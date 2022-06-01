Finance
Are Your Loan Officers Employees or Independent Contractors
Many mortgage lenders/brokers treat their loan officers (who are their salespersons) as independent contractors. Those loan officers are paid on a commission based on the successful funding of a loan. The mortgage lenders/brokers pay the loan officers either as each transaction closes or on a periodic basis. The amount paid to the loan officer contains no deduction for federal, state or local taxes. Frequently, the loan officer does not receive any benefits, such as company-paid health insurance or paid sick or vacation time. At the end of each year, the mortgage lenders/brokers issue IRS Form 1099s to their loan officers.
As a mortgage lender/broker, you cannot classify whether your loan officers are independent contractors or employees. That task has been given to the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Labor, your state unemployment insurance agency, your state department of labor and your state workers compensation insurance agency. Although each agency has its own guidelines, typically the determination turns on the degree of control that the mortgage lender/broker exercises and the degree of independence that the loan officer enjoys. When the mortgage lender/broker has the right to dictate what will be done and how it will be done, then the loan officer is an employee. The government agencies look at facts concerning the behavioral control of the loan officer, the financial control of the loan officer and the relationship between the mortgage lender/broker and the loan officer. The Internal Revenue Service has a 20 factor test to determine whether an employer/employee relationship exists. Such factors include whether the loan officer has to comply with instructions, gets training from the mortgage lender/broker, works exclusively for the mortgage lender/broker, whether the loan officer can independently hire assistants, whether the loan officer has set hours of work, whether there is a continuing relationship, and whether regular reports must be given to a supervisor. The IRS seems to have a bias towards finding an employer-employee relationship. Even if the mortgage lender/broker has a written agreement with the loan officer classifying him/her as an independent contractor, that is not binding on any federal or state agency.
If you have been treating your loan officers as independent contractors, when in reality, they pass the 20 factor test as employees, what are the ramifications? If the Internal Revenue Service or Department of Labor find you have misclassified employees, they will require you to pay back withholding taxes plus interest, or they can assess fines that can bankrupt a company, or even file criminal charges against the owners. Once the IRS has come in, other federal and state agencies follow right behind them and assess their fines and penalties as well. If there is anything left, the loan officer can sue for unemployment compensation, retirement benefits, profit sharing, vacation pay, disability or any other benefit that he/she would have received as an employee. Many mortgage companies have gone out of business because they treated many of their loan officers as independent contractors and did not comply with wage-and-hour laws
How does the Internal Revenue Service or Department of Labor find out about you? Usually, a dismissed loan officer will file for unemployment benefits or a disgruntled loan officer will make a telephone call to the agency. And the agency will always follow up.
You should also be aware that the agency that approved your lender/broker license considers the loan officers to be employees because you have responsibility for their actions. Although some states do not require that the loan officers be W-2 employees, they will not care how you classify the loan officer who is in regulatory hot water. The Banking Departments are concerned that your company supervises the people operating under the auspices of your license. This requires that you supervise the activities of your loan officers regardless of whether you pay them as employees or as independent contractors. After all, you are responsible for any violations of the mortgage lender/broker law, rules and policies committed by anyone, including a loan originator, operating under your license. Therefore, it’s in your best interests to supervise them.
This Article is designed to be of general interest. The specific information discussed may not apply to you. Before acting on any matter contained herein, you should consult with your personal legal and accounting adviser.
Things to Consider When Having Pet Insurance for Older Dogs
As your dog advances in years and the cost of vet care increases, it’s about time you consider having insurance for older dogs to ensure that they are provided the best health care without breaking the bank. It also allows owners to take advantage of any advancement in vet care that can diagnose diseases earlier.
Most dog owners who are in the market for insurance for their pets want an insurance that will take care of the bill should their dog get sick which normally occurs as the dog ages. However, not all pet insurance are created equal. It is a must that you read your their thoroughly before you commit to purchasing one as insurance coverage may differ from one company to another.
You will soon fine out that selecting the right policy is not as simple as it may seem. There are virtually thousands of insurance policies for your pet and they may differ considerably in terms of coverage and premium. The best way to start in your selection is to do some great deal of research on the internet for companies offering insurance especially for older dogs. You may also utilize the comparison website to help you choose the right insurance for your dog.
The yearly or monthly contract may depend on major factors such as medical history, any pre-existing conditions, current state of health, your location, breeding, and age of your pet. These factors will determine if your dog can be insured or not.
It’s recommended that you get pet insurance for your dogs as early as possible because the older they get, the higher the premium you’re likely to pay. When your dog reaches an age between eight to 10, you will mostly likely see some surge in the cost of your coverage. You will possibly run into some risks of having issues with your pet’s pre-existing conditions due to his long list of records with your vet.
Where you live may also determine the amount of premiums charged. In highly urbanized areas, premiums are much higher compared to those in rural areas. This concept is similar to when you’re paying insurance for your home.
It’s well worth noting that pedigree dogs are generally more costly to insure as they are normally more prone to suffer on certain diseases. Make sure that your pet insurance covers your dog’s breed.
When your dog is still young and healthy, it’s seems so easy to forget about getting an insurance for your pet, but as they get older, you will realize that taking care of their health and well-being gets more expensive as trips to the vet for treatment get more frequent. Pet insurance is designed to give you peace of mind since this will help cover any expenses on vet fees and treatments or surgeries for your dog’s injuries or illnesses. It’s ideal to have your dogs insured as soon as possible or when they are still young and healthy.
What to Do After Your House Has Been Vandalized
Coming home to find that your house has been vandalized is usually going to be a pretty traumatic experience. While you might initially try to react in a purely instinctive way to assess the damage that has been done to your home, you should not enter your house alone. In fact, you should not enter it at all, even if there are several other people with you. If you are already inside your house before you realize that any damage has been done, leave the house right away and call the police.
Once the police have arrived, they will go through your house to make sure that no one is still there. They will also need to collect any evidence that may exist and take some photographs. Once they have determined that your home is safe to enter, you need to go through each room very carefully in order to determine what has been damaged (or what may be missing). Create a list for both the police and your insurance company, remembering to make a copy for yourself just in case.
As you are taking a detailed inventory of the damage to your home, you will also need to contact your insurance company. The sooner you report the damage, the better, as the company will need a bit of time to send someone to your home to assess the damage for your insurance claim.
Make sure that you do not clean up any of the mess until after the police tell you that it is okay to do so. If you clean something up too quickly, it might turn out to have been an important piece of evidence.
There are a few other things that you should keep in mind when trying to restore your home after it has been vandalized. Never try to operate electrical appliances that appear to have been tampered with or damaged by the vandals. It is best to wait until after the equipment has been thoroughly checked out by a professional before you attempt to plug something in or use it.
Do not attempt to clean up any chemical stains, as this can prove to be very dangerous. Also, do not use traditional household cleansers on your carpeting or other fabrics. Only try to clean up the smallest pieces of debris; and you should only do this after the police have completed their investigation of your home.
You will probably also need to contact a qualified insurance restoration contractor to properly do the clean up for you. Of course, this will largely depend on the extent of the damage that was done, but your insurance agent or appraiser should be able to provide you with the proper advice regarding this.
If your insurance company recommends a particular restoration contractor, you should choose that person or company. Always do what your insurance company advises when it comes to these matters so that you can be sure that you are reimbursed for any monies that you have to spend to get things taken care of; or, so that you can be sure that the insurance company will pay the contractor promptly without squabbling about the bill. The sooner you can get your house repaired and back to normal, the sooner you will be able to move forward and try to put the incident behind you.
Financial Book Review: The Bank On Yourself Revolution by Pamela Yellen
“The Bank On Yourself strategy gives you a rare combination of guarantees, safety, liquidity, and control. Your money grows by a guaranteed and predictable amount every year, and that growth gets better every year you have it,” Pamela Yellen- “The Bank on Yourself Revolution“
Several years have passed since the publication of “Bank On Yourself,” Pamela Yellen’s first attempt at articulating for a wide audience the benefits of using specially-designed whole life insurance in financial planning. Since that time, the ever-fluid, ever- chimerical world of personal finance has grown even more unfathomable and unpredictable.
As a Bank On Yourself authorized advisor, I believe that a sequel to the original Bank On Yourself book was long overdue. This is why I was so pleased to learn of the publication of this second, more comprehensive discussion of a truly unique cash management system.
In the sequel, The Bank On Yourself Revolution, Yellen has gone to considerable effort to deconstruct the Bank On Yourself method in a way that makes it even more accessible and understandable to the average person. She lays out a concise, solid, yet still passionate case for using specially-designed, dividend-paying whole life insurance policies as vehicles for preserving and growing wealth. When put together correctly, she says, these policies build up cash value as quickly as possible and provide unparalleled safety and security.
Yellen explains that a person can make tax-free withdrawals and loans from the accumulated cash value in the policy to finance large purchases, such as college tuition, automobiles, and cash-producing real estate. You use your policy and are able to pay yourself back, with the loan secured by the death benefit. This idea, which has been around in various forms for well over 150 years, is referred to by some as “becoming your own finance company.” Yellen does a good job of explaining the ideas behind Bank On Yourself without losing the reader in a fog of insurance-speak or marketing hype.
Implicit in her explanations is the understanding that anyone wanting to use the system laid out in BOYR should do their own due diligence. It is definitely not for everyone.
In The Bank On Yourself Revolution it is evident that Yellen has put a lot more thought and effort into the content and layout of the book, making navigation from topic to topic easier and keeping her commentary focused and free of anything that could be perceived as excessive verbiage. She does an admirable job of making the ideas presented clear and easy to understand, even for those who have little financial education.
The Bank On Yourself Revolution introduces us to some old school financial concepts that Yellen admits aren’t “sexy,” but which work, such as the “10-10-10” money management method and the common sense idea of not having much debt. She makes a strong case for designer whole life polices over both term insurance and the always trendy indexed universal life (IUL) policies
Nice additions to this volume are the “takeaways” at the end of chapters which give the reader nuggets of information designed to be easy to grasp, retain and implement. Yellen also includes stories of real-life users of the system ranging from housewives to entrepreneurs to former professional athletes. Such anecdotes obviously have value, especially to financial professionals who are introducing the concept to their clients for the first time.
People feel better knowing that “real people” just like themselves are finding success with Bank On Yourself.
The Bank On Yourself Revolution makes for an entertaining read and is a worthy contribution to a growing body of evidence supporting the wisdom of using permanent life insurance in financial planning. If you are someone who is looking for alternatives to banks, Wall Street, and finance companies, this book will help you understand one such alternative- Bank On Yourself.
