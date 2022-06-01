How the World’s Fastest Male and Female Runners Compare

A First Communion dress is rich in religious symbolism and steeped in tradition. This special gown shouldn’t just hang in a closet after the ceremony. The communion dress is part of a very special moment in a young girl’s life.

The gown should continue to have a meaningful purpose. Recycling a communion dress can give it a new life. The end result can take many forms. The only criteria for recycling a communion dress – it should continue to spread joy and happiness.

Why Should You Recycle A Communion Dress?

1. Pass It On

Pass on a communion dress to family or friends. Sharing such a special dress can be a special experience. It can create bonds and continue traditions or start new ones. On the practical side, sharing can cut costs for other families. Sometimes a few alterations can create a completely different look for the next wearer.

2. Preserve The Dress

In the short term, First Communion dresses can be used for other special occasions. They are suitable for religious ceremonies or even special dinners and holiday parties. Yet if you plan to preserve the dress for use in future years, you need to follow proper preservation procedures. To prevent damage over time, you have to consult a preservation specialist. Otherwise, you must purchase a preservation kit.

If you are passing on a dress shortly after the ceremony, you don’t need to take these preventive steps. Yet you must always follow proper cleaning procedures after use. Consider a professional cleaner for best results.

3. Be Charitable

Charity, like recycling, can take many forms. Drop the dress at a thrift shop for someone to purchase at a low price. Some charities even give dresses to those in need. Certain organizations sell formal wear and use the funds for a worthwhile project.

Some formal wear retailers recycle dresses and donate a percentage of the profits to charity. Organize your own charitable project and involve your daughter. Do a private sale but discuss with the child how you can use the money to benefit a charitable cause. Children can offer very creative suggestions.

Give The Fabric A New Life

The fabric of the First Communion dress can be used in many creative ways. Using the fabric is about renewed life, new purpose, and heartfelt expression. Creativity is the exact opposite of destruction. There are many reasons to feel happy about the creative recycling of a communion dress.

4. Make A Flower Girl Basket

A flower girl basket is incredibly beautiful on its own. Yet if you line the basket with a very special fabric, its beauty and meaning reach a whole new level. Use material from a communion dress for flower girl baskets at a family wedding. Maybe some fabric could even be kept for your daughter’s wedding day.

5. Carry Something Special

If you like sewing, you can easily turn fabric from a communion dress into an unique purse. The satin, pearls, and flowers from the dress work together to create a gorgeous purse. Add a practical and pretty drawstring and a white bow to make an amazing accessory.

Personalized embroidery always adds an extra special touch. Use the child’s name, the date of her First Communion, or even a religious symbol. If you are of Irish heritage, you may wish to embroider the Claddagh or shamrock. The one-of-a-kind purse can be used for future special occasions and even passed on to the next generation.

6. Make A Satin Shawl

First Communion dresses and shawls are often made of satin so they are a perfect match. Of course, communion dresses and shawls are also made of other fine fabrics. You can make a splendid shawl from any communion dress material. Exquisite details such as sequins can be used as embellishment. For sleeveless dresses, a shawl is a dressy accessory.

7. Tie Ribbons And Bows

Ribbons and bows have always been popular for communion dresses. Large white bows were considered very stylish for communion girls in the early twentieth century. Yet bows and ribbons have maintained that popularity. They look charming on communion dresses. They dazzle, along with sequins and pearls, in headpieces.

A young girl can never have enough ribbons and bows to wear at special occasions. You can make numerous accessories from one dress. Don’t forget to make some stylish headbands suitable for special occasions. Headbands are always popular with young girls. The headband communion veil is one of the more popular styles.

8. Dress Up The Dolls

Your little girl certainly looked like a doll in her special dress. Most little girls wouldn’t mind sharing that beauty with her precious dolls. The beautiful fabrics and the exquisite details of a communion dress can make some well-dressed dolls.

Many girls keep their special dolls and cherish them as adults. They are often passed down through the generations. It’s pretty special to be able to pass on a doll to your daughter – especially if her dress is made from your communion gown.

9. Handkerchiefs Come In Handy

You can make a few lovely handkerchiefs using the fine fabric in a dress. Take time to make them special and they can be used for future occasions. The handkerchiefs, edged in lace, can be kept for Confirmation or even a girl’s wedding day.

They could be special gifts for sisters and aunts. The fabric could make pocket handkerchiefs for brothers and Dads. Creative individuals have even made neckties and bow ties from communion dresses.

The handkerchief idea is a very efficient method for recycling a stained dress. The damage may prevent the gown from being passed on or used in other ways. Yet you should be able to save sufficient material to make some handkerchiefs.

10. Bring People Together

Communion dresses can be recycled and made into a tablecloth and napkins for special dinners. Family gatherings are always memorable events in a child’s life. A young girl will take pride in knowing that fabric from her dress is helping to make a perfect occasion.

The tablecloth and napkins can also grace her table when she is a grown woman. Such a satiny white cloth could even be used at her wedding reception. The cloth would look lovely on the table displaying the wedding guest book or gifts.

11. Celebrate The Holidays

Every child loves Christmas and of course, the Christmas tree. Turn the communion dress into a Christmas tree skirt and see the light in a young girl’s eyes. You will have the best-dressed Christmas tree and the happiest child. This festive Christmas tree skirt will look fashionable during every holiday season. To suit its spectacular tree skirt, decorate the Christmas tree with white bows and pearl garlands.

12. Make A Special Keepsake

Every young girl should keep special mementos from her communion day. Make a keepsake box to hold her precious reminders. Use communion dress fabric to cover and line this tiny treasure. A girl can keep many treasures inside the keepsake box. It can hold her medals or jewelry gifts given in honor of her First Communion.

13. Hold On To The Memories

Precious pieces of the communion dress hold special memories. The fabric can be part of a First Communion scrapbook. Consider making a framed keepsake to display with family photos. Making a shadow box is a superb way to preserve memories. Use the fabric as the background and include other mementos such as First Communion invitations.

14. Keep It Picture Perfect

Keep her memories safe and protected in a pretty photo album. Make the exterior of an album as beautiful as the photos within its covers. Cover a photo album with the satin and lace of a communion dress. At first glance, it will be obvious that this album is a special book.

15. Enjoy A Pretty Scent

Enjoy a beautiful scent in a pretty package; make a lovely and lasting sachet. Satin and lavender make a sensational sachet. The special girl will love to use them and they can also be shared with family. You can make several sweet-smelling sachets from a communion dress.

16. Make Special Pillows And Blankets

The sacraments of Baptism and First Communion share a religious significance. Use fabric from a communion dress for a baptismal blanket. The fabric is also perfect for a ring bearer pillow or baby pillow. Pass these special creations on to a family member or keep them for your daughter. Using a ring bearer pillow or baptismal blanket, made from your communion dress, would be very special for any young woman.

17. Dress A Princess

Every little girl wants to be a princess. Whether for Halloween, a school play, or just play time, every princess needs a special dress. You already have a beautiful dress. Purchase extra fabric at a low price and introduce more color and details.

A full pink ruffle at the bottom of the dress is perfect for a pink princess. A pink lined cape adds a royal touch. A high princess hat with fabric flowers and lovely netting can be the crowning glory for a Halloween costume. Model the dress after a little girl’s favorite storybook princess.

18. Make A Princess Table

Every little princess deserves a princess table. Make a full flowing skirt for a round night table. Snaps can be used to allow the fabric to close together and give it a fitted look. If the dress has a pretty bow, you can also use snaps to attach it to the table skirt. An ordinary round table can easily be transformed into a table fit for royalty.

19. Keep It For A Sleeping Beauty

Make a skirt for a baby’s bassinet from the communion dress. Pass it on to new parents or keep it for the future. A tiny baby will most likely sleep soundly in such lovely surroundings. The adorable baby girl or cute baby boy will get a beautiful start in life. Make an one-of-a-kind baby bonnet and dress the little one in style – from head to toe.

20. Keep It For Another Sleeping Beauty

Use her communion dress to make the prettiest bedroom for a little princess. White is a cool and refreshing color to wake up to every morning. The fabric can be used for pillowcases or decorative pillows. Delicate, ruffled material is perfect for a window valance. If you want to cover the entire window, there will be enough fabric for the project.

The dress can also be used to make a full bed skirt or a fashionable quilt. After a bedtime story, a sleeping beauty will be surrounded by beauty as she follows her dreams. Isn’t that the way the story should always end for every little girl?