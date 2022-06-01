News
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
DETROIT — It was almost a year ago — last June, to be exact — that the pain Devin Smeltzer was feeling during a bullpen session brought him to his knees. An ambulance had to be called. Smeltzer was eventually diagnosed with a herniated disc and he had to shut everything down for a month.
A year later, the lefty is back in the major leagues and thriving. On Tuesday, he threw 6 2/3 innings and led the Twins to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Smeltzer threw 101 pitches — 71 strikes — pounding the strike zone and relying heavily on his fastball and changeup during the noon game. In the process, Smeltzer lowered his earned-run average to 1.50 over 24 innings spanning four starts. He also helped preserve the Twins’ bullpen in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Twins used just two pitchers — Smeltzer and Griffin Jax — to get through Game 1.
Smeltzer and the Twins never trailed, as the Twins’ offense grabbed hold of a lead in the first inning when Trevor Larnach brought home a pair of runs with a double. Larnach’s hit would have been a home run in all but two big-league parks.
The Twins tacked on four more runs in the third inning, three on Gary Sánchez’s home run, his second in as many days. Both Sánchez and Max Kepler, who finished the game with three hits in his return to the lineup, drove in three runs.
News
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
By NATHAN ELLGREN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JIM SALTER
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn’t seen the body of their loved one.
Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several mourners after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas.
The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle. Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.
Amerie loved purple, and Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims to Amerie’s funeral. Santiago described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Santiago said her 10-year-old son, Adriel, watched in horror when the first images came out on the news after the shooting and he recognized his friends Amerie and Maite.
“It affected him so much,” Santiago said. “He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen. He told me, ‘Mom, I just don’t feel safe.’”
Funerals will continue over the next two-and-a-half weeks. Vincent Salazar’s 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day. Salazar said the family likely won’t see Layla’s body until soon before the visitation.
“It’s strange because usually when somebody dies, these things happen in three or four days,” Salazar said. “It’s not something that goes on this long. I understand there were other children as well, but we’re just waiting to get her back. That’s all we’re focused on.”
Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were sent to the medical examiner’s office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime.
“Our thing is to have all the facts,” Diaz said. “Even though there is a deceased shooter and we probably won’t have a trial, we still need to have the facts.”
Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.
Meanwhile, Diaz said, there simply isn’t enough space at Uvalde’s two funeral homes to keep all of the bodies, so many were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. He said the Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see the bodies. A message left at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wasn’t immediately returned. A woman who answered the phone at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary declined an interview request.
“It’s mainly because of the number of victims,” Diaz said, asking: “Where do you store that many people?”
Vincent Salazar said he and his family are going to as many visitations as they can to pay respects to the other victims and their families.
“Not necessarily going to the funerals because we’re still taking care of things hour by hour, day by day, here,” Salazar said. “We’ve got so much stuff going on with our own. You have to set everything up — obituaries, death certificates, funeral arrangements.
“That’s all we’re focused on right now — her, getting her back and being able to put her to rest,” Salazar said of Layla. “That’s it.”
Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
President Joe Biden’s long-planned meeting Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was to center on trade, climate and security in the Indo-Pacific. But after what happened in Uvalde and a week earlier in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by a shooter espousing racist “ replacement theory,” the conversation turned to gun control.
Ardern successfully won passage of gun control measures after a white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019. Less than a month later all but one of the country’s 120 lawmakers voted in favor of banning military-style semiautomatic weapons.
Biden told reporters that he “will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” but the White House has acknowledged that winning new gun legislation will be an uphill climb in an evenly divided Congress.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested?
The Eric Andre show is a surreal late-night comedy series on television. It has low-budget sketch comedy and parodies, with Eric Andre as host. However, it was formerly hosted by both Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress. It is a talk show as it interviews celebrities and sometimes impersonators for fun.
The show first aired on Andre Swim, an adult-oriented nighttime cable network, in May 2012. It has 5 seasons, with 53 episodes each. Kitao Sakurai and Andrew Barchilon are the directors of the show. Season 5 was premiered in October 2020, and in May 2022. However, Andre Swim announced the season 6 renewal in 2023.
Who Is Eric Andre?
Eric Andre is an American actor, producer, writer, musician, comedian, and host. The 39-year-old actor has been in the industry since 2003 and is still doing projects. The Florida, US, born artist has an Ashkenazi Jewish mother and an Afro-Haitian father. He makes music under the name, BLARP. He is known for the Eric Andre show that he co-writes and co-hosts. Also known for movies like Sing 2, Bad trip, Jackass forever, Michelle vs the machines, and a small role in The lion king (2019), etc. He is also seen in shows like Two broke Girls, Disenchantment and Man seeking Women, etc.
What To Expect From Season 6?
Well, mostly the same things The Eric Andre show is known for, surreal comedy, and sketch comedy. Somewhat of the talk show elements. Expect the same “Bebop Bounce” by Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei from seasons 4 and 5 as the opening track which replaced “Happy Happening” by Mathieu Blossier from seasons 1 to 3. What not to expect is Hannibal Buress, who left the show after season 4 for some personal reasons. He stated that he was tired of this format and wanted to do something new. Eric conveyed that he was sad that his old friend was leaving but wished him luck and had to replace him.
Hannibal is replaced by Blannibal, who will be played by James Hazley. James is fairly new to the industry it seems and has done work like An Hour to Kill (2018), Get All You Can (2020), etc. So it would be safe to assume he would not be joining the show for season 6, although there is no official information or announcement about this. A few of the guest names have been revealed which are Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Jaleel White, and Blac Chyna. Additionally, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, and Lil Yachty are also included. So expect some chaotic stunts, bizarre set-ups, hidden camera pranks, weird celebrity interviews, and as Andre himself says a jam-packed season.
Where To Watch The Show?
The series can be watched on a lot of places including The adult swim channel, the Adult swims official website, HBO Max and Hulu. Season 6 would be premiering in 2023 and could be streamed on these platforms.
The post The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, ‘human error makes an error’; Herro addresses slump, injury
Two days after the NBA Replay Center overturned his third-quarter 3-pointer during critical sequence of Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat guard Max Strus said Tuesday he still is not convinced about the ruling.
“I don’t know how that was called that after I had seen the video,” Strus said of the angles of the replay made publicly available regarding the league ruling his foot was out of bounds. “They say they have that rule to take the human error out of the game, and then the human error makes an error on the video.
“So I don’t know. But hope I don’t get fined. I’m obviously not happy about it. It is what it is at this point. I guess you can’t really do anything. But it definitely changed the game and the momentum.”
The 3-pointer was formally deducted during a timeout that also featured a pair of Celtics free throws.
“I think it went to a six-point game to an 11-point with no time off coming off the clock,” Strus said. “So, yeah, it is what it is, I guess is the best I could put it. I’m not happy about it, but I guess you just got to move on.”
Strus closed the series against the Celtics 14 of 48 on 3-pointers (the rescinded 3-point was not ruled a shot attempt, but rather a turnover), as part of the Heat’s 30-percent shooting on 3-pointers in the East finals.
“Teams made adjustments to what we were good at and what works,” Strus said. “Teams did a good job of taking us out of those actions and triggers that got us open threes.
“And you can put the full blame on me for our 3-point shooting percentage. I should be the leader of that as a shooter on the team.”
Herro’s roller-coaster
Unable to push through his groin strain at the close of the Celtics series, and having struggled earlier in the playoffs, third-year guard Tyler Herro addressed Tuesday his season that included being named 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
“I mean, first of all, the season was good or great, as far as the experiences, the memories, everything that happened,” he said. “Obviously not the ending that we wanted.
“The playoffs for me were kind of a weird ride, up and down. But I think it was a learning curve for me. I think people forget I just turned 22. And it’s still only my third playoffs.”
Herro said the goal was to be back to health for Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a game that never arrived.
“It was lingering a little bit throughout the playoffs, but nothing crazy, it was just a sore groin,” he said of the groin strain before further injuring it in Boston. “Game 3 is when I tweaked it a little more and that’s when I really couldn’t play through it.”
Closing thoughts
A restricted free agent provided the Heat extend a qualifying offer, forward Caleb Martin said the goal is to return.
“I want to be here. I got better here. I believe I’ll get better here,” he said. “I want a great situation no matter what. I feel like my team and the staff believe in me and feel I’ll get better here.” …
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects that the best is yet to come in Victor Oladipo’s comeback from May 2021 quadriceps surgery.
“You are going to see a totally different Vic by the time he gets to training camp,” Spoelstra said, with Oladipo an impending free agent. …
Guard Gabe Vincent said the hope is for a more consistent role next season.
“I think I’ve shown I can be a rotational player in this league,” he said. “I would love to play every game.” …
Veteran forward Udonis Haslem, as expected, declined to discuss possible retirement, saying he needed a “mental break” before such a decision. …
Herro declined to directly address his extension window this offseason.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he said. “We’ll see what happens this summer. My agent will talk to who he needs to talk to and we’ll see what happens.”
()
Devin Smeltzer leads Twins past Tigers 8-2 in first game of doubleheader
Daily Pump & Dump | May 31, 2022 Crypto Market Report
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What You Should Know If You’re Interested?
Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, ‘human error makes an error’; Herro addresses slump, injury
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 On Disney+: June 1 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Nets once again eliminated by East champions; face decision on 76ers’ draft pick
All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Why It Won’t Likely Be Released In 2022?
Is The Bad Seed (2018) On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Or HBO Max? Where To Watch It?
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra hopeful of roster remaining together, but appreciates the business side
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month