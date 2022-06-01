Blockchain
Ethereum Is Up 4% But Are The Charts Pointing Towards Sustained Recovery?
Ethereum was bullish on its chart today at the time of writing. ETH broke its consolidation phase and rose upwards by 4% over the last 24 hours. The king altcoin secured $1900 as a strong support level. After the coin moved past the $1700 level, the bulls started to show up in the market.
The demand for the altcoin also came back into the market after Ethereum moved up and past the $1700 price mark. Continued buying strength can push ETH to trade above the $2000 price level.
If the bulls continue to trade above the $2000 price level then the recovery would remain strong in the market. Currently, Ethereum has been down by 60% from its all time high of $4800, which the coin secured in the month of November, 2021.
The overhead price ceiling for the coin stood at $2100. If the bulls fail to hold the momentum the coin could go back to the consolidation phase.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was priced at $1949 at the time of writing. The coin’s nearest support line was $1900, a fall from which could push ETH near $1700.
The break from the consolidation caused the coin to rise by 4% over the last 24 hours. For the coin to invalidate the consolidation bit, the coin has to attempt trading near the $2100 and then at $2400.
If bulls the tire out, Ethereum could be sandwiched between $1700 and the $1900. The volume of the coin declined in the last trading session.
The volume bar was red in colour which indicated that the bearish pressure still remained in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buyers came back in the market as demand for the coin increased on the one day chart. The Relative Strength Index noted a move upwards as buyers regained confidence.
Despite the increase in the buying strength, RSI noted a small downtick which could mean that selling pressure was back in the market.
The coin was priced above the 20-SMA which is a sign of bullishness and push from buyers cause price to rise further. This indicated that price momentum was driven by buyers in the market.
As buyers increased in number as seen on the RSI, Ethereum flashed buy signals on the one day chart. Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum and it showed green histograms signalling a change in price momentum. Green histograms on the AO can be attributed to a buy signal. Bollinger Bands indicate the price volatility.
The indicator showed tightening of the bands which can be related to a change in volatility or an incoming price fluctuation in the market.
Although Ethereum rose on the charts, indicators have painted a mixed signal. Only with sustained buying strength can Ethereum invalidate the bearish thesis completely.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported, $30.8K Holds The Key
Bitcoin remained in a positive zone above $31,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could correct lower, but the bulls might remain active near $30,800.
- Bitcoin is showing positive signs above the $30,500 and $31,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above the $31,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $31,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct lower and test the $31,000 and $30,800 support levels.
Bitcoin Price Faces Key Resistance
Bitcoin price extended increase above the $31,000 zone. It even broke the $32,000 resistance on a couple of occasions, but the bears protected more gains above $32,200.
The recent swing high was formed near $32,400 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $32,000 level. The price corrected and tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,085 swing low to $32,400 high.
It is now testing the $31,800 zone. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $31,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is also well above the $31,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $32,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $32,200 and $32,400 levels. A clear move above the $32,400 resistance level could start another increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $32,500 resistance. The next major resistance sits near the $33,400 level.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,400 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $31,800 level and the trend line. A downside break below the trend line could send the price towards the $30,800 support.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,085 swing low to $32,400 high is also near the $30,800 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move towards the $30,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is moving lower towards the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $31,800, followed by $30,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $32,000, $32,200 and $32,400.
Cardano TVL Jumps 30% In 24 Hours As It Recovers To $155 Million
Cardano has been making waves in decentralized finance (DeFi) ever since it debuted smart contract capabilities on the network. Development has ramped up, making it the network with the most developments going on. This activity has translated to a rise in the total value locked (TVL) on the network. And although this value has been declining for a whole, it recently recorded a recovery that saw it jump 30% in a single day.
Cardano TVL On The Rise
Shortly after multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXes) had been launched on the Cardano network, the TVL had quickly climbed. This was a result of the accelerated adoption that came with notable personalities such as Snoop Dogg taking to the platform and bringing their enormous fanbases with them. At its peak, Cardano’s TVL had grown as large as $326 locked back in March.
However, just as the market had declined, the DeFi space had taken a big hit too. The result of this was that TVL had fallen more than 50% from its all-time high and the Cardano network, just like other networks, had watched its TVL decline.
On Monday, the network’s TVL had dropped to $118 million, its lowest in a two-month period. However, this would prove to be short-lived given that a surge bumped it back above $150 million in TVL. In a 24-hour period, Cardano’s TVL had added more than 30.96% to its value bringing it to its current position of $155.24 million locked on the network.
ADA price on the rise following surge in activity | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Minswap (MIN) continues to dominate on the network, while newcomer WingRiders (WRT) has beat out OG protocol SundaeSwap (SUNDAE) to claim the second position in terms of TVL. SundaeSwap now places third with a total of $36.51 million locked.
DeFi TVL Still Struggling
2021 was no doubt the year of decentralized finance (DeFi) given how much TVL was added in the span of a year. From trending at $21 billion in January 2021, DeFi TVL peaked at $230 billion in the same year. This would set the tone for the rest of the year. That is until eh December 4th crash rocked the crypto market to its core.
The decline that would begin from this point outward would be very apparent. In a matter of six months, the DeFi space has now lost more than $115 billion, culminating in more than half of its TVL being shaved off.
Currently, the crypto market is on a recovery trend as bitcoin has recovered above $30,000. This recovery has had an impact on the DeFi TVL but not much. TVL is up 4.87% in the last 24 hours, bringing the total value locked to $112.39 billion as at the time of this writing.
Featured image from Young Platform, chart from TradingView.com
How Early LUNA Holders, Founders Made Off With $6B
The Terra (LUNA) crash will go down in crypto history as one of its most catastrophic events. Billions of people lost their life savings and investments. In the meantime, a small group of insiders benefited.
According to a report from Arcane Research analyst Anders Helseth, the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, now known as Terra Classic, operated as a long-term “pump and dump” scheme.
The analyst looked into on-chain activity to support his claims and found revealing information on the distribution of LUNC and its value inflows, how the token supply moved from one group of addresses to another, from exchange platforms from 2020 to a few days before the crash.
The analyst called the Terra Classic ecosystem the “perfect exit liquidity” for early LUNA holders. This scheme was supported by the high popularity in the Anchor Protocol, the UST (Terra Classic’s algorithmic stablecoin) and LUNA mint mechanism, and this token’s supply.
As seen below, the LUNA supply was “highly concentrated” by Terraform Labs (TFL), Terra Classic’s developing company co-founded by Do-Kwon. Excluding exchange platforms, TFL controlled over 537 million LUNA tokens as of October 3, 2020.
The analyst claims unidentified wallets founded by Terraform Labs, the largest LUNC holder, moved their funds to “bridges and centralized exchanges”. The funds began moving in late 2020 and “frequently” saw transactions from TFL to as many as 3,000 unidentified wallets.
A total of $6 billion in net outflows were recorded between Terraform Labs to these wallets to bridges/exchanges. As seen below, these funds were later transferred to the “others” group of wallets.
In other words, according to the analyst’s research, Terraform Labs seemed to have moved their LUNA supply to exchanges where they were bought by retail investors. The “others” wallets saw $6.5 billion in net inflows.
Did The LUNA Crash Made Billions To Early Investors?
In theory, $6.5 billion is the profit scored by TFL and early LUNC investors, but the analyst believes the number could be much higher. The report claims the following:
Therefore, we have reason to believe that the potential for creating outside profits was larger than the $6 billion net flow that’s calculated based on the assumption that portions of the early deposits of LUNAto exchanges were not sold.
Thus, the report claims the Terra Classic ecosystem, levering the popularity and the upside volatility on the price of LUNA (LUNC), created “exit liquidity” for these investors. The analyst concluded the following on the alleged mechanism that enabled early LUNC investors to transfer value to retail investors:
By pumping the LUNA token, the burn/mint mechanism, and creating a sustained demand for the UST token through Anchor, the perfect exit liquidity for large LUNA bags was created (…). At best, the profits can be described as collateral winnings in a failed bootstrapping attempt.
At the time of writing, LUNA trades at $9 with a 3% loss on the 4-hour chart.
