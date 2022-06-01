Bling Empire Season 2 Ending Explained

Share Pin 0 Shares

The “blingy” American Netflix series – Bling Empire is back with season 2, filled with double drama, glamour, and parties. Strikingly the ending has left all the fans in with hope. Curious to know what has happened? Don’t worry because we are here to serve that purpose with this article.

Is Season 3 Coming? What Happened In The Season End

The season-ending, just like all the episodes, has a lot of drama. Still, when we say that it left the fans with some hope; we mean that the last episode ends with a cliffhanger which leaves all frustrated to know what will happen next; but then this is also good because this cliffhanger means that season 3 is on its way and the series is not yet over.

The last episode shows the intense tension, misunderstanding, and rumor between Anna and Christine; because Christine came to know through a phone call from a friend that Anna will end her, which Christine tells Kane and confides in him as she trusts her that he would not spread this.

But then Kane blurts it out to Anna, who declines to say such a thing; and thus Kane thinks that Christine has manipulated him.

The last episode begins with an argument between Kevin and Kim as he gets furious; that she doesn’t trust him because she asked him to attend the lie detector test.

Then we get to Kelly and Kane walking the ramp for House of Skye in LA fashion week; attended by Christine and Kevin and the model agency mogul, where Kevin tries to try his luck and bag a modeling job. However, the highlight was the conversation Between Kane and Christine, where he tries to clarify that he felt manipulated by her.

Christine felt bad as the care he showed was now seemingly worthless because he didn’t trust her. Finally, she decides to talk to Anna to clarify the whole situation after the talk. We see that Dorothy is about to move to New York and is looking for apartments with Jamie.

Then we see that she has packed up everything at her LA condo and bids an emotional farewell to her condo, but we don’t get to see where she is finally moving. Then, finally, we see Kevin visiting one of his friends and talking about Kim and the test, and the friends advise him that they need to sort out this relationship because it is clear that she has trust issues.

we also see Christine waiting for Anna at a public cafe because she doesn’t trust Anna; or what she can do. As Anna arrives, we can see the hate and angst between the two. Christine gets rebuked for speaking in between when Anna is talking but pauses to breathe at the beginning of the conversation.

They talk about the whole situation, which seems to be unresolved. Still, they conclude that they should talk to Kane as Anna finds him to be the one to spread rumors; and Christine also trusts him with the information, but he speaks about it to several people based on his perception.

Finally, we see Anna talking to her friend at her(Anna) home, where she tells her that Christine thinks that Anna is going to chop her head into pieces in the blender, and both of them laugh at it; however, their gala time was interrupted when the dog started barking, signaling the unannounced arrival of none other than Power Rangers star and Kelly’s ex Andrew and the episode ends with Anna being surprised and anxious.

Season 2

Bling Empire Season 2 brings the feud and relationship between Anna and Christine; and reveals trust issues happening between Kevin and Kim and Kane and Christine. It also brings more glamour by bringing new faces like Dorothy Wang. The show is again filled with luxury at its best, whether in parties, cars, or fashion.

With all the bling, there is a lot of chaos and tribulations. Season 2 will take us more into the secrets of the cast. Kevin is scared that his old version might come back; and of course, we are getting a news entry: Dorothy Wang.

The Show And The Cast

The show is about a community of rich Asian and Asian Americans who reveal their life, relationships, outfits, parties, and troubles, but everything happens in style and glamour. Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Jaime Xie, Chèrie Chan, Dorothy Wang, and Mimi Morris.

Where To Watch

The docusoap of crazy rich Asians’ life and the secret is exclusively available on Netflix.

