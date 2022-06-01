News
ASK IRA: Should Heat see what a package of Herro, Robinson, first-rounder might fetch?
Q: If the Heat make 30 percent of their open 3-pointers and 80 percent of their free throws, they win Game 7. They didn’t and lost a heartbreaker. As a life-long South Florida sports fan (I’m in my 50s), I know how South Florida fans will overreact and want to start from scratch. But I really like this team and I love this coach and organization. A tweak here and there? Sure. A complete overhaul? You would have to be crazy. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree that an overhaul is not needed, and, based on the team’s standing against the salary cap, likely also not possible. But I would not be, and believe the Heat should not be, against the notion of seeing what a package of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson (for salary purposes) and the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft might fetch. Not saying that such a trade is necessary, or perhaps even possible, but something on that level certainly could be worth considering, while also leaving the remainder of the core in place.
Q: In retrospect, not even trying to sign Goran Dragic may have been a big mistake. In a series decided by the slimmest of margins and where Jimmy Butler had very little offensive help, Dragic’s offensive creation and shooting may have made a difference. – Henry, Miami.
A: Agree. But there was no way at the March 1 buyout deadline the Heat could have known that both Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry would have been hobbled at the finish. Yes, more scoring was needed. But it was available, just slowed, respectively, by a groin and a hamstring.
Q: Ira, if the NBA is going to nullify made threes for supposedly stepping out of bounds, they need to place cameras precisely on the sideline and not cameras that are viewing a play on an angle. – David, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree, similar to the calls for goal-line cameras in football, especially considering the stakes of the NBA playoffs. Because at least from the angles that have been available for public consumption, there does not appear to be one that makes it definitive, beyond any doubt, that Max Strus’ heel was on the line as he lifted for the 3-pointer that later was overruled in Game 7 against the Celtics. Look, the call happened, the game continued, and the Heat lost. Got it. Accept it. But it still does not feel like there has been a clean, clear explanation for how such certainly was determined for the play in question, no matter the timing of the resolution.
KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic
The untimely and sudden death of singer KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath has shocked the entire music fraternity in Bollywood. The 53-year-old musician was performing in at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata at a college fest when he fell sick and reportedly collapsed in his hotel room. When he was brought to the CMRI hospital he was declared dead.
The iconic singer made his singing debut with the song ‘Pal’ in 1999. Ironically the same song became his last. KK sang some of the biggest hits of Bollywood such as Aankhon Mein Teri, Tadap Tadap, Labon Ko, Dil Ibaadat, Zara sa, O Meri Jaan, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ and many more.
Some of his superhit songs were school and college anthems for the 90s kids and are still heard and performed at farewells. The events seem incomplete without them like, ”Pyaar Ke Pal’, and ‘Yaaron‘. The songs in his melodious voice are enough can make you nostalgic and emotional.
KK Instagram page has been sharing updates from his Kolkata concert where he last performed. Now, the video of his last performance has been doing the rounds on social media and is making netizens emotional.
The late singer had also posted pictures of himself performing at his concert in Kolkata. He had captioned the post, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all”
About KK’s death, Minister Arup Biswas said,
“Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”
Last performance video of KK
In the video that went viral, KK modified the lyrics of his famous song Pal for his Kolkata audience as he sang,
“Pal, ye hain Kolkata ke pal. chal, aa mere sang chal, soche kya, chhoti si zindagi. (This moment is the moment of Kolkata. Come, let’s walk with me. Why ponder. The life is too short.)”
Watch the last performance and parting gift of the KK:
This was #KK’s last performance!
Last Performance , Last Picture
PM Narendra Modi and several other actors, singers, and politicians were shocked at the news of his death and shared their condolences:
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
Shocked and saddened by KK’s untimely demise! One of our finest singers… Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace
What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!!
One and only . KK .
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti
KK started his singing career with advertisement jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. The late singer has recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi. Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, etc.
7th Pay Commission: Rs 1.50 lakh will come in the bank account of employees, will get 18 months DA arrears, big update on DA, know here
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 1.50 to government employees. If this happens, a lot of money will come together in the salary of government employees.
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears and find a solution soon. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of JCM, the council has placed a demand from the government but no solution has been found so far.
Will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
Money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government may give Rs 1.50 lakh to the employees as DA arrears.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! No relief on the outstanding DA Arrear of 18 months of the employees, will not get 2 lakhs now?
If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
7th Pay Commission. On one hand, Central Government employees are going to get the benefit of 34% dearness allowance on May 1 and arrears for 3 months from January to March, on the other hand, the pending DA arrears of 18 months for a long time (18 Month DA Arrear) ) but there has been no relief.
There were reports in the media in the past that the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. If the government reconsiders this, then about 1 crore employees. Will get the benefit and will get the benefit of up to 2 lakh in salary.
Actually, for a long time, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are pending, but even after passing 2 years, it has not been decided yet. Recently, dearness allowance of central employees has been increased by 3 percent, in such a situation, the employees had hoped that the Modi government could take a decision on this too, for this, JCM member and AIDEF general secretary C.
Sreekumar also wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary. But it did not happen. National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra had also told that JCM’s joint meeting with officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure should be held soon. can.
There was no statement or official confirmation from the same government regarding DA arrears. But recent media reports gave a big blow to the employees, in which it was said that the Central Government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. Do not think. The Finance Ministry has rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief withheld during the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work. The benefit of this is more than 60 lakh central employees and 50 lakh pensioners. Had to meet
In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review the pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for the employees.
34,000 crore was around Rs. If the government pays the DA arrears, then the DA arrears of Level-1 employees ranges from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, Level-13 7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, outstanding DA of Level 14 employees. With Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000. He would have got DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
ASK IRA: Should Heat see what a package of Herro, Robinson, first-rounder might fetch?
