Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice, Yankees feel he can return from ankle injury later this week

Giancarlo Stanton was on the field hitting before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Angels at the Stadium. He’s still dealing with an ankle injury, but the Yankees are encouraged that the slugger could be back off the injured list this week.

“I haven’t talked to him today yet about it. I was out there shagging for him and his early (batting practice) and stuff. But my understanding and just in my conversations with him in the days leading up to today, and getting the training report, is that he’s doing really well. And, I would imagine he’d be close. If not, I think he’s eligible Saturday,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So, we’ll see. I don’t want to speak too soon. But I know he’s doing really well.”

Stanton told reporters he was encouraged by his progress.

CHAPMAN’S FIRST STEPS

The news on Aroldis Chapman, who is on the IL with an Achilles injury, was not quite as encouraging. The closer went out to play catch for the first time on Tuesday, but said they are still working on building up the strength around the Achilles.

“You have to understand that this kind of injury requires a progression. It’s kind of rehabilitation so you take one day at a time and you keep moving forward,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “The good thing is that the arm feels really good, you know, it was never affected. So that’s a plus. At the same time, you have to go one step at a time and see when you can get back.”

Chapman said he did not know what the timeline for his return would be.

DONALDSON UPDATE

The Yankees are also encouraged that Josh Donaldson will be able to come off the IL soon as well. The third baseman initially was on the COVID-19 list, even though he tested negative. He was then transferred to the 10-day IL with a shoulder issue, receiving a cortisone shot for an issue he has dealt with on and off in the past.

“I was out shagging for him and watching his ground balls and stuff. So I haven’t gotten with him yet today, but I think he’s really encouraged where his shoulder’s at right now, it’s the best it’s felt all year,” Boone said. “And so hopefully, he’s going to be in that kind of short timeline as well.”

Donaldson is also facing a one-game suspension when he comes back for his “disrespectful” comments to Tim Anderson. Donaldson called Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie,” as what he considered an “inside joke,” stemming from an interview the White Sox shortstop did in 2019. Anderson said he was the “Jackie Robinson of today.” Donaldson issued a statement apologizing for his comments to Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife and reiterating he meant no disrespect.

In the immediate aftermath last week, Boone and Aaron Judge made it clear after the incident that they felt it was over the line. Boone, however, said Donaldson doesn’t have to make a statement to the team.

“No, I mean, no, we’ll kind of handle it like we always do and just try and get through it and talk through whatever issues may come up,” Boone said.

HOMECOMING

Andrew Velazquez stayed in Manhattan this time. After his dream season playing with his childhood team in his home borough of the Bronx last season, sleeping in the room he once shared with his brother, Velazquez is back on a business trip.

“I might come home, but I am enjoying Manhattan,” Velazquez said, back in the Bronx with the Angels.

Velazquez was a huge story last season, the hometown kid playing for the Yankees.

“I just made it, like, tangible for local people,” Velazquez said. “Because I am one.”

Velazquez was a victim of the numbers last winter, cut from the Yankees’ 40-man roster. He was picked up off waivers by the Angels.

He wasn’t surprised and has no bad blood for the Bombers.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that the business side of it is kind of predictable. I’m also self-aware so I think I saw they had like 60 guys on the roster. And the guys that were coming back, so not surprised,” Velazquez said. “I enjoyed it. Yeah, no animosity, no nothing. I love it and I kind of soaked it up.”

