Finance
Affiliate Marketing – A Commission Maniac Review
Anyone who is serious about affiliate marketing knows that it can be a difficult and long journey without the aid of good tools to aid you in the success of your online business. I found a good affiliate marketing opportunity and am now in the position of reaching out to help others. I thought I would write a series of reviews about new products which might prove beneficial to people looking to create an online income through affiliate marketing.
I decided to begin with doing a Commission Maniac review, which is a software package designed to make your website a front-runner, among a host of other valuable resources. Commission Maniac comes with a website generating feature which creates a great looking, professional website. It arrives already SEO optimized which will save you considerable time and energy.
Commission Maniac is not just a website, you can also use the product to find profitable industry niches as well as to find the best domain name possible.
Commission Maniac also includes Back Link Phantom which is designed to generate back links for you. Back links are one of the most important factors in determining page rank with the search engines. If you have painstakingly tried to build back links yourself and given up, I understand. Back Link Phantom is an invaluable tool which does this for you. Once you are able to achieve a high page ranking you can enjoy the results – great organic traffic to your website. Why pay good money for search engine results when you can get organic traffic for free?
But it gets better! The website will come equipped with great quality articles and videos. All you have to do is give your unique affiliate ID, along with your keywords and this amazing software will choose the relevant products for you to promote. You will see them posted on your website ready to go.
So, in a nutshell, here are the features you get with Commission Maniac:
- Professional looking, simple to use website module.
- Keyword Research – just provide the software with any keyword and you will be given ranking keywords to use on your website.
- Back Link Phantom – back link builder that is worth the price alone
- Automated Content – automatic posting of Google-friendly articles and videos to your site.
- Site Monetization – collects your niche products and posts ads for those products to your website.
At this point you might be thinking this all sounds wonderful but you could never learn ALL of this! Think again. The training included in the product is vast and, the best part is, it’s easy and totally user-friendly. You will receive 5 videos which will walk you through every aspect of the product.
If you are serious about succeeding with your affiliate marketing business, you might give Commission Maniac a try. It is quite inexpensive and comes with a 60 day money back guarantee.
One word of caution that I repeat often – this is NOT a get rich quick scheme. All businesses require effort and your affiliate marketing business is no exception. You won’t be making an online income of 100K in your first week or month or maybe ever. How profitable you are is entirely up to you. But with tools such as Commission Maniac, you can realistically be making your first sales in a very short amount of time.
Managing Employee Saftey
The business world contains many different industries and many different companies. No matter how similar two companies might be – there will always be differences in how they handle their day-to-day operations. One thing, however, that rarely changes is the fact that companies must adhere to federal and state regulations regarding how they conduct their business. With the globalization of integral business and corporation expansion, has come the increased focus on corporate compliance. Companies cannot do as they please; there are regulatory factors that balance ethics with rationality. For example, simply because a company can make a product cheaper by polluting the environment, does not give it the right to do so. Compliance means following the law.
The importance of EEO regulations is they are a means of supporting the employment aims and aspirations of all people regardless of gender, ethnicity, culture, disability, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, age, religion and family status (Cascio, 2003). The importance of EEO accountability among managers and supervisors in the business world continues to be emphasized by senior managers (Cascio, 2003). A high number of companies had to deal with allegations regarding EEOC complaints in the past several years, including some high profile names
In 2006, the EEOC alleged that Walgreen’s used race as a factor to place managers and pharmacists in low-performing stores and in locations in African-American communities (Schoeff, 2007). Walgreen’s quickly refuted the allegations. In April 2006, the EEOC issued guidelines for employers that warned against subtle forms of bias, such as a boss not inviting minority workers to an office lunch or a happy hour. This kind of exclusion undermines networking opportunities. It also urges companies to expand their recruiting efforts to include nontraditional sources of talent and not to rely solely on word-of-mouth referrals (Schoeff, 2007).
A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Denny’s, Inc by an 18-year-old female former employee at a restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois (“EEOC,” 2007). The EEOC also alleged that Denny’s retaliated against its former employee after she complained about unwelcome harassment by reducing her scheduled hours and terminating her employment. Denny’s fought the allegations, but was forced to pay its former employee $135,000, terminate the employment of the general manager and co-worker named in the EEOC charge of discrimination, provide sexual harassment training to all employees of its Carbondale restaurant, and provide additional training for management on the handling and investigation of sexual harassment complaints (“EEOC,” 2007).
Unfortunately, there are even more problems for companies. In 2006, at Toyota Motors, a female assistant to the highest-ranking North American executive sued the executive, Hideaki Otaka and the auto firm for over $150 million (“Citizens,” 2006). Allegedly, the CEO of Toyota Motor North America subjected his assistant to unwelcome advances less than six months after she took a position as his executive assistant (“Citizens,” 2006). At the time of the lawsuit, Toyota Motors had record sale in North America and were on the brink of overtaking General Motors Corp as the world’s largest automaker. After the fallout from this lawsuit, Otaka (the CEO) was sent to Japan to become an auditor and Jim Press, the first American president of Toyota U.S., replaced him.
Employee physical safety and wellness are other areas of concern for businesses. A top priority for any employer should be to take the time and initiative to help protect their employees (Cascio, 2003). If an employee becomes injured at work, the business may suffer (Cascio, 2003). The locomotive engineers, trainmen and maintenance of way workers are among the most affected by safety issues, with H.R. 2095 goes a long way towards addressing the unsafe conditions on the nation’s railroads. The bill seeks to amend the Hours of Service Act, and act that has been manipulated by the rail industry for years and causes rail workers to experience fatigue. Employees become fatigue by lengthy assignments, irregular scheduling and interruptions while off duty, has been the number one contributing factor of many rail accidents in recent years. Harassment b employers against rail employees who give information to government agencies about unsafe or unsecured tracks, engines, and bridges have been well-know fact in the railroad culture. The bill proposed by Reps. Oberstar and Brown gives protection for workers reporting problems.
A wellness program is a combination of activities that focus on employee health promotion and disease prevention. Businesses with wellness programs have shown substantial health-related cost savings, such as decreases in employee absences and turnover and reduced insurance premiums (Violette, 1991). Johnson & Johnson is consistently ranked as one of the best companies to work for. By offering a variety of different programs, such as stress management and interactive screening, Johnson & Johnson achieved great results. The company saved on average $8.5 million annually from 1995 to 1999 after integrating the health and wellness programs and estimated it was able to reduce medical costs for each employee of the Johnson & Johnson operating companies by about $224 each year (“Johnson,” 2005).
Other companies are not doing so well at employee safety. In 1998, OSHA inspected the scene of an accident that occurred at an automobile dealership – McKie Ford – when an employee rode a vertical conveyor that was used as a freight elevator (“Conveying Safety,” 1999). McKie Ford maintained that company personnel did not know the hazard and since it was not a recognized hazard, the citations classified as willful should be dropped permanently (“Conveying Safety,” 1999). The dealership has lost its bid to overturn the $20,000 OSHA penalty stemming from an employee’s on-the-job death. A federal appeals court unanimously upheld a U.S. Labor Department finding that McKie Ford Inc. of Rapid City willfully violated its legal duty to provide a safe work place.
The law for corporations comes in many forms: federal laws, state laws, agency law, and industry standards. Breaking any of these regulations could have disastrous consequences for a company. According to Gentiva “The initial purpose of compliance was to act as a mitigating factor to reduce liability under the law. Over the years, compliance has evolved into a more integral business component with its focus on maintaining the company’s status as a good corporate citizen.” This emphasis and new standard has caused many companies to create a corporate compliance officer position where the sole duty of this individual is to maintain and monitor the company’s state of compliance. Some of the main concerns with corporate compliance are ethics, financial statements, equal opportunity / fair hiring practices, sexual harassment, and environmental preservation.
Company’s that maintain vigilance on these fronts are normally safe when it comes to compliance issues. Maintaining a good record of compliance is not only beneficial, but more times than not will make or destroy a company. The main point is that non-compliance can affect a company’s bottom line.
Companies Benchmarked
Abbott
The Situation:
Abbott is facing issues in regards to performance in governance and compliance; environment, health and safety; global workforce; social environment; and key issues, such as expanding access to health care.
The Response:
Global citizenship is fundamental to earning and deepening the trust of the people we serve—and an integral part of our commitment to improve lives, “said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. “That’s why global citizenship is simply inseparable from our business; it’s a matter of competitive fitness and a business discipline we apply throughout our operations.” One of the most pressing issues facing the global community is expanding to health care for patients in need. As a global health care company, Abbott is focused on working with government, health care providers, patients, nongovernmental organizations and many other stakeholders to develop solutions to improve affordable access to awareness, to investing in health care systems in developing countries.
The Outcome:
Abbott’s citizenship report highlights progress in helping to address this critical issues in 2006, which include advancing patient safety by redesigning all pharmaceutical product labels to better highlight critical product information for pharmacist; expanding tired pricing of Kaletra (R) (known as Aluvia ™ in developing countries) from 69 developing countries to 114 low and low-middle income countries; Investing nearly $300 million in grants and product donations from Abbott and Abbott Fund, reaching millions of people worldwide, including providing product donations to support medical mission and increasing clinical trials transparency, including company sponsored trials on the publicly available database. Improving employee’s safety is important to Abbot’s operations, which include the company’s 2010 goal for reducing lost workdays by 10 percent three years early. Abbott is committed to the protections of human health and safety. In the area of health and safety, the company focuses on eliminating and reducing harmful and substances and waste from manufacturing processes, training employees on health and safety issues. Their goal is for 2010 is to reduce waste, injury, and accidents, is an integral part of the overall management system which will help improve performance. The company will achieve these goals by devoting significant resources to health and safety programs over the past several years. Abbott’s health and safety policies and programs, which drive performance improvements, include the following objectives:
• Support the business through efficient and responsible HS (Health and Safety) management.
• Create a culture that strives for HS performance excellence at all levels of the company.
• Implement a uniform approach to risk assessments, management systems and metrics
• Incorporate information technologies to improve efficiency and support global programs.
• Integrate health, safety and environmental concepts into operations planning and decision-making.
• Educate and engage employees to optimize health, safety, and environmental performance.
• Comply with all applicable laws, company policies and standards designed to protect human health and safety.
Web site at http://www.abbott.com
The Situation:
The locomotive engineers, trainmen and maintenance of way workers are among the most affected by safety issues, and H.R. 2095 goes a long way towards addressing the unsafe conditions on the nation’s railroads. The bill seeks to amend the Hours of Service Act, and act that has been manipulated by the rail industry for years and causes rail workers to experience fatigue. John Tolman, Vice President and national Legislative Representative of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) testified I support of the Railroad Safety and Improvement Act of 2007 before the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous materials. This movement was introduced by Reps. James Oberstar (D-MN) and Corrine Brown (D-FL), and would provide much needed reforms to railroad safety regulations and would greatly improve the quality of life to all railroads workers. Employees become fatigue by lengthy assignments, irregular scheduling and interruptions while off duty, has been the number one contributing factor of many rail accidents in recent years. Harassment b employers against rail employees who give information to government agencies about unsafe or unsecured tracks, engines, and bridges have been well-know fact in the railroad culture. The bill proposed by Reps. Oberstar and Brown gives protection for workers reporting problems.
The Response:
The elimination of camp cars, essentially rail boxcars that have been converted to sleeping quarters for maintenance of way workers, is another provision in the Oberstar/Brown bill. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division has been pressuring legislators for some time to get rid of these below standards lodging. This has changed nearly all of the major railroads in North America provide hotel lodging for railroad crews, except Norfolk Southern. However, the victory in the state of Indiana does hold some promises. Months to come, communities in Indiana will have the right to inspect Norfolk Southern camp cares for cleanliness and other factor following guidelines being written by the state board of health.
The Outcome:
The Teamsters Rail Conference strongly supports the inclusion of ‘whistleblower protection’ in the legislation. The key factor is that Railroad workers should not and cannot be subjected to dismissal when they provide information regarding unsafe issues to government agencies responsible for promoting safety and enforcing safety laws and regulations. H.R. 2095-whistleblower protections are needed to stop employers from harassing and intimidating employees to report safety and security risks.
Web site at
proquest.umi.com/pqdwebdid=653737981&sid=2&Fmt=2&clientld+2606RQT=309&VName=PQD
Johnson & Johnson
The Situation:
A wellness program is a combination of activities that focus on employee health promotion and disease prevention. Businesses with wellness programs have shown substantial health-related cost savings, such as decreases in employee absences and turnover and reduced insurance premiums (Violette, 1991). Johnson & Johnson is consistently ranked as one of the best companies to work for. For many years Johnson & Johnson has recognized the importance of their employee’s health and well-being. Recently Johnson & Johnson has included safety to the health and wellness programs that are offered. The Employee Assistance Program, or EAP, offered at the Johnson & Johnson operating companies is in line with the company’s approach that the health of the individual cannot be separated from the health of the corporation (http://www.mentalhealthscreening.org).
The Response:
Although Johnson & Johnson is not facing a problem with employee wellness, the company does recognize the importance of maintaining and updating the programs that are offered. Adding safety to the health and wellness program is one of the more recent updates. In January 2004,
Johnson & Johnson merged its Health & Wellness Program into its Worldwide Health & Safety Division. Johnson & Johnson’s Health & Wellness Program had already integrated disability management, occupational health, employee assistance, work-life programs, and wellness and fitness with positive results (http://www.mentalhealthscreening.org). By merging the two programs into one, Johnson & Johnson showed the employees how much they are valued.
The Outcome:
By offering a variety of different programs, such as stress management and interactive screening, Johnson & Johnson achieved great results. The company saved on average $8.5 million annually from 1995 to 1999 after integrating the health and wellness programs and estimated it was able to reduce medical costs for each employee of the Johnson & Johnson operating companies by about $224 each year (http://www.mentalhealthscreening.org). Not only did the company reduce health care costs, an improvement in the employee’s productivity was noticed. The employee’s emotional well-being was noticed, which increased work performance, decreased absenteeism and health costs. Johnson & Johnson has shown that by continuously reviewing and updating the employee assistance programs that are provided, the company is able to improve financially and with the performance of the employees.
Coca-Cola Enterprises (UK)
The Situation:
By having many different international locations, Coca-Cola needs to make sure that all of the international locations follow the labor laws of those countries. A new age discrimination law in the UK will force Coca-Cola to become compliant with the new law, just like all other businesses in the UK.
The Response:
In order to be proactive, Coca-Cola created an “Age Diversity Project Team”. This team was responsible for researching the new legislation, communicate the changes with the HR staff and get the company started in the compliance process. All steps in the hiring, disciplinary and promotion processes need to be evaluated and adjusted to ensure compliance with the new legislation. The last step was training the staff on the procedures and how to avoid age discrimination. The project team essentially created an age positive culture within the business.
The Outcome:
Below is the new age discrimination legislation in the UK:
• Your employer isn’t allowed to treat you unfairly at work because of your age
• Your employer isn’t allowed to force you to retire before the age of 65
• Employers aren’t allowed to refuse to employ you because of your age
• There is no upper or lower age limit for getting redundancy pay
• Your employer isn’t allowed to dismiss you because of your age
([http://www.adviceguide.org.uk]).
By not focusing on the age of the applicant, Coca-Cola has been created a reputation of hiring based on skills, not on age. This makes a difference in the applicant pool that is available for Coca-Cola and helps improve the company’s reputation. A testament to our success lies in being recognized as an Age Positive “Employer Champion.” Employer Champions are organizations that can demonstrate exemplary approaches to age diversity policies and practices. By having this status, we can promote both within our company and to new starters our positive approach to age (Webb, 2006). By not focusing on the age of the applicant, Coca-Cola has been created a reputation of hiring based on skills, not on age. This makes a difference in the applicant pool that is available for Coca-Cola and helps improve the company’s reputation.
Denny’s, Inc.
The Situation:
A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Denny’s, Inc by an 18-year-old female formerly an employee at a restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Response:
The EEOC also alleged that Denny’s retaliated against its former employee after she complained about unwelcome harassment by reducing her scheduled hours and terminating her employment.
The Outcome:
In the lawsuit filed on September 3, 2002 (Civil Action No. 02-4179-JPG), the EEOC claimed that Denny’s general manager and a male co-worker sexually harassed a high school student, hired as a waitress in April 2000 at its restaurant at 1915 Sycamore in Carbondale, Illinois. The EEOC also alleged that Denny’s retaliated against its former employee after she complained about unwelcome harassment by reducing her scheduled hours and terminating her employment.
As provided in the Consent Decree submitted for approval to the Federal District Court in East St. Louis, Illinois, Denny’s will pay its former employee $135,000, terminate the employment of the general manager and co-worker named in the EEOC charge of discrimination, provide sexual harassment training to all employees of its Carbondale restaurant, and provide additional training for management on the handling and investigation of sexual harassment complaints. Ms. Hilliard, the former employee, is personally represented by the Carbondale law firm of Rhode and Jackson, P.C.
The EEOC enforces Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin; the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; the Equal Pay Act; Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act which prohibits disability discrimination against employees in the private sector and state and local governments; certain prohibitions in the Rehabilitation Act against discrimination affecting individuals with disabilities in the federal sector; and certain sections of the Civil Rights Act of 1991. Further information about the
EEOC is available on the agency’s Web site at http://www.eeoc.gov.
Toyota
The Situation:
In 2006, Toyota Motors’ a female assistant to the highest-ranking North American executive sued the executive, Hideaki Otaka and the auto firm for over $150 million. Allegedly, the CEO of Toyota Motor North America subjected his assistant to unwelcome advances less than six months after she took a position as his executive assistant. According to the New York Supreme Court, Otaka sexually assaulted her and compared her to a breakfast cereal.
The Response:
When the executive assistant, Sayaka Kobayashi, complained to the human resources department and Toyota’s second-ranked executive, she was presented with a buyout offer. After refusal, she was then shifter to another position. The overall response by Toyota’s executives was to “settle the matter privately” (Citizens against Racism & Discrimination). Otaka was asked to take leave from Toyota due to the fact that his presence would be a distraction and not in the best interest of the company.
The Outcome:
At the time of the lawsuit, Toyota Motors had record sale in North America and were on the brink of overtaking General Motors Corp as the world’s largest automaker. Both Otaka and Kobayashi agreed to keep the terms of the settlement private. According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of Toyota Motor North America, “ We are very pleased to have resolved this matter in a way that all parties have agreed is fair, appropriate, and mutually satisfactory to all concerned” (Citizens against Racism & Discrimination).
After the fallout from this lawsuit, Otaka was sent to Japan to become an auditor and Jim Press, the first American president of Toyota U.S., replaced him.
Sexual Harassment: Civil Rights Act of 1964
Sexual Harassment is part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and applies to companies with 15 or more associates. It is defined as “Unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature constitute sexual harassment when this conduct explicitly or implicitly affects an individual’s employment, unreasonably interferes with an individual’s work performance, or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment” (EEOC, 2007). The circumstances include but are not limited to:
• The victim as well as the harasser may be a woman or a man. The victim does not have to be of the opposite sex.
• The harasser can be the victim’s supervisor, an agent of the employer, a supervisor in another area, a co-worker, or a non-employee.
• The victim does not have to be the person harassed but could be anyone affected by the offensive conduct.
• Unlawful sexual harassment may occur without economic injury to or discharge of the victim.
• The harasser’s conduct must be unwelcome (EEOC, 2007).
Walgreen’s
The Situation:
In 2006 the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched an initiative to target systemic discrimination by pursuing pattern and practice cases and class actions. On March 7, the EEOC filed a class-action employment discrimination lawsuit against Walgreen Co., accusing the drug retailer of racial discrimination (Schoeff, 2007).
The Response:
The EEOC alleges that Walgreen’s uses race as a factor to place managers and pharmacists in low-performing stores and in locations in African-American communities (Schoeff, 2007). Walgreen’s denied the charges straight up. Although the racism initiative, which emphasizes public education and outreach, is not directly tied to the Walgreen action, the EEOC is making an example of the company. The EEOC has been intensifying its campaign against racial discrimination for a while, says Lynn Lieber, an employment lawyer and CEO of Workplace Answers, a consulting firm.
Walgreen’s has quickly issued statements regarding the allegations. “As a company with a history of commitment to fairness, diversity and opportunity, we are saddened and disappointed by the EEOC’s decision,” said Walgreen’s spokesman Michael Polzin (Knowles, 2007). “Our commitment is to providing opportunity to all employees… we’re the nation’s best represented retailer in urban areas, and managers of all backgrounds are promoted to senior levels from those locations” (Knowles, 2007).
The Outcome:
In April 2006, the EEOC issued guidelines for employers that warned against subtle forms of bias, such as a boss not inviting minority workers to an office lunch or a happy hour. This kind of exclusion undermines networking opportunities. It also urges companies to expand their recruiting efforts to include nontraditional sources of talent and not to rely solely on word-of-mouth referrals (Schoeff, 2007). “They were very, very broad,” Lieber says of the EEOC guidelines (Schoeff, 2007). “The EEOC is very serious about race and color.” It also is intent on promoting class-action cases. Lieber says courts have become more inclined to certify class actions, a trend that could cost employers. A national chain, for instance, would want a case to focus on bias at individual stores rather than having it include every African-American employee nationwide. The damage awards in a class action can total billions of dollars. “It could really force a company to go under,” Lieber says.
McKie Ford
The Situation:
In 1998, OSHA inspected the scene of an accident that occurred at an automobile dealership – McKie Ford – when an employee rode a vertical conveyor that was used as a freight elevator (“Conveying Safety,” 1999). The employee’s head was crushed between the second floor landing and the ceiling of the vertical conveyor, and as a result of his injuries he died. OSHA determined that the freight elevator was never intended to carry passengers. Because of this lack of concern for employee safety, OSHA slapped the employer with a citation for violating Section 5(a) (1) of the OSH Act, the general duty clause (“Conveying Safety,” 1999).
The Response:
McKie Ford maintained that the hazard was not known to company personnel, and since it was not a recognized hazard, the citations classified as willful should be dropped permanently (“Conveying Safety,” 1999).
The Outcome:
The dealership has lost its bid to overturn the $20,000 OSHA penalty stemming from an employee’s on-the-job death. A federal appeals court unanimously upheld a U.S. Labor Department finding that McKie Ford Inc. of Rapid City willfully violated its legal duty to provide a safe work place. The citation followed an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In October 1996, Don Biegler, a parts department employee, was killed when his head was caught in a shear point of a freight elevator. Employees often used the elevator, designed to transport freight, rather than taking the stairs, the investigation showed. An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in St. Louis found sufficient evidence to uphold McKie’s liability for the violation. For example, the configuration of the elevator and the lack of safety features such as a door, gate or interlock on the open side made “the risk plainly obvious,” the court said in an opinion by Judge Richard Arnold. “There is substantial evidence that McKie’s conduct demonstrated plain indifference. It had no meaningful safety program,” the court said.
References
Cascio, W. (2003). Managing Human Resources: Productivity, Quality of Work Life, Profits (6th Ed.). New York: The McGraw-Hill Companies.
Citizens against Racism and Discrimination (2006). Toyota settles US sexual
Harassment lawsuit. Retrieved on 8 May 2007, from http://card.wordpress.com/2006/08/09/toyota-settles-us-sexual-harassment-lawsuit/
Conveying Safety (1999). Safety Management, 431, 6. Retrieved on May 12, 2007 from
EBSCOhost Database.
EEOC Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit against Denny’s Inc. (2007). Retrieved
On 9 May 2007, from http://www.eeoc.gov/press/10-30-02.html
Employment in England. Advice Guide. [http://www.adviceguide.org.uk/index/life/employment/age_discrimination_at_work.htm#age_discrimination].
Johnson & Johnson Merges Health, Wellness and Safety and Likes the Results. American
Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Foundation.
http://www.mentalhealthscreening.org/downloads/sites/docs/ISP/JNJ_Article_from_MHW.PDF.
Knowles, M. (2007). EEOC: Walgreen’s biased Against Black Workers. Chicago Sun-Times.
Retrieved May 12, 2007 from [http://www.suntimes.com/news/metro/288119],CST-NWS-walgreen08.article.
Schoeff, M. (2007). Walgreen Suit Reflects EEOC’s Latest Strategies. Workforce Management,
86(6), 8. Retrieved May 12, 2007 from EBSCOhost Database.
Violette, G. R. (1991). The Benefits of a Wellness Program. Journal of Accountancy, 171(6) 126-129. Retrieved May 11, 2007 from ProQuest Database.
Webb, C. (2006). Avoiding ageism and promoting diversity at Coca-Cola. Strategic HR Review, 5(5), 8-9. Retrieved May 11, 2007 from ProQuest Database.
A Lawyers Guide to Turning Down Work
I’m a lawyer. I really am. I have been for 26 plus years. I’ve always been able to attract clients and must have done a competent job for most of them since I’ve had a lot of repeat business. This doesn’t make me an expert on business development, as we call it. Honestly, I’m not sure how best to go about that. Moreover, the legal world is chock full of advice on building your practice, marketing and generating new business. It’s doubtful that I have much to add to that vast sea of information, or misinformation, as the case may be.
I once worked in a law firm that was concerned to the point of obsession about generating new business. “Origination” was the term they used. If one “originated” enough business, he or she became a “rainmaker,” the most valuable of all lawyers, regardless of legal acumen or lack thereof. The rules regarding origination credit were Byzantine and ever-changing. For example, you might think you deserved credit for a new client, only to find out that aged partner had represented an employee of the company on a DUI many years ago. Thus, he was entitled to the credit. After all, he had planted the seed decades ago. As one of my partners once noted: “The Origination rules aren’t written down. That’s understandable since they change every day.”
Although I have created my share of personal marketing plans, I claim no expertise. I’ve thought both outside and inside the box. I’ve been proactive. I’ve networked. I’ve schmoozed and small-talked. I’ve even found time to practice quite a bit of law. None of this sets me apart from other lawyers.
The one area where I believe I have something to contribute is in turning down business or knowing when existing business is turning sour. For a long time, I wasn’t good at this, much to my chagrin. Now, though, I know the red flags that warn me to stay far away from a potential client or to at least understand my situation. I’ll share a few of those with you.
1. PRIDE GOETH BEFORE A FALL
At least that’s what it says somewhere in the Bible. It doesn’t really apply here, but I like saying it. Any the who, it goes without saying that we don’t want to represent folks who will refuse to pay us. Now, this is different from a client who suddenly can’t pay. I’ve represent several clients–individuals and companies–who sunk into dire finances during my representation of them. This is a professional risk. It’s happened to some of my favorite clients.
The ones I’m talking about are the ones who won’t pay. Here’s a bad sign: You are the third lawyer they’ve hired on a particular matter. This is a person who doesn’t play well with others. Just as important, this person has had bad relationships with other lawyers. Why? It probably has something to do with money. Ask this potential client if he owes the other lawyers money. If the answer is “yes,” run! A client that will stiff one lawyer will do it to you. At least ask for an upfront deposit against your fees. If they aren’t willing to invest in their case, you shouldn’t either.
Related to this is the client who doesn’t want to discuss your bills. Oh, he or she paid you regularly for a while, then slowed a bit and finally stopped paying. You ask about it and are told that the client will be caught up soon. Don’t worry. When you hear that, worry. A lot.
Lawyers are an odd breed. We don’t like to push our clients about bills. Perhaps we are embarrassed by the amounts we bill. Maybe it’s just an uncomfortable topic. Regardless, when you don’t confront, it gets worse. It’s Business 101 that the older a bill gets, the less likely it is to ever get paid.
The question, of course, is: When is enough enough? There’s no way to state of rule of thumb here. Large law firms are able to carry large receivables for a long time. Small firms like mine can’t. Here is an exchange which should end your representation immediately (I’ve had some variation of this multiple times):
Lawyer: Carl, we need to talk about your bills. We haven’t been paid in six months, and we need to get this caught up.
Client: I know. I know. We have cash flow problems, but we’re working on it. I don’t know when we’ll be able to get caught up, but we’re good for it.
Lawyer: I appreciate that, but we can’t commit substantial time and expense without some assurance of getting paid.
Client: What do you mean? Are just going to quit on me?
Lawyer: I don’t want to do that, but I’ll have to if we can’t get paid.
Client: You’ve insulted me. If you don’t want to work on the case, that’s fine…
See what we have here? You–a business person–have addressed the most basic need of your business–income. Your client is insulted by the prospect of having to pay you. You must run from this client with all haste. If you don’t, don’t expect to ever get paid again.
2. DON’T REPRESENT CATS
Of course, it’s well-known that there are no cat herds. Cats don’t do that. They just scatter about. Some of your clients are like that. They aren’t dogs. They don’t have a leader. They are cats, scurrying about with no one in charge. These are not good clients.
The Cat Client comes in various forms–corporations, families, virtually any collective of people. No one is in charge. The point person, your “client contact,” as we call it, seems to be the boss until real decisions have to be made. Then, no one is in charge. In a corporation, you may hear from the President, the CFO, the in-house attorney or the janitor. They all have differing views on the goals to be achieved. If you need a question answered quickly, good luck.
I’ve represented several churches in my career. Each was a fine organization headed by fine people, but no one was in charge. The minister works for the church at the pleasure of the Elders or whatever group is supposed to be in charge. That group has no leader. They make decisions as a collective. Getting direction is almost impossible. You’ll end up frustrated, and so will they.
Families are even more difficult. Most families are like mine and have no structure whatsoever. No one is in charge, and they like it like that.
Here’s what you do. At the first sign of cat-like behavior, set some ground rules. A contact person is a good start. Get a list of folks who need to be updated on your case. You might have to paper or email them into submission, but it’s worth it. Better to keep too many in the loop than not enough.
3. IT’S ABOUT THE MONEY
“This isn’t about the money. It’s the principle.” These words send a chill up the spine of all experienced attorneys. It is, after all, about the money–at least most of the time. The sooner your client comes to that realization, the better off you both will be.
Unless it’s a criminal case or, possibly, a divorce, it’s all about the money. If you sue someone, you want money. If you’ve been sued, you don’t want to pay money. In fact, you may not even want to pay your own lawyer.
Let’s say your client is in a $500 dispute. A good lawyer (or even a bad one who wants to get paid) explains that the client will pay the lawyer far more than $500. If the client responds that he or she would rather pay the lawyer, you must pause, tamp down your greed and repeat your cautionary warning. Slowly and clearly.
If your client persists, go forward but be realistic. At some point, your client will realize that it is, in fact, about the money after all. When they owe you more than they do the adversary or more than they can possibly recover, they’ll know it’s about the money. At that point, you may well be the adversary.
4. THEY DON’T REALLY WANT A LAWYER
Given the general public’s disdain for the legal profession, it isn’t surprising that a lot of people–maybe most–don’t want to hire a lawyer. This is especially true of trial lawyers. There is a subtle but important difference between needing one and wanting one.
Good clients want to hire you. They want your advice and expertise. Some folks–thankfully a small percentage–hire you only because they must. They do not recognize you as having any specialized knowledge or skill. Indeed, these clients are prevented from doing your job only because of their dearth of education and lack of professional credentials. Nevertheless, they know how to do your job better than you do.
They’ll plot strategy for you. They know the best witnesses. They even know the questions you should ask during depositions and trials. During trial, they will hand you helpful notes such as “Ask him if he’s lying!” They will disagree with you about the law. You will calmly explain a basic concept such as the abolition of Debtor’s Prison, and they will contend that it is unfair. You will explain that a certain position is not legally sound, and your client will disagree based upon nothing more than his or her idea of what the law should be.
This client will not be pleased with your work. Monday Morning Quarterbacks rarely are. If you are prepared for this, by all means go forth. Such clients are best represented once. The good news is that their displeasure with you likely means that they will move on to new lawyer anyway (See Item No. 1 above).
I suppose other professions deal with similar issues. Perhaps cancer patients demand that their oncologists provide certain medications or ask to assist in surgery. In that case, I’m sure the doctor will continue to prescribe what is best. Lawyers must do the same. Keep advising even if your advice is ignored. Besides, isn’t it just a wee bit satisfying to get to say “I told you so!”?
5. BE A CRIMINAL LAWYER, NOT A LAWYER CRIMINAL
Criminals are entitled to lawyers just like everyone else. That’s one of the great things about America. Even if you are guilty, the government still has to prove its case against you.
Where a lawyer gets off base is when he or she becomes the criminal. Hey, if your client breaks the law, it’s your job to help. By that, I mean help defend your client, not help your client break the law. It’s real simple: If your client is doing something illegal, strongly advise against it, and don’t participate in it.
It’s bad when your client goes to prison. It’s worse when you go, too.
6. YOU WANT A WHAT?
Sometimes, people aren’t looking for a lawyer. They want a “bulldog” or “pit bull.” Someone once told me that he was looking for “Someone who will get down in the gutter and fight to the death. Win at all costs!” Beware of folks like this. Why?
First, if your self-image is that of an animal or you imagine yourself wallowing in the gutter, you may need therapy. Second, this type of talk is often code for: “I want an unethical and, if necessary, dishonest lawyer.” Third, they want you to engage in all manner of harassing shenanigans that will likely make their fees grow exponentially. Then, you run into Item Nos. 1 and 3 above.
The best lawyers I’ve known are polite and professional. They zealously represent their client like human beings, not animals. They don’t harangue their opponents or needlessly fight about every detail.
If you need a lawyer, I’m your man. If you need a dog, go to the Humane Society.
7. DEVELOP A NUT ALLERGY
I can’t emphasize this enough. It is, after all, the most important point of all. Nuts need and want lawyers just like regular people. In fact, many nuts require legal representation far more than normal people. This is because they are frequently embroiled in controversies in which only nutty people are involved. Identifying nuts, however, is most difficult.
Here’s one sign: There’s a conspiracy. A large group of people (often the Government) have conspired against your client. These conspiracies can involve the judiciary and all other levels of government. Remember: If there really is a conspiracy–which does happen sometimes, it will usually be pretty easy to crack. If it is hidden under layers of impenetrable silence, consider this very real possibility: It isn’t true.
Another sign: Vast amounts of paper. I have had cases involving hundreds of thousands of documents. Believe it or not, that’s not uncommon. What is uncommon is a client who presents you with piles of irrelevant paper. Often, these papers are carried around in their pockets or cars. You don’t know what they mean. Neither does your client. But they are important.
A final sign: The case no one will take. This is a potential client who describes to you an impossibly lucrative case which no lawyer will take. These cases involve millions of dollars. There’s usually a conspiracy and a mountain of irrelevant paperwork associated with the case. Here are few real life examples that I’ve either heard about or experienced myself:
The Spindletop Oil Fortune: This is a claim that someone is an heir to the Spindletop Oil fortune in Texas. The person has proof through some dizzying array of paperwork. Judges have been throwing these cases out of court for years. Here’s a practice pointer: This person is not an heir.
The DeGroot Patents: These are a series of 19th Century land patents from the Commonwealth of Kentucky under which someone claims vast mineral resources. You are likely to find that they are junior patents, inferior to the entire rest of the world’s claims.
Forced Homosexuality: This was a guy who sued Eastern Airlines (and many others) for being involved in a nationwide conspiracy to force him into homosexuality.
Nigerians: These folks really need lawyers, usually to help transfer funds stolen from some government enterprise. If you fall for this one, you deserve it.
Often, you won’t know your client is a nut until deep into the representation. Be patient. They will rarely see things your way. Remember that if they ever come back around.
I guess you noticed that I didn’t really say you should turn down all of this type of work. Times are tough in the legal profession, and none of us are as choosy as we’d like to be. That said, if you do turn down this type of work, you won’t be sorry. After all, sometimes, it really is the principle of the thing.
How the World’s Fastest Male and Female Runners Compare
Have you ever wondered as a runner how men and women compare in their world records for everything from a 100-meter race to a marathon and beyond?
A simple way to make this kind of comparison is to take each of the popular race distances, get the world-record time for men and the world-record tiime for women for that distance, and compare those two times to get a percentage advantage for one group versus the other group for that distance.
Based on the latest statistics, mostly from IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations), here is how much world-record males are faster than world-record females. Each difference is calculated as 100% times(female duration minus male duration) divided by female duration. For example, at the 100-meter distance, Usain Bolt’s world record is 9.50% faster than Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record.
Initials: The letter “m” refers to meters (“metres”). The letter “K” refers to kilometers (“kilometres”). “10,000 m” refers to track races; “10K” refers to road races.
- 9.50% in 100 m: 9.58 (U. Bolt, 2009) vs. 10.49 (F. Griffith-Joyner, 1988)
- 11.20% in 200 m: 19.19 (U. Bolt, 2009) vs. 21.34 (F. Griffith-Joyner, 1988)
- 10.24% in 400 m: 43.18 (M. Johnson, 1999) vs. 47.60 (M. Koch, 1985)
- 12.04% in 800 m: 1:41.11 (W. Kipketer, 1997) vs. 1:53.28 (J. Kratochvilova, 1983)
- 11.87% in 1500 m: 3:26.00 (H. El Guerroujm 1998) vs. 3:50.46 (Y. Qu, 1993)
- 13.19% in 1 mile: 3:43.13 (H. El Guerrouj, 1999) vs. 4:12.56 (S. Masterkova, 1996)
- 10.31% in 3000 m: 7:20.67 (D. Komen, 1996) vs. 8:06.11 (J. Wang, 1993)
- 12.39% in 5000 m: 12:37.35 (K. Bekele, 2004) vs. 14:11.15 (T. Dibaba, 2008)
- 12.31% in 10,000 m: 26:17.53 (K. Bekele, 2005) vs. 29:31.78 (J. Wang, 1993)
- 12.34% in 10K: 27:01 (M.K. Kogo, 2009) vs. 30:21 (P. Radcliffe, 2003)
- 12.01% in 15K: 41:29 (F. Limo, 2001) vs. 46.28 (T. Dibaba, 2009)
- 13.73% in 20K: 55:21 (Z. Tadese, 2010) vs. 1:02.57 (L. Kiplagat, 2007)
- 13.76% in Half Marathon: 58:23 (Z. Tadese, 2010) vs. 1:06:25 (L. Kiplagat, 2007)
- 11.21% in 25K: 1:11:50 (S.K. Kosgei, 2010) vs. 1:19.53 (M.J. Keitany, 2010)
- 12.53% in 30K: 1:27:49 (H. Gebrselassie, 2009) vs. 1:38.49 (M. Noguchi, 2005)
- 9.22% in Marathon: 2:03:59 (H. Gebrselassie, 2008) vs. 2:15:25 (P. Radcliffe, 2003)
- 5.26% in 100K: 6:13:33 (T. Sunada, 1998) vs. 6:33:11 (T. Abe, 2000)
Two interesting patterns are worthy of note. First, most of the male records were set after most of the corresponding female records were set. Second, the smallest three differences are at the shortest distance (100 m) and the longest two distances (marathon and 100K).
