Column: Rookie Christopher Morel is here to stay for the Chicago Cubs, so what does that mean for Jason Heyward?
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has an important decision to make when Jason Heyward returns from the injured list.
What to do with Christopher Morel?
The Cubs rookie has excelled since his call-up from Double-A Tennessee, reaching base in his first 13 games entering Tuesday’s meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The only other player in franchise history to reach in the first 13 games of his career was teammate Willson Contreras, who accomplished the feat in 2016.
Morel, who led off and started in center field Tuesday, has shown he can play center, second base, shortstop and third. But Nico Hoerner is the starting shortstop, Patrick Wisdom is the regular third baseman and second baseman Nick Madrigal returned from his IL stint Tuesday.
That leaves Morel mostly in center, which appears to be his best position, right?
“He’ll define his best spot,” Ross said. “Elite center fielders are hard to find. But he’s played a darn good second base, and the one time we put him at short he did a really nice job. Versatility is a bonus in our game, and it helps with roster construction and some of the things you look at when you’re building a team.
“Love him in center. Love him at second. If he’s on the field, he’s a spark for us right now, and I’ll continue to take what we can get and try to fit the most offense in the lineup.”
Heyward was cleared over the weekend from his COVID-19-related absence. He has been sidelined since May 17, and the Cubs haven’t given a timetable for his return as he ramps back up. He moved from right field to center this season to make way for free-agent signee Seiya Suzuki but struggled offensively with a .208 average, no home runs and four RBIs in 72 at-bats.
A sprained left finger suffered during a slide in Cincinnati last week put Suzuki on the 10-day IL, so Heyward could move back to his old position in right for the time being, assuming he’s deemed ready this week. But the Cubs have made a five-year commitment to Suzuki, so a move would be temporary if it happened.
Ross also could move Morel around defensively, but slowing his development in center just because it’s Heyward’s spot would be risky for an organization focusing on the long term. The Cubs seemingly would like to move Heyward’s contract, but that’s easier said than done with $36.7 million remaining through 2023.
They also don’t seem inclined to designate Heyward for assignment and pay the remainder of his deal in order to look toward the future.
Morel is here to stay, however, no matter what happens with Heyward. The Cubs have seen enough to know they have a player fans can cling to and buy his No. 5 jersey for years to come. And unlike Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Kyle Schwarber, Morel was called up without any hype or premature billing as a star of the future. Recall the Cubs once put a photo of Starlin Castro on a billboard next to a picture of Derek Jeter.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer said Saturday the “energy” Morel has provided is impossible to replicate.
“He’s such a positive guy, and I do think with any team, bringing up guys like that really energizes the group,” Hoyer said. “And just the versatility. There’s development left certainly, but I don’t see that ability going away. He’s such a great athlete. He can run and play the middle of the field. The way today’s game is, that is so valuable.
“I’ve always been excited about his future, but I’m even more excited watching him play those positions so easily in the big leagues.”
Hoyer said “taking a long view is really important” when it comes to roster decisions, adding he would “lean strongly toward” the future when mulling those moves. If that’s the case, Morel must be in the lineup on a daily basis the rest of the way, even if it means eventually sitting Heyward and his $22 million salary when everyone is healthy.
Suzuki’s injury and Heyward’s delayed return buys Ross some time. But for how long?
The Cubs were 12 games behind the division-leading Brewers on May 31, and fans were looking for reasons to continue watching this team the next four months. The Heyward decision is no doubt difficult for Hoyer and Ross, who know that his contributions to the 2016 championship were significant and that his leadership skills in the clubhouse remain valuable.
But it’s also a business, as everyone always says.
Hoyer continued to insist his plan should not be labeled a “rebuild,” though he also argued that “people weren’t that receptive” to the rebuild he and former Cubs President Theo Epstein executed a decade ago.
“I don’t remember a lot of bouquets in 2012 or ‘13,” he said. “There were a lot of people that were very skeptical about what was happening, oftentimes resentful of what was happening. So as we look backward, like, ‘Oh, wow, that led to the best run of success in Cubs history,’ I think people had a little different view. At the time, that wasn’t the case.”
That’s a bit of revisionist history considering how patient Cubs fans were from 2012-14, not to mention how much national media praise Epstein received during those years for building a team almost from scratch. The core prospects — Bryant, Báez, Schwarber and Addison Russell — were covered in the minors almost as much as the Cubs themselves.
But now we’re in a new era with youngsters such as Morel, Hoerner, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele trying to make names for themselves — and more prospects on the way. Having given up on the season, Cubs fans just want to see what the kids can do.
It shouldn’t be that hard for Hoyer and Ross to give them what they want.
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
By JIM VERTUNO
An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday.
State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut, did not lock.
“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said.
Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since last Friday’s news conference when authorities first said that the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
Steve McCraw, the head of DPS, hadn’t said why the teacher initially propped open the door when it was first detailed last Friday. The first mention of a door left propped open, which officials now say didn’t happen, led to questions about the teacher’s actions and whether she had made a horrific mistake.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
San Antonio attorney Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, first propped open the door to carry food from a car to a classroom, and that she immediately moved to close it when she realized the danger.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting,” Flanary told the newspaper.
“She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanary said.
Flanary did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office from The Associated Press.
Investigators are also still trying to interview Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who state police have said was the commander of the school shooting scene while it happened.
Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo treated the active scene as a hostage situation and as if children were no longer at risk, while 19 police officers waited in the school hallway outside the classroom where Ramos was.
McCraw called that the “wrong decision,” saying the focus of the investigation has shifted to Arredondo and the police response.
Other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements, but Arredondo has not responded to DPS requests for two days, Considine said.
Later Tuesday, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, which represents police officers, urged its member officers to cooperate with “all government investigations” into the shooting and police response and endorsed a federal probe already announced by the Justice Department..
The organization was also sharply critical of the constantly changing narrative of events that has emerged so far.
“There has been a great deal of false and misleading information in the aftermath of this tragedy. Some of the information came from the very highest levels of government and law enforcement,” CLEAT said. “Sources that Texans once saw as iron-clad and completely reliable have now been proven false.”
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded
By JAKE BLEIBERG and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard. In his rush, he didn’t bring his gun.
He spent the next 35 to 45 agonizing minutes scanning the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker,” Jacklyn. All the while, he yearned to run in himself — and grew increasingly agitated, along with other parents, that the police weren’t doing more to stop the gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs,’” said Cazares, an Army veteran. “We were ready to go to work and rush in.”
Nineteen children and two teachers were ultimately shot dead in the roughly 80 minutes the gunman spent inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, a small, predominantly Latino community that sits among vegetable fields halfway between San Antonio and the U.S.-Mexico border. The Justice Department has said it will review the law enforcement response.
This account of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook is based on law enforcement’s timeline, records and numerous interviews with Uvalde residents in the hours and days after the massacre.
___
Salvador Ramos was up early on May 24, sending ominous messages. The man authorities have identified as the gunman turned 18 the week before and promptly bought two AR-15-style rifles along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
In the pre-dawn hours in his grandparents’ shaded neighborhood just a half-mile from the site he would turn into a killing ground, Ramos wrote “I’m about to” to a woman over Instagram and sent someone a private Facebook message saying he was going to shoot his grandmother.
Within hours, he’d done it.
Sometime after 11 a.m., a neighbor who was in his yard heard a shot and looked up to see Ramos run out the front door of his grandparents’ home to a pickup truck parked along the narrow street. The 18-year-old seemed panicked and struggled to get the Ford out of park, Gilbert Gallegos, 82, said.
Ramos finally drove off, kicking a spray of gravel in the air. Moments later, his grandmother emerged from the single-story home covered in blood.
“This is what he did,” Gallegos recalled her yelling. “He shot me.”
Gallegos’ wife called 911 while he took the wounded woman into their backyard. As they hid and waited for the police, more gunshots rang out.
___
By 11:28 a.m., Ramos had sped to Robb Elementary and crashed the pickup in a drainage ditch, authorities said. At that moment, video shows a teacher entering the school through a door that she had emerged from and propped open a minute earlier, according to Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The teacher grabs her phone to call 911 and report the crash, but as she comes back out while on her phone she realizes Ramos has a gun, Department of Public Safety spokesman Travis Considine would later say. She removes the rock that had propped open the door, which closes behind her.
But the door — which is usually closed and locked — didn’t lock.
Witnesses said Ramos jumped from the passenger side of the truck with a rifle and a backpack full of ammunition. After shooting at two men who emerged from a nearby funeral home, Ramos hopped a chain-link fence and headed toward the school — still shooting — as panicked people nearby called the police.
Authorities initially said Ramos exchanged fire with a school police officer before entering the building, but they later said the officer was not actually on campus and “sped” back upon hearing of the shooter.
But the officer initially headed for the wrong man, confronting someone who turned out to be a teacher — after passing within feet of Ramos, who was crouched behind a vehicle parked outside the school.
___
From his hiding place, Ramos went for the propped-open door, slipped through it and into adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at 11:33 a.m., authorities said. He rapidly fired off more than 100 rounds.
In one of those rooms, Miah Cerrillo, 11, covered herself with a friend’s blood to look dead, she told CNN. After the shooter moved into the adjacent room, she could hear screams, more gunfire and music being blared by the gunman.
Two minutes after Ramos entered the school, three police officers followed him through the same door and were quickly joined by four more. Authorities said Ramos exchanged fire from the classroom with the officers in the hallway and two of them suffered “grazing wounds.”
The first police on the scene were outgunned by Ramos’ powerful, high-end rifle, according to a man who watched from a nearby home.
“After he started firing at the cops, the cops stopped shooting,” said Juan Carranza, 24. “You could tell the firepower that he had was more powerful than the cops’ weapons.”
After shots started ringing out, a cafeteria worker who had just finished serving chicken tacos to 75 third-graders said a woman shouted into the lunchroom: “Code black. This is not a drill!”
The employees didn’t know what “code black” meant but closed blinds, locked the doors and escorted students behind a stage, said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid publicity. Some staff then took refuge in the kitchen.
In the nearly half-hour after the first officers followed Ramos inside, as many as 19 piled into the hallway, authorities said.
In the meantime, students and teachers elsewhere in the building were trying to get out, some climbing out of windows with the help of police.
Cazares isn’t sure exactly when he arrived on the scene, but when he did, he saw about five officers helping people escape. He kept a close watch to see if Jacklyn, who he later said loved gymnastics, singing and dancing, was among them.
About 15 to 20 minutes after he got to the school, he said he spotted officers arriving with heavy shields for the first time.
In the chaos, he felt that time was both “going so fast and it was was going so slow.”
But he added: “From what I saw, things could have been a lot different.”
Other parents felt the same. One onlooker recalled a woman yelling at officers, “Go in there! Go in there!”
___
At 12:03, a student called 911 and whispered that she was inside the classroom with the gunman.
Minutes later, the Uvalde school district posted on Facebook that all campuses were going into lockdown but that “the students and staff are safe in the buildings. The buildings are secure.”
The student called 911 again, minutes after her first call, to say there were multiple dead, and then called back soon after that, saying eight or nine students were still alive.
Thirty-four minutes passed from the time of that last call to the moment a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a school employee’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman.
An open door had let him in. A locked door kept him in, and law enforcement out.
___
Police didn’t breach the classroom faster because the commander inside the building — the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo — believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation, said McCraw, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. McCraw said gunfire was “sporadic” for much of the time that officers waited in the hallway and that investigators do not know if children died during that time.
“It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.
Reporters from The Associated Press tried to speak to Arredondo at his home several times; on one visit, someone answered the door and said the police chief wouldn’t talk. He also did not reply to a phone message left at the district’s police headquarters.
___
The loss of so many young lives and the admission of errors by police have cast doubt, even for some Second Amendment-supporters in the Texas community, on a refrain the state’s Republican leaders have used after this and other mass shootings: “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.”
Cazares, a gun owner and supporter of the Second Amendment, said he shies away from politics — but added that he thinks there should be stricter gun laws, including better background checks. He called selling the type of gun the assailant used to an 18-year-old “kind of ridiculous.”
___
Cazares left school before officers killed Ramos at 12:50 p.m. He rushed to the hospital because his niece said she’d seen Jacklyn in an ambulance.
The entire family soon gathered there, pressing hospital staff for information for nearly three hours. Finally, a pastor, police officer and a doctor met with them.
“My wife asked the question, ‘Is she alive or is she passed?’” Cazares said. “They were like, ‘No, she’s gone.’”
When he was finally able to see his daughter’s body, Cazares vowed that her death would not be in vain.
Later, he fought back tears as he pondered his daughter’s last moments.
“She could be feisty,” he said. “It kind of comforts our hearts that she would be one of the ones that was brave and tried to help as much as she could.”
___
This story was first published on May 30, 2022. It was updated on May 31, 2022, to to show that The Associated Press, citing the head of the state Department of Public Safety, reported that a teacher who propped open a door at the school left the door ajar. On May 31, the department said investigators had determined that the teacher had propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus. Investigators said the door did not lock.
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press journalists Jim Vertuno and Robert Bumsted in Uvalde, Mike Balsamo in Washington and Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Twins prep for roster moves but make just one Tuesday
DETROIT — The Twins’ clubhouse was extra busy on Tuesday morning in Detroit with a group of players arriving to serve as the taxi squad and an extra player, Cole Sands, in tow to serve as the 27th man in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Alex Kirilloff has joined the group in Detroit, as has outfielder Mark Contreras. Yennier Cano is also in Detroit, and manager Rocco Baldelli said it was possible that Cano could be activated if Sonny Gray (pectoral) needs a stint on the injured list.
The Twins didn’t make that decision on Tuesday, though. Gray, who left Sunday’s start with pectoral soreness, threw from 90 feet and reported feeling much better than he did on Monday. He’ll play catch again on Wednesday.
“We’re staying on top of it as best we can,” Gray said. “I’m just really hoping to be able to take another good step in the right direction tomorrow and make a decision from there.”
The only roster move they did make was placing Carlos Correa, whom they announced tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier, on the injured list and calling up shortstop Jermaine Palacios for the first time.
When he came to meet the team in Detroit, the rookie did not know if he would be activated or not. He got the news he had waited a lifetime for a couple hours before Tuesday morning’s game from Baldelli.
“That’s not part of my job the vast majority of the time, but it’s very special,” Baldelli said. “You can see the look in people’s eyes and JP, you look at him, and he didn’t tear up but you could tell he was extraordinarily happy and proud.”
The 25-year-old shortstop got the call after both Correa and Royce Lewis (right knee) landed on the injured list in the past couple of days. Palacios originally signed with the Twins in 2013 as a teenager out of Venezuela and then was traded to Tampa Bay for Jake Odorizzi in 2018.
He rejoined the organization ahead of the 2021 season and spent last season in Double-A. This year at Triple-A, he has hit .262 with a .701 OPS.
“(I’m) more excited than nervous,” he said before the first game of the doubleheader. “I’m more excited to just go out there and do my thing.”
In addition to Palacios, the Twins plan on using Jorge Polanco and Nick Gordon at shortstop, but with Palacios in the mix, that means that they can leave Polanco at second base more.
“We love versatility,” Baldelli said. “We love being able to move guys around. But if you can help that, you probably would like to leave your guy who’s playing really well at second base right now there, our guy who was at first base (Luis Arraez) there, instead of bouncing around the field for the next week or two.”
DOUBLE TROUBLE
The Twins and Tigers played a rare scheduled doubleheader on Tuesday.
Why? Well, they can thank Elton John for that.
Sir Elton will be playing at Comerica Park on July 18. To have an extra day to prepare the field, the Twins and Tigers were scheduled to have the Friday after the all-star break off before picking up with a doubleheader on Saturday.
The change happened when schedules were adjusted after the lockout as the Tigers now have a doubleheader on the Thursday after the break in Oakland. The Twins and Tigers will then play a two-game series on July 23-24.
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said he could see Josh Winder (shoulder) throwing in a rehab assignment towards the end of the week and “hopefully being available,” to return to the Twins next week.
