Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.
The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the U.S. that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, according to two senior administration officials. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the weapons package that will be formally unveiled on Wednesday.
The U.S. decision to provide the advance rocket systems tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.
In a guest essay published Tuesday evening in The New York Times, President Joe Biden confirmed that he’s decided to “provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.”
Biden had said Monday that the U.S. would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia.” Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it’s close enough to the border. The aid package expected to be unveiled Wednesday would send what the U.S. considers medium-range rockets — they generally can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers), the officials said.
The Ukrainians have assured U.S. officials that they will not fire rockets into Russian territory, according to the senior administration officials. One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian assets inside Ukraine.
The expectation is that Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.
Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense. The city, which is 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket under Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
Biden in his New York Times’ essay added: “We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia.”
It’s the 11th package approved so far, and will be the first to tap the $40 billion in security and economic assistance recently passed by Congress. The rocket systems would be part of Pentagon drawdown authority, so would involve taking weapons from U.S. inventory and getting them into Ukraine quickly. Ukrainian troops would also need training on the new systems, which could take at least a week or two.
Officials said the plan is to send Ukraine the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, which is mounted on a truck and can carry a container with six rockets. The system can launch a medium-range rocket, which is the current plan, but is also capable of firing a longer-range missile, the Army Tactical Missile System, which has a range of about 190 miles (300 kilometers) and is not part of the plan.
Since the war began in February, the U.S. and its allies have tried to walk a narrow line: send Ukraine weapons needed to fight off Russia, but stop short of providing aid that will inflame Russian President Vladimir Putin and trigger a broader conflict that could spill over into other parts of Europe.
Over time, however, the U.S. and allies have amped up the weaponry going into Ukraine, as the fight has shifted from Russia’s broader campaign to take the capital, Kyiv, and other areas, to more close-contact skirmishes for small pieces of land in the east and south.
To that end, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading with the West to send multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine as soon as possible to help stop Russia’s destruction of towns in the Donbas. The rockets have a longer range than the howitzer artillery systems that the U.S. has provided Ukraine. They would allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian troops from a distance outside the range of Russia’s artillery systems.
“We are fighting for Ukraine to be provided with all the weapons needed to change the nature of the fighting and start moving faster and more confidently toward the expulsion of the occupiers,” Zelenskyy said in a recent address.
Ukraine needs multiple launch rocket systems, said Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016.
“These are very important capabilities that we have not gotten them yet. And they not only need them, but they have been very vociferous in explaining they want them,” said Breedlove. “We need to get serious about supplying this army so that it can do what the world is asking it to do: fight a world superpower alone on the battlefield.”
U.S. and White House officials had no public comment on the specifics of the aid package.
“We continue to consider a range of systems that have the potential to be effective on the battlefield for our Ukrainian partners. But the point the president made is that we won’t be sending long-range rockets for use beyond the battlefield in Ukraine,” State Department Ned Price said Tuesday. “As the battle has shifted its dynamics, we have also shifted the type of security assistance that we are providing to them, in large part because they have asked us for the various systems that are going to be more effective in places like the Donbas.”
Russia has been making incremental progress in the Donbas, as it tries to take the remaining sections of the region not already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Putin has repeatedly warned the West against sending greater firepower to Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin held an 80-minute telephone call Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany in which he warned against the continued transfers of Western weapons.
Overall, the United States has committed approximately $5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $4.5 billion since the Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee and Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Yankees beat up on ex-Met Noah Syndergaard, get solid start from Jordan Montgomery in win over Angels
The Yankees’ hitters played catch up with Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday night. After leaving the lefty hanging with miniscule run support, they owed him and seemingly paid up all his runs for May in his last start of the month. His catcher, Jose Trevino, led the way with three hits, including his third home run of the season, in a 9-1 win over the Angels at the Stadium.
Ex-Mets starter Noah Syndergaard was roughed up in his return to New York, but Montgomery held up his end with a season and career-high tying seven efficient innings, holding the Angels’ dangerous duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani off the board.
That snapped a two-game losing streak for the Yankees (34-15), who have lost back-to-back games only three times this season and have lost three straight only once.
Montgomery held the Angels to a run on four hits, allowing a solo shot to Luis Rengifo in the seventh. He walked a batter and struck out four. The lefty got nine swings-and-misses, four on his curveball. Montgomery threw 87 pitches, one shy of his season high.
Trevino went deep to left field in the eighth, after Montgomery had done his job for the night, giving him a career-high tying three hits on the night. It was the sixth time he’s had a three-hit night, the last time ending with his walk-off homer against the Orioles May 24. Trevino has 12 RBI on the season
Matt Carpenter, who the Yankees signed on Thursday while they were in St. Petersburg playing the Rays, introduced himself at the Stadium with flair Tuesday. The lefty-hitting infielder took advantage of the short porch in right field with a 356-foot shot off Syndergaard in the second inning.
Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI. It was the fourth time this season Joey Gallo, hitting in the ninth spot again, had multiple hits.
Syndergaard’s first trip back to New York after six years as one of the Mets’ aces was not exactly welcoming. Without the velocity that made him a legend in Queens (his fastball topped out at 95.7 miles per hour) his stuff was flat and hittable.
And the Yankees hit him hard.
Syndergaard was chased after just 2.1 innings having allowed five runs on seven hits. He walked one and did not record a strikeout. The 29-year old managed just one swing-and-miss on his curveball.
He also had some help imploding with less than stellar defense behind him.
He gave up an RBI-double to Anthony Rizzo, whose fly ball got past a diving Mike Trout in right center field. Trout slipped on Gleyber Torres’ RBI-double. Carpenter homered in his first at-bat wearing pinstripes in the Bronx for two more runs on the board.
In the second inning, DJ LeMahieu doubled in a run.
The Yankees scored two more in the sixth, one when Jose Trevino avoided Max Stassi’s tag on DJ LeMahieu’s fielder’s choice groundball to second base. The second run came on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly when Trout air mailed the throw home.
Montgomery was probably shocked when he took the mound in the second inning with four runs to work with. The left-hander had received three runs or less of support in eight of his first nine starts this season or two runs or less in seven. On average, the Yankees have scored 3.11 runs while Montgomery has been on the mound. The last time he had seven runs scored for him was April 5, 2021 against the Orioles.
That explains why Montgomery, who has pitched well this season, went into Tuesday night’s game with a 0-1 record despite a 3.30 ERA.
He also got some defensive help.
Judge, playing center field with Aaron Hicks sitting on Tuesday, robbed Shohei Ohtani in the first inning. The 6-foot-7 Judge leapt at the left-center field wall to pull back a 413-foot fly ball.
Miguel Castro pitched out of trouble in the eighth after giving up a leadoff double to former Mets outfielder Juan Lagares, followed by a single to Bronx-born and bred former Yankees Andrew Velazquez. Castro struck out Taylor Ward and got flyouts from Ohtani and Trout. David McKay finished it off.
Orioles follow up 10-0 win in Boston with 10-0 home loss to Mariners; position player Chris Owings pitches
The Orioles entered Tuesday coming off a 10-0 shutout win over the Boston Red Sox but ended it with a position player pitching the ninth inning as they waved the white flag in a 10-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
In a game that mirrored Monday night’s contest in Boston — only with Baltimore on the losing end this time — the Orioles trailed immediately, dug themselves in a deep hole by the third inning and eventually lost in front of an announced crowd of 8,074 on a 92-degree evening at Camden Yards.
Right-hander Bryan Baker opened the game on the mound for the Orioles, just as he did earlier this month in St. Louis, when he pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. This time, however, he wasn’t as effective.
His first pitch over the plate was a foul ball that was nearly a home run, and he finished his night allowing three earned in 1 1/3 innings. Zac Lowther, called up Monday from Norfolk after posting an 8.26 ERA at Triple-A, then made his season debut with the Orioles, who are without injured starting pitcher Spenser Watkins and just finished a four-day, five-game series in Boston that relied heavily on the bullpen.
“We wanted to add a guy that’s at least built up to give us some innings,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the game.
But Lowther, like Baker, was hit hard, allowing four runs in the third inning to put the Orioles behind 8-0. He settled down after that, posting three straight scoreless innings before the Mariners added a run in the seventh on a single by No. 8 hitter Taylor Trammell, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Marcos Diplan then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings before the Orioles gave the ball to utility fielder Chris Owings, who allowed two hits and one run in the ninth in his second major league appearance on the mound. His first pitch was clocked at 49 mph.
Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman, following a two-hit game in Boston, went hitless against Seattle starter and fellow 2019 first-round draft pick George Kirby, who pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight to earn his first major league victory.
Rutschman nearly hit his first major league home run in the sixth inning when he pulled a pitch deep towards right field, but it carried foul. He finished the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, including on a controversial check swing call in the first inning that the Orioles’ dugout disagreed with.
Had the Orioles won, they would’ve finished May with a 15-15 record, which would have marked their first .500 or better month since July 2019. With the loss, however, they fell to 14-16 on the month and 21-30 on the season.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Column: Rookie Christopher Morel is here to stay for the Chicago Cubs, so what does that mean for Jason Heyward?
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has an important decision to make when Jason Heyward returns from the injured list.
What to do with Christopher Morel?
The Cubs rookie has excelled since his call-up from Double-A Tennessee, reaching base in his first 13 games entering Tuesday’s meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The only other player in franchise history to reach in the first 13 games of his career was teammate Willson Contreras, who accomplished the feat in 2016.
Morel, who led off and started in center field Tuesday, has shown he can play center, second base, shortstop and third. But Nico Hoerner is the starting shortstop, Patrick Wisdom is the regular third baseman and second baseman Nick Madrigal returned from his IL stint Tuesday.
That leaves Morel mostly in center, which appears to be his best position, right?
“He’ll define his best spot,” Ross said. “Elite center fielders are hard to find. But he’s played a darn good second base, and the one time we put him at short he did a really nice job. Versatility is a bonus in our game, and it helps with roster construction and some of the things you look at when you’re building a team.
“Love him in center. Love him at second. If he’s on the field, he’s a spark for us right now, and I’ll continue to take what we can get and try to fit the most offense in the lineup.”
Heyward was cleared over the weekend from his COVID-19-related absence. He has been sidelined since May 17, and the Cubs haven’t given a timetable for his return as he ramps back up. He moved from right field to center this season to make way for free-agent signee Seiya Suzuki but struggled offensively with a .208 average, no home runs and four RBIs in 72 at-bats.
A sprained left finger suffered during a slide in Cincinnati last week put Suzuki on the 10-day IL, so Heyward could move back to his old position in right for the time being, assuming he’s deemed ready this week. But the Cubs have made a five-year commitment to Suzuki, so a move would be temporary if it happened.
Ross also could move Morel around defensively, but slowing his development in center just because it’s Heyward’s spot would be risky for an organization focusing on the long term. The Cubs seemingly would like to move Heyward’s contract, but that’s easier said than done with $36.7 million remaining through 2023.
They also don’t seem inclined to designate Heyward for assignment and pay the remainder of his deal in order to look toward the future.
Morel is here to stay, however, no matter what happens with Heyward. The Cubs have seen enough to know they have a player fans can cling to and buy his No. 5 jersey for years to come. And unlike Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Kyle Schwarber, Morel was called up without any hype or premature billing as a star of the future. Recall the Cubs once put a photo of Starlin Castro on a billboard next to a picture of Derek Jeter.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer said Saturday the “energy” Morel has provided is impossible to replicate.
“He’s such a positive guy, and I do think with any team, bringing up guys like that really energizes the group,” Hoyer said. “And just the versatility. There’s development left certainly, but I don’t see that ability going away. He’s such a great athlete. He can run and play the middle of the field. The way today’s game is, that is so valuable.
“I’ve always been excited about his future, but I’m even more excited watching him play those positions so easily in the big leagues.”
Hoyer said “taking a long view is really important” when it comes to roster decisions, adding he would “lean strongly toward” the future when mulling those moves. If that’s the case, Morel must be in the lineup on a daily basis the rest of the way, even if it means eventually sitting Heyward and his $22 million salary when everyone is healthy.
Suzuki’s injury and Heyward’s delayed return buys Ross some time. But for how long?
The Cubs were 12 games behind the division-leading Brewers on May 31, and fans were looking for reasons to continue watching this team the next four months. The Heyward decision is no doubt difficult for Hoyer and Ross, who know that his contributions to the 2016 championship were significant and that his leadership skills in the clubhouse remain valuable.
But it’s also a business, as everyone always says.
Hoyer continued to insist his plan should not be labeled a “rebuild,” though he also argued that “people weren’t that receptive” to the rebuild he and former Cubs President Theo Epstein executed a decade ago.
“I don’t remember a lot of bouquets in 2012 or ‘13,” he said. “There were a lot of people that were very skeptical about what was happening, oftentimes resentful of what was happening. So as we look backward, like, ‘Oh, wow, that led to the best run of success in Cubs history,’ I think people had a little different view. At the time, that wasn’t the case.”
That’s a bit of revisionist history considering how patient Cubs fans were from 2012-14, not to mention how much national media praise Epstein received during those years for building a team almost from scratch. The core prospects — Bryant, Báez, Schwarber and Addison Russell — were covered in the minors almost as much as the Cubs themselves.
But now we’re in a new era with youngsters such as Morel, Hoerner, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele trying to make names for themselves — and more prospects on the way. Having given up on the season, Cubs fans just want to see what the kids can do.
It shouldn’t be that hard for Hoyer and Ross to give them what they want.
