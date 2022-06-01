News
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
By JOSH BOAK, CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government’s central bank.
Biden hoped to demonstrate to voters that he was attuned to their worries about higher gasoline, grocery and other prices whiles still insisting an independent Fed will act free from political pressure.
Like Biden, the Fed wants to slow inflation without knocking the U.S. economy into recession, a highly sensitive mission that is to include increasing benchmark interest rates this summer. The president said he would not attempt to direct that course as some previous presidents have tried.
“My plan to address inflation starts with simple proposition: Respect the Fed, respect the Fed’s independence,” Biden said.
The sit-down on a heat-drenched late-spring day was Biden’s latest effort to show his dedication to containing the 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year. Rising gas and food costs have angered many Americans heading into the midterm elections, putting Democrats’ control of the House and Senate at risk.
Biden is running out of options on his own. His past attempts — oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging — have fallen short of satisfactory results. High prices have undermined his efforts to highlight the low 3.6% unemployment rate, leaving a growing sense of pessimism among Americans.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first since Powell was renominated in November by Biden to lead the central bank and came two weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate.
It also represented something of a reversal by Biden as inflation weighs heavily on voters’ minds. The president asserted in April 2021 that he was “very fastidious about not talking” with the independent Fed and wanted to avoid being seen as “telling them what they should and shouldn’t do.”
The White House, along with the Fed, initially portrayed the inflation surge as a temporary side effect caused by supply chain issues as the U.S. emerged from the pandemic. Republican lawmakers were fast to criticize Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year as pumping too much money into the economy and causing more inflation. That narrative also has held some sway with leading economists who say the financial support was excessive even though it helped the job market roar back.
The administration has walked back its previous statements. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN on Tuesday evening that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy. “Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she said. “But we recognize that now the Federal Reserve is taking the steps that it needs to take. It’s up to them to decide what to do.”
Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2% target through the end of this year. Gas prices are expected to keep rising, particularly now that the European Union has agreed to cut off 90% of its oil purchases from Russia. That will force the EU to buy more oil from elsewhere, and it drove oil prices to $115 a barrel Tuesday.
This was only the fourth meeting between the president and the Federal Reserve chair, though Powell breakfasts as often as once a week with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting along with Brian Deese, the White House National Economic Council director.
Ahead of the meeting, Biden suggested that he and Powell were aligned on addressing inflation.
“My predecessor demeaned the Fed, and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation,” Biden said in an op-ed posted Monday by The Wall Street Journal.. “I won’t do this. I have appointed highly qualified people from both parties to lead that institution. I agree with their assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.”
In contrast, President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Powell after the Fed chair oversaw moderate interest rate hikes in 2018 and continued his public criticism even as Powell cut rates in 2019.
Biden’s endorsement of the Fed’s policies — a stance echoed by congressional GOP leaders — gives Powell important political cover for a series of sharp interest rate hikes intended to rein in higher prices. Yet the higher rates could cause layoffs, raise the unemployment rate and even tip the economy into recession.
Amid worries that the U.S. economy may repeat the high, persistent inflation of the 1970s, the cooperation between Biden and Powell represents a crucial difference from that time and could make it easier for the Fed to restrain higher prices. In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon pressured Fed chair Arthur Burns to lower interest rates to spur the economy before Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign. Nixon’s interference is now widely seen as a key contributor to runaway inflation, which remained high until the early 1980s.
“That’s why comparisons to the 1970s are wrong,” said Sebastian Mallaby, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of a biography on former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, “The Man Who Knew.” “The president’s essay was striking because he explicitly backed the Fed.”
Biden faces an increasingly global challenge as energy and food costs have jumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February. Simultaneously, China imposed lockdowns tied to coronavirus outbreaks that further strained supply chains. This has left the European Union nursing record inflation and the risks of a recession, while U.S. consumers are increasingly disgruntled by gas prices averaging a nominal record of $4.62 a gallon.
Powell has pledged to keep ratcheting up the Fed’s key short-term interest rate to cool the economy until inflation is “coming down in a clear and convincing way.” But those rate hikes have spurred fears that the Fed, in its drive to slow borrowing and spending, may push the economy into recession. That concern has caused sharp drops in stock prices in the past two months, though markets rallied last week.
Biden, in his op-ed, indicated that the record-setting pace of job creation in the aftermath of the pandemic would slow dramatically, suggesting more moderate levels of 150,000 jobs per month from 500,000. That, he said, would be no warning of weakness but “a sign that we are successfully moving into the next phase of recovery—as this kind of job growth is consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy.”
Chris Finch: Timberwolves have to get bigger, stronger, tougher
A month since the Timberwolves were closed out by Memphis in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series, and three weeks out from the NBA Draft, coach Chris Finch left one small clue about how Minnesota might improve its personnel for 2022-23.
The first, naturally, is for the current roster to improve. The Wolves blew double-digit, fourth-quarter leads in three of their four losses to the Grizzlies, indicating that the team might not be far from their first playoff series victory since 2002-03.
“I think maturing from the series we just had is the most important thing that we can do,” Finch said Tuesday “And then not skipping steps when we get back together — realize it’s a process we have to start all over again. With a young team, sometimes, I think there is maybe an inclination that we can pick up where we left off. That’s not going to be the case.”
That might be true enough, but it’s not exactly exciting offseason talk, especially with the NBA Draft — and the potential draft-night trades that come with — set for June 23. Those looking for clues might have gotten one from Finch, who spoke Tuesday moments after Tim Connelly was introduced as the Timberwolves’ new director of basketball operations.
“I think we learned we need to get a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger. a little bit, kind of, tougher,” Finch said. “Some of that is just getting older as a team. Some of it is working on our bodies, and some of it is just mindset. At times that is what I felt let us down a little bit in the playoffs, is just our physicality.”
Asked if that might mean adding a veteran power forward, the head coach said, “Well, there are lots of different ways,” adding that the versatility of center Karl-Anthony Towns gives the team a lot of options should they choose to add a veteran forward with an edge.
“When you have a guy like KAT, there are a lot of different kinds of guys who can fit in next to him,” he said. “We’ll just have to see. We have some good young options. We need Jaden McDaniels to have the best summer of his life, take a big step forward (and) have a breakout year. That’s just a good starting point.”
‘STABILITY’
Towns has two years left on his current deal at $33.8 million a year. But after making third-team all-NBA, he became eligible to sign a supermax contract this summer, which in his case would mean an additional four years worth $210.9 million.
That essentially means Connelly must decide if Towns, 26, is a player the Timberwolves need to win an NBA title.
“I think KAT is one of the most talented guys in the NBA,” Connelly said. “He’s got a relentless work ethic. He’s probably the best shooting big in the NBA. I’m getting to know him. I don’t know him well. I look forward to getting to know him better. We’ve talked briefly, but talking to everyone in this building, they speak so highly of his work ethic, how he treats people. His productivity speaks for itself.”
Towns averaged 24.6 points and 10 rebounds and made his third All-Star Game in his seventh season this year. In those seven seasons, he has played under four head coaches and six personnel directors.
“I think the best thing we can give KAT is stability,” Connelly said. “He’s a guy that’s seen a lot of different faces on the sidelines, a lot of different faces in the front office. I think with stability, you’ll see a better version of himself.”
WHAT ABOUT D-LO?
Another question facing Connelly is whether D’Angelo Russell, under contract for next season for $31.4 million, is the point guard to take Minnesota all the way. Still only 26, Russell has a penchant for making clutch shots, and almost single-handedly pushed Minnesota past the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game this spring.
But as the Wolves’ three double-digit, fourth-quarter playoff meltdowns against Memphis indicate, the offense struggled late in games — and Russell was often in the middle of it. In the deciding Game 6 loss, Russell was stripped of the ball on consecutive possessions as the Wolves surrendered a 10-point lead.
Big picture, Russell’s 18.1-point average this season was his lowest since 2017-18, and his 34-percent shooting from 3-point range was his lowest since 2016-17, but he also averaged a career-high 7.1 assists.
“D-Lo had a wonderful year,” Connelly said. “His big-shot making ability allowed this team to win 46 games, and he’s a guy that can streak-score with the best of them. So, I don’t know how or what our roster is going to look like on draft night, or into free agency, but certainly this team doesn’t win 46 games without the contributions of (Towns and Russell). And it’ll be fun to get to know both guys.”
‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JAMIE STENGLE
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief.
It’s left residents in the small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that the commander at the scene — Pete Arredondo — made the “wrong decision” last week not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at the Friday news conference that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.
Arredondo, who grew up in Uvalde and graduated from high school here, was set to be sworn in Tuesday to his new spot on the City Council after being elected earlier this month, but Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement Monday that the meeting wouldn’t happen. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the swearing-in would happen privately or at a later date.
“Pete Arredondo was duly elected to the City Council,” McLaughlin said in the statement. “There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office.”
The 50-year-old Arredondo has spent much of a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement in Uvalde, returning in 2020 to take the head police job at the school district.
When Arredondo was a boy, Maria Gonzalez used to drive him and her children to the same school where the shooting happened. “He was a good boy,” she said.
“He dropped the ball maybe because he did not have enough experience. Who knows? People are very angry,” Gonzalez said.
Another woman in the neighborhood where Arredondo grew up began sobbing when asked about him. The woman, who didn’t want to give her name, said one of her granddaughters was at the school during the shooting but wasn’t hurt.
Juan Torres, a U.S. Army veteran who was visibly upset with reports coming out about the response, said he knew Arredondo from high school.
“You sign up to respond to those kinds of situations” Torres said. “If you are scared, then don’t be a police officer. Go flip burgers.”
After his election to the non-salaried spot on the City Council, Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News earlier this month that he was “ready to hit the ground running.”
“I have plenty of ideas, and I definitely have plenty of drive,” he said, adding he wanted to focus not only on the city being fiscally responsible but also making sure street repairs and beautification projects happen.
At a candidates’ forum before his election, Arredondo said: “I guess to me nothing is complicated. Everything has a solution. That solution starts with communication. Communication is key.”
McCraw said Friday that minutes after the gunman entered the school, city police officers entered through the same door. Over the course of more than an hour, law enforcement from multiple agencies arrived on the scene. Finally, officials said, a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a janitor’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman.
McCraw said that students and teachers had repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while Arredondo told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. That directive — which goes against established active-shooter protocols — prompted questions about whether more lives were lost because officers didn’t act faster.
Two law enforcement officials have said that as the gunman fired at students, law enforcement officers from other agencies urged Arredondo to let them move in because children were in danger, The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.
McLaughlin, the Uvalde mayor, pushed back on officials’ claims, including remarks made over the weekend by Texas’ lieutenant governor, that they weren’t told the truth about the massacre.
“Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation or (misled) anyone,” he said in a Monday statement.
Arredondo started out his career in law enforcement working for the Uvalde Police Department. After spending 16 years there, he went to Laredo, a border city located 130 miles (209 kilometers) miles to the south, where he worked at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and then for a local school district, according to a 2020 article in the Uvalde Leader-News on his return to his hometown to take the school district police chief job. The school district’s board of trustees approved his appointment to the spot.
According to the Uvalde school district’s website, the police force led by Arredondo also has five other officers and a security guard.
Ray Garner, the police chief of the district in Laredo where Arredondo worked, told the San Antonio Express-News in a story published after the Uvalde shooting that when Arredondo worked in the Laredo district he was “easy to talk to” and was concerned about the students.
“He was an excellent officer down here,” Garner told the newspaper . “Down here, we do a lot of training on active-shooter scenarios, and he was involved in those.”
Arredondo, who spoke only briefly at two short news conferences on the day of the shooting, appeared behind state officials speaking at news conferences over the next two days, but was not present at McCraw’s Friday news conference.
After that news conference, members of the media converged at Arredondo’s home and police cruisers took up posts there. At one point, a man answering the door at Arredondo’s house told a reporter for The Associated Press that Arredondo was “indisposed.”
“The truth will come out,” said the man before closing the door.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he’s asking a lot of questions after “so many things went wrong.”
He said one family told him that a first responder told them that their child, who was shot in the back, likely bled out. “So, absolutely, these mistakes may have led to the passing away of these children as well,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said while the issue of which law enforcement agency had or should have had operational control is a “significant” concern of his, he’s also “suggested” to McCraw “that it’s not fair to put it on the local (school district) cop.”
“At the end of the day, everybody failed here,” Gutierrez said.
Associated Press writer Stengle contributed from Dallas, and also contributing were Curt Anderson in Miami, Jim Vertuno in Austin, Mike Balsamo in Washington and Elliott Spagat in Uvalde.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course
By CURT ANDERSON
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators, police in Florida said Tuesday.
The unidentified man was looking for flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved,” the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday.
The man who died was 47 years old, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in an email. The commission said a contracted specialist was working to remove an alligator from the lake “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.
People who frequent the disc course said it’s not unusual for someone to look for lost discs that can be sold for a few dollars.
”These are people that are down on their luck,” Ken Hostnick, 56, told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes they dive in the lakes, they’ll pull out 40 discs. You may sell them for five bucks a piece, and you may sell them for 10 bucks a piece, depending on the quality.”
Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.
Alligators are found almost everywhere in Florida where there is any kind of water. The wildlife commission says there have been no fatal alligator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten from from time to time.
Wildlife officials stress that no one should approach a wild alligator or feed them, because the reptiles then associate people with food. This can be more problematic in populated areas such as apartment complexes where people walk dogs and have small children.
Alligators were once considered endangered animals in Florida but have since flourished and can be found almost anywhere in the state. They feed mainly on fish, turtles, snakes, and small mammals. However, they are also known as opportunistic predators that will eat just about anything that comes their way, including carrion and pets. Alligators have no natural enemies in the wild.
