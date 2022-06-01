Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane

Share Pin 0 Shares

A sensational singer and songwriter, Krishnakumar Kunnath performed last at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium on May 31 in Kolkata, only hours after performing at a college fest. The singer became unwell while singing and reportedly collapsed in his hotel after his performance. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. The singer who is also known as the ‘voice of love’ was just 53 years old at the time of his death, and he was survived by his wife and two kids.

Fans and the entire nation is shocked and sad by the untimely death of the iconic singer whose songs are loved by all. From the Prime minister to celebrities and fellow singers have sent their condolences and sympathized with his family.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police to investigate the causes. Many sources indicate that he died due to the heat as a result of concert officials’ negligence as the air conditioning facilities at the venue were faulty which made the singer sweat heavily during the performance. While some reports suggest a sudden cardiac arrest.

The voice behind the song ‘Yaaron‘ from his first album ‘Pal‘ struck a chord and everyone was left asking for more. KK continued to shower us with back-to-back chartbusters on love and friendship years after years and kept us on our toes and anticipating more. KK’s contribution to Bollywood music is beyond compare.

KK has been one of the most versatile singers of India, he has recorded songs in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, and Gujarati.

His songs and his soulful voice never fail to touch the listener’s heart. The king of love songs and college anthems.

Let me list out some of KK best songs that will take you down the memory lane and keep him in our hearts forever:

1. Yaaron, Pal

The song that has been sung by almost every 90s kid during their school and college days. Tagged as the farewell song is one of the best songs of KK that brings back memories and nostalgia from his first album Pal.

2. Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

This song in KK’s voice is one of KK best sad songs. The superhit song is heart-touching and is loved by all.

3. Pyaar Ke Pal, Pal

I bet you must have heard this song Pyaar Ke Pal play at your school or college farewell? This is one of our all-time favorite songs by the sensational singer.

4. Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

KK kickstarted his musical career with this beautiful heartbreaking song with A.R.Rahman in Bollywood. One of the best songs by KK which became a massive hit.

5. Tu Aashiqui Hai, Jhankar Beats

This song in KK’s voice from Jhankar Beats is love. It is one of the old songs of KK that was quite a hit among the youngsters at that time.

6. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

One of the best KK love songs, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar about first love is undoubtedly the love anthem of the youngsters.

7. Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai – Woh Lamhe

This love song by KK from the Bollywood movie Gangster is a hit number starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja.

8. O Humdum Suniyo Re Song – Saathiya

This upbeat number from the movie Saathiya is one of our favourite KK songs. This is one of the best songs to listen to while travelling.

9. Dil Ibaadat – Tum Mile

You must have heard this love song by KK, Dil Ibaadat’s lyrics in KK’s vocal takes you to another world.

10. Labon Ko – Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Once again the ‘voice of love’ proved it again with this song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

11. O Meri Jaan, Life In A…Metro

Now, this song in KK’s voice with Pritam’s music is like a dream.

12. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si – Om Shanti Om

The melodious love song of Om Shanti Om has also been sung by the one and only KK.

13. Zara Sa, Jannat

Remember Emraan proposing Sonal on the middle of the road in this song from Jannat with Zara sa playing in the background? It is one of the best love songs of KK.

14. Alvida, Life In A…Metro

Alvida from Life In A…Metro is one of the songs that was made for KK’s voice.

15. Aashayein – Iqbal

This song which is all about hope and dreams makes it to the list of songs by KK as his voice makes kicks in the motivation.

16. Beetein Lamhe, The Train

This soulful rendition by KK ruled the Hindi music charts for a long time from the Bollywood movie, The Train.

17. Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare – Kites

This song from the movie Kites starring Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori soared high on the Bollywood songs list and is one of the songs by KK.

18. Khuda Jaane, Bachna Ae Haseeno

Besides Ranbir and Deepika it is KK’s vocals that make this song irresistible.

19. Tu hi Meri Shab hai – Gangster

One of our favorite songs from Gangster is undoubtedly sung by none other than KK.

20. Meri Maa – Yaariyan

One of the heart-touching and melodious songs by KK.

21. Abhi Abhi, Jism 2

This number from Jism 2 in KK’s voice makes it romantic and swoon-worthy.

Also Read: KK Last Performance Video Before His Untimely Death, Leaves Fans Emotional And Nostalgic

22. I Am In Love, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

This song from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai makes you experience love.

23. Bas Ek Pal, Bas Ek Pal

This old song from the movie featuring Urmila Matondkar is remembered by all.

24. Sajde, Khatta Meetha

The movie starring Akshay Kumar may not have made a mark but this is one of the best kk songs which he has sung with Sunidhi Chauhan.

25. Tu Bhoola Jise, Airlift

The best thing we can do to remember the legend is to listen to his soulful songs and thank him for the masterpieces.

The post Best songs of KK To Take You Down The Memory Lane appeared first on MEWS.