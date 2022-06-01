News
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations after a sensational six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.
The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Jurors resumed deliberations in Fairfax County Circuit Court just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.
Testimony featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. During his testimony, Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.
During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and also a musician. He plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, for which role he’s known. His other film roles include Richie Tozier in It and It: Chapter 2, Boris Pavlikovsky in The Goldfinch, he also did the voice of Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family, and Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Wolfhard also made his debut directorially with the comedy short Night Shifts. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia and now is a member of The Aubreys. His genres mainly include Alternative rock and indie rock. He does vocals and plays the guitar, piano, and bass.
Is Wolfhard Dating as of 2022?
Wolfhard has been dating actor Elsie Richter right now. They’ve been together officially since 2021 when the couple announced their relationship on Instagram.
Rumors of Wolfhard Dating Milly Bobby Brown
Millie plays Finn’s girlfriend on-screen as Eleven in Stranger Things. Millie has however denied anything between them multiple times before. Fans were quick to ship them after they were seen together on-screen, and although they’ve never stated that they were ever together, the cast seems to continue to have a running joke with it.
Who has Finn Dated in the Past?
There is no evidence of Finn having dated before and his relationship with Elsie seems to be his first one that has met the public eye.
More about his role in Stranger Things
Finn plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and has been since 2016. He is one of the main protagonists of the show. The leader of the Party and Eleven’s boyfriend. Wolfhard fits the role perfectly, pulling off the look as well as the great character Mike is expected to have. He has a strong bond with friends and close ones. He’s always concerned about his fellows and never leaves them behind.
His Music Journey
Finn was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Vancouver-based rock band, Calpurnia. They officially dissolved in November 2019. They had signed with Royal Mountain Records in both the United States and Canada, and also with Transgressive Records for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. A few weeks after the band dissolved, Wolfhard announced that his new band with the drummer from Calpurnia, Malcolm Craig, would debut with the soundtrack to his movie, The turning. The Aubreys released their first single on the 10th of March 2022, called “Loved One”. They also released their debut EP, Soda & Pie, with AWAL on the 13th of March 2020.
Finn’s Advocacies
Along with music and the spotlight with films, Finn has also been involved in many advocacy contributions through time. He’s namely helped autism and indigenous children advocacy and funding. In May of 2017, he hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for Sweet Release, an organization that offered help to struggling musicians in the need of medical and health care, called “Strange 80s”. Here he performed three tracks with his former band, Calpurnia. For this, he was awarded the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards as an Honoree.
St. Paul Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking meth, gun violations
A St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations.
As part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, Chue Xiong, 39, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier, according to the U.S. District attorney’s office.
In May 2020, law enforcement officials saw Xiong leave Hines’s residence carrying a brown bag. Xiong’s car was stopped and authorities found approximately 1.4 kilograms of meth in the bag and another 614 grams of the drug in the pocket of the driver’s side door, according to court documents. A 9mm handgun under the driver’s side floor mat.
Agents later recovered at Xiong’s apartment an AR-223 caliber rifle, nine loaded 223 magazines, two loaded Glock semi-automatic handguns, $7,691 in cash and 643.9 grams of meth.
Hines is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.
Hulu’s Fire Island: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Fire Island is a romantic comedy film. It is directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Joel Kim Booster, who also happens to star in the movie. The story is about two best friends who take a week-long vacation to Fire Island, the gay vacation destination off the southern shore of Long Island. They’re accompanied by cheap rosé and a small group of friends. The film is exclusive to be aired on Hulu when it comes out. Here are our critics’ words on what to expect from the movie and if you should watch it.
Stream it or skip it, Fire Island
If gay shows are for you, then Fire Island is a must-watch It has a very upbeat take on a lot of things and the comedy is straight-up gold. It is one of Hulu’s good films and is recommended for sure to be watched.
What it’s about?
The movie is a sun-soaked escape from the real world on Fire Island. In the opening minutes of the movie Noah says “In our community, money isn’t the only form of currency. Race, masculinity, abs: just a few of the metrics we use to separate ourselves into upper and lower classes.”
Noah is a confident and fit man. His family is usually short on cash, but never so down to not enjoy life. They intend to have one last fun summer on Fire Island before their mother sells off their vacation home for cash. While there Noah makes it his goal to get his best friend, Howie, laid on the island during the vacation. The first love interest shows up at Tea, named Charlie, a white doctor. A comedy of errors falls into place with Will, the only bad peg in Charlie’s life stirs up.
Why the movie shines?
The best part about the movie is the chemistry of the cast. Yang and Booster perfectly act out their scenes together, showing perfect chemistry in comforting each other and their index finger touching move. The level of BIPOC talent in the cast is indistinguishable, and it roes makes the movie a lot more out there.
The Cast
The film portrays Joel Kim Booster as Noah, Bowen Yang as Howie, Conrad Ricamora as Will, Zane Phillips as Dex, Matt Rogers as Luke, James Scully as Charlie, Margaret Cho as Erin, Nick Adams as Cooper, Tomas Matos as Keegan and Torian Miller as Max.
When and Where to Watch Fire Island?
Fire Island is set to premiere on the 3rd of June, 2022. The film will drop exclusively on Hulu. Hulu subscriptions are available for as low as $6.99 a month. The show runs for a total of one hour and 45 minutes. The film will release on this day in the United States. The film is rated an R for strong sexual content, language, drug use, and nudity so viewer discretion is advised. But other than that it is a definite,must-watch
