Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and also a musician. He plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, for which role he’s known. His other film roles include Richie Tozier in It and It: Chapter 2, Boris Pavlikovsky in The Goldfinch, he also did the voice of Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family, and Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Wolfhard also made his debut directorially with the comedy short Night Shifts. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia and now is a member of The Aubreys. His genres mainly include Alternative rock and indie rock. He does vocals and plays the guitar, piano, and bass.

Is Wolfhard Dating as of 2022?

Wolfhard has been dating actor Elsie Richter right now. They’ve been together officially since 2021 when the couple announced their relationship on Instagram.

Rumors of Wolfhard Dating Milly Bobby Brown

Millie plays Finn’s girlfriend on-screen as Eleven in Stranger Things. Millie has however denied anything between them multiple times before. Fans were quick to ship them after they were seen together on-screen, and although they’ve never stated that they were ever together, the cast seems to continue to have a running joke with it.

Who has Finn Dated in the Past?

There is no evidence of Finn having dated before and his relationship with Elsie seems to be his first one that has met the public eye.

More about his role in Stranger Things

Finn plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and has been since 2016. He is one of the main protagonists of the show. The leader of the Party and Eleven’s boyfriend. Wolfhard fits the role perfectly, pulling off the look as well as the great character Mike is expected to have. He has a strong bond with friends and close ones. He’s always concerned about his fellows and never leaves them behind.

His Music Journey

Finn was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Vancouver-based rock band, Calpurnia. They officially dissolved in November 2019. They had signed with Royal Mountain Records in both the United States and Canada, and also with Transgressive Records for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. A few weeks after the band dissolved, Wolfhard announced that his new band with the drummer from Calpurnia, Malcolm Craig, would debut with the soundtrack to his movie, The turning. The Aubreys released their first single on the 10th of March 2022, called “Loved One”. They also released their debut EP, Soda & Pie, with AWAL on the 13th of March 2020.

Finn’s Advocacies

Along with music and the spotlight with films, Finn has also been involved in many advocacy contributions through time. He’s namely helped autism and indigenous children advocacy and funding. In May of 2017, he hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for Sweet Release, an organization that offered help to struggling musicians in the need of medical and health care, called “Strange 80s”. Here he performed three tracks with his former band, Calpurnia. For this, he was awarded the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards as an Honoree.

The post Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.