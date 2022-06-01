Finance
Amazon Web Services And The Amazon User Group
Applications can be easily layered with the help of flexible, reliable and cost-effective services provided by Amazon. Do you know the best part about Amazon Web Services? The fact that it is used as a platform-as-a-service is conducive to varied applications. You can pay as you go without any upfront expenditure. Additionally, since the hardware is taken care of by Amazon itself, you do not even have to pay any maintenance charges for the same.
The virtual infrastructure can be quickly set up while a similar real world setup would have taken a lot of time, sometimes weeks to create. Also, the infrastructure is quite flexible, elastic and scalable. Many companies opt for a virtual infrastructure since it becomes quite cumbersome and pricey to include a real-world solution, especially in the testing phase.
Virtual infrastructure also helps in creating innovative solutions and also helps in focusing on core business aspects. One does not need to worry about the number of servers to set up an infrastructure. Building and maintaining infrastructures usually takes about more than 70% of the time as per Amazon. AWS comes in the picture here, to save on the time involved to set up the infrastructure. The hardware and infrastructure is taken care of by Amazon and just makes it practically available for your use all the time. You just have to take care of your own tasks at hand and focus on innovative ideas to boost your business.
The Amazon Users Group promotes the activities involved with AWS which is also the world’s largest provider of cloud computing services. The Amazon User Group is especially a forum for everybody to share their experiences about cloud computing. If anybody is interested in learning more about Amazon and its various services and also about how profitable it is to use AWS in your organization, then the group can help out the users.
One can even address queries related to the technical aspects of AWS cloud computing platform and also explore the different ideas and concepts which can be combined into business opportunities unrestricted by the use of hardware resources.
AWS has boosted the growth of cloud computing to a great extent and is an accessible way to access cloud computing. One can discuss in the Amazon User group about the evolving approaches related to software application development, system management, capacity scaling and other topics. There are more than existing plan-of-actions which can be tapped for using AWS and its services.
What is GPS Navigation
Global Positioning System (GPS) is a widely known system that uses satellite signals to trace the location and position of vehicles on earth. Formerly developed by the US Department of Defense, today it is a common feature in mobile devices and cars, which include a GPS navigation system to receive data that maps blocks of a city.
GPS navigation is a special feature providing you with 24-hour three-dimensional position information, including velocity, time, and traffic conditions in the area where your vehicle is located, being capable to go ahead on the road or any other place covered by the satellite-based positioning system.
This technology was first introduced to civilians through experimental Japanese cars. Today, it is a common feature available in GPS-enabled automobiles worldwide, although not all the cars include this unit. However, add in-car GPS Satellite Navigation is as easy as purchasing the hardware and very easy mapping software that provides information at street level accurately.
In-car navigation units have costs ranging from $350 to $1000 on average and include a series of functions such as pre-loaded maps, voice-guided directions, door-to-door navigation, and rechargeable battery. The advantage with these units is that they do not require a PC connection to work.
Although, if you are carrying a laptop or another compatible portable device, such as PDAs. PCMCIA GPS cards enable this feature in your system at a lower price, usually between $100 and $300. PCMCIA units have a lower power consumption and external active antenna with a connector port in addition to its high sensitive receivers.
When it comes to GPS navigation, remember that most smartphones and other wireless devices are also compatible with this technology. In fact, a large number of them include built-in GPS Navigation, although driving and consulting a handset is not as practical as having a GPS unit installed on your car.
New cars often come with GPS navigation units installed by the manufacturer. Other car models, old or new, do not include this benefit, but you can add it by purchasing the unit with your car dealer, at auto parts shops or other stores specialized in computer systems, or conveniently through the Internet.
Purchasing a GPS navigation unit requires a little research to become familiar with the different brands and functionality that each one offers to drivers. Among the top Car GPS navigation systems, the Garmin Nuvi 660 is one of a kind, but also one of the most expensive.
The Garmin Nuvi 660 provides you with all the navigation functions that you may require while driving anywhere in the world, but also PC and mobile device connectivity via Bluetooth, the reason this option is considered a good investment.
Other portable navigation systems are sold at more affordable prices, and depending on the level of mapping and functions their cost vary. Among the most popular GPS navigation units, we can mention the TomTom One, TomTom GO 910, the Magellan RoadMate 2200T, and the HP iPaq rx5900 Travel Companion.
Mentioning separately, the Navman F20 deserves to be noted since it is a very good portable GPS navigation unit, which is also one of the most affordable systems on the market, with prices ranging from $250 to $400 according to a popular online price comparison tool.
This device is also one of the most reliable, intuitive and accurate among others intended for first-time car buyers or people with no previous experience using GPS navigation systems.
There are many other GPS navigation systems and most of them are shipped with a vehicle mount, making it easier to take a peek at the map without the need to stop driving. As prices increase while browsing the different models, you will find that many costly units offer more benefits and durability, including voice guidance.
GPS Navigation is special but not a superfluous investment, if you do not need driving directions, the system is always useful to track wherever you are, find streets names, or avoid a traffic jam while saving you money and time.
How to Make Well Over $10,000 Per Month Online – Follow These Simple Steps
Internet marketing is by far the easiest business to start but it is also the one of most difficult to maintain. This statement is proven with the solid fact that 97% of all internet marketers fail because they lack the fundamentals to internet marketing.
What do you need to do?
Step 1 – in order to make a profit online you need a product to sell. You have two options, you can either create your own products or you can sell someone else’s product. Both ways are highly profitable and can make you lots of cash but it depends on you and what option suits your online business.
Step 2 – it is very important to have your own website. Lots of people assume that creating your own website is very expensive and you need to be a computer whiz to create one. Well you don’t have to be a computer whiz and it doesn’t have to be expensive because there are lots of online site builders that can help you create the website that you want.
Step 3 – A must have is an autoresponder. Without an autoresponder you will not make a lot of money, trust me. Your list is what will help you generate targeted leads. All you have to do is present your list some products and the rest is history. This system is very profitable and I strongly encourage you to check that out.
Step 4 – Work hard and never give up because hesitation kills dreams.
What Single Phrase Increases Salespeople’s Phone Appointments by 12% to 44%?
It’s so easy to do, if only more salespeople knew about it.
One day I was talking to Greg, a client of mine who is the general manager of a dealership in the Orlando, Florida area. He told me about the time he had been a volunteer at the Disney World annual marathon. His job had been offering candy bars to runners at the 22 mile mark “candy stop,” which was toward the end of the marathon. He did this with a small group of other volunteers.
Greg said initially about 2 out of 10 runners accepted his candy bar offer. Then Greg noticed each runner had their name on their shirt. So he decided to start calling them by their name when offering them a candy bar. “Tyler, would you like a candy bar… Martha care for a candy bar… “
To his surprise, once he started saying their names, his candy bar acceptance rate jumped up to the 90% range.
The other candy bar volunteers started noticing what was happening with Greg, so they started saying each runner’s name too. Suddenly they had about the same increase in acceptance rate.
The change was so dramatic that Greg wanted to try an experiment…
Greg asked the other volunteers to stop using the runners’ names to see what would happen, and they agreed and all stopped. They still made a pleasant offer, but they said, “Here’s a candy bar… would you care for a candy bar… ” without mentioning any names. As quick as they stopped doing this, their acceptance rates dropped back down to around the 20% range again.
The reason Greg told me this story was because we just completed doing a dealership wide phone sales audit at his store.
One of the tests we did that prompted his story was study of two groups of calls.
In Group A: We randomly pulled calls where the salesperson used the prospect’s name one or more times during the telephone conversation.
In Group B: We randomly pulled calls where the salesperson did not use the prospect’s name during the telephone conversation. In general with this group, the salespeople were just as friendly and some even said “Ma’am” or “Sir” as they talked. They just didn’t say the prospects name such as “Mr. Jones” or “Bill.”
At Greg’s dealership the vehicle sales department had a 36% greater appointment rate when they used the prospect’s name on the phone compared to the group that didn’t. In the service department, they had a 19% greater appointment rate when they used the prospect’s name on the phone.
The first time we did this test at a dealership, Group A had a 26% higher conversion rate of leads to appointments than Group B. We have been doing these audits now for a few years and the results have fluctuated from a low of 12% greater appointment rate to a high of 44% greater appointment rate.
We have done these dealership telephone audits with different size dealerships, in different markets, from different franchises. We have even gone back a year later and re-audited a dealership’s current calls. The one consistent result, we find, is when salespeople use a prospect’s name one or more times in a phone conversation, their average rate of converting leads to appointments increases noticeably.
Our most current statistical audit results show that 41% of the time on inbound sales calls salespeople do not use the caller’s name during the conversation even one time. But if I had to guess, I would say 90% plus of salespeople think they do use the caller’s name. Service advisors’ use of the caller’s name is significantly lower than salespeople.
Next time you are hesitant to get on the phones, try this tip to increase your phone appointments by 12% to 44%…
… and use the prospect’s name in conversation. Some of you probably know from experience sales appointments have a much higher closing ratio than regular ups, so this is a very lucrative thing to get good at.
Please note our audits have found that it’s important not to overkill with this tip and say their names too many times to where it seems artificial.
When talking to a friend, you would probably naturally use their name a couple times in conversation. That number is consistent with the best number of times to get appointments according to our statistical sampling.
