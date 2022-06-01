Finance
Hiring a Personal Trainer? How to Find the Best
Hiring a personal trainer to assist you with your fitness program is a great investment. It can also be a confusing endeavor for someone who is new to the exercise field, or even an individual who has little experience with training. When you are looking for your first personal trainer you want to go about it the right way so that you don’t lose valuable time and money.
There are three main benefits to hiring a trainer that will help you develop a solid training program and improve your overall health and exercise routine.
o Progression- Most people do not progress well enough on their own. Working with a trainer will speed up the process and push you past your normal limits
o Efficiency- Progression and efficiency together will help you to work harder and smarter at the gym. 2-3 sessions per week with a fitness trainer can help kick start your program much better than doing it on your own
o Elevated Work Rate: Working with an outsider such as a trainer will help to push you past your limits and get you to work harder overall. A trainer will push you through the last few repetitions and give you the motivation to lose more body fat, lift more weight, and get stronger
Here are some helpful hints to get you started in your search for the best personal trainers around.
o Find someone that is nationally certified. There are many simple personal training certifications but you want someone with a high level of knowledge. Look for certifications such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the Academy of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
o Find proof that they are a good trainer. Get referrals from friends or co-workers; check out their website, and talk to people that workout with them. If those people are happy, you will most likely see results as well
o Find someone who is willing to help you. A lot of trainers have their own agendas before they even meet you. Meeting with your fitness specialist and establishing goals is important. Make sure they are clear and concise about how you will meet your goals and really show an interest in you.
o Find a friendly trainer. The training sessions are much more enjoyable with a dynamic personality that can elevate your day and motivate you to train harder. Stay away from people who are just in it to talk about themselves
o Ask them about their philosophies. All trainers have a certain style and reasons for why they design programs a certain way. Find out how they train and why. It is important to understand why you are doing certain exercises over others.
o Do not be afraid to ask questions. A good trainer should always be able to back up their reasoning but it is your money and your body so don’t be shy.
o Make sure the trainer is insured. Whether they work for a gym or they are a private contractor, be sure that insurance is covered. Things can happen and you want to be sure that your health is safe.
Follow these simple steps when you are searching for a fitness trainer to help you elevate your training program. Do your research and be a smart consumer and you should see a huge return on your investment.
Finance
ClickBank Wealth Formula: A Proven Marketing System?
You’re here today because you’re interested in learning about ClickBank Wealth Formula. Is this product still on the market today? Is this a legitimate opportunity?
When this digital product was released, a lot of internet marketers were excited to see if it could live up to its hype. Unfortunately, this supposed affiliate marketing system created more disappointed customers than success stories.
In a Nutshell
ClickBank Wealth Formula hit the market back in July 2010. The digital product’s designers promised to teach products users to make incredibly substantial incomes online by promoting affiliate products.
Initially, the product seemed appealing and promising. The concept was simple and many people were excited about the possibility of making money with the new program.
This is the ClickBank Wealth Formula in its most simplistic form:
1. Visit ClickBank and find an affiliate product you’re interested in promoting.
2. Direct interested buyers to a capture page to get a hold of their contact information
3. Use email to promote affiliate products.
The Downfall of the Product
The simplicity and fanfare surrounding the ClickBank Wealth Formula’s launch got tons of people excited. Unfortunately, this digital affiliate marketing product fell short of its expectations by a country mile.
The product has since been removed from the market. Luckily this program was snuffed out in its early stages. A lot of honest investors stand to get hurt when the put their money into a program that does not work effectively.
In a nutshell, the ClickBank Wealth Formula was intended to teach the masses how to succeed in affiliate marketing. While the concept was solid, the products creators, Anik Singal and Saj P, simply did not provide enough value to its customers.
This is precisely the reason so many people demanded refunds and the product was removed from the market. It is safe to say that lofty promises of profitability lead to tons of disappointed consumers.
Is there an Alternative?
Perhaps one of the biggest downfalls of the ClickBank Wealth Formula was how bizarrely vague it was. The program relayed the basics to customers without providing technical training.
How could they possibly expect people to succeed using their marketing system if their customers had no idea what the marketing system was?
Yes, it is definitely possible to make money in the affiliate marketing industry. That being said, you do have to have some technical skills and background knowledge.
That probably goes without saying. All of this to essentially say that ClickBank Wealth Formula was an incredibly incomplete product. Is there anything similar that actually works?
Affiliate marketing is all about targeting a market and maximizing your products exposure within that market. While this concept is pretty simple to comprehend, you do need some technical knowledge.
This is where the successful affiliate marketing companies shine. They have proven affiliate marketing systems that allows members to earn while they learn the ins and outs of internet marketing.
In addition, they will have resources and materials that affiliates can use to promote their products. It’s these types of support systems that differentiate the successful affiliate marketing companies from those that ultimately fail.
Finance
The Psychology of Altruism
On why altruism is not completely altruistic and yet ultimately good for humanity…
In my discussion on ambition, I left out altruism and in a way that exclusion was intentional. Personal ambition would be directly arising from a personal need whereas altruism by definition is going beyond self and going beyond personal needs. Altruism as coined by French philosopher Auguste Comte in the 19th century literally means ‘to others’. Altruism is thus placing the needs of others before one’s own needs and so characterized by selfless behavior, altruism would in principle not be a cause of ambition. If altruism is placed with personal ambition, that would be a kind of oxymoron. Yet how much of this is true? This requires a psychological scrutiny as well.
The needs of others can definitely drive us to do something and that would be more of a cause or mission rather than ambition. A mission is stronger than personal ambition and a person with mission is usually driven by a conviction that he or she is chosen to do something and no one else can undertake the task. Usually a mission is about a higher purpose like helping a particular group of individuals or spreading a message or simply imparting knowledge or eradicating suffering. A mission in life is very similar to a psychological delusion and a person fired with a mission just like a deluded individual feels that he has been chosen or simply unique and has to complete his real purpose in life. However missions are real and cannot be explained completely with existing psychological theories. Mission is definitely the strongest of psychological traits and a person with a mission cannot be changed in any way and that is why all leaders are very strong in their approach towards what they simply have to do. Although evolutionary psychology like evolutionary biology has delved into the deeper secrets of altruistic behavior in humans, the development of mission has not been explained by psychology adequately.
So, altruism can be of two types – the general altruistic behavior as manifested through simple philanthropy or helping others in daily life and the specific altruistic behavior as manifested through having a specific cause or purpose or definite mission in life.
The first type of altruism is seen in nearly all of us, we all believe in the philosophy of giving, in helping people who are in need and this is reflected in all spheres of life from donating a small amount online or giving a substantial part of your salary to charity or simply helping an old frail woman cross the street when you are in a hurry.
The second type of altruism would be the mission or purpose that I’ve been talking about. It is specific and the individual is driven to fulfill the ultimate purpose of his or her life. The first type of altruism is found in all of us, the second type is found in only a few of us. It is possible to draw out a psychology for both these type of altruistic manifestations.
Biologically altruism is the sacrifice of the reproductive capacity or genetic transmission of a species to help the growth of another. This would be completely against Darwinian evolution as instead of helping one’s own species biological altruism is about helping the growth and survival of other species. So this sort of behavior places animals at reproductive disadvantage and reduces chances of producing a higher number of offspring. There are numerous examples of altruistic behavior among animals like vervet monkeys give out alarm calls whenever they sense the appearance of predators although this way they risk their own lives, among birds there are numerous helper birds that protect young ones of a different species and in the insect colonies like bees, worker bees remain sterile to help the reproductive process of the queen bee. One way the altruistic motives can be dismissed by suggesting that the vervet monkeys are simply reflexive and show spontaneous behavior of fear by giving out alarm calls or that the birds and bees simply maintain their self interest by showing an external altruistic behavior. This sort of explanation would be controversial at least when we try to extrapolate and suggest that humans are also philanthropic and altruistic in general because internally they want something in return and that they are finally or ultimately attending to their own self interest. Is there anything as absolutely selfless behavior? Do parents attend and take care of their young ones hoping that one day when they are too old their children will also take care of them? Do people give away their money to charity hoping that they will be honored? Of course many individuals these days donate anonymously and many would follow a cause without ever revealing their identities, do they have a reason that would be akin to self interest or is there something like absolutely selfless behavior? An anonymous donor would some day want people to know that he was the real donor. But then selfless behavior for the good of others can be explained and we all have in us a part that is selfless and wants to move beyond the confines of our own existence. Why?
Selflessness thus is just that, we want to be greater than what we are, we want to be philanthropic because we want to move beyond the traps of material possessions. The same feeling of selflessness which is found in all of us to a certain degree is also found in missionaries, spiritual leaders or even political leaders to a greater extent because selflessness is a defense against our own insignificance and our own mortality defined by material existence. Of course, I will not move into philosophy here, and sticking to psychology altruism is about a desire to be loved by others and a stage in which there is empathy. In strictly psychoanalytic terms ‘transference’ and ‘counter-transference’ are terms that define the relationship between the patient and the psychotherapist when one understands the feelings of the other. Although psychoanalyst Jung focused on a possible altruistic behavior in spirituality, he still suggested that self seeking may be present, yet according to Jung we seek a balance in energy systems. Considering this a little further, altruism, philanthropy or benevolence may be our unconscious desire to seek balance in ourselves and in the world.
Psychoanalysis in general would consider altruism as self fulfilling behavior although motivational psychology as discussed in the Psychology of Ambition, would suggest that altruism would be more compatible with the self-actualization stage of Maslow’s Theory of Hierarchy of Needs. To repeat briefly, Abraham Maslow developed his theory of hierarchy of needs in which he suggested that the highest needs of humans would be the self actualization needs that is present in all of us and suitably explains altruism.
Yet whether it is the need of a leader fired by a mission to help society or the need of a young man to participate in volunteering, altruism may still have roots in our unconscious needs to live in a better world, to find and develop a balanced society, to extend and expand ourselves to something greater than our own tiny existence. Altruism is still defined by our own needs for a greater or higher purpose in life. Then all this finally suggest that we help others for our own evolutionary advantage so even if altruism apparently looks altruistic, there may be deeper and unconscious egoistic truths that we cannot ignore. When we help and protect others, we ultimately feel protected. There may be nothing like absolute selflessness and even if such a thing exists, it wouldn’t be ultimately good for anyone.
Finance
Commercial Law – Cancellation of Contract – Re-Payment of Deposit – Advertising Marketing
The case of Ogilvy & Mather Ltd v Silverado Blue Ltd [2007], concerned issues relating to the claimant’s right of cancellation of a contract subject to any losses incurred by the defendant. The claimant was an international advertising, marketing and public relations agency. It contracted with the defendant, a visual effects production company, to produce a commercial for Unilever.
Under clause 14 of the contract of engagement, the agency was entitled to cancel the whole or any part of the production. In the event of such a cancellation, the defendant was entitled to recover sums in respect of work carried out, up to the receipt of the notice of cancellation.
It was agreed, as part of the contract terms, that the commercial was to be produced within a specified time frame. The contract price was payable in two instalments, one in advance of the start date and the balance once the commercial was completed. The first instalment was paid by the claimant shortly after the contract was signed. However, it emerged less than two weeks later that market research conducted on the production was unfavourable. Therefore, the claimant cancelled the agreement with the defendant.
The claimant commenced proceedings against the defendant in respect of the first instalment. The claimant argued that they had asserted their rights in accordance with clause 14 to cancel the contract. In response, the defendant contended that the contract had not been cancelled but had merely been delayed or postponed.
Issues arose as to the point at which the agreement had been cancelled. If the agreement had not been cancelled, it had to be established whether the defendant had been entitled to offset any sums against the first instalment otherwise payable to the claimant.
The court held that in this case, the agreement had been cancelled effectively in accordance with clause 14 of the contract. The claimant therefore had a right to return of the deposit, however, subject to any claims that the defendant had under the cancellation clause.
The defendant had not discharged the burden of proof in establishing losses that had extinguished or diminished the claimant’s right to recovery of the deposit. They had not been able to show that they had incurred any specific losses prior to the contract being cancelled. Accordingly, judgment would be in favour of the claimant, and therefore the defendant was ordered to pay back the deposit.
Please contact us for more information on assessing damages due under termination of a contract at [email protected]
Visit http://www.rtcoopers.com/practice_corporatecommercial.php
© RT COOPERS, 2007. This Briefing Note does not provide a comprehensive or complete statement of the law relating to the issues discussed nor does it constitute legal advice. It is intended only to highlight general issues. Specialist legal advice should always be sought in relation to particular circumstances.
