DPS Srinagar student earns full scholarship at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, Qatar
DPS Srinagar student earns full scholarship at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, Qatar
Srinagar, June 01: Tashafee Masoodi – a Grade 12 student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, has earned an admission and full scholarship worth 70,000 dollars (About 51 lakh rupees) at the prestigious Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar.
The 18-year-old Tashafee, a student of Humanities has been offered a place at the university to pursue her Bachelor’s in Foreign Services with a major in Culture and Politics. She credits her success to her family and her teachers at DPS Srinagar.
She said, “I am indebted to the Career Guidance Department of the school, which helped me with all the documents needed to be submitted including transcripts, recommendation letters and regular time to time guidance and counseling. Our Career Coach ensured that everything was submitted on time.”
Congratulating the student, the Principal, Shafaq Afshan said, “Every year, DPS Srinagar students get admissions and scholarships in the top universities across India and in foreign Colleges and Universities. Our Career Counselling and Guidance Department offering a wide spectrum of guidance and mentoring that prepare students for the next stage of their educational journey. Tashafee’s success is a testament to the efforts the department is putting in to transform the educational landscape of the valley.”
Echoing her, the chairman Vijay Dhar said, “When we set out to start DPS Srinagar, we wanted to transform the way education was thought of and imparted in the valley. Over the years, we have reached a stage where it is no longer a bridge too far for our students to dream of top universities over the globe. Tashafee proves that. Congratulations to her and her teachers.”
Campus ministries, counselors join to tackle mental health
By GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO of The Associated Press and KATHRYN POST of Religion News Service
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As student anxiety skyrockets, campus ministries are trying to help by not only offering the comforts of faith and community, but also creating collaborations with mental health professionals.
On Ivy League campuses, large public institutions and faith-based colleges, chaplains and psychologists are teaming up, informed by abundant research showing religion and spirituality can ease mental distress by providing group support and boosting personal resilience.
“We’re good partners, and routinely refer back and forth,” said Calvin Chin, Princeton University’s director of counseling and psychological services, which a third of students use. “We’re really thinking holistically about how to support a student, what they need to lead successful and satisfying lives.”
On a spring Saturday afternoon close to finals week, Sadaf Shier, the Muslim chaplain at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, oversaw a celebration for the end of Ramadan where students of all faiths, or none, did stress-reducing activities like flowerpot painting and henna hand decorating.
Shier and the university’s Protestant pastor, Neil Ellingson, mingled with dozens of students on the lawn outside the Catholic chapel.
“My major engagement is providing a climate where students feel their religious identity is legitimate,” Shier said. “That’s directly supporting mental health.”
Ellingson also saw a direct connection between faith and mental health: Belief in a higher being leads students to feel that “you’re loved by the cosmos and you matter in this big sense.”
But he added the challenge is to broaden ministry’s outreach.
“Students who tend to come through the door are already plugged in. How do you connect with those who aren’t?” he said. “At the time when students need this stuff the most, they’re not seeking it.”
The need is indeed critical. In December, halfway through the first academic year when most colleges returned to in-person instruction, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on the country’s youth mental health crisis. It found everything from sadness to suicide plans increased by more than 40% in the decade before COVID-19 — and that the pandemic’s further impact was “devastating.”
Counselors are seeing distress become more widespread and more severe — particularly anxiety, which overtook stress and depression among students, according to the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors.
“Our faculty say … students seem much more overwhelmed, to be carrying a lot more anxiety,” especially about coping with demands and social interactions, said Cindy Bruns, director of counseling and licensed psychologist at Central Washington University.
By fostering supportive community events where students can relearn to socialize in real life and not in always-curated social media — a skill often lost in pandemic isolation — campus ministries can have a big impact.
At Yale University, Omer Bajwa, an imam and director of Muslim life, has seen a dramatic increase in attendance at Friday prayers and Ramadan events compared to pre-pandemic times. While he said the class of 2025 has nearly double the usual number of self-identifying Muslim students, he believes attendance is also driven by how relevant chaplains have become.
“We are trained to be good listeners, to ask reflective questions, to engage with people where they are,” Bajwa said.
Across the country at the University of Southern California, home to 50,000 enrolled students, record numbers showed up at spirituality and wellness events — at Shabbat dinners, Buddhist meditations, Catholic Masses and pet therapy sessions.
“We had 250 kids come out to pet two therapy dogs. We normally get 20 kids,” said Varun Soni, dean of religious life. “They were so desperate to be with each other within a context of meaning-making, that suddenly religious and spiritual life boomed in the fall.”
Even before the pandemic, despair seemed to mark Generation Z, whose members were born roughly between 1997 and 2012.
“Students were no longer asking me, ‘How should I live?’ They started asking me, ‘Why should I live?’” Soni said.
Chaplains and counselors have been teaming up for years, he said, but even though USC bolstered its wellness team by adding 60 new counselors since 2008, appointment wait times remain around three weeks.
Still, chaplains and psychologists are quick to emphasize that one can’t replace the other – especially since demand is so high. By serving as students’ long-term mentors, chaplains can free up counseling to deal with critical care like panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.
The Newman Center at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, offers game nights and dances and also pays for weekly student counseling sessions at its residence hall, which is open to non-Catholics, too.
“We aren’t just an activity center, we want to be a place for people to ask the big questions,” said its director, the Rev. Dan Andrews. “Not to have answers is a root cause of the anxiety they’re experiencing.”
David deBoer, director of counseling at Loyola’s wellness center, sees in that soul-searching the special role of campus ministry.
“Campus ministry can engage students to a more existential level, gets at more profound questions that mental health language has limitations for,” he says. For example, a chaplain can help reconcile the dissonance that traditionally educated Muslim or Catholic students might feel if developing a sexual orientation or gender identity not welcomed by their faith, he added.
Many experts argue that therapy should assess students’ engagement with spirituality as an overall part of their identity. It would help uncover potential coping mechanisms, said David Hodge, professor in the school of social work at Arizona State University.
It also prevents misdiagnosing them — a Catholic student who just received the sacrament of reconciliation might say “I’m OK with dying” but not be suicidal, said Charis Davidson, a professor and public health researcher at Mercy College.
Her studies found that collaborations between campus ministry and counseling are still “definitely the exception” at public universities, but that the current crisis might bring more together.
Also crucial is to broaden the outreach to students reluctant to approach faith leaders. Vanessa Gomez Brake, a secular humanist and the associate dean of religious and spiritual life at USC, said expanding spiritual wellness offerings for religious and nonreligious students alike should become the priority for campus ministry.
This year, for example, she partnered with the counseling center to launch a group for those processing pandemic-related grief.
At the University of Wisconsin, Madison, the Catholic student center tried to keep as many community programs going as possible even during the pandemic’s darkest moments, said its director, the Rev. Eric Nielsen.
“I had an atheist come in who wanted to just hang out,” he recalled, adding the student said it helped him feel a bit less depressed.
At the recent Eid celebration at the University of St. Thomas, three students worked the table offering glitter, decals and ribbons to decorate mason jars and hijabs. Salma Nadir, a graduating senior and secretary of the Muslim Student Association, said Shier, the chaplain, “saved us so many times” with events like this that foster a welcoming community.
“It’s been good for my stress, to be able to talk with new people,” first-year student Arianna Norals agreed.
What Happened To Taylor Hurt From Chopped
Food is not just to satisfy your hunger. Food is like comfort to some people. The fragrance of spices while using them is just mesmerizing. One spice, One right spice, and an ingredient can do wonders to your dish, and this truth was known to Chef Taylor Hurt.
She was a magnificent chef. Taylor Hurt has gained popularity from the American reality show Chopped. She was a renowned chef and originated her new recipes. She has worked in different restaurants in New York City, and like other people, she wanted to have a name in the cooking industry. Unfortunately, she got into a car accident on November 29.
Taylor Hurt
Taylor Hurt was a chef. She moved to Brooklyn, New York, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she worked as a sous cook at the Birdhouse Café and Cotton Blues. As an expert in the city, she worked at Latina Pastificio and Vino, a modern Italian bar noted for offering homemade pasta, drinks, and beer.
Taylor had even come up with a few original recipes and release her work in the ‘Be Nourished’ cookbook. She’d worked in a couple of restaurants in NYC over the years, so her background validated her ambition.
What Happened To Her?
The cause of her death is assume to be a car accident. And her death was firm on the show. However, the family hasn’t spoken about the cause of her death. At the same time, it is assume that she died of an overdose.
What happened? No one knows.
What Is Chopped
It’s an American reality cooking show. In this show, in each episode, four chefs compete with each other for three-round which are appetizer, entrée, and dessert. In the end, one chef wins and gets the rewards. Different tournaments have different prizes.
Currently, 52 seasons with 635 episodes plus 39 special episodes are there.
Who Are The Judges On The Show?
Ted Allen hosts the show.
Chef Celebrities like Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marc Murphy, Amanda Freitag, Aaron Sanchez, Chris Santos, Marcos Samuelssol, Maneet Chauhan, Elizabeth Karmel, Christian Petroni, Eddie Jackson, Angie Mar, Giorgio Rapicavoli, Tiffani Faison, Jordan Andino, Martha Stewart are some of the regular judges on the show.
Some Chopped Winners
Einat Admony, Gavin Jobe, Maneet Chauhan, Nick Wallace, Brooke Sien, Brian Rijjenbach, Joe Sasso, Nong Poonsukwattna, Jason Stude, Mario Tolentino, Celeste Rogers, Tanya Cauthen, Caitlyn Napolitano, Airis Johnson, Emily Chapman, Aarthi Sampath, Kathy Fang, and Florian Wehrli are some the famous winners of Chopped.
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
By JIM VERTUNO
The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde said Wednesday that he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.
In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
“I’ve been on the phone with them every day,” Arredondo said.
Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.
Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that Arredondo had not responded to DPS requests for two days, while other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements.
Arredondo has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.
The confusing and sometimes contradictory responses in the week since the deadly shooting continued Tuesday with the revelation that the exterior door used by the gunman was not left propped open by a teacher, as police previously said.
They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, Considine said. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut did not lock.
“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine said.
Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since Friday’s news conference when authorities first said that the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.
Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck on campus.
“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.
Steve McCraw, the head of DPS, hadn’t said why the teacher initially propped open the door when it was first detailed Friday. The first mention of a door left propped open, which officials now say didn’t happen, led to questions about the teacher’s actions and whether she had made a horrific mistake.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
San Antonio attorney Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, first propped open the door to carry food from a car to a classroom, and that she immediately moved to close it when she realized the danger.
“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting,” Flanary told the newspaper.
“She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanary said.
Flanary did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office from The Associated Press.
Later Tuesday, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, which represents police officers, urged its member officers to cooperate with “all government investigations” into the shooting and police response and endorsed a federal probe already announced by the Justice Department.
The organization was also sharply critical of the constantly changing narrative of events that has emerged so far.
“There has been a great deal of false and misleading information in the aftermath of this tragedy. Some of the information came from the very highest levels of government and law enforcement,” CLEAT said. “Sources that Texans once saw as iron-clad and completely reliable have now been proven false.”
