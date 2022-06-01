Finance
How to Achieve Affiliate Marketing Power
As in everything in life, there are weak ways to do things, and there are powerful ways.
Super affiliates — those who sell a lot of product and make a lot of money — know that there are certain time-tested strategies to achieve affiliate marketing power.
If you want to join the elite ranks of these affiliates, you don’t need super intelligence. You just need to follow what they do. Don’t reinvent the wheel.
A lot of would-be entrepreneurs think they have to figure out new ways to do things. No. You don’t!
You want to follow what someone who has already succeeded done. Because there’s a good chance he or she followed someone, too.
Yes, up the chain there were the original pioneers who had to figure it all out, and if we super affiliates today understand affiliate marketing power techniques, it’s only because we stand on the shoulders of the giants who came before us.
Now having paid my proper homage, just know that you can do this too. Assuming you are persistent and willing to learn.
Those are the two most important attributes you’ll need. Too many people give up way too soon when they were doing things right. They just never knew it because it takes time for success to develop just like it takes time for anything in life to bear fruit.
If you want to make a lot of money in affiliate marketing, the primary keys to grasp are the following:
1. Proper affiliate program selection. Don’t just think you can do what you love and the money will follow. That philosophy has led many people down a path of frustration. What you love to do may or may not be potentially profitable. If profits aren’t your primary concern, then go ahead and do what you love first.
2. Knowing how to position the products. You ever wonder why you are so turned off when a friend or a relative pitched you on some MLM opportunity? Or why most people don’t like car salesmen? Or similar types of people? It’s because of the pressure! It’s because you feel like they are “hard selling” you. Nobody, absolutely nobody, likes to be “sold to.”
But here’s the crucial point: people do want to buy! I know that sounds contradictory but it isn’t. We are all the same way.
So remember this line: people want to buy but they hate being sold to. So, when you position the products on your website as a recommendation but give valuable content, people will not feel like you are trying to sell to them. Because that’s why people use the web: to find useful information that helps them make a purchasing decision.
3. Knowing how to drive targeted traffic Look, there are a myriad of ways to drive targeted traffic to your website. Without it, you have no affiliate marketing power at all. No traffic = no sales. But, it must be targeted traffic. Traffic itself is useless. I’d rather have 100 targeted visitors a day than 10,000 visitors a day who have expressed no interest in what I’m promoting.
So you have to settle on a traffic generation method.
Don’t try to master all of them. Because you won’t. Newbies always make this mistake. They think they are going to dabble in PPC (pay per click); SEO (search engine optimization); blogging; article marketing, and more — and they think they’re going to do it all at once.
It’s not going to happen. You’ll just be the proverbial jack of all trades, master of none.
What’s my personal favorite method of targeted traffic generation? Article marketing! Because it doesn’t cost dollars, only time. Yes, time is money, but more people have time to spend than dollars, especially if they are just starting out.
If you have more time to spend than dollars like most people, then article marketing, like the one you are reading now, may be the best method for you too to achieve lasting affiliate marketing power.
New White Collar Overtime Exemption Rules Are Coming, Now What?
On December 1, 2016, employers will have to pay more to take advantage of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) so-called white collar overtime exemptions. To prepare for the upcoming change, employers need to know whether and to what extent they will be affected by the new overtime exemption regulations.
The new rules focus primarily on the minimum salary and compensation levels needed to qualify for the FLSA’s executive, administrative, professional and computer employee overtime exemptions. Employers can ask the following questions to determine the potential impact of the new overtime rules before it’s too late.
Are there any employees classified as exempt under one of the FLSA’s white collar overtime exemptions? If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, move on to the next question.
Do any of these employees ever work more than 40 hours in a workweek? If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, move on to the next question.
Do any of these employees earn a salary of less than $913 per week? (This works out to $1,826 biweekly, $1,978 semimonthly, $3,956 monthly or $47,476 annually.) If no, you should not be affected by the higher standard salary levels under the new rules. If yes, exemption classifications or compensation practices need to be adjusted before December 1, 2016.
The most appropriate adjustment(s) will typically depend on specific circumstances, such as the number of newly-nonexempt employees, their salaries, how often they work overtime and how much overtime they work. Depending on their situation, employers may decide to implement one or more of the following adjustments.
Increase Salaries. Perhaps the simplest and least disruptive adjustment would be to increase the salaries of exempt white collar employees to no less than $913 per week. Unfortunately, it may also be unrealistic for many employers. Though some salary increases may be small, others may be more than double.
Those choosing this option must remember that exempt status requires more than meeting the new minimum salary requirements. Primary job duties remain relevant under the new rules and employees still have to satisfy the applicable “standard duties test” to be exempt.
Pay Newly-Nonexempt Employees Overtime Compensation. The alternative to increasing salaries is to re-classify these exempt employees as overtime-eligible employees. Those working more than 40 hours in a workweek must be paid one and a half times their regular rate. Remember that employers must track the daily and weekly hours worked by all nonexempt employees, including the newly-nonexempt.
Paying overtime compensation may not be a problem for employees who rarely work or who work very little overtime. Despite paying more for occasional overtime work, it would still be less expensive than increasing salaries. The same cannot be said about employees who regularly work or who work a lot of overtime. Their overtime pay can add up quickly, possibly approaching or even exceeding $913 per week.
Prohibit Overtime. Newly-nonexempt employees can be prohibited from working overtime. If no overtime is worked, no overtime compensation is required. This option may be simple, but it may not be easy. Exempt employees typically work more than 40 hours in a workweek because they have more than 40 hours of work to do. Their work must still get done, but someone else will have to do it.
Adjust Personnel, Schedules or Assignments. Those who prohibit overtime may have to make various operational adjustments. For example, workload distribution and workforce scheduling may need to be adjusted to compensate for the loss of overtime work. In some cases, new employees may need to be hired to make up for any lost productivity.
Adjust Wages. Newly-nonexempt employees who are allowed to continue working overtime as always will end up getting more money for the same amount of work. Reallocating regular wages and overtime compensation is a way to keep the hours worked and amounts paid to newly-nonexempt employees largely the same. However, employers may not reduce an employee’s hourly wage below the highest applicable minimum wage (federal, state, or local) or continually adjust wages each workweek to manipulate the regular rate.
Employers shouldn’t wait too long to start planning. It takes time to change exemption classifications and compensation practices, particularly if they are substantial or complex. With all the publicity, it’s safe to assume that violations will be noticed not only by those who are affected by the new rules, but by the Department of Labor too.
To protect against the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the new rules, employers may benefit from having Employment Practices Liability Insurance to protect against various employment-related claims. Limited coverage for wage and hour claims may be available.
Employers should discuss the new overtime exemption rules with HR, payroll/accounting, managers and supervisors. Specific wage and hour training should also be considered. Please contact us if you would like more information about preparing for the new white collar overtime exemption rules.
To receive regular updates about developments which may affect your business, subscribe to The Human Equation’s biweekly news brief.
Three Things Every First Time Home Buyer Needs to Know
Although buying a home is one of the most exciting events in a person’s life, it can also be one of the most stressful. This is particularly true for first time home buyers who have never been through the process before. Here are three things you should know if you’re in the process of looking for your first piece of real estate:
Just because you were pre approved for $400,000 doesn’t mean you have to spend it: People with good credit and decent incomes are often approved for shockingly large mortgages. But remember, that doesn’t mean you have to (or should) spend it all. Find out what the monthly payments will work out to (don’t forget property taxes, home insurance, and life insurance). If the number seems high, look for houses that are a little cheaper. You don’t want to buy a gorgeous house and end up being so financially stretched that you can’t afford furniture or groceries.
It’s important to consider all expenses associated with buying a home: No matter what type of home you decide to buy, the associated costs will likely be in the thousands once all is said and done. Try your best to estimate these expenses before you make an offer. Having this money set aside will definitely make the process less stressful. Consider things like lawyer’s fees, home inspections, moving costs, and any time you have to take off work. As you’ll find out, these expenses add up fast.
No pre-built home will be perfect: It’s something no home buyer wants to hear, but it’s unfortunately true. Unless you’ve got unlimited funds to build your own dream home, it’s very probable that no home will be absolutely perfect. You might love everything about a bungalow except its rural location, or you might think the only thing wrong with a condo is its closet-sized master bedroom. Make a small list of features that you refuse to settle on, and then try to keep an open mind about everything else. Otherwise, you might be shopping around for a very long time.
Owning a home is the Amercian dream. But unless you are prepared for the stress of searching for a home, it can be easy to get discouraged. So the more prepared you are, the easier the process will be. But just be ready when things don’t go according to your plan, and be ready with plan B.
Network Marketing in 2019
In 2019 it could very well be that you need to be solely responsible for your own financial destiny. With things like government shutdowns, inflation and questionable healthcare, it is a must that you have the ability to take care of yourself when other might not be able to do it for you.
Perhaps you were or are one of those government employees who were forced to take a leave of absence and this can put a major ding in your wallet and bank accounts. Who needs groceries and a warm house to live in anyway!
Taking 100% ownership of your destiny and legacy is the only thing you can do and Network Marketing can help to make that happen for you. It might not always be an easy process, but it can totally be worth it.
With Network Marketing being a multi billion dollar industry, there is a lot of opportunity out there for you to get in and create your back up plan to help improve your financial status in 2019 and beyond.
What is Network Marketing you might be wondering? This is something that has been well established over the last 50+ years though it often has been given a bad rap. All too often this is due to someone who did not take action and continue to work on their business, only to invest money and not break even or not “get rich quick”, which they thought they were going to do just by showing up and joining a company.
As I often tell my players, students and clients alike, “you get out of it what you put into it” so in other words, if you put very little effort in, you should expect very little in return.
That is exactly what happens in the marketing world were many are not willing to put in the time. They feel they should get full time income on a lazy, sit on the couch and do nothing attitude. It is highly unlikely that is would ever happen that way. You need to go in with the right mindset and continue to take action day after day, month after month and year after year to see results that anyone is capable of.
That is the great thing about Network Marketing in that there really is no cap in what you can earn in your lifetime with a company.
Companies like Avon, Tupperware, Ambit Energy, Primerica, Arbonne, Now Lifestyle and many others are allowing people to create their own independent businesses (usually as independent resellers of the company) and work as much or as little as they want.
Some might come in and just want to work in their spare time to create some additional residual or recurring monthly income from selling a product they are using themselves.
The way a Network marketing company has typically worked for the first 50 years was usually by word of mouth marketing, or what they call belly to belly marketing. People would actually speak face to face, call each other on the phone, go to hotel meetings and the like to learn about an opportunity that could set them free from their jobs.
Network marketing works because the company does not have to pay extensive advertising costs in getting their products into the market. The independent reseller and business owners do that instead in sharing the product with their connections, or network.
In 2019, Network Marketing has continued to evolve. Over the last 10 years or so there has been a major shift in how people reach out and engage with each other.
- Instead of calling on the phone, it might be a text message being sent.
- Instead of a hotel meeting, it might be an online webinar.
- Instead of a package or DVD sent, it might be a YouTube link.
- Instead of a pamphlet it might be a blog post shared.
One of the biggest things I have noticed recently as well to hit the marketing campaigns of many people due to increased technology advances is that of the Ringless voicemail drop.
This is where it looks like you are getting a phone call and see the incoming number for a fraction of a second, or possibly not at all, and instantly the software sends the created message into your voicemail.
Now from my personal perspective, I can totally understand why this is an essential evolutionary growth for the Network Marketing industry. Personally I rarely answer my phone as most of the calls are trying to push one thing or another on the receiver. If someone truly wants to get in touch with me, leaving a text message of voicemail is the best bet as I do always check those and if I deem it important, I will surely respond.
On the same note, no one really wants to sit there for hours each day and call hundreds of potential leads, only to get rejected most of the time.
If the voicedrop seems to be computer animated, then I am surely going to delete it about 5 seconds into the message, though if someone is to sound sincere, I might listed to the whole message and see what they are talking about.
One thing that does continue to be consistent and has been now for over twenty years is that of email in the Network marketing industry. There is no easier and cost effective method of getting your message out to others and software such as the email autoresponder and capture page builders have continued to make this process easier and automated for business owners.
As the world as a whole has become more linked together online and companies are expanding their global reach with affiliates in many countries and time zones it is always good to have a system set up so anyone, anywhere and anytime can get the details and learn what they want on their terms.
While we can not truly rule out belly to belly and personal one on one marketing, technology continues to exponentially expand the abilities of those involved in the Network Marketing field to be able to build their teams and their dreams. It is those marketers who embrace this or at least a hybrid version of being both personal with one on one contact along with being able to be found online with a simple search, who will see some of the biggest successes.
Those who continue to evolve, refuse to quit and take consistent daily actions will build the legacy they envision in the Network Marketing industry in 2019 and beyond.
