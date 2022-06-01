All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022?

Share Pin 0 Shares

All of us dead is a South Korean 2022 series. The show is a horror drama series about zombies. It aired on January 28, 2022. The show and most of its premise are based on the Naver Webtoon original Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun. The webtoon has been published between 2009 to 2011. The series is a coming-of-age teen story with a zombie crisis twist. The show has a total of 12 episodes with the length varying from 53 to 72 minutes. All the episodes came out on the same day, 28 January 2022. The show stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Jeon Bae-soo, etc.

What Happens In All Of Us Dead Season 1?

Season one of All of us is dead begins with bullies being responsible for a kid, Lee Jin-Su being hospitalized as he fell off of the rooftop. Jin-Su’s father, Lee Byeong-chan, the school’s science teacher. However, he tries to create a formula to make his son strong enough to fight off all the bullies and instead ends up creating a zombie virus. And Jin-Su is patient zero, as he starts showing zombie-like behavior.

Later though, a student named, Kim Hyeon-Ju is bitten by a virus-infected Hamster in the science lab. He spreads this virus in the school. Almost everyone is infected in the school except a few people who then start getting bitten and end up zombies soon, one by one. The military puts up martial law in all of Hyosan. Byeong-chan fesses up about a cure for this zombie problem inside of school. Byeong-chan explains how the virus evolves inside a zombie and creates a hybrid of sorts called Hambie. Later on it was found out that they function like zombies but in better control like humans.

After all the struggle, losses, and surviving, six students survive and make it back to the quarantine camp and the military. About four months later when the surviving students return to school. They see Nam-ra, who has separated from the group after being bitten. This is because she knew she was dangerous to them, as a Hambie who says that she’ll meet them again and jumps off a building.

What To Expect From Season 2?

There is much to expect from ‘All of us are dead’ season 2. As Nam-ra concludes season 1 saying that other Hambies like her can’t really go out in human society and hence need her help. This leads to the conclusion that there are many more like her, living their lives in a destroyed Hyosan.

As all the other characters react to something off-screen after Nam-ra jumps off the building, what is that? Also, the webtoon has a plot where the virus spreads to the whole of Japan so that is one possibility. All the main surviving character’s stories felt completed by the end but they might still find a way for a new storyline for them. Or they could just introduce new characters altogether, one thing’s for sure that it would be a lot of fun to witness.

Will There Be A Season 2?

It was March 21, 2022, when Netflix renewed season 2 of All of us are dead and the creators, Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, Kim Nam-Su, Lee Jae-you, and Kim Nam-Su have promised more information by June 2022.

When will Dead Season 2 Will Come Up?

Unfortunately, season 2 for All of us are dead would not be released in 2022. ‘season 1’ was released on January 28, 2022. The reason behind that could be many but mostly because this is a highly produced and a huge show which means that production to release and everything in between is going to take some time. It would be wise to give the show at least a year to breathe so that it could supply the best content.

The post All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022? appeared first on Gizmo Story.