Finance
Affiliate Marketing – Calculating Commissions at Clickbank
You want to add affiliate marketing as a stream of income for your home based business. You need to focus on your business and not be distracted by unfamiliar details. It is important that you need to be comfortable with the details of Clickbank, the most popular source of digital products for affiliate marketing. I am going to assume that you have registered with Clickbank and now have a nickname and a password. You are starting a home based business. It is important that you understand how your commission income from Clickbank is calculated. Go to the FAQ at the Clickbank webpage. Go to the clickbank marketplace and click on the FAQ link in the navigation bar. Click on question 11.
The formula uses the following terms:
– retail price – go to the marketplace page. In the Search the Clickbank Marketplace box, type the name of the product you are interested in selling in the keyword area. Look at the search results until you find your product. Hit the View Pitch Page link to view the sales page for the product. Scroll down the sales page until you find the buy now button. Hit the buy now button. Now at the order page, locate the price of the product and then exit the page.
– commission rate – this is also found by search for your product at Clickbank. When you find your product listing you will see a %/sale item which is the commission paid per sale.
You must now calculate the net sales amount. That is the sales amount after Clickbank takes it’s share: 7.5% of the retail price plus $1.00. Subtract Clickbank’s share from the retail price, now you have Net Sales Amount.
To calculate your commission, multiple the commission as a decimal fraction times the Net Sales Amount, i.e. 65% becomes 0.65.
Here is an example.
Hypothetical product XYZ retails for $50. It pays a commission of 60%.
Net Sales Amount = (50 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 45.25
Commission Paid = 45.25 X .6 = 27.15.
Here is an example from Clickbank – Keyword Elite
Retail Sales Price is $174. Commission is 58%.
Net Sales Amount = (176 X 0.925) – 1.00 = 161.80
Commission Paid = 161.80 X 0.58 = 93.84.
Now you know how your commissions will be calculated. This value assumes that none of your customers ask for a refund. On the marketplace page for a specific product you will see an item reported as $/sale. This value is the average amount per sale that Clickbank estimates you will receive after adjustment for refunds.
Again using Keyword Elite as the example product, the $/sale reported on March 16 2008 is $92.34. This is very close to the commission before refund allowance calculated earlier at $93.84. The importance and significance of the difference between these two values is the subject for another discussion. The fact the difference is small, less than 5%, suggested that the marketplace is satisfied with the product and claims very few refunds from Clickbank. Remember, the Clickbank guarantee is unconditional. No questions are asked. Refunds take up to 5 business days. The commission income is deducted from the affiliate account when the customer claims a refund. Clickbank products carry a 60 day 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Finance
How to Find the Property Lines for Your Land
As a land owner, knowing the location of your property lines is one of the best ways to avoid disputes with your neighbors.
Property lines, or boundary lines, are the defined points where one owner’s land ends and the neighboring property begins. A property owner uses boundary lines to determine where they can legally place items such as fences, driveways, outbuildings like pole barns or anything else. Erecting a structure on or partially on another person’s land can lead to lawsuits and unpleasant situations with neighbors.
1. Check your deed. The deed contains the legal description of your property, which is basically the property’s measurements and boundaries in words. For most people, the property description can be difficult to interpret, so you may not find it helpful. However, sometimes, the legal description uses landmarks and measurements that you can interpret. If that’s the case, measure from the landmarks in the description to the property lines. Mark each corner with a stake or other marker. Measure from each stake to the next all the way around your property to ensure the measured lines match the deed. Physically measuring the boundaries will allow you to visually determine where the lines are and avoid encroaching on your neighbor’s land. Just be warned: An old description may rely on the location of a tree that no longer exists or a creek that has gone dry.
2. Check the official website for the assessor’s office in your municipality. Some assessors have mapping tools available online for all of the real estate in the area. You can use the maps to find the boundary lines for your property and to determine where nearby landmarks are located, such as the east line of your street. You can use these landmarks as fixed points to measure from. Using a tape measure or measuring wheel, measure the distance from each of the landmark points to your property line as shown on the maps.
3. If you don’t have a copy, and there’s nothing available online, visit the county recorder’s office or the assessor’s office. When you bought your property, you may have received a plat map, showing property lines and measurements. If it wasn’t included with your paperwork, check with your local clerk’s or surveyor’s office. Ask if there are any maps available for public viewing that include your neighborhood and street. Some of these maps may be available online, while others will be hard copies or microfiche copies. Even maps of neighboring properties can be valuable if they show shared property lines.
4. Last but not least, hire a surveyor. The most surefire way to determine legal property lines is by hiring a professional. The surveyor can measure and map the property and will generally also mark the corners of the property with stakes. It’s always a good recommendation to be present when the surveyor comes to measure your property, so they can review the property lines with you. The cost of a survey will vary depending on your location, lot size, and other variables. The surveyor needs to be licensed with your state and should carry professional liability insurance, which can cover you if the surveyor makes a mistake in the survey.
Finance
Why an Online Marketing Company is Ideal For Internet Businesses
Businesses situated in Scotland can obtain excellent services from an online marketing company. Whether your business is situated in Scotland or anywhere in the UK however, acquiring Internet solutions from a marketing company will help your business scale better heights. Marketing an online business needs expert knowledge and reliable experience. Since not all website owners have the needed expertise, dealing with professional agencies can prove helpful in the long run.
While many business owners are worried on the costs involved in getting a paid online marketing campaign, there are affordable means in acquiring marketing solutions nonetheless. Thus, it is essential to assess every web marketing company that you deal with as well as to check the services they offer.
If you are still considering on seeking the services of an online marketing agency, the following reasons can help you understand why doing so can be valuable.
Marketing companies can help you get to the top of search engines
Having your website optimised for the search engines is not an easy thing to master. Search engine optimisation is one online marketing strategy that needs the comprehensive knowledge of SEO professionals. Although website owners who are experts in SEO can develop strategies in-house, seeking the assistance of optimisation experts can produce worthwhile solutions and results in a very short span of time.
Having a selection of online advertising options
Through Internet marketing services, you can have multiple options on the advertising methods needed by your business. Not only will you be able to access organic SEO methods, you can also obtain excellent PPC campaigns. If your web business is still on the process of building up traffic the natural way, using Pay per Click advertising methods will give your site immediate high traffic.
Access to Consulting Services from Scotland Web Professionals
With an Internet marketing company, you can consult the requirements of your website in terms of web promotions. An Internet marketing consultant can help you determine which aspects of your business and your website needs more development.
Whether your business requires a more navigation-friendly website or needs to improve promotional efforts for a specific market, a consultant will formulate the best possible solutions for a specific requirement. Furthermore, most consulting firms also provide training programs for website owners to help you play an important role in the promotion of your site and products.
Efficient tracking tools for online positioning
Most marketing companies will have sophisticated tracking tools to monitor what your clients are actually searching for. Through this, you will know whether you are serving the needs of your clients or not.
Although huge profits can be derived from the web, marketing online may not always be easy. It is important to find a professional online marketing company. In Scotland, professional agencies can help you devise the best strategies for your business.
Finance
Five Tips For Loan Applications
The ‘credit crunch’ and the general nervousness of the financial markets has meant that lenders are more careful about lending money. Many have had their fingers burnt and will now take a much closer look at loan applications than they might have in the past. If you’re thinking about a taking out a loan, maybe through a comparison website, you will want to make your application as appealing as possible to avoid rejection. Here are five tips that will improve your chances of having your loan application approved.
You only get one chance to create a good first impression. Make sure that you present yourself and your application in as plausible a manner as possible. Look the part if you have to meet the loan provider or bank face to face. Be punctual, be polite and do your best to show that you are a safe and reliable option. Likewise, conduct any correspondence maturely and sensibly. The loan provider holds all the cards. You need to do your best to impress upon them that their money is safe with you.
Check your credit rating. There are various criteria that the loan provider will be looking at to establish whether they will lend you money or not and they will build a picture of your loan-worthiness through your credit report. The stronger your credit history the more likely you are to succeed in your application. Check your credit rating to make sure that it is both up to date and accurate. There are numerous agencies who for a small fee can check your status. Now is the time to sort out any errors or misinformation that may impact on your loan application.
If your credit history comes out with a question mark against your name, (maybe you have CCJs against you or you have a record of missing loan repayments) you could find that your application is rejected or that any loan will be offered at a higher interest rate.
Make sure that you’re on top of your existing loans. Don’t let your current commitments interfere with your application for a new loan. Are you on the electoral register at your current address? Is borrowing against your credit cards and overdrafts under control? Also consider the new repayments. Will you be able to manage additional repayments in the event of the loan being approved?
Keep you loan application within reason. Applying for unrealistic amounts of credit will set alarm bells ringing. How does the amount you are applying for relate to your income? There is no point for you or your loan provider to agree an amount that you stand little chance of being able to pay back. Sensible loan applications are treated seriously, the others simply go in the bin.
Don’t apply too often. Each application for a loan or any other form of credit is recorded. If you keep getting either refused credit or keep going back to borrow more and more over a short period of time your applications will be flagged up and your chances of securing the loan will diminish. It looks suspicious and suggests that maybe you aren’t careful with your money or that there are underlying reasons that you are being repeatedly refused. Manage your financial situation, manage your financial information and manage your loan applications diligently if you want your loan application to be successful.
Affiliate Marketing – Calculating Commissions at Clickbank
How to Find the Property Lines for Your Land
Why an Online Marketing Company is Ideal For Internet Businesses
Bitcoin Rises, Holds 46% of Market Share
Five Tips For Loan Applications
Central Bank of Russia Welcomes Crypto Payment
Naming Your Business – Five Rules To Long-Term Success
The Buying and Selling Costs of Real Estate Transactions in Kenya
Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: AXS, AAVE and ADA
Top 5 Benefits of Bike Insurance Online Renewal
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release