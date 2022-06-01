Finance
How To Define Digital Marketing Goals For Your Brand
Digital marketing is an essential method to create an online presence. It involves creating different techniques and tactics that can help connect with your audience and showcase capabilities. The strategy also involves measuring data and analytics to support decision making. The following suggestions can help you establish and define marketing objectives for your brand.
Identifying Brand Objectives
Before reaching out and engaging with your prospects, brands should first examine their objectives. It is best to establish your company’s mission and explore how digital marketing aligns with the goal. Asking questions would help encourage analysis and help assess the relevance of developing an online presence. Having information on these points is beneficial and serves as the foundation for your brand. Should you struggle with finding alignment, you can always consult with a digital marketing agency Massachusetts to offer expert advice.
Manage Resources
Digital marketing also involves managing resources effectively. It involves continuously analyzing your marketing resources to determine improvements. A budget is a form of resource that can help improve your connection with prospects. Make sure to ascertain and allocate a portion of your budget to address promotional strategies. Digital marketing channels are another valuable resource. Your ability to achieve results for promotion can determine whether you need to keep or explore other options available.
Establishing KPIs and Measurement
A digital marketing agency Massachusetts will tell you the role of key performance indicators (KPIs). The term refers to the objectives necessary to pursue digital marketing. KPIs determine ways to apply your brand objectives and apply ideas to meet the needs of your brand. For a KPI to become effective, you also need to find ways to analyze data. You should have analytics to track the performance of your goals and determine strategies to adjust to these realities. Note that your KPI can change depending on your situation so make sure to review these goals accordingly.
Facilitate Engagement
Digital marketing involves creating opportunities to engage with current and prospect clients. Brands need to make sure that they communicate with people. These different engagement strategies can shape responses and influence specific actions. That is why it is crucial to establish preliminary goals so you can determine the type of interaction necessary. More importantly, you drive customers to share ideas that can further benefit your brand.
Retention Strategies
Finally, you should have retention strategies in place. The approach features allocating resources making customers engaged and happy. Since they already engaged business with you in the past, they are easier to retain compared to others. That is why your digital marketing approach should also focus on methods to promote brand loyalty. Examples of these include offering loyalty programs and providing quality and relevant content to email lists.
The Bottom Line
Overall, digital marketing plays a vital role in helping brands establish an online presence. The suggestions above are some ways for new and existing businesses to connect with their target customers. It is essential to create goals, measure data through analytics, and create ways to modify goals to match the needs of your target market.
Unoccupied Landlord Insurance
So we all know that at some point a landlord will be looking for a tenant and if they want to insure the property on the correct basis then they will have to insure it as a property that is vacant to be let which will generally mean that you have restricted cover whilst the property is vacant. Some insurers will put a time limit on how long it can be unoccupied for which is generally 90 days and if you don’t get a tenant within that time period then they may either cancel your policy or will insist that you pay an additional premium to carry on the policy.
The general cover that you can get on a vacant property is basic and covers only the main perils such as Fire and Lightning cover, Earthquake, Explosion and aircraft cover and of course Subsidence cover. Things such as Theft or Attempted Theft and Malicious Damage generally will not be available due to the high risk of these things happening especially if its escape from water as if there is no tenant in the property then water could be escaping for a long time without anyone noticing.
There are certain companies that will be able to get you an insurance quote if the property is going to be vacant longer than 90 days and some companies offer quotes where the property can be vacant all year which may be handy if the property is in an area where there aren’t a lot of people looking for housing. There are three types of quotes for long term vacant properties the first ones have only basic cover, the second have basic cover but include things like escape of water whereas the last, and most expensive, covers everything that the policy would cover if there was a tenant in the property.
There are usually a few conditions on the policy that must be adhered to when the property is vacant such as it must be checked every 14 days and a log of the findings kept and there may also be conditions with certain insurers that mean that the gas, electric and water must be switched off, and that all outside doors are securely locked and the windows all securely shut and key locked if possible. There is one other condition on these policies that means that if the property is vacant to be sold then they won’t cover subsidence.
When the tenant moves in to the property then you should automatically get full cover on your policy after you have told the insurance company about the change and if it becomes vacant in the middle of the policy then you will generally get 30 days worth of full cover before the insurers change it to restricted cover. You may have to pay an additional premium if it becomes unoccupied during the policy as it will be changing to a higher risk but it is not usually a lot of difference between vacant and tenanted properties price wise.
Training for Sport and Performance
“Training” implies the pursuit of a well-defined goal or set of goals. Faster, higher, stronger. People Specifically Adapt to the Imposed Demands (SAID Principle)… and those demands can be mental, emotional, structural, metabolic, etc. Therefore, coaches and athletes must analyze their sports/activities in order to design training regimes that are both effective and efficient.
A few definitions:
Weight Lifting (two words)… any time someone purposely lifts implements… usually consisting of metal… for example, lifting barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, of using selectorized machines… this is also known as Weight Training.
Weightlifting (one word)… this specifically refers to the sport of Olympic Weightlifting… the Clean and Jerk and the Snatch are the two lifts involved in this sport… this sport requires much POWER… that is an explosive expression of strength.
Resistance Training… a more global term that involves purposeful effort against a variety of forms of resistance… thus, weight lifting and weightlifting are both forms of resistance training… BUT calisthenics like push ups and pull ups are resistance training as well. Medicine balls, stretch cords, and hydraulic equipment represent resistance training too.
Powerlifting… a sport consisting of three lifts… The Squat, Bench Press, and Deadlift… although this sport is called “powerlifting,” it is really a sport that requires great strength and not power… the lifts are all “slow and grinding”… they are not explosive… powerlifting is, therefore, misnamed.
Basic Principles of Training:
Safety is First… Do No Harm!
Adherence is 2nd… if they don’t stick to the program, the other principles don’t matter.
Progressive Overload is required
Variety
Progressive Overload + Variety may be viewed as “Fluctuating Overload”… FRITTO Variables
Specificity (SAID)… think metabolism & biomechanics & psychology.
Law of Diminishing Returns… the closer you get to perfection, the harder it is to improve… the more sophisticated the training must become.
Nutrition is critical… “It is not the horse that draws the cart, it’s the oats.”
Individuality… “You can’t train all people the same way at the same time.”
Use it or Lose it or Reversibility
When it comes to training, more is not always better… we should strive to work smarter, not harder. Undertraining and overtraining are not desirable… optimal training is desirable. Rates of development vary among athletes and within the same athlete. Development is a combination of physical growth and functional maturation.
On Development
A small boy approached a karate master and asked him how long it would take to earn a black belt… the master replied “five years.” The boy, who was used to immediate gratification, was disappointed… he thought a moment and asked, “What if I train twice as hard and twice as often as all the other kids? Then how long will it take?” Now the master thought for a moment, he smiled, and calmly stated “ten years.” The boy went away perplexed.
Too much intensity and/or volume in the training leads to either overreaching or overtraining. Both overreaching and overtraining are reflective of situations in which the person’s mental and physiological capacity to adapt has been exceeded… it’s tantamount to burn out. When too much intensity or volume is present for a relatively short period of time, then overreaching occurs… overreaching results in short term decrements in performance, and usually recovery, with adequate respite, comes quickly. Periodic overreaching is probably necessary to optimize performance… following the recovery period, physiological functioning is usually improved. Overreaching is tricky, however, because if one overreaches for too long, overtraining may result.
Overtraining is much more serious and results from chronic, long term exposure to training protocols that are too intense or voluminous… decrements in performance and chronic fatigue are evident… and recovery, even with rest, can take months. Overtraining is not desirable and must be avoided… it represents the failure of the mind and body to positively adapt. Unfortunately, at this time, there is no easy way to assess when an athlete is approaching overtraining… often when overtraining is detected, it is too late.
Training paradigms that include active rest periods and variation are used to reduce the prevalence of overtraining… Periodized Programs are a good example of this.
Excessive training is a little different. When a person trains more than he or she needs to in order to optimize performance, but does not suffer from decrements in performance or chronic fatigue, then the person has trained excessively. This may seem like no big deal… just a little extra training for good measure. However, it is inefficient. Training takes energy, time, and mental focus… excessive training wastes the athlete’s energy, time, and mental focus… ultimately, it infringes upon quality of life.
What is “tapering?”
Tapering involves the purposeful reduction of intensity and duration of training prior to a competitive event in order to allow the mind and body to fully recover, thus rendering the person better able to perform. Some coaches are afraid to allow athletes to taper because they fear they will lose some of their training effect. This is unwarranted. Maintenance of training capability can easily be achieved with reduced volume… especially if intensity is maintained. Even when intensity and duration are both reduced, significant decreases in performance do not occur for five or six days or longer. Much of the research has revealed increases in strength during the tapering period. Thus, tapering for two to five days prior to a competitive event should, in almost all cases, be viewed as ergonomic and not ergolytic.
What is “detraining?”
This is a direct consequence of the “use it or lose it” principle. Training induced adaptations are lost when training ceases. How long does it take to detrain? How long can I go without training before I lose it? The answers to these questions are particularly important when one is designing active rest periods.
What is “retraining?”
Recovery of conditioning status, in a previously trained individual, that has been lost due to a period of inactivity.
Periodization is a training paradigm in which progressive overload is applied so that progressive development is maximized and regressive development is minimized. In other words, periodization involves the deliberate manipulation of the acute program design variables (FRITTO) so that performance peaks just prior to the competitive season, but overtraining, burnout and staleness are minimized.
In classical periodization schemes, training is divided into macrocycles, mesocycles, and microcycles. Granted, definitions vary, but basically, the macrocycle is the period of time from one competitive season to the next. The macrocycle is broken further into mesocycles, which last weeks or months… I like to think of these as phases… Transition Phases (active rest), Hypertrophy Phase (sometimes called Strength-Endurance), Basic Strength Phase, Explosive Strength (power) Phase, and Maintenance Phase (In Season). Each mesocycle can be further broken down into microcycles, which last days. The microcycles are used to employ variation in programming, but still the essential goal of the mesocycle is preserved.
The underlying objective of this periodized model is to ultimately develop a powerful athlete just prior to the season, and then to maintain this power throughout the season… while minimizing injury and overtraining.
Basically, a base must be established with new athletes. Extensification training involves high volumes of work done with low intensities. Intensification training involves low volumes of work with high intensities. The macrocycle is designed so that extensive methods build a base for later intensive methods. Thus, new athletes do large volumes of work at low intensities and then as the macrocycle progresses the volume of work decreases as the intensity of work increases.
Example for Strength/Power Development of a Football Player
Hypertrophy Phase
Purpose: the promote tissue growth and to build metabolic muscular endurance, thus preparing the athlete for the upcoming Strength Phase
Length of time: 10-14 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: short > 1 -2 minutes
Intensity: low/moderate > 65% – 80% 1RM or 8 -15 reps
Time or Duration: repetitions: “to fatigue”
sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells where possible
Hypertrophy Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Basic Strength Phase
Purpose: to train the nervous system to better control this newly formed muscular tissue so that maximum force development is realized.
Length of time: 6-8 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: moderate > 3 – 4 minutes… more recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: moderate > 80%-90% 1RM or 4 – 6 reps
Time or Duration: repetitions: “to fatigue minus 2” – we don’t want to exhaust the nervous system
sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells where possible; introduce power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and low level plyometrics… the purpose of this introduction is NOT to develop power at this point, but to allow the athlete to become familiar with the techniques… so that these lifts might be employed in the explosive strength mesocycle.
Basic Strength Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Explosive Strength (power) Phase
Purpose: to train the neuromuscular mechanisms in order to bring about high force development in short periods of time… explosion
Length of time: 6-8 weeks
Frequency of Training: 3-5 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: long > 6 – 8 minutes… most recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: high > 90% – 105% 1RM for 1 – 3 reps to work on force development
Time or Duration: repetitions: sets: 3- 5 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells & kettlebells where possible; power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and moderate/high level plyometrics.
Explosive Strength Phase is followed by 1 week of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
Maintenance Phase (In season)
Purpose: to maintain the power that has been developed… to attenuate regression… this is accomplished by maintaining intensity and cutting back on volume… remember the athlete will need energy to practice and play.
Length of time: 12-14 weeks
Frequency of Training: 2 times per week
Rest Intervals between sets: long > 5 – 8 minutes… most recovery for the nervous system
Intensity: high > 90% – 105% 1RM
Time or Duration: repetitions: 1 – 3 reps… we don’t want to exhaust the nervous system sets: 2-3 sets per exercise
Type: Compound exercises – squats, deadlifts, BPs, Rows, 4-way neck, ab work, spinal hyperextensions – use dumbbells & kettlebells where possible; power exercises such as hang clean, power clean, snatch, push jerk and moderate/high level plyometrics.
Maintenance Phase is followed by 3-4 weeks of Active Rest (allows for mental and physical recovery)
During each of the above mesocycles, short periods involving moderate alterations of the program can be included… these I think of as microcycles. For example, if dumbbell bench presses are a part of the hypertrophy mesoscycle, then for one week, incline bench presses might be substituted. If squats are performed, then front squats can be substituted for a week. If seated rows are performed, then lat pulls can be substituted. If standard deadlifts are performed, then sumo deadlifts can be substituted for a week. Also, the order of exercises might be switched for a week. These microcycles provide variation within the mesocycles.
Undulating Periodization
Undulating periodization is similar to traditional periodization in that its goal is to provide adequate stimulation leading to progression with sufficient variety and rest to avoid overtraining. Manipulation of the acute program variables occurs much more frequently, however. Changes typically occur weekly or even daily. Thus, there are “heavy” days and “light” days; there are long days and there are short days; sometimes ascending pyramid training is used and sometimes descending pyramid schemes are used; some days power exercises are performed and some days strength exercises are performed… you get the idea. Undulating periodized programs are highly specific to the individual athlete and are tailored according to need.
Java Tea or Ortosifon, a Diuretic Tea to Control the Weight
Do you need to take herbs for the retention of liquids? The ortosifon is one of the best weight loss plants you can meet. Discover in this article how to prepare java tea. Do not stop reading!
Ortosifón, one of the best herbs to burn fat
Orthosiphon is a well-known medicinal plant also known as java tea, which has traditionally been used as a coadjuvant in weight control regimens, thanks to its incredible properties. Are you interested in knowing why orthosiphon is considered one of the most effective weight loss plants?
Fluid retention
Several specialists point out that orthosiphon is one of the best herbs for the retention of liquids, which can be very useful to lose weight, because overweight is often associated with a slight fluid retention.
Decreased appetite
In addition to its diuretic properties, orthosiphon or java tea is very rich in potassium, which combined with a proper and balanced diet, plus a daily exercise routine and other types of medicinal plants, can help you satisfy your appetite and avoid cravings that fatten you.
Elimination of toxins
On the other hand, java can also offer an antioxidant action by helping to expel waste products resulting from the oxidation of free radicals and therefore can keep your body clean and purified of impurities.
But, this is not all, if you also combine them with other weight loss plants like camilina or fucus, their effects are amplified. However, in this second case (combined with fucus), always go to the endocrine since if you have thyroid problem, your intake can alter your body’s hormone levels.
To java tea, which despite its name is not a stimulant or belongs to the tea family, you can find it in infusions and capsules, advising two daily doses, although the exact dose will depend on the body volume of each person. Best of all, you can also prepare java tea at home. How? Find out in the following paragraphs.
How to prepare java tea
If you are determined to use ortosifon to lose weight, nothing better than to learn to prepare this diuretic tea.
To do this, follow the following steps:
Heat water in a saucepan to make a cup of tea.
When it begins to boil, add a spoonful of dry orthosiphon.
Turn off, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
Straighten and drink.
Experts advise taking 2 cups of java tea per day, one after lunch and another after dinner. Anyway, I recommend that you consult your doctor before starting to drink it daily as a treatment to lose weight.
