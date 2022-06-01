News
Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane
A sensational singer and songwriter, Krishnakumar Kunnath performed last at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium on May 31 in Kolkata, only hours after performing at a college fest. The singer became unwell while singing and reportedly collapsed in his hotel after his performance. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. The singer who is also known as the ‘voice of love’ was just 53 years old at the time of his death, and he was survived by his wife and two kids.
Fans and the entire nation is shocked and sad by the untimely death of the iconic singer whose songs are loved by all. From the Prime minister to celebrities and fellow singers have sent their condolences and sympathized with his family.
A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police to investigate the causes. Many sources indicate that he died due to the heat as a result of concert officials’ negligence as the air conditioning facilities at the venue were faulty which made the singer sweat heavily during the performance. While some reports suggest a sudden cardiac arrest.
The voice behind the song ‘Yaaron‘ from his first album ‘Pal‘ struck a chord and everyone was left asking for more. KK continued to shower us with back-to-back chartbusters on love and friendship years after years and kept us on our toes and anticipating more. KK’s contribution to Bollywood music is beyond compare.
KK has been one of the most versatile singers of India, he has recorded songs in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, and Gujarati.
His songs and his soulful voice never fail to touch the listener’s heart. The king of love songs and college anthems.
Let me list out some of KK best songs that will take you down the memory lane and keep him in our hearts forever:
1. Yaaron, Pal
The song that has been sung by almost every 90s kid during their school and college days. Tagged as the farewell song is one of the best songs of KK that brings back memories and nostalgia from his first album Pal.
2. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
This song in KK’s voice is one of KK best sad songs. The superhit song is heart-touching and is loved by all.
3. Pyaar Ke Pal, Pal
I bet you must have heard this song Pyaar Ke Pal play at your school or college farewell? This is one of our all-time favorite songs by the sensational singer.
4. Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
KK kickstarted his musical career with this beautiful heartbreaking song with A.R.Rahman in Bollywood. One of the best songs by KK which became a massive hit.
5. Tu Aashiqui Hai, Jhankar Beats
This song in KK’s voice from Jhankar Beats is love. It is one of the old songs of KK that was quite a hit among the youngsters at that time.
6. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar
One of the best KK love songs, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar about first love is undoubtedly the love anthem of the youngsters.
7. Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai – Woh Lamhe
This love song by KK from the Bollywood movie Gangster is a hit number starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja.
8. O Humdum Suniyo Re Song – Saathiya
This upbeat number from the movie Saathiya is one of our favourite KK songs. This is one of the best songs to listen to while travelling.
9. Dil Ibaadat – Tum Mile
You must have heard this love song by KK, Dil Ibaadat’s lyrics in KK’s vocal takes you to another world.
10. Labon Ko – Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Once again the ‘voice of love’ proved it again with this song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
11. O Meri Jaan, Life In A…Metro
Now, this song in KK’s voice with Pritam’s music is like a dream.
12. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si – Om Shanti Om
The melodious love song of Om Shanti Om has also been sung by the one and only KK.
13. Zara Sa, Jannat
Remember Emraan proposing Sonal on the middle of the road in this song from Jannat with Zara sa playing in the background? It is one of the best love songs of KK.
14. Alvida, Life In A…Metro
Alvida from Life In A…Metro is one of the songs that was made for KK’s voice.
15. Aashayein – Iqbal
This song which is all about hope and dreams makes it to the list of songs by KK as his voice makes kicks in the motivation.
16. Beetein Lamhe, The Train
This soulful rendition by KK ruled the Hindi music charts for a long time from the Bollywood movie, The Train.
17. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare – Kites
This song from the movie Kites starring Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori soared high on the Bollywood songs list and is one of the songs by KK.
18. Khuda Jaane, Bachna Ae Haseeno
Besides Ranbir and Deepika it is KK’s vocals that make this song irresistible.
19. Tu hi Meri Shab hai – Gangster
One of our favorite songs from Gangster is undoubtedly sung by none other than KK.
20. Meri Maa – Yaariyan
One of the heart-touching and melodious songs by KK.
21. Abhi Abhi, Jism 2
This number from Jism 2 in KK’s voice makes it romantic and swoon-worthy.
Also Read: KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic
22. I Am In Love, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
This song from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai makes you experience love.
23. Bas Ek Pal, Bas Ek Pal
This old song from the movie featuring Urmila Matondkar is remembered by all.
24. Sajde, Khatta Meetha
The movie starring Akshay Kumar may not have made a mark but this is one of the best kk songs which he has sung with Sunidhi Chauhan.
25. Tu Bhoola Jise, Airlift
The best thing we can do to remember the legend is to listen to his soulful songs and thank him for the masterpieces.
The post Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane appeared first on MEWS.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr.
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky)
Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8
2021-22 averages: 12.5 points (45.1% from the field — 49.6% on 2s, 35% on 3s), 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
The buzz: A former 5-star out of Phoenix in the 2021 recruiting class, Washington is one of the top guard prospects in this year’s draft. Washington was named second-team All Southeastern Conference in his lone year with the Wildcats. He also was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. His 17 assists in a Jan. 8 win over Georgia surpassed John Wall’s 16 for Kentucky’s single-game assists record.
Scouting report: Combo guard who’s proficient in the pick-and-roll, one of the most common actions for an NBA guard. Plays with a good pace on the ball. Doesn’t turn the ball over a lot. Skilled passer who spreads the ball around in a variety of ways — pocket passes out of the pick-and-roll, finding open shooters in the corner, alley-oops and hit-aheads in transition. As a scorer, excels with floaters and mid-range pull-ups. Good spot-up shooter on 3s and showed flashes of movement shooting. Had glimpses of growth with pull-up/step-back shooting from beyond the arc.
Not very quick or shifty, so he needs a screen to create separation from his defender. Defenders going under on screens could neutralize his scoring effectiveness. Needs to be more reliable hitting 3s off the dribble to open scoring/driving lanes. Also struggles with quickness/staying in front of his man defensively. Needs to improve with finishing at the rim, especially over length. Will settle for floaters if there’s a rim-protecting threat.
Fit: The Magic are loaded with young guards (Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs). Washington could have a hard time getting playing time if he was in Orlando despite how steady he is as a ballhandler. He’s expected to be drafted in the mid-to-late first round.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
The Chicago White Sox showed mild improvement in May. They enter June facing a new test with Tim Anderson on the IL.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was taught to divide a season into thirds.
“April/May, June/July, August/September,” he said Saturday. “You like to survive (early), at least hang in there, which we have.”
The Sox are 23-24 after dropping Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Rogers Centre.
After going 8-12 in April, the Sox were 15-12 in May. The month featured a stretch of 17 games in 17 days from May 6-22, including doubleheaders against the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.
“Just played the (Boston) Red Sox and Yankees (during the month) and went 7-6,” La Russa said. “That’s a good sign. It means, like last year, we are playing with what we’ve got and we’ve got help coming.”
The Sox reinstated center fielder Luis Robert from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, but he wasn’t in the starting lineup.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez and starting pitcher Lance Lynn are on rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte, although Jiménez left his first game Saturday with right leg soreness and is day to day.
But now the Sox face another major challenge without star shortstop Tim Anderson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin. The move is retroactive to Monday, and La Russa told reporters in Toronto that Anderson could be out for three weeks.
Anderson, who suffered the injury Sunday against the Cubs, leads the Sox in batting average (.356), on-base percentage (.393), slugging (.503), hits (58), stolen bases (8) and runs (24).
Through Monday, the Sox had seen their team batting average improve in May, hitting .249 for the month after a .212 average in April. But they ranked 11th in the American League in May in runs (103) and were 13th in walks (67).
“We’ve seen this group for a while now and we know the type of at-bats they’re capable of putting together,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Saturday. “We’ve seen games in the last week where we’ve had a more patient approach and sit on balls out of the zone and taken our walks, and as a result damage followed. That’s more of who we are.
“It’s understandable when, for whatever variety of reasons — the spring, weird start — guys start pressing a little bit when they see the numbers a little below what they’re accustomed to seeing. The guys on a whole taking a step back and stringing together good at-bats they’re capable of doing will rectify any offensive shortcomings we’ve had, and the numbers will follow.
“Occasionally you need to tip your cap to the pitcher sometimes, but we know this offense is capable of more and we’ve seen it over the last few seasons.”
Third baseman Yoán Moncada (.133 average in 15 games in May), catcher Yasmani Grandal (.169/.303/.205 slash line for the month) and outfielder AJ Pollock (.212/.244/.341 for the month) are among the established players striving for consistency. First baseman José Abreu slashed .250/.342/.427 in May with an eight-game hitting streak entering Tuesday.
Moncada has been limited recently with what Hahn said is a quadriceps injury. Moncada last started May 25 and appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday.
“Rough spring (with a right oblique strain), then the rehab assignment he sort of took his time getting his rhythm,” Hahn said Saturday. “When he first got here, he looked sort of like 2019 Yoán, which was obviously an extremely productive offensive player. I don’t know if it was issues with the leg that slowed him down, but he’s a little out of sorts.
“It’s in there. We’ve seen it in stretches. Let’s get him healthy and get him going.”
Injuries continue to be a theme this season.
The bullpen was briefly at full strength until Joe Kelly suffered a strained left hamstring May 25. He’s on the 15-day IL.
The Sox hope Lynn’s return will give the rotation a boost. He made the first of possibly three rehab starts Sunday.
The rotation has gone through some changes with the Sox designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment. May also saw the addition of Johnny Cueto and the return of Michael Kopech from the paternity leave list to pitch seven shutout innings against the Yankees.
Kopech allowed one hit and retired the first 17 batters in the second game of the May 22 doubleheader before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth. Kopech is slated to start Wednesday and Cueto on Thursday in Toronto.
The Blue Jays series begins a tough stretch that includes three games at Tampa Bay (Friday-Sunday) and three against the Los Angeles Dodgers (June 7-9).
June and July tend to be “the most demanding (months of the season) for a lot of reasons,” La Russa said. “Guys have to gear up for the toughness of it.”
()
9 numbers that stand out about Camden Yards’ new left field wall two months into Orioles’ 2022 season
Two months into the Orioles’ 2022 season, Camden Yards’ new left field wall is still garnering plenty of attention.
It’s been that way since January. First, because the changes were first reported amid a lengthy lockout that made the offseason devoid of typical baseball transactions. Then, because the season actually started and people finally got to look at the alterations, with a massive wall and stark angles. Lately, because Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees spent Baltimore’s previous homestand critiquing the changes. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez then promptly hit a ball into it in the first inning of this homestand.
Wednesday marks the first day of June and will bring with it the Orioles’ 25th of their 80 home games this season. The Baltimore Sun used this benchmark a look at some of the early numbers that have stood out from Camden Yards’ updated dimensions.
8
That’s the number of balls that have cleared the new wall, which is almost 30 feet deeper and more than 5 feet taller than the previous edition. Five have been hit by Orioles; Ryan Mountcastle was first to homer beyond the wall, with follow-ups from Austin Hays, Robinson Chirinos and a pair from Anthony Santander. It took until their 20th home game for the Orioles’ pitchers to allow a home run over the wall, but New York’s Giancarlo Stanton and Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes all cleared it in a four-game span.
22
Based on tracking from The Baltimore Sun and Statcast, the count of home runs to left field would be 22 higher if not for the new wall. The Orioles have lost 10 home runs, while visitors have lost 12. Four players have each suffered multiple would-be home runs: Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo, Chirinos and Stanton. Orioles pitchers Kyle Bradish, Joey Krehbiel and Cionel Pérez have each been spared two home runs allowed thanks to the wall.
.381
Not all of those non-homers have become outs. On balls hit toward the new wall that have stayed in play, batters are 8-for-21, a .381 batting average, with a sacrifice fly, and are slugging .714 thanks to seven of those hits being doubles. The other was an incredibly hard-hit single from Stanton.
.437
That’s the collective expected batting average —a Statcast metric based on how hard and at what angle the ball leaves the bat — of the 14 home runs that have turned into flyouts. That’s including Santander’s May 1 sacrifice fly, which would have been a grand slam with the original dimensions; it had the highest expected batting average of the group at .740. Four of the balls that would have been over the fence in previous years had xBAs below .200, with three of those being hit by visitors.
53.33
Tuesday night’s 10-run loss to the Mariners marked the start of the Orioles’ fourth homestand. Their third provided most of the wall-related action thus far. Of the 30 balls hit toward the changed wall area, 16 — or 53.33% — came in the Orioles’ series with the Yankees and Rays. New York hitters lost five home runs to the wall in the series, while Baltimore cleared it three times. The Rays managed twice as many wall home runs as all other clubs combined, but also hit three balls that would’ve cleared the former fence.
3
There have been three balls hit to left field at Camden Yards that stayed in but would have left any other ballpark, according to the Twitter account @would_it_dong. All three were doubles. Mountcastle hit a ball of the top of the wall that bounced back into play rather than into the stands May 8. Judge’s “create-a-park”-sparking shot came May 17. Rodríguez’s lost homer Tuesday also qualified. @would_it_dong had Stanton’s single as a home run in 28 of 30 parks.
.087
By one metric, the new wall has helped the Orioles oh-so-slightly more than their opponents. Using the situations at the time of the lost homers and run expectancy to account for the extra outs that would been available, the new wall has prevented the Orioles from scoring about 17.437 runs on their 10 lost home runs. Opponents, meanwhile, have missed out on about 17.524 extra runs on their dozen homers-turned-otherwise. Together, that’s about 35 fewer runs; there have been 48 fewer runs scored at Camden Yards in the ballpark’s first 24 games of 2022 than its first 24 of 2021.
4
By moving the wall, the Orioles wanted to take Camden Yards from being a home run haven to the league’s middleground. They may have blitzed past it. ESPN has Camden Yards with the fourth-lowest home run park factor after the venue had the highest in 2021. In last year’s first 24 games at the venue, there were 74 home runs. Through that point this season, there have been 35. About three times as many balls went over the left field fence at this point last season as have so far this year. There are other factors in that — perceived issues with the balls and improvements in the Orioles’ pitching staff among them — but there’s a clear change.
.609
To this point, we’ve focused on home runs lost. But what about singles gained?
The wall not only requires hitters to hit the ball farther, but also left fielders to play deeper. That allows for more base hits to fall in front of them rather than be caught in the air, a less obvious way for the new dimensions to make an impact on games at Camden Yards. Of course, this is much more difficult to track on a micro level than the homers; unlike the location of the former wall, it’s impossible to know exactly where a left fielder originally would have stood and thus whether they would have gotten to a ball and made a catch. But we do have some data, thanks to Statcast.
Most left fielders are positioned between 290 and 310 feet from home plate, and most outfielders can cover at least 30 to 40 feet before a ball lands. So, how do the results on balls hit to Camden Yards’ left field with projected distances between 250 and 280 feet compare to previous years?
Entering Tuesday, players were batting .609 on such balls in play, compared with marks of .342, .359 and .404 in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The expected batting average of the 2022 events was .382, which isn’t dramatically different from the marks of .327, .386 and .354 seen the previous three years.
This is again an area the ball could be making an impact, but it also speaks to how much more green there is to find in left field at Camden Yards.
()
