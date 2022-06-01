Finance
Commercial Law – Cancellation of Contract – Re-Payment of Deposit – Advertising Marketing
The case of Ogilvy & Mather Ltd v Silverado Blue Ltd [2007], concerned issues relating to the claimant’s right of cancellation of a contract subject to any losses incurred by the defendant. The claimant was an international advertising, marketing and public relations agency. It contracted with the defendant, a visual effects production company, to produce a commercial for Unilever.
Under clause 14 of the contract of engagement, the agency was entitled to cancel the whole or any part of the production. In the event of such a cancellation, the defendant was entitled to recover sums in respect of work carried out, up to the receipt of the notice of cancellation.
It was agreed, as part of the contract terms, that the commercial was to be produced within a specified time frame. The contract price was payable in two instalments, one in advance of the start date and the balance once the commercial was completed. The first instalment was paid by the claimant shortly after the contract was signed. However, it emerged less than two weeks later that market research conducted on the production was unfavourable. Therefore, the claimant cancelled the agreement with the defendant.
The claimant commenced proceedings against the defendant in respect of the first instalment. The claimant argued that they had asserted their rights in accordance with clause 14 to cancel the contract. In response, the defendant contended that the contract had not been cancelled but had merely been delayed or postponed.
Issues arose as to the point at which the agreement had been cancelled. If the agreement had not been cancelled, it had to be established whether the defendant had been entitled to offset any sums against the first instalment otherwise payable to the claimant.
The court held that in this case, the agreement had been cancelled effectively in accordance with clause 14 of the contract. The claimant therefore had a right to return of the deposit, however, subject to any claims that the defendant had under the cancellation clause.
The defendant had not discharged the burden of proof in establishing losses that had extinguished or diminished the claimant’s right to recovery of the deposit. They had not been able to show that they had incurred any specific losses prior to the contract being cancelled. Accordingly, judgment would be in favour of the claimant, and therefore the defendant was ordered to pay back the deposit.
Spinal Cord Injuries and Workers Compensation
Back injuries are on of the most common injuries in Illinois work injury cases. This is an overview of spinal injuries.
Spinal Injuries
Some common forms of spinal injuries are those that relate to the spinal discs. Spinal discs are pads of cartilage that separate and cushion the spinal vertebrae. When the body moves, the spinal discs protect the vertebrate from shock. Over time, spinal discs can be hurt by injury, degeneration and disease.
One common spinal injury is known as a herniated disc, which can also be referred to as prolapsed, bulging, or ruptured. Herniated discs can cause pain, weakness and numbness in various areas of the body, including the lower back, legs and feet. A disc becomes herniated when the hardened outside layer tears, and leaves the softer inside material of the disc pushing out.
Diagnosing a Back Injury
Neurosurgeons and Orthopedic surgeons are the most appropriate doctors for diagnosing back injuries. The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission views diagnoses and treatment from neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons as more credible than diagnoses and treatment from chiropractors and internists.
Doctors are most likely to diagnose a back injury by first administering an objective examination before ordering expensive tests. The most critical factor for diagnosing an injury is oftentimes the patients’ own description of the pain. For instance, a herniated disc can be diagnosed when a patient mentions pain shooting down his or her leg. Many problems eventually require an MRI or CT scan because some back injuries don’t show up on a simple x-ray.
Causes of Back Injuries
Back injuries can arise from various activities. Usually herniated discs arise from heavy lifting, car accidents or other traumatic activity, but they have also been know to sometimes occur from simple activities such as sneezing.
Spinal disorders can arise from soft tissue injury, structural injury, and degenerative conditions. The development of spinal disorders can be influenced by injury, aging, general health, and lifestyle. In Illinois, workers are entitled to workers compensation benefits when a pre-existing condition is aggravated by work activities.
Treatment for Back Injuries
Once a back injury is diagnosed, there are usually treatment involves either physical medication with pain medications or surgery.
1. Physical therapy and pain medications
Physical therapy strengthens the back and prepares it for increased activity. Usually physical therapists design exercises to simulate work activity if a back injury is preventing a patient from working. In addition to physical therapy, pain medication can also assist patients regain the ability to participate in normal activities. Medications vary in strength depending on the severity of the injury. Usually, if pain medication doesn’t provide relief, doctors consider surgery.
2. Surgery
The three basic types of back surgery are:
o Fusion: Spinal fusion involves the permanent connection of two or more spinal vertebrae. In order to complete this surgery, the surgeon needs small pieces of extra bone to fill spaces between the vertebrae. Extra bone can either come from a bone bank or from a patient’s own body. When preformed after other surgeries, fusions are usually unsuccessful.
o Laminotomy or laminectomy: The lamina is the back part of the bone over the spinal canal, and both of these surgeries involve removing all or part of it. A laminectomy involves a complete removal of the lamina. The laminotomy only involves the removal of a portion of the lamina to relieve pressure or allow the surgeon to access a disc that is pressing on a nerve.
o Diskectomy: To relieve pressure on a nerve, this procedure consists of removal of a portion of the disc.
The following two surgeries are gaining popularity because they are more modern and less invasive:
o Vertebroplasty: This procedure involves the use of bone cement. The cement is injected into fractured or collapsed vertebrae. The fracture stabilizes and pain is relieved as soon as the cement hardens.
o Kyphoplasty: This is similar to a vertebroplasty in that it involves the use of bone cement to stabilize vertebrae. The difference is that it involves use of a balloon-like instrument to expand the compressed vertebra while injecting bone cement.
Paraplegia
When a spinal cord is severed, or if nervous tissue inside the spinal cord is damaged, paraplegia results. Paraplegia is the paralysis of the entire lower body. Paraplegia affects the legs and usually any internal organs below the waist. Such damage to the nervous tissue can result when the spinal cord is pressed up against by a broken vertebrae.
Quadriplegia
When an injury severs the spinal cord or damages nervous tissue inside the cord, quadriplegia may result. Like paraplegia, quadriplegia is a paralysis of the body, but it affects the arms as well as the legs. The distinguishing factor that causes quadriplegia as opposed to paraplegia is that the injury occurs to the upper part of the spinal cord, inside the neck. When an injury occurs in the upper end of the spinal cord, the spinal cord is unable to send messages to any part of the body below the injury.
Tips for Getting Affordable Life Insurance
If you are over people and thinking that getting life insurance is impossible for you, you need to think again. It is given that the process of getting an ideal policy is going to be difficult and while this is the case, you should not give up by any means. Getting a policy is an excellent idea especially if you want to protect loved ones in the event of your death. The only challenge comes in finding an affordable policy that does not stretch your budget too much.
Getting an Affordable Price
If you are over the age of fifty, getting a low priced policy is not going to be easy compared to those getting the same policy at a lower age. This does not however mean that you have to give up on the possibility of getting coverage because with a little research, you can find the best possible price for an ideal policy. What you need to do in order to accomplish this end includes the following.
• The first step is comparing different types of quotes that cover seniors within this age group. This is important simply because if you don’t take time to compare different quotes, you end up paying more than you ought to. Most people don’t do this because they assume that it is time consuming but it makes a major difference in determining whether you get to save or not.
• You should also work hard to get into a better shape health wise. Most providers of these policies are concerned about your health condition because it determines whether you are at a higher risk of dying or not. Individuals in perfect health are given the best quotes and this is because there is guarantee they will be paying the rates for a longer duration.
• Rather than settling for the big discounts, you should consider the possibility of getting smaller discounts. With time, these will add up to increase your savings by a large margin. Seniors in great health condition also stand the chance of getting decent discounts on the insurance rates.
Helping your Family
When getting life insurance, it is advisable to consider the amount of compensation your family is going to end up with. By considering this, it becomes easy to determine the preferred amount of coverage that will ensure they live a comfortable life upon your death. When all these factors are taken into consideration and you weigh your options carefully, it becomes considerably easy to make an informed decision and settle with a policy that meets your needs to perfection.
The Truth Behind Funding for Healthcare Practices That Physicians Need To Know!
Doctor practicing financing for medical practice loans is the goal of most new and established medical practices looking for working capital. There are many aspects to medical practice financing that you need to know before you can expect to get funding for your healthcare practice! You want to ensure that your healthcare medical practice gets all the funds it needs in a single practice financing loan to have a successful running practice!
Seeking medical practice financing for your healthcare practice needs is one of the most important steps in securing healthcare working capital funds to support your practice. Getting the right financing to help with buying expensive equipment or improving the setup of your office and / or improving your medical practice daily cash flow requirements.
Operating a healthcare practice is more difficult than you would have imaged! You need to have a good grasp of and control over the business end of the daily cash flow needs of your medical practice! Finding the right lender to get doctor financing approved for your practice is critical in getting the funds you need for your healthcare practice!
The good news is that healthcare lenders generally finds medical doctors as a good investment depending on personal credit scores! Even in our current strict lending business economic climate, banks are restricting credit and loans are being continually declined. Finding the right healthcare lender in the healthcare practice industry has been a challenge for the medical professional.
Healthcare specialty lenders are still in the business of making profitable loans for their portfolio so finding solid reliable medical practices to fund is doable with the right lender! As a rule, doctors are viewed favorable in the banking world for financing in their practices for medical working capital and medical term loans.
Medical doctors are considered good credit risks because on a percentage basis, healthcare practice professional’s account for very few defaults. In medical practice financing, dentists, medical doctors and all healthcare professionals usually have better personal credit scores, which makes them good candidates for medical practice term loans and financing.
However, instances where doctors have had poor personal credit history, it is recommended that the healthcare professional contact a credit repair company to improve their FICO personal credit score before trying to apply for doctor practice financing. Doctor financing loans can top out around the $5 million range, so you want to be in good financial condition with regards to your credit history so that you will be eligible for the most attractive loan rates and term.
Another exception to this rule is in the case of new medical practices start-ups. Like so many other things in our current difficult economy, lenders are cutting back on medical practice startup financing, making it extremely hard to get financing. Medical doctor practice financing is being viewed with less certainty by lenders today because these services are presently more risky in today’s lending world for start-ups! This doesn’t mean that you won’t get financing for your startup medical practice, you just might not be able find 100% of the capital you are seeking.
After you have been in the healthcare practice industry for a number of years, you might want to consider expanding into multiple offices for doctor practice growth. Using additional medical term loans practice financing can help you expand your medical practice to new heights and grow into a larger space, invest in new technologies and make your medical practice more efficient which allows you to offer additional services for your healthcare medical practice.
In order to grow a healthcare doctor practice the doctor needs to consider the time value of money. So if the doctor can receive funds they need to consider how much additional revenue those funds will bring in. If the practice revenue is less than the cost of the funds and they are positive than the doctor should proceed with the financing. The concept of time value of money comes into play that the doctor does not have to wait for the funds to be collected from insurance providers with their current sales but instead they come in by receiving funds sooner than they would have had the money to get the medical practice cash flowing.
So even though this may cost more in the long run the Doctor will get the benefit of creating revenue sooner and it will have a lasting effect on revenue and his daily cash flow. The cost of the funds will end and then the complete profit is the Doctors with cash flow funding.
Doctor Medical Practice Financing and Healthcare Practice Working Capital
Healthcare medical practice working capital financing is ideal for healthcare professionals who want to expand their practice, procure new equipment, or improve their practice. Healthcare practice working capital loans and financing from healthcare lenders come with fast working capital funding, quick and easy terms.
Healthcare practice working capital funding can be used to provide a healthcare physician existing practice the funds needed to purchase a medical building or they may use these working capital funds for the down payment of the building. Usually the monthly payment of a mortgage can be the same payment or in many cases less than what the doctor or physician healthcare practice is paying for the leased office space. So if the doctor and or physician healthcare practice does not have cash available to buy the medical building they can just get a practice working capital funding to get the funding required to acquire a building for their existing physician healthcare practice. Practice bank statements and a one page application is all that is usually needed to apply to see if the doctor physician healthcare practice qualifies for working capital funding. This can fulfill the dreams of the doctor to now have an investment property which the doctor now owns.
When a doctor or physician practice is looking to purchase equipment the doctor may not have the down payment needed to put down for the equipment lease purchase. Working capital financing is a good way to get the doctor the up-front medical working capital funds needed to lease the equipment. Usually having certain up to date equipment is a good way to attract patients away from competing doctors.
Say the doctor’s practice is looking to own an asset, like a piece of equipment quickly but does not have the working capital funds. Getting the doctor into a practice working capital financing will enable the doctor to buy the equipment and pay off the practice working capital financing in 6 months. At that time the equipment is owned free and clear and no loans or leases are on the books only the asset of the equipment. When you calculate the cost of financing the equipment this way it cost the same as getting a long term loan but this is paid off quickly and the Doctor now has an asset which the doctor can always sell for cash.
Whatever the physician’s practice may need to purchase, even if it is for personal items- like a home, a practice working capital financing based on the doctor’s existing practice is a good way to provide the funds needed to make that purchase. Purchasing a good software system will also save the doctor / physician money because it should free up time of an employee’s time. Working capital financing will pay for this asset which is another good way to improve the practice and how it runs.
Consolidating debt is another way to get all the doctor’s debt organized so the doctor spends less time fumbling with the various payments for all the different payments needed to be made. Hiring a marketing company to increase revenue is another good way to use a practice working capital advance. The down payment required for this marketing company is where the practice working capital advance can be used.
Also peace of mind to be able to pay bills timely is another reason to receive a working capital financing. If a doctor practice needs 100% doctor financing for their practice and has impaired personal credit score, than it is a good idea to work on trying to clean up the doctor’s FICO credit report. Any medical practice professional needs their personal credit score to be in good standing.
It is easier to receive practice working capital financing when a personal FICO score is above a 660. One way to increase a doctor’s personal score is to make sure any existing credit balance is not more than 50% of the available credit limit. If the debt is more than 50% of the card limit than it is a good idea to transfer the debt to another card.
This will spread the debt but keep the debt to income ratio lower. Another good thing to do is to open new cards up and not use the card. The more cards you have and have no balances than that will increase your personal credit limit. You do have to use the card at least once a year so the credit card company does not close, closing cards will lower your personal FICO score because it will lower your personal credit limit!
