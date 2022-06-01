Connect with us

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won't Likely Be Released In 2022?

Published

1 min ago

on

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022?
All of us dead is a South Korean 2022 series. The show is a horror drama series about zombies. It aired on January 28, 2022. The show and most of its premise are based on the Naver Webtoon original Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun. The webtoon has been published between 2009 to 2011. The series is a coming-of-age teen story with a zombie crisis twist. The show has a total of 12 episodes with the length varying from 53 to 72 minutes. All the episodes came out on the same day, 28 January 2022. The show stars  Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Jeon Bae-soo, etc.

What Happens In All Of Us Dead Season 1? 

Season one of All of us is dead begins with bullies being responsible for a kid, Lee Jin-Su being hospitalized as he fell off of the rooftop. Jin-Su’s father, Lee Byeong-chan, the school’s science teacher. However, he tries to create a formula to make his son strong enough to fight off all the bullies and instead ends up creating a zombie virus. And Jin-Su is patient zero, as he starts showing zombie-like behavior.

Later though, a student named, Kim Hyeon-Ju is bitten by a virus-infected Hamster in the science lab. He spreads this virus in the school. Almost everyone is infected in the school except a few people who then start getting bitten and end up zombies soon, one by one. The military puts up martial law in all of Hyosan. Byeong-chan fesses up about a cure for this zombie problem inside of school. Byeong-chan explains how the virus evolves inside a zombie and creates a hybrid of sorts called Hambie. Later on it was found out that they function like zombies but in better control like humans.

After all the struggle, losses, and surviving, six students survive and make it back to the quarantine camp and the military. About four months later when the surviving students return to school. They see Nam-ra, who has separated from the group after being bitten. This is because she knew she was dangerous to them, as a Hambie who says that she’ll meet them again and jumps off a building.

What To Expect From Season 2? 

1654026529 59 All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Why It Wont

There is much to expect from ‘All of us are dead’ season 2. As Nam-ra concludes season 1 saying that other Hambies like her can’t really go out in human society and hence need her help. This leads to the conclusion that there are many more like her, living their lives in a destroyed Hyosan.

As all the other characters react to something off-screen after Nam-ra jumps off the building, what is that? Also, the webtoon has a plot where the virus spreads to the whole of Japan so that is one possibility. All the main surviving character’s stories felt completed by the end but they might still find a way for a new storyline for them. Or they could just introduce new characters altogether, one thing’s for sure that it would be a lot of fun to witness.

Will There Be A Season 2? 

It was March 21, 2022, when Netflix renewed season 2 of All of us are dead and the creators, Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, Kim Nam-Su, Lee Jae-you, and Kim Nam-Su have promised more information by June 2022.

When will Dead Season 2 Will Come Up? 

Unfortunately, season 2 for All of us are dead would not be released in 2022. ‘season 1’ was released on January 28, 2022. The reason behind that could be many but mostly because this is a highly produced and a huge show which means that production to release and everything in between is going to take some time. It would be wise to give the show at least a year to breathe so that it could supply the best content.

Is The Bad Seed (2018) On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Or HBO Max? Where To Watch It?

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Is The Bad Seed (2018) On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Or HBO Max? Where To Watch It?
The 2018 remake of the film The Bad Seed is the second remake, the first being the one that came in 1985, while the original was released in 1956. The Bad Seed is certainly a money-maker. Its recurrent appearance in theatres with new productions is just a clear indication that this has established its unique position in the horror-thriller genre. The original movie and the remakes are based upon the novel by William March, which was published in 1954.

The 2018 version of the movie is strictly made for television, where Rob Lowe has directed it for the Lifetime cable channel. It is now going to get a sequel in 2022 with the name The Bad Seed Returns. But where can someone watch it?

Where to Watch?

With all the OTT services that have flooded our lives, with content as a by-product has also entered our minds, confusion! With so much content available everywhere, it has become really easy to take money out of our pockets. Well, what can binge junkies do! It is not so simple folks. It is available on Roku and Prime Video but one might have to rely on VPNs to access the content. Who loves VPN? Freedom or dependency? Sigh!

The plot of the movie

1654026187 26 Is The Bad Seed 2018 On Netflix Hulu Prime Or

The plot of The Bad Seed (2018) film can be safely approached through the available blurbs online. They point out the tragedy of a father who is left with no choice but to question his sugar-sweet daughter after he starts doubting her hand in the tragic death of her classmate at her school. But what could have gone wrong? For a basket full of kisses, one is supposed to only get a basket full of hugs, right? Well, say goodbye to your morality, because this child is going to rock all your beliefs in the most loving picture you have of kids in your head, out in the sea of chaos, and straight down to hell.

Reviews and scores

Before we dive into the specs stuff, you know the stuff at the back of smartphones boxes, who bothers looking at all the literature inside the boxes too, phew! my lord! let’s take some steam off and keep our expectations intact and by that, I mean low. The 2018 iteration of the movie doesn’t do much to make itself stand apart from the original. With a 5.9 rating on IMDb and only a 36% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, some people have been pissed off to rate it low. If not like a horror-thriller movie, at least one can find some laughs here and there amidst the creepiness laden with a bit of cringe. Eh?

Horror-horror

1654026188 536 Is The Bad Seed 2018 On Netflix Hulu Prime Or

There is one thing for sure, that one will have that “Basket of Kisses” ringing inside their head after he or she will be done with the movie. There is a certain creepiness that enriches the horror element of movies that are of similar type, rest assured, this is one hell of a creepy child, an amazing performance by Mckenna Grace.

News

Heat's Erik Spoelstra hopeful of roster remaining together, but appreciates the business side

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra hopeful of roster remaining together, but appreciates the business side
The last time the Miami Heat reached these heights, the business of basketball got in the way.

So Jae Crowder was sacrificed in the name of potential salary-cap space.

Eventually, Derrick Jones Jr., Kelly Olynyk and others from that roster that advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals were gone.

Tuesday, two days after his team was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of continuity, while also appreciating potential overriding concerns of Heat president Pat Riley, the front office and owner Micky Arison.

“It is a Pat thing,” Spoelstra said. “But look at the history of how we’ve done things since Pat and Micky have created this culture. Anytime we’re close and have banged on the door, even if it ended in a disappointing loss, our history has shown that we usually bring the majority of the group back, the core back, and we take another shot at it.”

Had a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt dropped in the final seconds Sunday, Spoelstra instead would have been in flight Tuesday to San Francisco for the start of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Instead, he was being asked about what might come next.

“Of course, you’re talking 48 [hours after elimination] and after we had an opportunity on a make or a miss to possibly, potentially get to the next round,” he said with a smile. “Yeah, you want to have a chance to do it again with the same group.”

But there also are ample issues for Riley and the front office to address:

– Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, who all held rotation roles during various segments of the season, are impending free agents;

– Veterans Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem also are free agents;

– Starting power forward P.J. Tucker has the opportunity to opt into free agency;

– Sixth man Tyler Herro said Tuesday he would like to move into a starting role, also eligible for an extension this offseason;

– Guard Duncan Robinson, having fallen out of the rotation, could wind up as a trade chip in a bid for salary-cap relief.

“I love this group. I love the locker room,” Spoelstra said. “And I’m just really grateful that we had an opportunity to collaborate and work together and experience everything this season.”

Spoelstra said the chemistry of the roster was on point.

“It’s been crazy all around the world and dealing with everything we’ve been dealing with,” he said of yet another season impacted by COVID, plus the NBA aspect of late-season injuries. “But for us to be able to do what we do and in this together, with a bunch of like minded people in terms of how we view competition, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“I’m really grateful for this year and this season. It made me better. And I really enjoyed it. I filled out a lot of my journal entries in a positive way from these experiences.”

All while appreciating the playoffs move forward in the absence of his team.

“I feel like I still need some time to decompress,” he said. “You want to be able to be objective about all of it. And the first, most important part about it is you come together to try to do something special, you are all here in that locker room to produce a result. And it’s a bottom-line business. We did not accomplish the goal that we set out for ourselves.

“However, with all that said, you also want to create memories. You want to have an enjoyable experience through an arduous, challenging, seven- or eight-month season. You don’t want to just go through a season and only focus on the bottom line.”

He summed it up as “a really gratifying and memorable season. I really enjoyed connecting with the guys in the locker room.”

News

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014): What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014): What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?
Some of us grew to watch the animated series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and revel still alongside the memories spent with the four turtle brothers with their pizzas. Based upon the comic book by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, it ran for a pretty long time. The comic book came out in 1984 and ran till 2014, and the series came in 1987 and different iterations ran till 2020. Nickelodeon produced the series, which is owned by Paramount Global. The almost live-action movie came out in 2014 and it certainly helped get the gen z onboard or rather on shells and made them wade through the sea of excitement and thrill.

The plot of the movie

1654025448 914 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2014 What Is It About Where

The blurb on IMDb says that New York City is under threat because of a kingpin that enters and threatens to destroy it. Now out of the shadows must come our ninja warriors and ruin the evil guy’s plan. The action-filled movie is heart racing when it comes to beating up the bad guys and flaunting their turtle shells and all kinds of weapons in their hands. The movie’s plot is based upon the setting shown in the comic book. The four turtles after going through a mutation when some chemical leaks into the gutter, train themselves with the help of rat sensei ‘Splinter’. I know this sounds awkward in a way but don’t judge the story by its cover folks, the CGI turtles have given really good performances.

Cast and crew

The movie has been directed by Jonathan Liebesman (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning director) and written by Josh Appelbaum (co-producer and screenwriter of Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol). The movie has been produced by Michael Bay and other co-producers. Megan Fox has acted in the role of the reporter April O’Neil. While the four Turtles Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo, and Donatello, have been performed by Noel Fisher, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek, and Jeremy Howard, respectively. Master Splinter has been acted by Danny Woodburn, while the voice has been given by Tony Shalhoub. With the promising cast, director, and producer at hand there’s no reason to not trust the promising adrenaline kick.

Success story

1654025449 802 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2014 What Is It About Where

The movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a sure hit that earned way over its budget. It was made between 125 to 150 million dollars and earned a little over 493 million dollars. This made it the most famous and most profitable movie of the franchise and even set a personal record for Nickelodeon Movies. Though ratings on IMDb being 5.8 suggest that it is an average movie, having such a score for a popular movie signifies that if it suits your genre, it is worth the shot.

Wait! There’s more

There is also a sequel to this movie named Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which was released in 2016. It is always lovely to watch some more pizza-fed fighting turtles that are so cool that you wish you were friends with them. You can watch them on Netflix as well as on Amazon Prime Video.

The post Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014): What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.

