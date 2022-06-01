News
Best Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies of 2022 To Watch
In recent years, Telugu films have been successful in attracting fans to Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies. As a result, Telugu Movies Dubbed in Hindi are now quite popular. It now has a huge fan base. Telugu films are also gaining a large following in India, thanks to their excellent performances and original story concepts. The Hindi audience is one of the most enthusiastic supporters of Hindi Dubbed movies in the South Indian Telegu language.
As a result, Telugu films are now largely dubbed in Hindi, and filmmakers make them widely available on television and online like Netflix and Amazon Prime. If you’ve come to this page, it’s because you’re looking for a list of the latest Telugu Hindi Dubbed Movies in 2022. If you answered yes, your search has come to a positive end.
So, here are the Telugu movies that will be dubbed into Hindi in 2022, along with their ratings and release dates:
1. George Reddy
George Reddy is a biopic based on the true story of a student leader, boxer, and gold medallist at Osmania University between 1967 and 1972, who influenced the administration of Andhra Pradesh state. Until he was brutally assassinated at his hostel in 1972, he is famous for stirring revolutionary sentiments.
Jeevan Reddy directs George Reddy, which is produced by Appi and Damu Reddy. Sandeep Madhav plays the title character alongside Abhay Bethiganti, Satyadev, Shatru, Manoj Nandam, and Muskaan Khubchandani, with Suresh Bobbili composing the soundtrack.
Release Date: 22 January 2022
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
2. Check
Aditya (Nithin) is a death row inmate facing terrorism charges. The game of chess is his sole hope of survival. Director Chandrasekhar Yeleti, a National and Nandi Award winner, returns to Tollywood after 2016 with the prison drama Check. Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directed Check, a romantic action thriller film. Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier play key roles in the film. Kalyani Malik composed the soundtrack for the film.
Release Date: 28 January 2022
IMDb rating: 6.4/10
3. Love Story
When it comes to their lives, Revanth and Mouni have huge dreams. But, with their social status and gender standing in the way, will they be able to overcome their differences and allow their love to triumph? If you enjoy heartfelt love stories, this is a must-see. Love Story is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali play the lead roles in the film.
Release Date: 1 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.9/10
4. Bombhaat
Vicky is a simple guy who has had bad luck since he was a child. Vicky feels heartbroken and powerless when bad luck intervenes in his relationship with Chaitra, the girl of his dreams. When Maya, the daughter of Professor Acharya, enters his life, everything begins to fall into place. However, just when things appear to be going well, Vicky’s life is upended by a series of unexpected and strange incidents.
His professor’s murder, the awful truth about Maya, and a mad scientist chasing them down for something. Vicky embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in search of these answers, which allows him to overcome his poor luck and vanquish the baddies with the help of Maya.
Release Date: 15 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.1/10
5. Gaddalakonda Ganesh
A young filmmaker who wants to direct a realistic drama comes across a scary villain and, to understand more about the enemy’s character, he risks his and his friend’s lives. Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the 14 Reels Plus brand by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.
Release Date: 15 March 2022
IMDb rating: 6.4/10
6. Jodi
Because of her values, Kapil (Aadi Saikumar) falls for Kanchana Mala (Shraddha Srinath). What happens, though, when Kapil’s father’s (Naresh) ideas give them problems? The film is being marketed as a romantic comedy. Vishwanath Aarigella wrote and directed Jodi, a Telugu-language love drama film dubbed into Hindi.
Release Date: 3 April 2022
IMDb rating: 5.3/10
7. Vasco The Rebel
Puri Jagannadh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Romantic, which was directed by Anil Paduri and produced by the Puri Connects company. Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma star in the film. Vasco da Gama is a streetwise thug who turns to crime to make a fortune and fulfill his grandmother’s dream. Vasco assassinates Rodrigues after a botched cocaine deal and proclaims himself the new mafia ruler of Goa. He kills a SI in the process, and a diligent and vicious ACP Ramya Gowarikar is dispatched from Mumbai to Goa to apprehend Vasco.
Release Date: 15 May 2022
IMDb rating: 4.6/10
8. Shiva
Shiva enrolls in college in the middle of the semester and learns about JD’s campus violence. He challenges JD by winning the student elections, and the conflict escalates into a full-fledged battle. When Shiva’s friends become victims of JD’s violence, he forms a gang and, one by one, removes JD’s supporters from power, thus cleaning up the corrupt system.
Release Date: 24 May 2022
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
9. Arjuna Phalguna
A group of five friends, Arjun, Ram Babu, Thadodu, Oscar, and Shravani, work hard to keep Thadodu’s house from being taken over by the banks in a small village in East Godavari. Teja Marni directed Arjuna Phalguna, a romantic entertaining film. Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer play key roles in the film. Priyadarshan wrote the music, and Niranjan Reddy and Avesh Reddy produced the film under the Matinee Entertainment banner.
Release Date: 29 May 2022
IMDb rating: 4.7/10
10. Mersal
In a tale of revenge, corruption, and magic, a detective arrests a doctor for crimes against medical professionals but subsequently discovers the true perpetrator in a tale of revenge, corruption, and magic. Mersal is an action thriller directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, and others. The film was well-received by audiences, and it became the Atlee-Vijay duo’s second success following Theri.
Release Date: Upcoming in 2022
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Without a doubt, South Indian movie constantly exceeds our expectations. The movies are continuously taking it up a notch. Telugu films, in particular, have all of the qualities of a good picture, and the dubbed version allows them to attract a wider audience in the North.
The post Best Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies of 2022 To Watch appeared first on MEWS.
News
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address : Check full details below
IGNOU Exam Centre June 2022 – Get a complete list of Active Examination Centres across India. IGNOU has allotted many numbers of exam centre in all states and cities of India for all its IGNOU Students. First of all, we want to introduce that IGNOU is conducting their Term End Exam twice in a year once in June and second in December. You can find the exact exam centre code from here to attend your examination.
There are lakhs of students are enrolling in IGNOU University every year so obviously, there are lots of exam centre must be needed for all those students to attend their examination. The candidate has a choice to select their preferred or nearest exam centre which is convenient for them to appear in the exam without any issue. Candidates have to enter that exam centre code while filling your IGNOU Exam Form at online as well as offline. Your selected exam centre will be allotted for you to attend your examination of all courses. If your selected exam centre is not active then you will be allotted another nearest centre for your exam
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 : STUDENTS INFORMATION
Generally, IGNOU Exam Centre is the same as their Study Centre so students can have their own choice of exam centre while filling the online form. Candidates have to note that Change of Exam Centre is now permitted so you can make changes in the prescribed period. Students have to choose the examination centre in the city of their regional centre but if the selected seats are full in the selected exam centre then candidates will be allotted the nearest exam centre for their examination.
Points to consider while choosing the IGNOU Exam Centre
- Candidates have to choose only the nearest examination centre so that they can easily reach to the centre to appear in the examination
- Candidates have a choice to select multiple exam centre so that if the seats are full in first preference exam centre then the student will be allotted the second preference exam centre
- Candidates can change the exam centre only during the given time period only and no change will be accepted thereafter
- Candidates have to need to submit the hard copy of exam form application form to their exam centre
Candidates can access the list of active examination centre by selecting their regional centre from the dropdown list and click on submit to find the list of active examination centre in their city with complete address and centre code.
Note – Given Exam Centre list is the tentative examination centre for June 2022 examination so you must consider it as a temporary list for appearing in the TEE June 2022.
Things Covered under IGNOU Exam Centre List? STUDENTS INFORMATION
You can get complete details of Exam Centre with its Centre code which is very important and necessary while filling your online examination form, City of the Centre, Full Address, Pin Code, District of Centre and State. Candidates can find their nearest active examination centre from the given link so that you can choose the exam centre which is convenient for you to reach for attending your TEE.
According to IGNOU Exam Centre List, IGNOU University has more than 600 examination centre across India for all students. IGNOU has created a region, city and state wise list of all exam centre to convenient for students to search their nearest exam centre from the list.
The post IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon
While the beaches and glamorous nightlife are appealing, Goa also has some hidden gems. Do you want to know what these mysteries are? Waterfalls! True adventurers will ultimately find their way to famous waterfalls in Goa, which are a natural wonder. These cascading waterfalls that dot Goa’s landscape are usually at the top of everyone’s bucket list.
Amazing waterfalls in north Goa, located in the Ghats, may quickly revitalize your soul. Beautiful waterfalls provide the perfect setting for a romantic getaway or a fun family adventure. The tranquility, adventure, and pleasure of exploring these spectacular and best waterfalls in north Goa and south Goa will magically erase all your concerns and revitalize your spirit.
Here are the top 15 waterfalls in and near Goa that you must visit,
1. Netravali Waterfall
The breathtaking beauty of Netravali Waterfalls of Goa makes it a great spot for a family BBQ or a romantic rendezvous. Between Netravali and Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary sits this waterfall, also known as Savari Falls. But wait, there’s more! The magnificent hike to the waterfall via the natural surroundings is the main attraction of these waterfalls in Goa. If the climb has left you fatigued, relax in the pool area while soaking in the tranquility and endless nature.
2. Dudhsagar Waterfall
The Dudhsagar Fall is a must-see on every vacation to Goa since it is breathtaking. Dudhsagar translates to “milk sea.” This well-known Goa waterfall is a section of the Mandovi River with a total of five waterfalls. With a height of almost 100 metres, it is one of the country’s largest waterfalls. To properly enjoy the unusual grandeur of famed hidden waterfalls in Goa, plan your family vacation to Goa during the wet or post-rainy seasons. Purchase a rail ticket to Dudhsagar and climb to the Goa’s Amazing Waterfalls to marvel at the shimmering cascades.
3. Hivre Waterfall
This well-known waterfall near Goa is well-known in the area. While the falls’ magnificent beauty will enchant nature lovers, it is ideal for adventurous hikers. With spacious highways and breathtaking landscapes, the ride to the summit will be a dream come true. The ascent takes about 35 to 45 minutes to accomplish. The shimmering water tumbling over the rocks and the beautiful landscapes make it one of the most famous tourist falls near Goa.
4. Harvalem Waterfall (Arvalem Waterfall)
Prepare to be amazed by the Harvalem. These waterfalls in goa monsoon, which fall from a height of 50 meters, roar downstream mostly after showers. As a result, exploring this region in the rain is a fantastic idea. Autumn, on the other hand, is the greatest time to visit Harvalem waterfall. A visit to these amazing waterfalls in north Goa will convince you that they are among the most beautiful in the state. The nearby parks and observation area offer a great view of the fall colours. You can also go swimming or just sit and admire the scenery for hours.
5. Mainapi Waterfall
Another beautiful waterfall is the Mainapi Waterfall in the Netravali Wildlife Reserve. Even though you’re only travelling 4.85 kilometres to Goa, the trekker in you should take a big breath. As soon as you get to the waterfalls, you will be enthralled by the sight. Hundreds of travellers arrive each day, making it without a doubt the best unexplored waterfalls in Goa. This waterfall, coupled with some great company, provides everything you need to relax and rejuvenate in the great outdoors.
Also Read: The 15 Best Beaches in Goa You Should Not Miss On Your First Goa Trip
6. Twin Waterfalls
Borim Falls, often known as the “Twin Falls,” is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in south Goa. The breathtaking sight of twin waterfalls cascading down the cliffside by side will leave an indelible memory. This spot, only 4 kilometres from Ponda City, is excellent for a relaxing weekend getaway. This waterfall is at its most fascinating and stunning during monsoon rains. However, you now know when to plan your trip to the Twin Waterfalls!
7. Charavane Waterfall
This hidden gem will take your mind off the agony with its dense woodlands and lush flora. To access these well-known Goa waterfalls, a 1.5-kilometer climb is required. As a result, you’ll have a thrilling adventure while also getting to see the waterfall. This observation location near the fall is perfect for unwinding after a week of climbing and taking in the shimmering cascade, as well as the chattering of birds and the cool breeze. It doesn’t get any better than this, does it?
8. Bamanbudo Waterfall
One of Goa’s most renowned attractions is the beautiful waterfalls, which are a delight to the generous soul. Although it is a cascade, you will feel as if you are sliding down a water ride! This is owing to the waterfall’s shallow depth at the end, which gives it the appearance of being a water slide. Apart from seeing the mirage, you can participate in water activities, bathe, or simply relax on the cliffs and observe the surroundings. What a wonderful way to spend the evening! You’ll not only have a fantastic evening, but you’ll also have stunning photos to remember it by.
9. Kalsa Waterfall
Are you someone who enjoys going on adventures? Then add Kalsa Falls, one of Goa’s most iconic waterfalls, to your bucket list. You’ll have to walk through deep forests and rivers to get to the waterfall and see the tranquil nature. Make a point of stopping at the exquisite Kalsa waterfall if you’re looking for the most beautiful waterfalls in north Goa.
10. Kuske Waterfall
For anyone visiting Southern Goa, the Kuske cascade is a must-see. There are various reasons why this is regarded as one of Goa’s most spectacular waterfalls. You will be captivated by the magnificence of these famed Goa waterfalls as soon as you arrive in Kuske town. The splendour of the cascade, as well as the lush tropics, will take your breath away. The presence of the monsoon adds to the beauty of the Kuske waterfall, making it one of the most serene waterfalls in north Goa. Even though it is not one of the most magnificent waterfalls in north Goa, it remains a popular tourist attraction.
11. Anashi Waterfall
Anashi Waterfall, in Anshi Town, is a fantastic adventure site and makes it to the amazing waterfalls in Goa list. The magnificent fall is tucked in a dense woodland along with SH 34 and provides a perfect pit stop for visitors or workers passing through. Many animals and birds live in the greenery surrounding the body of water, which visitors can view.
12. Tambdi Surla Waterfall
Surla’s TambadiSurla Waterfalls are one of Goa’s most famous waterfalls. The lush forests that surround these waterfalls give them a lovely aura. A medieval shrine at the bottom of one of north Goa’s best waterfalls is a local landmark.
13. Magod Waterfall
The Magod Falls, a cluster of picturesque and well-known waterfalls in Goa, are created by the Bedti, which is located 167 kilometers away from Goa. It runs down into the picturesque valley from a height of roughly 200 meters. For adventurers and environment lovers alike, the place is known as the spectacular waterfalls in north Goa nirvana.
14. Nangarta Waterfall
The Nangarta Falls, which drops into a small canyon, is a 40-foot-high popular waterfall in Goa. Amboli is a 10-kilometer drive off the main road. The river falls create a cacophony that is difficult to ignore during the rainy season.
15. Moulangi Waterfall
Moulangi Falls, located 96 kilometers from Goa and produced by the Moulangi River, is a prominent and best waterfall in north Goa. It’s one of the few spots in the area that promotes adventurous and recreational activities like kayaking, boating, and whitewater kayaking. The Moulangi Falls attract visitors, as does the natural jacuzzi, which is one of the most popular activities.
A day vacation or extended weekend retreat, it’s the ideal way to unwind and absorb the beautiful atmosphere. The sound of bubbling water combined with the song of birds is also a great way to relax and release stress. So, make sure to visit these amazing falls when you visit Goa.
Also Read: 30 Famous Beaches In Goa To Have A Great Time Under Sun
The post 15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon appeared first on MEWS.
News
Mets pound out 17 hits on way to second straight rout of Nationals at Citi Field
The Mets are starting to look like what truly great teams look like.
The Amazin’s beat the brakes off the Washington Nationals, a wildly inferior team, for the second night in a row. There was no playing down to the competition, no going through the motions as they hosted a last-place squad, and no drama whatsoever. The Mets won 10-0 on Tuesday, the second night in a row that they cleared the double-digit run hurdle.
When Eduardo Escobar’s sixth inning homer supplied the ninth and 10th runs, fans in the upper deck removed their shirts and waved them around in a manner that would make Petey Pablo proud. This team is finally playing at a level — and consistently, at that — that their fans have been clamoring for. Each run of the Nationals series, during which the Mets have outscored the woeful Washington team 23-5, has been a ruthless display of what happens when talented, motivated players are all pulling on the same rope.
The Mets haven’t just been beating the Nationals, they’ve been embarrassing them. In their nine games against D.C. this season, the Mets have seven wins and have outscored their division rivals 53-24. On Tuesday they racked up 17 hits and did not relent once the Nationals went to their bullpen. Another sign of a hungry team, the Mets do not take their foot off the gas once they’ve pulled away.
Watching them for the last two nights — and yes, they’ve been playing one of the National League’s most hopeless teams — has been a showcase of what this team is capable of. They won both games despite not having any of their top pitchers starting. They shut down the other team’s best player, another hallmark of greatness, by keeping Juan Soto to one hit in nine plate appearances. They also jumped all over bad pitching, and while the real test will be their performances against the game’s elite, the Mets have definitively proven that they don’t get punked by pitchers who are trying to punch above their weight class.
Patrick Corbin got the ball for the Nats on Tuesday. Corbin, a left-handed pitcher in his 10th year, has fallen on hard times in the last two years, and headed into his start at Citi Field with the highest ERA of any qualified starter in the league. That 6.30 ERA went up to 6.96 after Corbin turned in another clunker.
Starling Marte started it off for the Mets with a two-run dong in the first. Then Luis Guillorme slapped a two-out single for two more runs in the third. Corbin got knocked out of the game in the fifth inning, but not after three more runs he was responsible for had glided home.
Marte and Guillorme have both been on tears recently. Coming into the game, Marte was hitting .347 in May with three homers, seven doubles and two triples in 22 games. Guillorme has straight up been one of the hardest hitters to retire in all of Major League Baseball. He came into Tuesday’s game having made 61 plate appearances in the month of May, reaching base in 33 of them. The duo was a combined 3-for-10 with four RBI.
The idea of what the Mets could look like when they get all their players back from injury is a cause for salivation. Right now, they are a force, and Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have yet to be on the active roster together, giving what has so far been a well-oiled machine two major hardware upgrades at some point.
When the customary playing of “Lazy Mary” oozed out of the stadium’s speakers during the seventh inning stretch, Citi Field turned into the type of celebration that is usually reserved for weddings or birthdays. People danced, sung and allowed themselves to feel unbridled joy, a truly wild concept for anyone who’s been exposed to the team’s specific brand of misery over the years.
The Mets had already done their part to provide an obvious, commanding, and above all else, wall-to-wall fun victory. They have a chance to go for a sweep on Wednesday.
()
Best Hindi dubbed Telugu Movies of 2022 To Watch
Java Tea or Ortosifon, a Diuretic Tea to Control the Weight
What the Future of Blockchain Looks Like
IGNOU Exam Centre List June 2022 – Check Code & Address
You Are What You Eat
How to Use Diversification to Trade a Turbulent Market
Importance of Family in Our Life
3 Things You Want to Know Before Taking the Telecommunications Administrator State Exam
Ethereum Dips From $2K, Why 100 SMA Might Spark Fresh Increase
15 Waterfalls in Goa to Visit in June 2022 To Enjoy The Monsoon
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month