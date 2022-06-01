Blockchain
Cardano TVL Jumps 30% In 24 Hours As It Recovers To $155 Million
Cardano has been making waves in decentralized finance (DeFi) ever since it debuted smart contract capabilities on the network. Development has ramped up, making it the network with the most developments going on. This activity has translated to a rise in the total value locked (TVL) on the network. And although this value has been declining for a whole, it recently recorded a recovery that saw it jump 30% in a single day.
Cardano TVL On The Rise
Shortly after multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXes) had been launched on the Cardano network, the TVL had quickly climbed. This was a result of the accelerated adoption that came with notable personalities such as Snoop Dogg taking to the platform and bringing their enormous fanbases with them. At its peak, Cardano’s TVL had grown as large as $326 locked back in March.
However, just as the market had declined, the DeFi space had taken a big hit too. The result of this was that TVL had fallen more than 50% from its all-time high and the Cardano network, just like other networks, had watched its TVL decline.
On Monday, the network’s TVL had dropped to $118 million, its lowest in a two-month period. However, this would prove to be short-lived given that a surge bumped it back above $150 million in TVL. In a 24-hour period, Cardano’s TVL had added more than 30.96% to its value bringing it to its current position of $155.24 million locked on the network.
ADA price on the rise following surge in activity | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Minswap (MIN) continues to dominate on the network, while newcomer WingRiders (WRT) has beat out OG protocol SundaeSwap (SUNDAE) to claim the second position in terms of TVL. SundaeSwap now places third with a total of $36.51 million locked.
DeFi TVL Still Struggling
2021 was no doubt the year of decentralized finance (DeFi) given how much TVL was added in the span of a year. From trending at $21 billion in January 2021, DeFi TVL peaked at $230 billion in the same year. This would set the tone for the rest of the year. That is until eh December 4th crash rocked the crypto market to its core.
The decline that would begin from this point outward would be very apparent. In a matter of six months, the DeFi space has now lost more than $115 billion, culminating in more than half of its TVL being shaved off.
Currently, the crypto market is on a recovery trend as bitcoin has recovered above $30,000. This recovery has had an impact on the DeFi TVL but not much. TVL is up 4.87% in the last 24 hours, bringing the total value locked to $112.39 billion as at the time of this writing.
Featured image from Young Platform, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
How Early LUNA Holders, Founders Made Off With $6B
The Terra (LUNA) crash will go down in crypto history as one of its most catastrophic events. Billions of people lost their life savings and investments. In the meantime, a small group of insiders benefited.
According to a report from Arcane Research analyst Anders Helseth, the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, now known as Terra Classic, operated as a long-term “pump and dump” scheme.
The analyst looked into on-chain activity to support his claims and found revealing information on the distribution of LUNC and its value inflows, how the token supply moved from one group of addresses to another, from exchange platforms from 2020 to a few days before the crash.
The analyst called the Terra Classic ecosystem the “perfect exit liquidity” for early LUNA holders. This scheme was supported by the high popularity in the Anchor Protocol, the UST (Terra Classic’s algorithmic stablecoin) and LUNA mint mechanism, and this token’s supply.
As seen below, the LUNA supply was “highly concentrated” by Terraform Labs (TFL), Terra Classic’s developing company co-founded by Do-Kwon. Excluding exchange platforms, TFL controlled over 537 million LUNA tokens as of October 3, 2020.
The analyst claims unidentified wallets founded by Terraform Labs, the largest LUNC holder, moved their funds to “bridges and centralized exchanges”. The funds began moving in late 2020 and “frequently” saw transactions from TFL to as many as 3,000 unidentified wallets.
A total of $6 billion in net outflows were recorded between Terraform Labs to these wallets to bridges/exchanges. As seen below, these funds were later transferred to the “others” group of wallets.
In other words, according to the analyst’s research, Terraform Labs seemed to have moved their LUNA supply to exchanges where they were bought by retail investors. The “others” wallets saw $6.5 billion in net inflows.
Did The LUNA Crash Made Billions To Early Investors?
In theory, $6.5 billion is the profit scored by TFL and early LUNC investors, but the analyst believes the number could be much higher. The report claims the following:
Therefore, we have reason to believe that the potential for creating outside profits was larger than the $6 billion net flow that’s calculated based on the assumption that portions of the early deposits of LUNAto exchanges were not sold.
Thus, the report claims the Terra Classic ecosystem, levering the popularity and the upside volatility on the price of LUNA (LUNC), created “exit liquidity” for these investors. The analyst concluded the following on the alleged mechanism that enabled early LUNC investors to transfer value to retail investors:
By pumping the LUNA token, the burn/mint mechanism, and creating a sustained demand for the UST token through Anchor, the perfect exit liquidity for large LUNA bags was created (…). At best, the profits can be described as collateral winnings in a failed bootstrapping attempt.
At the time of writing, LUNA trades at $9 with a 3% loss on the 4-hour chart.
Daily Pump & Dump | May 31, 2022 Crypto Market Report
The daily pump & dump is a weekday update on the crypto market providing you with an abbreviated breakdown of price action related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other trending altcoins.
Today’s summary:
- Bitcoin reclaims $30,000 over memorial day weekend
- How Ethereum could lose its head against BTC
- What’s going on with Cardano?
Bitcoin Makes Memorial Day Weekend Memorable
Over the US Memorial Day holiday, bulls took advantage of thin order books and low volume, pushing the price per BTC to more than $31,500 at close. Of note, the daily candle closed above the upper Bollinger Band. Bulls must stampede with high volume within the next 24 hours or are at risk of a pullback to at minimum the middle-SMA at around $29,766.
Will bulls follow through? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A strong close above $32,000 could lead to continuation to targets between $34,000 and $38,000. Tonight is also the monthly close for BTCUSD. A close above $29,000 should keep the top cryptocurrency well above support, while closing above $33,000 would be a healthier sign of further recovery ahead.
Ethereum Losing Its Head (And Shoulders) Against BTC
The LUNA debacle has significantly hurt altcoin sentiment. The associated selloff and panic took many top altcoins down by 80-90% across the board. Ethereum held up well by comparison to other altcoins, dropping only 64%. Bitcoin fell 62% in total.
Ethereum could head down further against BTC | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com
The long-running outperformance on the ETHBTC trading pair could soon swing further in favor of the top cryptocurrency as BTC dominance strengthens. The ETHBTC trading pair also appears to exhibit a head and shoulders pattern at risk of confirmation and further breakdown. The target would be close to the 0.04 level.
Cardano Surges 40% In 48 Hours, But Why?
Knife-catching is never a recommended strategy, yet traders everywhere are regularly tempted by this high-risk technique. The reason is because there can be significant reward for getting it right. Cardano has been substantially oversold, falling a full 87% from over $3 to the 30-cent range.
Was the R:R too good to pass up? | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Because the altcoin was hit particularly hard, it now represents a strong risk versus reward setup. Bulls who missed their chance on the way up the last time around, could see another 8x if the altcoin revisits prices set late last year.
Although the reward is high, so is the risk. During the 2018 bear market, after plummeting 90%, ADA then crashed another 78%. On Black Thursday, ADA reached one-cent.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin LTHs Realized Significant Losses Recently, Final Capitulation Here?
Data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have realized a significant amount of losses recently, a sign that the final capitulation before the bottom may be here.
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Shows Average of 27% Losses Being Realized This Week
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders seem to have harvested some losses this week.
The “spent output profit ratio” (or the SOPR in short) is an indicator that tells us whether Bitcoin investors are selling at a profit or a loss right now.
The metric works by looking at the on-chain history of each coin being sold to see what price it last moved at. If this price was less than the current one, then the coin has been sold at a profit.
On the other hand, the last selling price being more than the latest would imply the sale of the coin has realized a loss.
When Bitcoin SOPR values are greater than one, it means coins moving right now are, on average, selling at a profit.
Related Reading | Bitcoin On-Chain Data Signals A Long Squeeze Brewing In Futures Market
While the value of the indicator being less than one suggests the overall market is selling at a loss at the moment. Naturally, the ratio being exactly equal to 1 signifies that investors are breaking even on average.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin SOPR for long-term holders, a cohort that holds their coins for at least 155 days before selling.
Looks like the 7-day average value of the metric has sunk recently | Source: Glassnode's The Weekly Update - Week 22, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin long-term holder SOPR has been observing a negative value during this past week.
The current value of the indicator suggests that each LTH coin spent in the last seven days has realized an average of 27% loss.
The report notes that in the history of the coin, similar values of the metric have only been observed during the final capitulation lows of bear markets.
This may suggest that the current Bitcoin market could also be nearing a bottom. However, both during 2015 and 2018, the LTH SOPR dipped even deeper and the price corrected further before the low was reached.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $31.7k, up 9% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin seems to have shot up over the past couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
