Don’t bet in races over 18 runners. This is when the horses will split into two or more groups, effectively making it two or three different races.
Finance
God Bless China – Why You Can Make More Money In China And Australia Than The USA
Back to the past
You may also recall reading a newsletter with information on who the world’s biggest oil companies were (refer to “Invest News” August 2005) and how they spent their money diversifying into other industries. The “common sense” belief that higher oil prices would make oil companies go broke, may be commonly held… this doesn’t mean that it is true….
Oil goes up, buy more oil…
Huh? Since the article was written, the price of oil (and petrol) has continued to rise at a massive rate. The profits of oil companies have increased dramatically, as has their share price. Did you buy into any oil companies? Prices on fuels and lubricants have risen by 21%, so did we all buy 20% less oil? Nope, we bought 18% MORE.
The oil companies don’t just have us over a barrel; they have us over millions of barrels a day… Did you buy into oil companies yet?
See the Past, now look at the Now
OK, so you’ve got the message about the oil companies. Like the dinosaurs that they dig up, these huge juggernauts* will rule the world for a long time. Don’t fight it, get used to it, and learn to profit from it. If you don’t take my word for it, look at what the major investment managers are doing with their money.
Which fund managers are buying into oil companies, and how much are they buying? Are they hoping to make more money in the future than they did this year? The fund manager’s job is to make money in the future, so what are they doing now?
Fund Manager —–
What is in their Top Ten? (as at June 30th 2005)
Credit Suisse—- Mortgages, phone companies and finance companies.
Barclays: —–Total Fina Elf is number two, Exxon Mobil at seven.
Merril Lynch —–Total Fina Elf is number two stock on their list also Platinum Royal Dutch Shell is number ten stock
UBS Global —-Total Fina Elf is number 3, BP at number 10
Westpac Intl —-Exxon Mobil number 1 stock held
BT USA —-Exxon Mobil number 2
BT Global —-Exxon Mobil number 1
BT European —-Royal Dutch Shell number 1, Total Fina Elf number 3
Oil = Money
If the oil companies are NOT going to make massive billions of dollars worth of profits in future years, then why are the biggest and smartest fund managers investing into the oil companies? Perhaps with all their money and all their research, the major oil companies know that major oil companies will continue to turn gargantuan profits. Perhaps with the largest fund managers’ money and research, the fund managers have also come to the same conclusion: oil equals money.
Save the trees: shoot a beaver…
Sure, you can buck the trend against the juggernauts*. You can invest all of your money into stocks other than mining and oil. You can invest into “new” areas such internet stocks and bio-technology. You can invest into mortgages and finance companies like Credit Suisse. You can invest into eco-responsible, genetically unmodified, environmentally-sustainable alfalfa-eating, alpaca-friendly, tree-hugging hippy stocks**.
It may make you feel good. It may even make you a dollar or two. A good idea is to diversify your money: — have some smiley, care-bear investments** and also have a little bit of investment into some of the “smash, pillage and wreck the environment” stocks.
Exxon/Mobil hurt some penguins with a leaking oil-tanker. Fine, sell their shares, punch the CEO, or volunteer at Greenpeace.
Union Carbide upset some people with dodgy battery acid. Throw out your torches, toys and computers or choose to make a positive difference.
When I discovered that a subsidiary of BHP was mining uranium, I felt so bad about it that I donated some of my BHP dividends to my favourite charity***. Now, BHP were not making uranium nuclear weapons, it was for nuclear energy; and it was not BHP, just one of their connections.
I am not crazy enough to sell all of my BHP shares just because some of their friends are a little environmentally unfriendly: — that would be silly. Besides, I can do a lot more for the environment by gifting thousands of dollars to good causes, than I can by chaining myself to a bulldozer… Bulldozer. Hmm, that gives me another excuse to use the term “juggernaut”… ☺
Speaking of big powerful, heavy things without restraint or social conscience, let’s have a look at the world’s biggest super power and largest economy. Do you know who it is? Do you think that the answer may change in future?
Live in the Now, Look to the future
Hey, I don’t wish to be an alarmist; you have the newspapers and horror movies to make you frightened. I just wish to point out a few things and make you “alert but not alarmed”.
Question 1 Who in the world uses the most oil?
Question 2 Where do the oil users get the oil from?
Question 3 What are they prepared to do to keep it this way?
If you answered, “USA”, “The Middle East” and “start wars”, you would be fairly close to the truth… or the truth, as it was, for most of the last century. In the last few decades we have seen the USA using most of the world’s oil, and sourcing it from the Middle Eastern countries. We have seen the USA involved in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq (part two).
In more recent years, the amount of oil being used by China is on the rise. Soon, your answers to the above three questions will be “China”, “Africa”, and “anything”.
Be prepared for a world-wide shifting of the scales. Why does China source their oil from African countries and not Middle Eastern countries? Does the oil taste nicer? Does it last longer? Is it cheaper? Or does it simply not raise the ire of the US government, as Africa is not seen as de-facto US soil?
Anyone stomping around in the Kuwaiti oil-fields for long enough would eventually upset the USA: look at what happened to poor old Saddam Hussein in 1991. Oops, it happened again in 2003. The USA sees the Middle East as their own little vegetable patch. They let the gardeners have a few carrots to keep them happy, but they don’t like any rogue rabbits intruding, or any sign that someone else wants to dictate gardening terms or market conditions.
Prepare for War….again….ho-hum
Will there be more wars in the Gulf? Probably. Will things change? Not much. Sometimes the US sells arms to the left side (“allies”) and sometimes the US sells arms to the right side (“axis of evil”). Sometimes they sell weapons to both sides (“Iran-contra”) and blame it on Oliver North. So long as one side wins and agrees to sell oil to the USA at a fair price, they are happy.
In the style of true diversity, the US doesn’t really care who wins: the winner will sell them oil, and the loser will come back and buy more weapons for next time. The USA is a business. They sell guns and buy oil in the same way that Australia sells steel and buys DVD players. War is a business activity for some countries. It is good for their economy. Realise this, and thank God if you are smart enough to stay out of the firing line and in front of the check-out queue.
So the wars in the Middle East will continue, much like the war between Coke and Pepsi, or McDonalds and Burger King. It’s just business. It’s just money. It’s nothing personal. The “War on Terror” will be never-ending; it will just ebb and flow, like the tides. America makes weapons and needs to sell them. They use oil and need to buy it. What are you gonna do? They are the biggest economy in the world and they need to protect their economy from anything that would threaten it. God bless America…
In all probability, the pugilistic Americans are a threat to world peace, inasmuch as they believe that it is their duty to police the world (“finish the wars that others start”) and supply arms to the highest bidder. By the same token, we are probably lucky to have them. Without the massive power of the world’s “school bully”, there could be complete anarchy.
As much as the US Marshall Plan is objectionable, it (and its clones) can be seen to have helped the world at large. It is arguable that victory in World War One could have gone to Germans, or eluded the British a lot longer without the help of the USA. World War Two was also largely decided by the entry of the good old USA. The US involvement in Korea, Vietnam and Kuwait were possibly self-serving, but did have some positive impact on the rest of the world.
Where does this leave us? And what about China? Hmm, glad you asked. China is not even going near the Middle East. No need to. Why fight over something that has been fought over for centuries, against an enemy that has lots of money and plenty of guns? The Chinese are not into suicide, Hare Kari was a Japanese trait…
While Americans fight Arabs in the Middle East (and anybody else who enters), China is quietly and diligently drilling for oil in Africa… Shh!
Will China fight to survive, or will they buy friends? The Chinese are making friends in Africa, building infrastructure, creating jobs, buying oil. They are sourcing blood to infuse into their economy. Far from sucking Sudan and Zimbabwe dry of oil to feed the Chinese machine; it is more of a symbiotic relationship.
You are unlikely to find Africans hating Chinese in the same way that the Arabs can hate the Americans. For every Chinese oil-well in Africa, there are thousands more schools and jobs. African people who used to till the soil are now drilling for oil, on larger wages. Their once uneducated children, who were destined to work farms, are now studying to become geologists and engineers for the oilfields.
The Chinese do not need to sell weapons to the Africans or the African’s enemies; instead, the Chinese do a nice sideline in selling cheap DVD players, laptop computers, cameras, T-shirts and the like. Just as the Chinese bought plenty of Australian steel and coal, then gave Aussies cheap plasma screen televisions, they are now doing similar things with the African nations to get oil. Can we blame them? Of course not, it’s a free world, isn’t it? Well, maybe it’s not free; it’s just not so tightly controlled as it once was…
Who’s the Boss?
It is certainly interesting to live in a generation where we have seen the Japanese economy and the American fire-power dominate the world for almost 50 years. The Japanese economy has since stalled, the Indians and Chinese are spending more on their armies than the USA and with all this strutting and chest-puffing, I am glad to live in Australia…
OK, so some researchologist is going to check my facts, do a Google search and claim that the Asians are NOT putting more money into military spending than the USA…
Think again. With the same $100 note, I can pay an American man for four hour’s labour, or one Chinese man for more than a week… The wages in Asia are minuscule when compared to average wages in America. The American-made TV costs ten times as much as the Chinese one. Do you think that armaments, tanks, guns and bombs are any different? They are all just products. It is all just labour. When you read that China spent $15 Million on their army, the Americans would have to spend over $200 Million to have the same impact…
If all armies were mercenary, you could pay both sides to fight each other. A million dollar investment on each side could see 25 US Marines fighting against over 300 Chinese soldiers. Both sides will have the same training and equipment; it’s just that one side paid a lot more for their boots than the ones that were “Made in China”.
If 300 men fought 25 men, which side do you think would win?
There is no need to panic, just watch the economy.
Again, I will say it again. Be alert and not alarmed. We are NOT facing the “yellow peril” that grandma feared. Australia will not be invaded by masses of hungry Asians who want to take your life. Just as the Japanese didn’t take your money at the point of a gun; you gave it to them! After Japan lost the war in 1945, the Japanese battled to get their country back onto its feet, and then made a success of their economy and their people.
Economically-empowered Japanese businessmen started buying up Australian soil on the Gold Coast, they were not stealing it. They could not have taken our houses and land if we didn’t first take their money. We gave up our territory willingly.
The Chinese will not invade your back yard, because that will result in a war. As we have seen previously, the only winners in a war are the Americans…and nobody wants that to happen… The Chinese will simply continue to make products to offer you, and you will continue to give them money. Eventually, neauvo-riche Chinese businessmen will buy all of the Australian land from the Japanese and the Aussies.
The Chinese will become our new land-lords and we will all live in harmony without a shot being fired. Some of you may not believe my forecast of Australia becoming “little China”. You are entitled to your opinion. No-one thought that that war-torn Japan would go from wasteland to dreamland within a few short decades. Quick tip: learn to nod and bow.
Thank God and watch the destination of your dollar.
There will be no use complaining once the Chinese own half of Australia: the time to protest was last week when you went shopping… People complained when the Japanese bought the Gold Coast, but these whingers were the same people who had spent half a generation and half their wages on buying Japanese watches, Japanese TVs and Japanese portable stereos. Be thankful that the Japanese actually injected their money back into Australia. Without them, we may have been broke and stuck with owning the Gold Coast ourselves…
Hmmm, maybe we should send the Japanese a Thank You card… Or a Thank God card. Can you send God a Thank You card?
Thank God that the Chinese are buying Aussie steel and coal. If we sent all our money to China to buy appliances and T-shirts, and if the Chinese sent that money to Ecuador to buy raw materials, Ecuador would prosper and Australia would go broke!
The Chinese economy is booming, India is coming second, and Australia is coming along for a ride on the coat-tails of our Asian neighbours. We are making money, creating jobs and things are looking good. Our old buddies, the British and the Americans are on the ropes and have been for some time. Their economies are sick and may not recover. The question is, will you offer to help our old imperial friends or will you switch camps and learn Mandarin?
Shé Shé is Chinese for Thankyou
Next time I go shopping, I may make a conscious effort to “Buy Australian” to keep jobs here and to support my immediate neighbours inside of my country. There is a very strong chance that I will “Buy Asian” if the price is fair and the quality is good. There is an extremely low chance that I will buy products from the UK or the USA. It’s not just that I have zero respect for the leaders of both countries, their economic policy, war-mongering antics and education systems… the citizens also talk funny! ☺
Thank God I live in a country where I can openly criticise not only my own political leader, but the leaders in other countries as well. I can also criticise the popular media and choose to disbelieve most of what they say.
Thank God the economy of my country is more closely aligned with selling “good” things that people need, such as steel, coal, gas, wheat and wool; not selling things that people just want, like stereos (China), drugs (South America) and guns (USA).
She’ll be right, mate
If a world-wide recession happens, people will still need to trade with Australia to get our wonderful and essential raw materials and agricultural items. There will be less demand for baseball caps and more demand for minerals and food. We will be OK.
Australia is an English-speaking nation in the middle of Asia, giving us license to trade with other English speakers on the other side of the world, or trade with our closest neighbours in our region. We can make our own terms of trade and create our own destiny. We do not have arranged marriages and starving citizens like those in India, nor do we experience government control and internet censorship like the Chinese. There is no over-crowding in our country and you can have as many children as you can afford to feed. Our children can have religious education at school and do not get frisked for weapons on the way into class. We truly are the lucky country.
If you are Australian, take a deep breath and allow your chest to swell with pride. Chances are, this is the lucky country because your fore-fathers (and fore-mothers) were convicts who fought with the Imperial British task-masters and built infrastructure for the new colony. Their offspring (and your ancestors) were probably free settlers who fought against invasion by foreign powers in several wars. You don’t have to fight for your country now, just invest into it.
Think Global, Act Local
Buy Australian when you can and when you want to.
Buy Asian sometimes without feeling guilty. After all, they are our neighbours and they buy our stuff too! It is possible that your job ultimately depends on a product, service or raw material being sold in Asia.
Do some research on the internet or at the library. Read about US economic policy, read about the Marshall Plan, watch “Bowling for Columbine” or “Fahrenheit 911” on DVD. Realise that sometimes politicians lie, and the bigger the economy, the bigger the lie has to be in order to protect it.
Know that the media is used by governments and corporations to sell you things that you didn’t know that you needed; not all the time, but often. Realise why Derryn Hinch spent a lot of time in jail, and why John Laws lied about the banks paying him. Look for the story behind the story. Be alert and not alarmed. Know the “destination of your dollar” and find out “who’s taking your money”. Look long-term. Then hold your breath and invest.
Jeremy
*A juggernaut is an “irresistible force that destroys everything in its path” (named from the Indian “Jagganauth”, a Hindu deity who is carried on a large float during religious festivals. Other examples may include tyrannosaurs, arrogant corporations and American presidents. ☺
**You can find eco-friendly, tree-hugging, smiley care-bear investments with many fund managers these days. Yes, I do tease them, but with a big wink. Many “sustainable resource managed funds” out-performed benchmarks, with some returning over 20% in 2004-2005. Ask your financial planner for more details.
***To discover my favourite charities, you will have to read Invest News September 2005 “Keep me for Free” or donate money to INVEST to see the hidden webpage. Thanks to the person who donated $15 anonymously last month. This helps to keep the website going and enables us to offer you free education, free mp3’s and free books.
This article, e-mail and its attachments are not intended to constitute any form of financial advice or recommendation of, or an offer to buy or offer to sell, any security or other financial product. This advice is general in nature and does not take into account any of your unique circumstances. We recommend that you seek your own independent legal or financial advice before proceeding with any investment decision. Remember to send this on to your friends if you learned something. If you can read this then you probably do not need glasses, contact lenses or shares in OPSM.
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Advice For Hiking the Summit of Mauna Kea – Hawaii’s Highest Peak
What Book Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Based On?
Two Harbors mayor says he won’t resign, setting stage for recall election
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko: OP, LUNC and ZIG
Line Honours at the 2006 AROCA 6 Hour!
Call My Agent! (2015) On Netflix: What Is The Hype About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
On cusp of stardom, Cuban boxer David Morrell Jr. proudly reps Twin Cities
Candice Patton: Everything The Internet Wants To Know About Her Life
Cooper’s Law – 14 Easy to Follow Rules to Make Money From Horse Racing
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release