Event Ideas – What To Do At Your Next Event
Some of the most common events are Conventions, Festivals, Corporate Events, Event Seminars, Business Meetings, Fundraisers, and Charity Events. Whether you are a beginner or veteran events planner, you still need to start on the right foot. The event ideas we mention here are intended to help guide you to success. Although there are many ideas, we will stick to a few popular ones.
Business Meeting Ideas
Creating meetings around various themes helps to give participants a sense of direction. Since a business meeting is supposed to be more work than play, music may not be a good idea, but a short documentary could crystallize company focus.
Building Something Great Together – Makes everyone involved feel needed and a part of the company’s future. It opens the floor for constructive input enhancing company goals.
Please the Customer – have participants focus on what makes the customer happy and how to improve in service with a smile.
We Shall Overcome – Encourages attendees to persist and reach for success despite perceived obstacles.
Be creative when kicking off meetings to motivate and inspire.
Dart Board – Start off the meeting by allowing some shots at a dart board. Best shot gets to start off the meeting, appoint the moderator, or make the first suggestion about the topic at hand.
New Vocabulary – Ask your group to bring seldom used or obscure words to the next meeting. Have them use it in a way that applies to your business.
“If I Ran the Show…” – This can provide some insight into feasible changes that can improve things in important areas. Ask your staff what they would consider the perfect job, location, and work environment. Now that you have them thinking without boundaries, ask them what project would they work on or what special thing would they do if they ran the company, office, or department.
Fund Raising Ideas
Consider the following suggestions:
BBQ’s – Everyone loves a BBQ, they can be a fun way to rally support for your cause.
A Raffle – There are many fashionable products that would strongly attract customers.
Car Wash – When the price is right a car wash is a valued service that can easily raise funds.
Charity Event Ideas
Promoting awareness as much as possible is paramount to your charity event success.
Dinner – Awards are distributed to honorees that helped to achieve landmark milestones for the organization. Tickets can be sold commercially or through your network of friends and supporter. Invitees attend a dinner where presentations are made regarding the organization’s accomplishments and goals.
Bake Sales – A prize is awarded to the baked item voted as first place, second place etc. by attendees. Every one of the organization’s members and their families can participate in producing their favorite specialties and these can sold at a profit to the organization at the “bake-off event”.
Auction – Many favorite goods or services can be auctioned off to raise money for your non-profit organization. Another approach is to involve local businesses to donate merchandise, time or even money to start your auction with a bang.
Corporate Event Ideas
There are some interesting twists to freshen up the atmosphere with entertainment. Motivation is very important in a corporate environment, so celebrating anniversaries and achievements will boost inspiration on all levels.
Comedians – Comedians use specific appropriate topics that help put the audience in the right mood.
Live music or Professional sound system – It is essential to select entertainment that is suitable for your guests and your business personality.
Magic Shows – Can be a pleasant introduction that provides a playful atmosphere.
Seminar Ideas
There are various styles in which a meeting can be conducted. Choosing the one that fits the current working climate can help propel everyone in the right direction.
Human Resource Seminars – Offer all sorts of employee performance training, management, and career development seminars. Help build up the proper work environment in your business or company by coaching, succession planning, key employee identification, and organization development.
Sales Training Seminars – Can assist your sales force to hone their salesmanship abilities and educate them about new software or tools to become more adept in their sales role.
Management Seminars – Refine leadership qualities and exercise management abilities to help your executives and managers increase their performance.
Festival Ideas
These are entertainment-only functions, and can be geared to provide fun for families and groups of all kinds. Themes can be tailored to make any social event exciting and interesting.
Fun Foods – Pizza, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Snow Cones, Cotton Candy, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, French Fries, etc.
Prize-Winning Games – Ring the Coke Bottle, Basketball shots, Shoot down cans w/water gun, Gaming wheels, etc.
Ride Rentals – Large and small Bounce houses, Choo-Choo Train, Ferris wheels, Roller coasters, Spin rides.
Convention Ideas
Conventions bring vendors and customers together in an open forum where contacts are made, new products are introduced, big ideas are discussed and new sales leads are developed.
Entertainment – Sound systems playing appropriate music, Live musicians or even stage performers.
Promotional Products – Key Chains, Picture Frames, Award Gifts, Bags, Pens with logo, etc.
Exhibition Tools – All shapes and sizes of displays are used to share space and provide maximum visibility.
Conference Ideas
A conference can be quite intense and needs slackening of tension at regular intervals.
Participants meet in order to discuss, consult, or exchange information about related fields.
Give Prizes – Prizes should be awarded to the people who have done something that helped the conference to be a success, whether something funny, silly or just plain helpful. If your conference is small, contributions to success can be rewarded after the conference.
Reception – Should have pleasing interior decoration, door prizes or gifts, etc.
Stand Up/Stretch Breaks – Play some music, have someone lead the break showing everyone how to twist, do aerobics, dance, or just a good march in place. Keep people energized and attentive. Have breaks between speakers.
Keep Up the Momentum – If you put on a grand finale it will make a lasting impression and may influence your participants decision to come to your next conference.
Plan surprises for attendees at least on par with your welcoming reception. Don’t let the conference lose color towards the finish – even if the staff has to fake it, keep things going. Have entertainment and ‘walk out’ music. Organizers should be present at the door to thank the participants.
How to Determine Payroll Tax Using a Mobile App
H&R Block Mobile – iOS, Android
The H&R Block Mobile app makes it easier to file your taxes, by connecting you directly to tax professionals. Basically, the app lets you upload your documents and send them to a tax pro. It can create a personalized checklist of required documents, and lets you view tax returns from previous years. If you need to schedule a face-to-face meeting with an H&R agent, the app can also help you find the closest office in your area. Additionally, the app lets you check the status of your federal tax return, and estimate the amount of your return with a built-in calculator.
H&R Block 1040EZ – iPad
While the H&R Block Mobile app focuses on connecting you with tax professionals, H&R 1040EZ instead helps you e-file your taxes independently. To use the app, you snap photos of the necessary documents, then file the information. It’s free to prepare your taxes, but e-filing costs $9.99. The app checks for mistakes so you can correct errors and omissions, and customer service agents are available for live support if you need it. Additionally, with the 1040EZ app, you can easily view prior tax returns if you’ve used H&R Block before.
TurboTax – iPad
TurboTax for iPad walks you through the process of filing your taxes. Here, again, you snap a photo of your tax documents; the app then coaches you through every step of the filing process, double-checking to ensure that you have entered all information correctly. TurboTax also checks for deductions and credits, and once your return arrives, it gets stored in the TurboTax Cloud. If you have questions, you can request assistance from a live agent right within the app. TurboTax is free to download, but it costs $29.99 for federal tax return filing and an additional $36.99 per state for state tax filing.
TaxCaster – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
The lightweight TaxCaster app helps you estimate your tax refund on the fly. Just enter the basic information about your lifestyle and business, and TaxCaster will estimate what you owe, and how much you can expect to get back. The app uses the same tax calculator you’ll find in the desktop version of TurboTax to provide the estimates before you even file your taxes. Based on the information you provide, it can also recommend a product to help you complete the filing process.
Shoeboxed – iOS, Android
With Shoeboxed, keeping your receipts, bills and other financial documents organized is as easy as snapping a photo. Once you upload your document via the Shoeboxed app, it automatically extracts the important information, such as vendor, date, total and payment type. This creates a fully searchable digital database of your transactions. For small business owners, Shoeboxed will pay off in a major way at tax time. The app can save you time and money; managing paper documents yourself is time consuming, and hiring someone else to do it is expensive.
Evernote – iOS, Android, Windows Phone
More than just a robust note-taking tool, Evernote also offers a way to manage the documents you’ll need to file your taxes. Because Evernote lets you easily store and organize images, you can scan in your receipts and then trash them. And because the app can read printed text, it’s easy to search for a specific receipt. You have a few options for getting your receipts into Evernote. First, there’s the pricey ScanSnap scanner, made by the Evernote developer, which directly scans in high-quality images and automatically uploads them to your Evernote account. For a cheaper solution, try the DocScanner app for iOS and Android, which you can use to “scan” in receipts by snapping a photo with your smartphone or tablet.
IDonatedIt – iOS, Android
Charitable donations are tax-deductible expenses. They reduce your taxable income and ultimately lower your tax bill. But tracking your donations throughout the year can be a chore. A mobile app called iDonatedIt streamlines the process by helping you document your donations quickly and easily. Just open the app when you donate a non-cash item to charity to track the donation date, the charity you donated to and the fair-market value of the item. By tax day, you will have a complete and permanent record of donated items that meets IRS compliance requirements. You can also attach photos of donated items and email the detailed donation report to yourself or your accountant.
All these applications are free and for more information you can check our quickbooks support blog.
A Third Party Review Of TraVerus Travel – Can You Really Get Wealthy With This Travel MLM?
If you’re checking out this third party review, chances are you’re searching for information on TraVerus. While TraVerus has been around for quite some time, there’s recently been a lot of buzz online about them. In this simple review, I’ll cover some information about the company and their business opportunity. In addition, I’ll go into what you can do to position yourself ahead of 95% of your competition, should you decide to become a distributor.
First things first, let’s cover some information about the company itself. TraVerus is a travel-based network marketing company that does business in over 90 countries. It is based in Allen, Texas and has tens of thousands of distributors worldwide. The company is led by CEO and Founder David Manning. In addition, TraVerus is the exclusive travel partner of 5CTV and China Clicks2.
TraVerus markets several travel-related products in their portfolio. The first product is their Signature Trips, which are exclusive vacation packages for members and non-members. There are also trips for members which are pre-booked vacation packages and cruises that are available at wholesale prices. TraVerus also provides distributors with their own replicated travel booking website, where people can shop around, book travel, book hotel rooms and book car rentals on their own. There’s also a TraVerus Travel Club Extraordinaire membership which provides members VIP travel deals and perks that their entire family can benefit from.
While TraVerus also markets energy products and cosmetics through their Verus division and an online shppoing portal called GoYikes, their original and flagship products are the ones mentioned above that are travel-related.
Now, let’s go over the TraVerus business opportunity. You can become a distributor a few different ways, ranging from becoming an Associate for $20, all the way up to purchasing an Advanced Builders Package for $500, which comes with various products you can use, sell or give away as samples. What’s unique about the TraVerus compensation plan is that includes components of a binary model, a unilevel model and a matrix model. This is why the company refers to their compensation plan as a 3-D comp plan. The compensation plan provides many ways you can make upfront income with their different types of coded bonuses. There is also an opportunity to make residual income with their coded residuals, matching residuals and matrix residuals. In addition to that, the company has a car program for top leaders and gives you the opportunity to get paid on travel booked on your travel website. Overall, the compensation plan can be quite lucrative for the right person. Of course, if you’re serious about joining the company, it’s important that you look into the compensation plan details so you know what you’re getting into and how to advance through the company’s system.
In closing, TraVerus is a good company with a solid business opportunity. They have a strong management team, great products and a lucrative comp plan. In addition, if you’re looking to get involved with a company that’s service based, and participating in the booming travel industry, then TraVerus is worth taking a look at.
With that said, it’s critical for you to know that while you can certainly build a business by approaching your existing warm market and prospecting every stranger that crosses your path, you can significantly increase your chances of success by leveraging the internet to generate leads. By learning how to generate 10-30 leads a day for your business, you can potentially position your business to grow like wildfire. If you can generate an endless flow of leads, and partner with an experienced team of leaders, you can very well be on your way to building a solid business for yourself and your family.
