Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice, Yankees feel he can return from ankle injury later this week
Giancarlo Stanton was on the field hitting before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Angels at the Stadium. He’s still dealing with an ankle injury, but the Yankees are encouraged that the slugger could be back off the injured list this week.
“I haven’t talked to him today yet about it. I was out there shagging for him and his early (batting practice) and stuff. But my understanding and just in my conversations with him in the days leading up to today, and getting the training report, is that he’s doing really well. And, I would imagine he’d be close. If not, I think he’s eligible Saturday,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So, we’ll see. I don’t want to speak too soon. But I know he’s doing really well.”
Stanton told reporters he was encouraged by his progress.
CHAPMAN’S FIRST STEPS
The news on Aroldis Chapman, who is on the IL with an Achilles injury, was not quite as encouraging. The closer went out to play catch for the first time on Tuesday, but said they are still working on building up the strength around the Achilles.
“You have to understand that this kind of injury requires a progression. It’s kind of rehabilitation so you take one day at a time and you keep moving forward,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “The good thing is that the arm feels really good, you know, it was never affected. So that’s a plus. At the same time, you have to go one step at a time and see when you can get back.”
Chapman said he did not know what the timeline for his return would be.
DONALDSON UPDATE
The Yankees are also encouraged that Josh Donaldson will be able to come off the IL soon as well. The third baseman initially was on the COVID-19 list, even though he tested negative. He was then transferred to the 10-day IL with a shoulder issue, receiving a cortisone shot for an issue he has dealt with on and off in the past.
“I was out shagging for him and watching his ground balls and stuff. So I haven’t gotten with him yet today, but I think he’s really encouraged where his shoulder’s at right now, it’s the best it’s felt all year,” Boone said. “And so hopefully, he’s going to be in that kind of short timeline as well.”
Donaldson is also facing a one-game suspension when he comes back for his “disrespectful” comments to Tim Anderson. Donaldson called Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie,” as what he considered an “inside joke,” stemming from an interview the White Sox shortstop did in 2019. Anderson said he was the “Jackie Robinson of today.” Donaldson issued a statement apologizing for his comments to Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife and reiterating he meant no disrespect.
In the immediate aftermath last week, Boone and Aaron Judge made it clear after the incident that they felt it was over the line. Boone, however, said Donaldson doesn’t have to make a statement to the team.
“No, I mean, no, we’ll kind of handle it like we always do and just try and get through it and talk through whatever issues may come up,” Boone said.
HOMECOMING
Andrew Velazquez stayed in Manhattan this time. After his dream season playing with his childhood team in his home borough of the Bronx last season, sleeping in the room he once shared with his brother, Velazquez is back on a business trip.
“I might come home, but I am enjoying Manhattan,” Velazquez said, back in the Bronx with the Angels.
Velazquez was a huge story last season, the hometown kid playing for the Yankees.
“I just made it, like, tangible for local people,” Velazquez said. “Because I am one.”
Velazquez was a victim of the numbers last winter, cut from the Yankees’ 40-man roster. He was picked up off waivers by the Angels.
He wasn’t surprised and has no bad blood for the Bombers.
“I’ve been around long enough to know that the business side of it is kind of predictable. I’m also self-aware so I think I saw they had like 60 guys on the roster. And the guys that were coming back, so not surprised,” Velazquez said. “I enjoyed it. Yeah, no animosity, no nothing. I love it and I kind of soaked it up.”
()
New basketball czar Tim Connelly says he’s here ‘not to mess up’ what Wolves have going on
Word on the street is the Timberwolves have something going on in Minnesota, and Tim Connelly decided he wanted to be a part of it.
“I’m here not to mess it up,” Connelly said Tuesday after being introduced as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations.
He’s being modest, of course. Connelly’s reputation, and the job he has done running the Denver Nuggets the past nine years, had Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor convinced he wasn’t available. Team had been looking for a permanent director of basketball ops since suddenly firing Gersson Rosas last September.
“I didn’t have him on the list,” Taylor said Tuesday. “I thought he was under contract with Denver, so I didn’t have him as the first person to contact.”
Connelly had an contract option to remain in Denver, and would have been more than happy to do so. But Taylor called and asked for permission to speak with Connelly, the Kroenke ownership family said yes, and “that sort of started it,” Taylor said.
A five-year, $40 million contract no doubt helped, so did a series of potential bonuses. “If the team does well,” Taylor said, “he does better.”
If one includes interim managers Scott Layden and Sachin Gupta, Connelly is the Wolves’ sixth head of basketball operations since Flip Saunders passed away on Oct. 25, 2015.
“When you spend time in the room with these guys and you’re in this beautiful building and you’re around town and sense the excitement the T-Wolves have created, you know it’s a special place,” Connelly said. “We’re going to work as hard as possible to push the envelope a bit and hopefully we have new franchise records, keep building off where we are.”
Connelly, 46, started as an intern in Washington’s scouting department in 1996 and left 15 years later as director of player personnel. After three years as New Orleans’ assistant general manager, he was hired by Denver as its executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager in 2013.
The Nuggets were 36-46 in Connelly’s first season but in his past four, the Nuggets have made the Western Conference finals (2020) once and the conference semifinals twice (2019, 2021) while averaging 48.7 wins a season.
The team made the postseason again in 2021-22 despite playing without two-thirds of their Big Three, Jamal Murray (knee surgery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery). The third member of that group is center Nikola Jokic, who won this season’s Most Valuable Player Award after averaging 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Nuggets.
All three players were drafted under Connelly’s watch.
“We have full confidence and trust in Tim and he’s going to be empowered to build a first-class, world-class organization. Full stop,” said Marc Lore, a Timberwolves co-owner who, with partner Alex Rodriguez, will become majority owner by the end of 2023.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was the Nuggets’ associate head coach under Mike Malone in 2016 and has known Connelly since he was coaching overseas in the mid-2000s.
“He’s not a micromanager, he’s not an emotional reactor, or an emotional communicator,” Finch said. “He cares deeply but he gives people the space to work and respects the emotions that go into our game. We have an open dialog. He will challenge you, and I think that’s good, we all need that, but it’s done in a way that is about finding the best answers.”
Connelly said he will likely add some members to the Timberwolves’ front office but added that he likes the team already in place, including Finch, who on April 11 signed a contract extension for at least the next four seasons. Under Finch, the Wolves improved from 36 wins in 2020-21 to 46 wins and a playoff berth in 2021-22. They went 3-1 against the Nuggets.
“It was a blast watching you guys play,” Connelly said. “Not a blast watching us play against you guys.”
Finch and his new colleagues will hit the ground running.
While the Timberwolves had a strong turnaround this season, the organization eyes personnel changes before next season begins in October. Connelly has decisions to make about guards D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. Connelly also must decide whether to sign Karl-Anthony Towns to the super-max contract for which his now eligible, a four-year extension worth $210.9 million that would build upon the two years remaining on his current deal.
Oh, and the NBA Draft is in three weeks.
“I don’t know if success is always linear. I don’t know if we’re going to go from here to a championship,” Connelly said. “I think we have to be realistic about where we are and how we can get better.”
MN communities clean up after Memorial Day thunderstorms, including tornadoes
Residents of west-central and north-central Minnesota were cleaning up extensive damage caused by an outbreak of severe weather, including several tornadoes, on Memorial Day.
The National Weather Service deployed survey teams to assess the impact of the storms, which also packed straight-line winds, large hail and torrential rain. That work was continuing Tuesday afternoon.
No serious injuries were reported during the thunderstorms, which produced reports of only scattered damage in the Twin Cities metro area.
A tornado struck Forada, a city of about 160 residents just south of Alexandria, on Monday, downing power lines and damaging as many as 100 homes, a county official said.
Julie Anderson, the director of emergency management for Douglas County, said scores of homes were destroyed or heavily damaged in the community on the shores of Maple Lake.
Speaking to KARE-TV from one hard-hit street, Stephen VanLuik, Forada’s fire chief, expressed amazement at the damage.
“Oh, the devastation to homes, vehicles, trees — it’s unbelievable,” he said. “In this stretch of road that we’re standing on now, if there’s something that hasn’t been hit, it’s remarkable.”
David Reller, Forada’s mayor, said that at least part of the city “did take a direct hit” and that many houses and structures were damaged.
The small city of Eagle Bend, about 30 miles northeast of Forada, was also hit, according to Michael Wisniewski, the director of emergency management for Todd County. He said that at least one home had lost its roof and that many power lines had been knocked down by a tornado.
He also said there were no injuries or deaths reported in Todd County.
“Everybody’s safe,” Wisniewski said.
On Tuesday, the county said streets had reopened in the community by late Monday.
Earlier Monday, the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities area had issued a tornado watch and classified it as a “particularly dangerous situation.”
“We do not include this wording often,” the NWS said. “The environment favors strong tornadoes and anyone in the watch needs to monitor this situation closely.”
Local officials had been warning people to take shelter Monday, as the severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes approached.
The weather service said severe thunderstorms were forecast across parts of the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi River Valley on Monday.
“Large to giant hail,” wind gusts of 60-80 mph, and tornadoes were probable, the weather service said, including the possibility of several long-tracked tornadoes that travel along the ground for long distances.
More than 72,000 customers in Minnesota were without power as of Monday evening, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates data from utilities across the United States. But by Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota outages had been reduced to around 26,000.
Moose tramples trail runner in Colorado, likely to protect calf. Athlete survives.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26.
Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.
“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her,” Kay said.
The woman was able to hike out and drive herself home, where she called Parks and Wildlife officers to report the incident. A trail closure for the Campion Trail (Forest Service Trail #9021) has been put in place through Wednesday, June 1. Wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen this week.
Read the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.
