Dave Hyde: Age, condition, Miami Heat culture — and the Kyle Lowry question
There’s a predictable movement going on in the days after the Heat season. It’s the “Kyle Lowry can’t help them” movement, and it’s grown louder.
That’s because Lowry didn’t just have a tortured spring between a hamstring injury and hamstrung game. It’s because of his older age and oversized condition, his smaller size and body size, the Heat’s demanding culture and his apparently wayward condition.
In a sport of streamlined bodies, Lowry looks what people once euphemistically called “husky.” He always has, too, even in his best years. It gets traffic in a new market when he doesn’t seem to hold up his end of the bargain.
None of that should be the first issue, either. It’s who Lowry wants to be now. That’s the prime issue. It’s whether after getting hurt at 36, after shooting 29 percent and averaging 7.8 points a game in the playoffs, he has a wake-up call of sorts or drifts down the black hole many aging athletes do near the end.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was on another topic Tuesday when he said, “It doesn’t matter what your age is, don’t believe the cliché you can only make big improvement your first few years. Jimmy Butler is an example of that.”
Butler, at 32, performed again like he hadn’t three previous franchises. That says something about him and the Heat. But this isn’t about Butler. It’s about Lowry, who turns 37 before the next playoffs.
This he-can’t-play movement is overdone in the sense it focused only on the playoffs. In February, Lowry shot 49.3 percent (and 52.3 on 3-pointers) while averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers. That’s a good February for a player who typically picks up his game in April.
“Kyle was in an incredible groove about six weeks before the playoffs,’ Spoelstra said. “He’s an example if we started the playoffs then, it would’ve been a perfect time for them.”
He had a family issue and missed the start of March. He injured the hamstring early in the playoffs. And, well, it often wasn’t pretty in the playoffs.
Was it conditioning? That’s hard to say. Everyone points at Lowry’s husky body, but teammate Tyler Herro was hurt these playoffs, too. He’s 23. He’s thin. Sometimes there’s no convenient narrative to pack into a story.
But Heat president Pat Riley has a phrase that goes something like, “The older you are, the more you have to work to stay in shape.” He uses the phrase “world class” for the shape he demands players to have — and it comes with a personal story.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Bill Sharman told a 29-year-old Riley the only way to make the team was to report in world-class shape in the next training camp. Sharman gave Riley a workout regimen. Riley dedicated himself. Even on a little getaway before the season started, he told his wife, Chris, to drop him off and drive ahead five miles. He jogged it.
The Heat past is full of players who were injected with that conditioning passion for short-term success. Ike Austin lost 60 pounds, was named the league’s Most Improved Player and got a $15 million contract form Utah.
Shaquille O’Neal reported at 370 pounds in the summer of 2004. He was 323 pounds by the next playoffs. James Johnson. Wayne Ellington. Dion Waiters. They had the same short-term story of losing weight, improving condition and making a lot of money.
Lowry knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, considering he won a title in Toronto. He called this season a “waste of a year,’ because the Heat didn’t get the ring.
How many good years does a 37-year-old point guard with a pit-bull mentality still have? Lowry’s contract says two expensive years are left, for sure.
Few players are like New England quarterback Tom Brady and seemingly in charge of the time left of the clock. Most get old quickly, most commonly in the playoffs. Look at Chris Paul. He looked good at 37 right until he couldn’t make a play in Phoenix’s playoffs.
Did Lowry get old quickly these playoffs, too? Or was he just hurt? Will conditioning help that? It can’t hurt.
Dwyane Wade had nagging issues from his final season with the Big Three Era in 2014-15 until his final season in 2018-19. He played 72 games.
“I lived in the trainer’s room, making sure my body could go,’ Wade said.
Heat employees at Game 7 on Sunday wore a T-shirt that said, “Culture.” They believe it. Spoelstra repeatedly says it’s also not for everyone. Of course, in a hallmark of his optimistic coaching, Spoelstra said Lowry will report, “in the best shape of his life next season.”
That’s the question, isn’t it? It’s not if Lowry can help — at least not yet. The question is how much work he’s willing to do to be in shape to help.
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
In October 1871, after the Great Chicago Fire killed about 300 people, destroyed more than 17,500 buildings and left more than 100,000 residents homeless, Stillwater officials realized their town could face a similar fate.
Seven months later, on May 28, 1872, city officials decided to form the city’s first fire department.
“Being a lumber town, Stillwater was built of wood,” said Fire Chief Stu Glaser. “They realized after the Chicago fire, ‘Hey, our town could burn down too.’”
The first meeting of the fire department was held on June 3, 1872; 92 men signed up to be on the roster. At the meeting, officers were elected, and the name of the organization – Stillwater Steam Engine Company, No. 1 – was selected, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
“They also decided that the uniform would consist of New York-style fire hats with ‘Stillwater, 1’ printed on the front; a patent-leather belt, with the figure 1 and the name of the company on the back; double breasted red shirts with covered buttons, and black pants,” Peterson said.
The department’s most traumatic call came on the night of Jan. 22, 1982, Glaser said.
A fire at Brine’s Meat Market on Main Street in downtown Stillwater caused the death of two firefighters from the Mahtomedi Fire Department. Stillwater firefighter Kevin Charlsen nearly perished.
Glaser’s father, uncle and two brothers were among those who responded to the call.
“I was a senior in high school,” Glaser said. “I can still remember sitting at home, listening to the pager. It was a long night, just terrible.”
A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the Stillwater Fire Department will be noon Friday at the Stillwater Fire Station, 250 Maryknoll Drive N., Stillwater.
For more information, go to
Mets demote struggling Dom Smith down to Triple-A, recall righty reliever Adonis Medina
Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Mets sent first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A.
In the corresponding move, right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was recalled.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the Mets in 2013 draft out of his high school in Gardena, Calif. His big-league debut came in 2017. Mostly a part-time player, Smith has appeared in 428 games for the Mets, playing the most in 2021 when he got into 145 games. His career slash line sits at .247/.310/.428 with 46 home runs.
The best baseball of Smith’s career came during the topsy turvy 2020 season. In that 60-game sprint, Smith hit .316/.377/.616 with a 166 wRC+, which was sixth in the league. Unfortunately for him, that success never carried over into a full season. At the time of his demotion, the left-handed hitter was hitting a hard-to-play .186 and had six hits in his last 46 at-bats.
The instant emergence of Pete Alonso in 2019 made it clear that Smith would never receive regular playing time at first base. When the Mets brought in corner outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha this offseason, things got even more dire for Smith.
As the injuries to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Trevor May and James McCann have proven, though, a trip back to the big leagues is always one bruise, strain or sprain away.
But for now, Smith will have to re-find his swing in Syracuse as the Mets truck forward.
()
When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out?
Nothing matches the fandom of Star Wars and its spin-offs. The world of Star Wars is full of suspense, drama, wins, and losses. But most importantly and in its essence, the entire Star Wars world is based on one true message- The Good triumphs over Evil.
Every story is a message of choices shaping our destiny. To the delight of the fans of the franchise- Disney+ has released another spin-off of the Star Wars world, this time a television miniseries – Obi-wan Kenobi.
To all those who are familiar with the franchise, and the numbers are countless, it’s a known name. However, Obi-wan Kenobi was the Master Jedi under whom Anakin Skywalker trained. This happened before he went to the dark side and became Darth Wader.
What does this series bring to us? Where does it find its place in the franchise’s timeline and how many episodes will the series have?
Plot Summary
The series is set 10 years after the events in Star Wars: Episode III, The Revenge Of the Sith. In Star Wars:Episode III, The Jedi were destroyed by Order 66 and Obi-wan Kenobi’s apprentice Anakin Skywalker turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader.
Now as Obi is hiding on the planet, Tatooine guarding and watching out for Luke, Darth Vader’s son. However, he has to move out of hiding to save Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter. Leia has been kidnapped by Inquisitors deliberately drawing Kenobi out of hiding.
Will he succeed in his mission and how? Will the Vader and Kenobi have another face-off? All these questions will be answered in the television series.
Cast
The cast includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and a Jedi in hiding and former master of Darth Vader, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader:Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor: Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors, Indira Varma as Imperial Officer. Additionally, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, and Jimmy Smits are in supporting roles.
The Episodes
There are reportedly 6 episodes in the series. The first episode and second premiered on May 27, 2022. Whereas, the third one is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2022. The fourth is scheduled for June 8, 2022, the fifth on June 15, 2022, and the final on June 22, 2022. However, the episodes will be aired on the respective dates on the Disney + platform. It will be available to its subscribers on the scheduled dates.
It would be an absolute treat for the fans of the franchise to be able to delve back into the world of Star Wars again. However, revisiting the universe that has captured the hearts has another level of fascination.
The series has the burden of high expectations of the Star Wars Fandom and it is hoped that the series shall meet them.
The post When Do Obi Wan Episodes Come Out? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
