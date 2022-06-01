News
Heat’s Omer Yurtseven has a big fan in Udonis Haslem, but may still have to win over Erik Spoelstra
The Erik Spoelstra seal of approval never came during the playoffs, with Omer Yurtsven limited to 38 minutes during the Miami Heat’s six-week playoff run, all in mop-up duty.
But in the wake of the Heat being eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals by the Boston Celtics — one of nine playoff games that Yurtseven did not play — the 7-foot rookie received the next-best thing.
Udonis Haslem believes Yurtseven can play, sees a future for the skilled big man whose play helped keep the Heat afloat at midseason as Bam Adebayo sat out due to thumb surgery.
Beyond offering his seal of approval, Haslem also believes Yurtseven is capable of feats of great strength.
“I love O, man,” Haslem said as the Heat closed the books on 2021-22. “O took some steps. O is strong as hell. O might be the strongest player we got.”
By season’s end, the Heat were down to utilizing one center, with even veteran Dewayne Dedmon held out for the series’ final three games.
Now the question is whether Spoelstra plans to stay small, solely with Adebayo going forward, or whether there could be consideration for something considerably bigger.
“For me,” Haslem said of Yurtseven, “it’s just getting an opportunity to play. O just has to get the opportunity to play and go out there and contribute.
“We had a lot of guys that didn’t get a chance to go out there and play. But the one thing we did have was the guys when they got their opportunity, their number was called, they stepped up and they contributed and I think that’s what O did time and time again. He proved that he’s reliable, he’s capable and if he gets consistent minutes that he can be a consistent basketball player for us.”
With Dedmon, 32, an impending free agent, and with Yurtseven, 23, under team option for a minimal salary next season, an opening could emerge.
Haslem said the potential is there.
“I think he’s only going to get better,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve even seen the scratching of the surface of his skill level. We used him as a roll-to-the-basket big, but he can also step away, stretch the floor and shoot the three a little bit and do things like that.”
Short again
Spoelstra said after decompression will come reflection about where it went south against the Celtics after taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
“I think some of the most fruitful and most important improvements that I’ve experienced as a head coach, fortunately and unfortunately, have come off of really disappointing ends to a season,” he said. “And we’ll get together as a staff and really try to learn from this and see where we can improve again.”
Last year, the Heat were smothered defensively by the Bucks’ size, in being swept 4-0 in the first round. Spoelstra said the challenge from the Celtics was different.
“I wouldn’t view Boston and Milwaukee as similar,” he said. “Where you view them as similar is they both have championship-quality defenses.
“They do it in different ways. The size factor I felt less of that against Boston. It was more their versatility, switchability, guys that could guard multiple different positions, even though they weren’t always in that switch scheme. Milwaukee is much more protective of the rim. So it’s just different things.”
Quick studies
While the Heat thrived with their 3-point shooting during the regular season, Spoelstra said a lesson from the league’s playoff-worst 3-point percentage was a timing element.
“Our shooters will continue to work on their ability to make shots under duress, with shorter windows,” he said.
But he also said the Heat knew it had to be about more than 3-point shooting.
“Defenses are just too good,” he said. “You can’t just rely on one thing.”
()
Gov. Walz declares June 1 as ‘Chief Todd Axtell’ day in MN to honor St. Paul’s outgoing chief
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Wednesday as “Chief Todd Axtell Day” in Minnesota to honor the outgoing chief of the St. Paul Police Department.
The proclamation aligns with the last day of Axtell’s 6-year term; it is also his final day of work before retiring from the department.
“Under Chief Axtell’s leadership,” the proclamation declared, “the Saint Paul Police Department has used lower levels of force than ever before, reduced civil payouts to record lows, publicly shared more data than ever, and engaged the community at historic levels, further establishing itself as a national model for a 21st century police department.”
The declaration repeats the language used in a similar resolution passed last week by the St. Paul City Council, which has declared Wednesday as Todd Axtell Day in St. Paul.
Axtell, 54, joined the St. Paul Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989, worked in various jobs throughout the department as he rose through the ranks to assistant chief, and was appointed chief by then-Mayor Chris Coleman in summer 2016.
During Axtell’s time as chief, he overhauled use-of-force policies and training to focus on de-escalation, further diversified the department’s ranks, and strived for transparency by releasing body-camera footage and data about traffic stops. He also had to lead through several crises, including the civil unrest in St. Paul after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, a record-high number of homicides and the need to keep officers working through the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Axtell’s last day at the police department, he plans to spend some of it responding to calls with his son, a St. Paul sergeant, which is a tradition for retiring St. Paul officers with family members who are also on the job.
What’s next? Axtell is starting a consulting firm, the Axtell Group. He said he intends to work with public and private-sector organizations on safety and security consulting, crisis management and communication, and management consulting.
He’s also looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his wife, Lisa, his two adult children, two stepdaughters and seven grandchildren.
A LOOK BACK: St. Paul's Todd Axtell prepares to step down after term of managing crises.
Bling Empire Season 2 Ending Explained
The “blingy” American Netflix series – Bling Empire is back with season 2, filled with double drama, glamour, and parties. Strikingly the ending has left all the fans in with hope. Curious to know what has happened? Don’t worry because we are here to serve that purpose with this article.
Is Season 3 Coming? What Happened In The Season End
The season-ending, just like all the episodes, has a lot of drama. Still, when we say that it left the fans with some hope; we mean that the last episode ends with a cliffhanger which leaves all frustrated to know what will happen next; but then this is also good because this cliffhanger means that season 3 is on its way and the series is not yet over.
The last episode shows the intense tension, misunderstanding, and rumor between Anna and Christine; because Christine came to know through a phone call from a friend that Anna will end her, which Christine tells Kane and confides in him as she trusts her that he would not spread this.
But then Kane blurts it out to Anna, who declines to say such a thing; and thus Kane thinks that Christine has manipulated him.
The last episode begins with an argument between Kevin and Kim as he gets furious; that she doesn’t trust him because she asked him to attend the lie detector test.
Then we get to Kelly and Kane walking the ramp for House of Skye in LA fashion week; attended by Christine and Kevin and the model agency mogul, where Kevin tries to try his luck and bag a modeling job. However, the highlight was the conversation Between Kane and Christine, where he tries to clarify that he felt manipulated by her.
Christine felt bad as the care he showed was now seemingly worthless because he didn’t trust her. Finally, she decides to talk to Anna to clarify the whole situation after the talk. We see that Dorothy is about to move to New York and is looking for apartments with Jamie.
Then we see that she has packed up everything at her LA condo and bids an emotional farewell to her condo, but we don’t get to see where she is finally moving. Then, finally, we see Kevin visiting one of his friends and talking about Kim and the test, and the friends advise him that they need to sort out this relationship because it is clear that she has trust issues.
we also see Christine waiting for Anna at a public cafe because she doesn’t trust Anna; or what she can do. As Anna arrives, we can see the hate and angst between the two. Christine gets rebuked for speaking in between when Anna is talking but pauses to breathe at the beginning of the conversation.
They talk about the whole situation, which seems to be unresolved. Still, they conclude that they should talk to Kane as Anna finds him to be the one to spread rumors; and Christine also trusts him with the information, but he speaks about it to several people based on his perception.
Finally, we see Anna talking to her friend at her(Anna) home, where she tells her that Christine thinks that Anna is going to chop her head into pieces in the blender, and both of them laugh at it; however, their gala time was interrupted when the dog started barking, signaling the unannounced arrival of none other than Power Rangers star and Kelly’s ex Andrew and the episode ends with Anna being surprised and anxious.
Season 2
Bling Empire Season 2 brings the feud and relationship between Anna and Christine; and reveals trust issues happening between Kevin and Kim and Kane and Christine. It also brings more glamour by bringing new faces like Dorothy Wang. The show is again filled with luxury at its best, whether in parties, cars, or fashion.
With all the bling, there is a lot of chaos and tribulations. Season 2 will take us more into the secrets of the cast. Kevin is scared that his old version might come back; and of course, we are getting a news entry: Dorothy Wang.
The Show And The Cast
The show is about a community of rich Asian and Asian Americans who reveal their life, relationships, outfits, parties, and troubles, but everything happens in style and glamour. Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Jaime Xie, Chèrie Chan, Dorothy Wang, and Mimi Morris.
Where To Watch
The docusoap of crazy rich Asians’ life and the secret is exclusively available on Netflix.
The post Bling Empire Season 2 Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall — or longer
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is headed for “a lot of unnecessary loss of life,” the Biden administration says, if Congress fails to provide billions more dollars to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the quest for that money is in limbo, the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities.
President Joe Biden’s appeal for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has hit opposition from Republicans, who’ve fused the fight with the precarious politics of immigration. Congress is in recess, and the next steps are uncertain, despite admonitions from White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha of damaging consequences from “every day we wait.”
Administration officials say they’re running low on money to stock up on, or even begin to order, the latest vaccines, tests and treatments. Also lacking are funds to reimburse doctors treating uninsured patients and to help poor countries control the pandemic.
House and Senate Democrats have been wrangling over how to resolve the stalemate and even over which chamber should vote first. It’s an open question whether they’ll ever get the GOP votes they’ll need to pull the legislation through the 50-50 Senate, and prospects in the narrowly divided House are unclear as well.
“There is still an urgency to pass a COVID relief package,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said last week. “It’s very, very much needed.”
Optimists hope the measure could start rolling once Congress returns next week. Pessimists say without quick resolution, Democrats may not have enough leverage to push the money to passage until early fall. That’s when they could stuff it into legislation that will probably be needed to finance government — a bill that would avert a federal shutdown, a pre-election distraction Republicans will be desperate to avoid.
The heap of sidelined Democratic initiatives has grown this year, a victim of GOP opposition and rebellions by centrists like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Casualties include bills on voting rights, health care, environment, taxes, gun curbs, abortion rights, policing tactics and an investigation of the 2021 Capitol storming by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters.
While lawmakers have approved massive packages financing federal agencies through September and helping Ukraine counter Russia’s invasion, other priorities are dead or drifting, even as Democrats’ days running Congress are likely dwindling. Republicans are favored to win House control in November’s elections and could grab the Senate as well, and Democrats’ frustration is clear.
“So far it hasn’t moved,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said of Biden’s latest $22.5 billion request for COVID-19, which he initially sent Congress three months ago. “But then neither has sensible gun legislation, neither has voting rights.”
“The 50-50 Senate sucks,” she said.
The COVID money is needed quickly, officials say. Their warnings have come with over 1 million U.S. deaths from the disease and a fresh variant that daily is hospitalizing over 100,000 Americans and killing more than 300. Both numbers are rising.
Officials say that lacking fresh funds, the U.S. is falling behind other countries that are already lining up for supplies needed for fall and winter. That’s prompted Jha to plan for the chance that Congress provides no new money at all, threatening painful choices about what to do if there aren’t enough vaccines or therapeutics for all who need them.
“It would be terrible,” Jha told reporters recently. “I think we would see a lot of unnecessary loss of life if that were to happen.”
Congress has provided $370 billion for purchasing supplies, for research and other public health initiatives to combat the pandemic, according to administration tallies obtained by The Associated Press. Around $14 billion of it was unspent or not committed to contracts as of April 5, the documents show, serious money but an amount the administration says falls below the ultimate need.
Most Republicans are skeptical about added pandemic funding. “I have a hard time believing that there’s not enough money and not enough flexibility already” to use it, said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Counterintuitively but unsurprisingly for the always perplexing Senate, one intractable puzzle stymying Democrats is immigration.
Senate Republicans are demanding a vote an amending the pandemic legislation with language retaining Trump-era curbs that, citing COVID-19, have made it easier to bar migrants from entering the U.S.
A federal judge has blocked Biden from ending those restrictions. Liberals want Congress to eliminate the clampdown, but moderate Democrats in both chambers facing tough reelections want to vote to retain it.
The result: Testy divisions between the Democrats’ two ideological factions, and knotty questions for party leaders about how to resolve them and push a pandemic package to passage.
Their task is compounded by disputes between House and Senate Democrats over why the COVID-19 battle remains unresolved.
Senate Democrats note a bipartisan $15.6 billion pandemic compromise was on the cusp of House passage in March until that chamber’s progressive Democrats rebelled against spending cuts to pay for it, derailing the money. “We’re waiting for the House to send us something,” Schumer said last week.
House Democrats say even if they do, the biggest hurdle will still be the Senate, where 10 GOP votes will be required to reach that chamber’s usual 60-vote threshold for passage. They note that an April deal between Schumer and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for $10 billion in COVID-19 money collapsed after Republicans demanded the immigration vote.
“We want to get COVID-19 done, but the only impediment right now is the United States Senate,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters recently.
That’s left Republicans waiting for Democrats’ next move.
“I would imagine at this point way over half of our members will vote against this, no matter what. So the question is what do you do to get it acceptable to 10 or 12” Republican senators, said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership. “And I don’t know.”
Omer Yurtseven has one (secondary) Heat seal of approach as the next big thing
